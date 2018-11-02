Ultimate Software: Bullish Fiscal Year 2019 Forecast With Near-Perfect Visibility

In addition, the company has increased its recurring revenue mix to be nearly 90% of total revenues, greatly improving the company's revenue visibility and stability.

In the October correction, mid-cap and large-cap technology stocks, especially those with positive bottom lines, have tended to do much better than their higher-growth, loss-bearing counterparts. Ultimate Software (ULTI), the Florida-based HCM company that is converging upon ~$10-billion market cap, is no exception to that rule. Its strong Q3 results, however, act as justification for the stock's steady performance. Software companies that have reached this scale are able to use their considerable scale and fantastic unit economics to turn large profit margins, as Ultimate Software is doing now.

At Ultimate's current scale, the narrative is less about growth. Human capital management and payroll software, Ultimate's bread and butter, are no longer exactly growing categories in software. The HCM market has more or less settled, and while the major vendors are still jockeying for market share, the greenfield opportunities have more or less thinned out - most modern companies have already adopted their cloud-based HR platforms of choice. Against this lower-growth backdrop, however, Ultimate Software has excelled in maintaining high margins and growing its free cash flows, which are quickly becoming the new focal point for investors. And it's not like growth deceleration is affecting just Ultimate Software - even Workday (WDAY), the undisputed giant in HCM, gave investors a scare earlier this year when revenue growth dipped below 30%.

In the third quarter, Ultimate Software's top line showed no deceleration from last quarter's growth rate - in fact, it managed to accelerate its growth rate by one point to 22% y/y. Alongside its earnings release, Ultimate has also unveiled preliminary FY19 guidance that assumes 20% y/y revenue growth in FY19. Recall that the company has only guided to 21% y/y growth in FY18. This guidance view for Ultimate is a strong indicator that the company will be able to maintain ~20% growth, or at least growth in the high teens, for an extended period of time as it still produces higher margins and expanding cash flows.

Figure 1. Ultimate Software guidance Source: Ultimate Software investor relations

Recall that last quarter, Ultimate's CEO set a long-term revenue target of $2 billion in revenues by 2022 - essentially doubling this company's revenue base over the next four years. In my view, I see no reason why the stock shouldn't also double along in stride, barring any execution issues that prevent Ultimate Software from reaching this goal. And for a company with such a high mix of recurring revenues (88% this quarter, up two points from the year-ago period), and elevated customer retention rates, execution issues should be rare. As long as Ultimate Software's stock price keeps pace with its revenue growth (i.e., its revenue multiple remains constant), this implies annualized gains of 15% each year.

Ultimate is also starting off with a modest valuation. At its current post-Q3 share price of $267, the company has a market cap of $8.14 billion. Netting out $140 million of balance sheet cash leads to a revenue estimate of $8.0 billion. If we apply Ultimate Software's 20% y/y revenue growth estimate for FY19 against this year's expected revenues of $1.13 billion (which in turn represents 21% y/y growth over FY17), we arrive at a revenue estimate of $1.37 billion for FY19.

This puts Ultimate's current valuation at just 5.8x EV/FY19 revenues - which, in my view, is a steal for a high-margin SaaS company that is producing free cash flows and still growing in the ~20% range. It's also worth noting that, per CFO Felicia Alvaro's comments on the earnings call regarding guidance (replicated below), Ultimate already has visibility into 94% of its FY19 revenue - so its revenue forecast is terribly difficult to miss. Conversely, any new business signed in the next year provides upside.

For 2019, our preliminary guidance is to grow recurring revenues in excess of 21% and total revenues by approximately 20%. We have roughly 94% visibility into our 2019 recurring revenues target, which assumes no new sales prospectively. We expect our operating margins to be approximately 20%. We are also expecting our as expensed operating margins to be approximately 17%. Our 2019 guidance includes the impact of the PeopleDoc acquisition and, therefore, includes a combination of the full-year operating results of PeopleDoc, as well as expected integration costs as it is folded into our Ultimate global operations."

Thanks to the October selloff, Ultimate Software is down nearly 20% from highs (much better than many SaaS companies), putting the stock on temporary sale.

Q3 download

Here's a look at Ultimate Software's full Q3 results:

Figure 2. Ultimate Software 3Q18 results Source: Ultimate Software investor relations

Revenues grew 22% y/y to $287.8 million, accelerating one point over last quarter's 21% y/y growth rate and slightly beating Wall Street's expectations of $287.2 million. yes, it's true that this beat margin over analyst consensus is small - but this quarter, many technology companies (particularly large caps) have missed revenue estimates entirely for the first time in many quarters, so I'd much rather take a smaller beat.

Scott Scherr, Ultimate's CEO, also called out strong attach rates for new customers in the quarter across Ultimate's various modules:

Looking at our enterprise team's attach rates for new customers in the third quarter, Recruiting 85%, Time Management 78%, Performance Management 63%, plus our enterprise team had a 100% attach rate for Onboarding [...] Our mid-market strategic team's attach rates were Onboarding 97%, Time Management 83%, Recruiting 78%, and Performance 78%."

Ultimate's platform approach gives the company a variety of revenue opportunities within its installed base - which, per Scherr's comments above, have extremely high win rates. It also helps Ultimate stay competitive as a one-stop shop against other vendors like Workday and Oracle HCM Cloud which have many modules packed under one roof. On the new business side, Ultimate also noted this quarter that Q3 was the best quarter ever for visits to Ultimate's website, as well as a 225% y/y increase in leads generated from Ultimate-led sales seminars. The company ended the quarter with more than 4,800 customers and more than 40 million employee records stored in its cloud.

On the product front, Ultimate has also retained distinction as a top HCM platform - despite the existence of much larger competitors like Workday. In particular, Gartner, the leading software industry research firm, ranked Ultimate as a leader yet again in its annual Magic Quadrant for HCM Suites.

There was only one sore spot in Ultimate Software's quarter: gross margins. Gross margins dropped 80bps this quarter to 61.6% on a GAAP basis, down from 62.4% in the year-ago quarter. With a margin profile in the low 60s, Ultimate Software already has a margin deficit to most SaaS peers, so this drop is particularly painful. Management attributed the drop to lower-than-expected recurring revenue margins, perhaps driven by the company's acquisition of PeopleDoc.

Still, the company was able to drive both 7% operating income growth and a tripling of GAAP net income (driven, however, by tax changes). Pro forma EPS of $1.33 also beat Wall Street's expectations by a penny.

Figure 3. Ultimate Software free cash flows Source: Ultimate Software investor relations

And, as seen in the chart above, Ultimate Software has maintained an impressive rate of growth in cash flows. Operating cash flows are up 24% y/y to $172.2 million in the first nine months of FY18. After netting out $59.2 million of capex, the company has generated $113.0 million of FCF - up a strong 46% y/y.

Key takeaways

Ultimate Software is not the type of software stock that can double or halve in a matter of a mere month. While it's much less exciting than many of its high-growth peers, Ultimate Software offers the consistency and comfort that many investors cling to in turbulent market conditions. The FY19 revenue guidance that Ultimate Software released this quarter - as well as the 94% revenue visibility attached to it - validate that Ultimate Software is well on track to meet its four-year target of $2 billion in revenues. In my view, the stock price will rise in tandem - especially given how modestly valued it is today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ULTI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.