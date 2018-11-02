Teranga Gold Corporation (TGCDF) CEO Richard Young on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Teranga Gold Corporation (OTCQX:TGCDF) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Trish Moran - Head, IR

Richard Young - President and CEO

Paul Chawrun - COO

Navin Dyal - CFO

David Mallo - VP, Exploration

Analysts

Melissa Oliphant - RBC Capital Markets

Trish Moran

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Before we get started, I would like to ask everyone to view slide two of our slide presentation, to view our cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements and the risk factors pertaining to these statements.

With us on today’s on our quarterly conference call is Richard Young, Teranga’s President and CEO; Paul Chawrun, our Chief Operating Officer; and Navin Dyal, our CFO. Following management’s formal remarks, we will then open the call to your questions.

And now, over to Richard?

Richard Young

Well, thank you, Trish, and welcome everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our third quarter results and to update you on our organic growth initiatives.

Turning to slide four. We set a number of key milestone for this year and we are delivering on all of them. It has been a very good year at Sabodala, our operating mine in Senegal. At the beginning of the year, we guided production of between 210,000 and 225,000 ounces. With three quarters reporters behind us, 2018 is setting up to be our best year ever. We've now raised our production guidance for the year to between 235,000 and 240,000 ounces. Per ounce cost metrics are anticipated to come in at the lower end of our guidance range. We expect strong free cash flows for the year from Sabodala, and we’re using those free cash flows to help fund our organic growth initiatives.

At Wahgnion, construction of our second mine is moving along very well. Capital spending is in line with the latest estimate and the project is on track for first pour later next year. During the third quarter. We announced a 40% increase in Wahgnion’s reserves. And while we're very pleased with these results from its first round of infill drilling, we expect this is just the first of many updates for the project.

We've also been very busy at Golden Hill. So, far this year, we've had six encouraging press releases. The project is moving forward quickly as we work towards an initial resource estimate for early next year. As well, just after quarter-end, we bought out our joint venture partner. So, we now own 100% of Golden Hill. In addition, we have acquired an earn-in on an adjacent property that lies just to the north and which is very similar geology to Golden Hill. With a number of advanced exploration targets already identified and within trucking distance of a central point. This is similar in stage to Golden Hill at the time of our acquisition of Gryphon in 2016. And with the funding secured to advance Golden Hill through feasibility, we believe this has the potential to be our third mine.

We've also made very good progress on four of our earlier stage exploration projects in Côte d’Ivoire. The fact is that we can become a mid-tier gold producer by simply advancing our existing pipeline of assets. And it is this growth pipeline that sets us apart from many other mining companies.

Now, over to Paul Chawrun to review our third quarter operating, development and exploration results. Paul?

Paul Chawrun

Thank you, Richard.

So, let’s start with slide six. Sabodala produced more than 56,000 ounces in the third quarter, representing an increase of 11% over the prior year period. This growth was due to higher grade and ore recovery from our operating deposits. With three consecutive record quarters of gold production this year, we are set up for a strong finish and our highest annual production ever. The mine moved to just over 9 million tons in the third quarter, representing a 6% increase year-over-year, but including a prestrip, total tons mined was 2% lower than the prior year period.

With our focus primarily on the higher productivity areas Golouma West and Sabodala, mining rates are expected to increase in Q4. The processing plant milled nearly 1 million tons during the third quarter. For the first time in about two years, processing was down slightly year-over-year as we worked through a particularly heavy rainy season, moved forward some scheduled plant maintenance and processed harder but higher grade order. Last year same period, we operated with a higher oxide blend. Recovery rates at 91% continue to be high and within our expected range.

So, turning to slide seven. We continue to reconcile positively against our reserves estimates. As we have seen throughout the year, mine ore grade remains higher than planned at 2.6 grams per ton for the quarter and 4.15 grams per ton year-to-date. Throughout the year, we have been consistently mining above the reserves grade, and the original mine plan in 43-101 technical report. Our year-end mine grade is expected to be approximately 3.5 grams per ton compared with 3.1 grams per ton in a technical report. And even though we completed mining in our high-grade Gora deposit in July, we continue to see positive reconciliation in our current operating pits Kerekounda and Golouma West.

So, turning now to slide eight. Our cash cost has improved by 15% to $633 per ounce. However, on a per ton basis higher fuel prices continue to weigh on our operating cost, as well we've spent more than expected on repair and maintenance costs of the mobile equipment fleet during the quarter. As a result, unit mining costs increased slightly year-over-year as 2017 benefited from the capitalization of preproduction stage mining cost associated with Golouma West. These unit costs are expected to decrease in the fourth quarter with an increase in mine productivity to more sizeable operating areas in Golouma West and Sabodala Phase 4 where larger equipment is better utilized. Processing unit costs increased due to lower throughput, higher fuel prices and planned repairs to the mill equipment. On a gross cost basis, the increase is entirely attributable to higher fuel prices.

In summary, there are general pressures on the cost of consumables within the mining industry fuel, cyanide, et cetera. Our operating team is managing this issue by continuing to concentrate on productivity and efficiency improvements, as well as improvements to our ore recovery methods.

Now, turning to slide nine. The Wahgnion construction for our second mine is progressing well. The biggest risk to the project before we started was completing the necessary earthworks and concrete pours during the rainy season, and I am very pleased to report that that risk is now behind us. The project is proceeding on schedule and costs are in line with the latest capital spend estimates.

Some highlights of major milestones achieved on the project to-date: We are beyond the peak of construction recruitment with over 1,600 personnel presently training onsite; Concrete pour is on schedule and the site mobilizations are in progress for the structural, mechanical and piping contractors; Over 90% of the steel has been fabricated with 30% delivered to site; Most of the process equipment is currently in transit with the mill scheduled for delivery shortly; TSF construction is ahead of schedule as we maintain construction throughout the rainy season; and importantly, these milestones were achieved without a lost time incident with over 1.8 million hours work to-date.

Moving to slide 10. As Richard mentioned, we recently increased the Wahgnion reserve base by 40% to 1.6 million ounces of gold. An updated technical report was filed yesterday that supports the mineral estimates and mine plan previously announced in September. The additional reserves extend the mine life from 9 to 13 years, and materially improve our initial five-year cost profile. The most material change in costs compared to the previous plan is an increase in the strip ratio. However, these are mostly incurred late in the life of the mine plan. We are very pleased with this recent update. However, this is just the beginning. We fully expect to continue to increase reserves and improve economics following the completion of an infill drilling program aimed at converting inferred ounces to reserves on the four main deposits and as well extending the known mineral horizons. Once Wahgnion is fully commissioned, the plan is to move beyond the initial deposits and drill out over a dozen additional targets previously identified near the mill.

So, turning to slide 11. We have an attractive pipeline of advanced stage exploration opportunities. This quarter's exploration activities were somewhat limited due to the rainy season. However, we continue to focus on resource drilling at the Golden Hill deposits in Burkina Faso. During the quarter, two very positive news releases summarizing recent drilling results were issued. All prospects drilled in the third quarter continue to provide very positive visual and analytical results to support an initial resource estimate.

Sequence resource estimations for the most advanced prospects are now underway and are anticipated to be released in early 2019. This upcoming resource estimate will cover only the most advanced prospects. Drilling will continue throughout the fourth quarter and into next year, as we continue to delineate the Golden Hill suite of prospects, and further updates will be issued.

So, turning to slide 12. And in addition, we have a number of highly prospective projects in the Côte d’Ivoire. For the Miminvest properties, two of these Guitry and Dianra are progressing well. Preliminary planning for the upcoming drill programs are underway. The other land package Côte d’Ivoire is Afema. And during the quarter, we continued to conduct technical work, including accumulation of historic data, preliminary field exploration programs and reinterpretations of former exploration results in preparation for drilling within the mine license. Initial drilling is planned for the fourth quarter on a number of prospective oxide targets.

Next, I'll turn things over to Navin Dyal to discuss our recent financial results.

Navin Dyal

Thank you, Paul, and hello, everyone.

I'm pleased to report another set of strong financial results for the quarter. Let's review the highlights starting with slide 14.

For the third quarter and first nine months of 2018, we generated increased revenue from higher gold sales. We hedged about half of anticipated production through to the third quarter of 2019. This hedges provide greater cash flow certainty during the construction phase of the Wahgnion development project. The remaining hedges total about 108,000 ounces at an average price of 1,345 per ounce, which compares positively against our gold price assumption 1,250 per ounce as well as current gold prices.

Moving to slide 15. As Paul mentioned, higher grade mines and process offset cost pressures from fuel as per ounce metrics came in lower year-over-year for both the 3 and 9-month periods. In the third quarter, total cost of sales declined by 5% to $977 per ounce and the decrease is mainly due to an increase in ounces sold and lower mine operation expenses, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization expense. All-in sustaining costs for the quarter also decreased by 3% to 1,052 per ounce as a result of an increase in ounces sold and lower total cash cost, offset by deferred stripping cost at Sabodala Phase 4 and Golouma West.

Turning to profit metrics on Slide 16. Given Sabodala’s strong operating performance, gross profit and EBITDA were both significantly higher year-over-year, both for the quarter and nine-month period. The increases to gross profit were mainly driven by higher revenues, partly offset by higher depreciation and amortization expense. The growth in EBITDA is mainly attributable to higher revenues and realized gains on gold hedges, partly offset by an increase in exploration expenditures for Golden Hill.

Slide 17 and 18 show net profit attributable to shareholders and earnings per share for both the three and nine months ended September 30. net profit for the current period benefited from higher gross revenue and gains on gold hedges but was countered by non-cash adjustments for depreciation and accretion expense. The increase in depreciation in the current quarter reflects the prospective change to units of production depreciation rate for our separate pit. The higher accretion expense is due to a new accounting standard, IFRS 15, which is applied on a prospective basis and therefore not included in the 2017 figures. The new standard reclassifies the Franco-Nevada stream as debt to include a new non-cash interest expense, which is referred to as accretion for accounting purposes. This is an ongoing non-cash charge.

As mentioned, exploration costs were also increased as we continued to move Golden Hill forward. And current and deferred income taxes were higher in the current year due to higher gross profit and realized and unrealized foreign exchange gains due to the movement of the U.S. dollar against the local currency, compared to last year when unrealized foreign exchange losses lowered both current and deferred taxes. The adjusted net profit excludes gains on go forward sales contracts, accretion expense, net foreign exchange losses, other non-cash fair value changes and the impact of foreign exchange on deferred taxes.

Slide 19 presents our operating cash flow for the quarter, which significantly improved by 70% to $20.2 million before changes in working capital and to $17.4 million after changes in working capital.

With respect to our cash position, we had closed to $80 million at September 30th. In terms of debt, at the end of the quarter, we had $102 million drawn on the Taurus facility, including the initial $70 million draw in May and our second drawdown of $32 million in September. Subsequent to the quarter, we drew down an additional $10 million to buy out the remaining interest on Golden Hill.

Our cash balance, together with our free cash flow and debt facility, is expected to be sufficient to bring Wahgnion into production and advance Golden Hill to feasibility. Capital expense for the construction of Wahgnion is on budget. Approximately $84 million has been spent to date, which is about 50% of the total commitment value of $170 million.

Slide 20 outlines where we expect to finish the year on several items relative to the guidance. Based on the strong year-to-date performance, we are raising our 2018 production guidance to 235,000 to 240,000 ounces. In terms of costs, firstly, we expect per ounce metric to come in at the low end of the ranges provided; secondly, total mine production costs and unit operating costs are likely to exceed the range provided by a small margin due to higher consumable and reagent [ph] cost as well as higher mobile equipment maintenance as Paul has mentioned. Capital spend at Wahgnion is expected to be slightly below the range due to the timing of construction payments. Beyond the items I just mentioned, there are no other material changes to guidance.

This summarizes the financial highlights for the third quarter and first nine months of 2018. Operator, you can now open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Melissa Oliphant

Sabodala gold grades mined and processed have been higher than expected year-to-date. What grades are you expecting to process in the fourth quarter?

Paul Chawrun

Melissa, that’s a great question. It will be probably around 2 grams as we manage through the quarter and then we continue to mine above that. So, we do have a high grade stockpile that we’re maintaining the balance of.

Melissa Oliphant

Okay. So, based on what you’re mining right now and the stockpiles that you have, would you expect the grades in 2019 to also come in above the technical report level?

Paul Chawrun

Well, that's a forward-looking statement, but we are planning to have an increase because we do have a high grade stockpile. Yes.

Melissa Oliphant

Moving over to your projects. At Golden Hill, is the metallurgy similar between the various deposits and can ore there would be processed using conventional CIL plant?

Paul Chawrun

That's still to be determined. We are working through the metallurgical process and we just put together about 800 kilograms of samples, some of that's already started the test work at ALS inferred, and some of it still on route. So, that's still to be determined, and we’re working through what the flow sheet would be.

Melissa Oliphant

And moving over to Afema exploration JV. You are planning a resource delineation program and the determination of potential processing solution for the oxide ore in 2019. Can you talk about the processing options there and how you're thinking that the project?

Paul Chawrun

Yes. Well, this is the Afema project, you are mentioning?

Melissa Oliphant

Yes.

Paul Chawrun

Yes. So, back in the early 90s and the mid 90s, a company called Eden Roc [ph] actually processed with the heap leach facility and we’re actually managing successful towards the end. So, we’re looking at that as a serious consideration, but with heap leach, there is a balance between that and the amount of clays and the overall recoveries. So, we are also looking at potential for a small scale CIL of the oxide, so which we get increased recovery and then there is a balance between the capital on the front end and then what your overall operating is which is pretty standard when we look at it. But, it will be either of those two options. That’s still quite a bit of work in progress to determine between those two.



Trish Moran

Okay. So, we have, Richard, can you or David now please provide a more detailed review of the outlook for each of your exploration projects? I don’t believe the market has begun to appreciate the numerous successes and opportunities Teranga has. Will you consider issuing a full update on your entire program, perhaps in the new year?

Richard Young

Well, I think, I would start off first with Wahgnion, Golden Hill, I think that is understood. We just had that we reserve update at Wahgnion, will be back and drilling later on this year through next year. Golden Hill is moving forward as Paul discussed. I think what we probably haven't spent enough time talking about is Côte d’Ivoire. I'll turn over to Dave now just to give a more fulsome update on those projects.

Paul Chawrun

Okay. In Côte d’Ivoire, we have a number of JV opportunities, the most advanced is the Afema JV, which is a very large land package in southeastern Ivory Coast adjacent to Ghana. There are number of prolific greenstone belts in Ghana that cross into Ivory Coat. These belts have a number of very large gold deposits in them. So, we have the same geology, thanks geography [ph] and structure on our property. We recognize some major share zones across the property, a very large combined strike length. There are number of historic prospects that we are following up. And we are looking forward to initiating a large regional program in Q4, which will include a more magnetic and radiometric survey, and regional lake surveys and we also plan to initiate our RC drilling program on the ML to expand the oxide resource there. So, it’s been a slow start but we are going to hit it hard in the next few quarters.

In addition, in Ivory Coast, we have another set of JVs with the company called Miminvest. These were very grassroots properties when we received them. They’ve expanded considerably in the last year. We've had first ever drill results from one called Guitry, they are quite encouraging. We have follow-up programs planned there that are currently under way. We have also had success with Dianra and Sangaredougou and we also have follow-up exploration programs underway right now and into next quarter as well. So, very exciting opportunities in Ivory Coast.

Trish Moran

We have another question online. Can you please speak to the intention of the David Mimran with respect increasing his share ownership? Will he be renewing his normal course purchase exemption which expires in November? Does he still plan on acquiring after 29.9%? Also, could you respond to those of us anticipated significant insider [ph] buying after the last call, why was there minimal buying, and your thoughts on shareholder issue going forward?

Paul Chawrun

So, I had breakfast with David Mimran a few weeks ago, and he remains very positive on Teranga and our growth. He would like to see us growing to 1 million ounce gold producer within the next five years, which is a challenge for us. We certainly see 0.5 million ounces worth of projects, in Côte d’Ivoire there is visibility potentially to moving above that level. He remains committed to getting to the 29.9. In terms of his timing and his method of doing that, we didn’t really get into that discussion. But he's very positive on gold prices, he is very positive on West Africa. And he will be buying. The timing of those purchases, I don't know. We didn’t get into that level of detail. But, he is excited by the Company and the industry and where it’s going.

Trish Moran

One more question online. I can't understand why the stock price has declined $2 over the past few months despite all of the good news. Can you tell me why?

Paul Chawrun

We’ve certainly gotten that question a lot from some of our retail investors. And I think that just to make clear to everyone is that starting in maybe mid-June, short started to increase weak after weak, growing to a record level. By the end of the summer time, we ended up at a net short position in the market, a level that we hadn’t been at since December of 2001. And we know what happened after that for gold prices. And as a result, there's a lot of technical trading. So, we saw a lot of technical activity in our stock. And when our stock crossed the 250-day moving averages crossed, we saw a buildup in the short position. We believe that's all technically based, it's not based on fundamentals. So, we would expect, as we continue to deliver and as Wahgnion comes into production and is operating as we envision it will. I think there is one element in terms companies with major projects under construction, there have been some problems with either cost overruns, delays, so the project is not quite working out as originally expected to. In West Africa, we are using Lycopodium. Lycopodium has built half dozen projects in the last five years for all of our peers; they've all come in on time and on budget and they've all worked as advertised. We would expect the same. So, ultimately as we bring Wahgnion into production, we do expect to get the full value of that asset reflected in our share price. And then further more with Golden Hill, as we put out that maiden resource, it will give analysts and investors a valuation of that and we’ll have more visibility on how that project moves forward. So, we think that that will further add to the strength of our story and our pipeline as we move forward. So, I hope that helps.

Trish Moran

Another question online. Can you tell us more about the joint venture on the property north of Golden Hill?

Paul Chawrun

David Mallo, over to you.

David Mallo

Yes. The ACC property is immediately on strike with the work that we are doing at Golden Hill. It's the same strategically going north, exact same geologic package . And we see similar structures in some of the geophysics. They did do some preliminary work on the southern part of their property and came up with the number of prospects that are of interest. They had some good numbers in rock, trench and soil, some good follow-up auger drilling. And so, we would like to visit that property this quarter, initiate a prospecting, trenching and auger program. We are following some of their interpretations and using the same methodology that we use at Golden Hill, looking towards outlining further resources potentially. And the proximity makes it quite attractive for a central mill operation.

Paul Chawrun

Thank you, David. And it’s located just north and us acquiring 100% of the Golden Hill JV gives us much more flexibility to pull [indiscernible] into an ultimate Golden Hill facility. So, that work will begin this fall.

Trish Moran

Okay. We have another question online. What will the blackout period defer [ph] insider traders for the rest of the year?

Paul Chawrun

Well, I would expect the blackout period to end within 48 hours of this release and then insiders will be free to buy.

Trish Moran

Is the high grade stockpile at Sabodala growing or staying the same, any comment?

Paul Chawrun

I'll take that. It grew quite large when we completed Gora and now we are more or less maintaining the balance through to the end of the year. [Ph]

Trish Moran

I have another one coming in. Regarding ACC, are you looking to partnering with other companies, with holdings in Golden Hill such as [indiscernible] are you looking to work Ivory Coast projects or are you looking to partner with other companies? Regarding the resource estimate, I think a few months ago you mentioned you are targeting around a million ounces of gold. Is this still the target?

Paul Chawrun

So, maybe I'll take those one at a time. First with respect to Golden Hill. Just generally speaking, with any of our assets, once you start committing to building a mill or contemplate building a mill, you want to really leverage off of that facility and acquire ground around it to help support and improve the economics of that. So, we would certainly look at additional opportunities around any of our assets including Golden Hill. That could further support adding and bringing ounces into the mill.

In terms of Côte d’Ivoire, early days, and there's not really a lot of value in those assets today. So, again, low exploration spend in those early days. And then, once we start to define a resource and look further, we could reevaluate that. But for the time being, we are very comfortable to be able to proceed with all of our Côte d’Ivoire properties on a standalone basis. But ultimately, if we make a big discovery and we might want to bring a partner in because of capital cost or dilution, we would look at that. But today, it's too early. And what was the third question?

Trish Moran

It was I think few months ago you mentioned targeting around 1 million ounces of gold, is this still the target?

Paul Chawrun

Yes. So, we’ve got certain requirements with Taurus to able to draw down on that facility, 1 million ounces at 3 grams, 1.5 at 2. We are targeting something in that range. Now, we don't know what the grade will be, but we have had success in a number of these prospects. We do believe that over time, Golden Hill is going to grow to a size that is going to allow us to build the mine. So, we would expect over time it would certainly be in the 1.5 million, 2 million or greater, that would facilitate the economics of building the mine. So, we think -- we don’t know where we are going to be, come the first quarter in the initial resource estimate, but it is still very early days, and we will continue to be drilling. And we do believe that number is going grow.

Trish Moran

Okay. I have no further questions from the web.

Richard Young

Well, I would like to thank everybody for participating today, and appreciate the questions. And from our perspective, as I have mentioned, over the last two years, we have really assembled a very strong organic growth pipeline, and it’s now all about executing. And as you can see from these results, we continue to execute, and as we do that, we believe that we can move to mid-tier gold producer and beyond. So, please stay tuned. Thank you for joining us today.

