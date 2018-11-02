Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Q3 2018 Earnings Call November 1, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Monica Gould - Investor Relations

Murugesan Shanmugaraj - President and Chief Executive Officer

John Gavin - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Raghunathan Kamesh - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Alex Henderson - Needham & Company

Thejeswi Venkatesh - UBS

Fahad Najam - Cowen & Company

Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley

Timothy Savageaux - Northland Capital Markets

Brian Yun - Deutsche Bank

Mark Kelleher - D. A. Davidson

James Kisner - Loop Capital Markets

Michael Genovese - MKM Partners

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Acacia Communications Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to your host, Monica Gould, Investor Relations from Acacia. Thank you, Monica. You may begin.

Monica Gould

Thank you, Sheerin, and good afternoon, everyone. Acacia Communications released results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 this afternoon after market close. If you did not receive a copy of our earnings press release, you may obtain it from the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.acacia-inc.com. This call is being webcast live and a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

With me on today's call are Raj Shanmugaraj, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Gavin, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to Raj, I'd like to note that during today's discussion, there are references to our prospects and expectations for the fourth quarter of 2018 and beyond, projections on the size of our markets and market share, statements about our customers and new products, statements regarding the size and timing of demand for our products, including from our China based customers and other forward looking statements, which are based on a business environment as we currently see it. And such includes certain risks and uncertainties.

Please refer to our earnings press release and our SEC filings for more information on the specific risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements described in today's discussion. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

In addition to U.S. GAAP reporting, we report certain financial measures that do not conform to GAAP. We believe these Non-GAAP measures enhance the understanding of our performance. Reconciliation of the GAAP measures to these Non-GAAP measures, in addition to a description of the Non-GAAP measures, can be found in today's earnings press release.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Raj.

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Thank you, Monica. Good afternoon, everyone and thanks for joining us today. I'll start with a business update after which I'll turn the call over to John Gavin who will provide a more detailed review of our financial performance and outlook. I am very pleased to report a strong third quarter with solid profitability demonstrating the operating leverage inherent in our business model. In the third quarter, we exceeded the high end of all three of our guidance metrics with total revenue of approximately $95 million and non-GAAP net income of approximately $18 million or $0.42 for diluted share.

Sequential third quarter revenue growth over second quarter was due to increased demand from our original eight customers, as well as our newer customer group primarily driven by the resumption of shipments to ZTE following the lifting of the ban, and by demand for our new products and from our newer order customer group. During the third quarter, we continued to make good progress on revenue diversification initiatives. Revenue from our newer customer group increased $10.6 million on a quarter-over-quarter and represented 43% of our total third quarter revenue.

In addition, revenue from ZTE was higher than anticipated and exceeded the midpoint of our one-time ZTE specific guidance by $5.7 million. In the third quarter four customers each contributed greater than 10% of our total revenue including a tier one switch and router customer who exceeded the 10% revenue mark for the first time. In addition, the direct hyperscale customer who has been a 10% plus customer in prior quarters was our fifth most significant contributor to revenue in the quarter. We also executed well on our other business objectives. During the quarter, sales of our CFP2 DCO and ACO modules contributed greater than 25% of our total revenue.

This represented a significant increase in revenue on a quarter-over-quarter basis and a substantial portion of this revenue came from sales of our CFP2 DCO module as this product continues to ramp. We also reach an important milestone of transferring the production process of our AC1200 module using first pass zero silicon to our contract manufacturer. Our AC1200 module remains on track for production ramp to begin by the end of 2018.

Now I would like to provide a general market update. In the third quarter, we saw improving demand in our key markets namely DCI Metro and China. In the DCI market, we are seeing higher demand in the second half of 2018 relative to the first half from our direct hyperscale customer deploying our AC400 module. Additionally, our NEM customers are telling us that they are preparing for field trials with their hyperscale customers who are planning to use our AC1200 product. We believe we are well-positioned to ramp volume shipments of our AC1200 product over the course of 2019 as these hyperscale customers complete their field trial activities and begin initial deployment.

In the Metro market, increases in connected devices and mobile broadband services are continuing to drive global deployments. For example, during the third quarter we saw a revenue contribution from our NEM customers selling into India. Some carriers in India have started to adopt IPO or DWDM architectures where DWDM optics is placed in packet switch and router platforms. This trend in India is consistent with the IPO or DWDM adoption that we are seeing in other regions and market segments. We believe this trend could be beneficial for our switch router NEM customers using pluggable solutions like our CFP2 DCO and also for our NEM customers providing open line systems.

While we remain cautiously optimistic about our NEM customer's opportunities in India, we anticipate there may be quarter-over-quarter variability in this highly competitive market with multiple NEMS competing for these opportunities.

Moving to the China market, as ZTE continues to catch up on deployment delayed by the ban; we anticipate that shipments to ZTE in the fourth quarter of 2018 will exceed shipments in the third quarter. We are also hearing that China carrier tender activity is picking up in anticipation of 5G and other broadband service build-outs. Although, we remain cautiously optimistic about China tenders and deployments in 2019, given the ongoing trade and tariff issues and other market dynamics in China it is too early to comment on the extent to which ZTE and other China NEMS will contribute to our revenue beyond the fourth quarter of 2018.

Next I would like to provide an update on our product development efforts. We believe that our AC1200 module which is being qualified by our NEM customers remains the lowest power 600 gig solution available. Our AC1200 is a multi haul product with optical performance capable of more than doubling the transmission reach at 400 gig compared to competitive products currently being deployed. We are also working with several hyperscale customers to perform subsea trials to demonstrate AC1200 performance under the most challenging optical links.

In addition, our Pico DSP which powers our AC1200 offers advanced 3D shaping features designed to enable network operators to fine tune performance and improve network utilization. While we anticipate that our hyperscale customers will initially deploy our AC1200 product in current 100 gig data center infrastructure, this product will also offer them a seamless upgrade path when they transition to 400 gig infrastructures. We believe market trends continue to favor a shift in coherent port volume towards DCO modules over the next few years. Various industry standardization bodies such as OIF, IEEE, [Open Doorman] and CableLabs open Rotom and cable labs are targeting data rates from 100 gigs to 400 gig using pluggable DCO form factors.

We are seeing increasing interest from cloud MSO and carrier network operators in a mix of pluggable and embedded DCO modules. This trend towards DCO modules is consistent with our long-standing vision which we believe is further supported by investments in pluggable DCO modules by multiple module vendors and NEMS within house DSPs. Our CFP2 DCO module remains highly differentiated nearly two years after shipping our first samples.

We believe our collaboration with the Oclaro is helping increase adoption of our Meru based CFP2 DCO by providing customers with two sources of fully interoperable pluggable modules supporting transmission speeds of 100 gig and 200 gig. Standardization activities are also well underway to define 400 gig supports in CFP2 DCO form factors for Metro applications. We believe this will provide a high performance solution that complements the 400 ZR products targeting DCI applications in QSFP double density and OSFP form factors.

We have made significant progress on our 400 ZR development program. We believe designing 400 ZR modules in the same form factor as client interface modules should drive further adoption of coherent interfaces in DCI edge applications. This could also set the stage for coherent products to be used in other shorter reach applications where direct detect technologies are being used today. These high density coherent interfaces leverage Acacia's expertise in low-power DSP technology and advanced silicon photonics packaging. Demand for our CFP DCO which remains differentiated in the market continues to be strong in the third quarter.

As we mentioned last quarter, we have introduced our new ZR and Meru Based CFP which we believe is helping us maintain our competitive position with this product family. Customers using our standalone PIC are moving from their qualification phase into volume production of their pick based systems. We believe that sales of our standalone PIC will continue to help expand the size of our addressable market, and we remain on track for revenue from this product in the second half of 2018 to exceed its first half revenue.

We are pleased with the breadth of our highly differentiated product portfolio which we believe is a direct result of our history of innovation and industry-leading DCO products. Our diverse portfolio of low power, high capacity products helps our customers compete in multiple markets and applications which we believe will position them to grow share in the coherent market.

Before I turn the call over to John, I would like to highlight some key takeaways. During the third quarter, we stayed focused on execution including our revenue diversification initiatives, new product development efforts and re-engagement activities with ZTE following the lifting of the ban. We made good progress with a switch and router customer group and I stated earlier one of these customers was a first-time 10% plus customer with whom we have engagements on multiple products including our CFP2 DCO and AC1200.

All the past four quarters we have had six different customers contribute greater than 10% of total revenue in individual quarters, and three of these customers have been from our newer customer group. We believe this demonstrates that our customer and revenue diversification initiatives are progressing well. We believe there are several industry trends that are favorable for Acacia in the long term. First, network operators are increasingly adopting an IPO or DWDM architecture. This architecture has the potential to create increased opportunities for our switch router customers and for our NEM customers, who provide open line systems for DWDM applications.

Second, the transition towards pluggable DCO architectures reinforces Acacia's market vision and place to Acacia's strengths and product differentiation. Third, at 400 gigs pluggable DCO modules are being implemented in the same form factors as client optics further enhancing the first two trends by allowing coherent DWDM optics to achieve the same port density as client optics. This could help drive further adoption of coherent interfaces in DCI edge and other shorter reach applications.

Acacia was founded nearly 10 years ago with the vision to siliconize the optical interconnect, leveraging silicon to address increasing bandwidth needs in optical networks while reducing costs, size and power consumption. We have demonstrated industry leadership in driving high-performance; pluggable coherent form factors which we believe will further increase the adoption of merchant's coherent solutions. As the industry trends discussed earlier evolve, we believe we are uniquely positioned to develop these highly complex coherent interfaces presenting us with opportunities to increase the size of our addressable market.

With that I will now turn the call over to John to provide more details around our financial results and outlook.

John Gavin

Thanks Raj, and good afternoon, everyone. I will start by reviewing our financial and operating performance for the third quarter of 2018. And I will provide our outlook for the fourth quarter before opening the call up for questions.

Total revenue in the third quarter of 2018 was $94.8 million, a decrease of 9.7% on a year-over-year basis from $105 million in the third quarter of 2017. Due in part to the impact of the ZTE ban as well as period over period demand variability. Sequentially revenue in the third quarter of 2018 increased by $29.8 million over the second quarter as a result of increased demand from our original eight customers, as well as our newer customer group. This increase was primarily driven by the resumption of shipments to ZTE following the lifting of the ban and by demand for our new products and from our newer customer group.

Turning to gross margin. Our GAAP gross margin was 47.3% in the third quarter of 2018 compared to 43.9% in the third quarter of 2017. Our non-GAAP gross margin was 46.7% in the third quarter of compared to 43.7% in the third quarter of 2017. The increase in both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins was due to a favorable change in product mix, the ramp of newer higher margin products and reductions in semi fixed operating costs in manufacturing during the third quarter of 2018.

GAAP operating expenses in the third quarter of 2018 totaled $36.8 million or 38.8% of revenue compared to $37.2 million or 35.5% of revenue in the third quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $29.2 million in the third quarter of 2018 or 30.8% of revenue compared to $31.3 million or 29.8% of revenue in the third quarter of 2017. The decrease in GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses was driven by year-over-year variability in the timing of milestone payments associated with development cost related to a DSP ASIC program partially offset by cost increases as we continued investments in our product and technology roadmap and sales and customer support staffing.

GAAP operating income was $8 million or 8.4% revenue in the third quarter of 2018 compared to GAAP operating income of $8.9 million or 8.5% of revenue in the third quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP operating income in the third quarter of 2018 was $15 million or 15.9% of revenue compared to non-GAAP operating income of $14.6 million or 13.9% of revenue in the third quarter of 2017. The decrease in GAAP operating income was driven by decreased sales volume. The increase in non-GAAP operating income was driven by an increase in the amount of non-GAAP adjustments primarily related to stock-based compensation expense and litigation cost and settlement reserves.

EBITDA was $11.4 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared to $12.1 million in the third quarter of 2017. And adjusted EBITDA was $18.5 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared to $17.8 million in the third quarter of 2017. Our GAAP effective tax rate was 18.6% in the third quarter of 2018 compared to an effective tax rate benefit of 87.4% in the third quarter of 2017. And non-GAAP effective tax rate benefit was 3.4% in the third quarter of 2018 compared to an effective tax rate benefit of 22.9% in the third quarter of 2017.

The change from a GAAP effective tax rate benefit in the third quarter of 2017 to a GAAP effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2018 and the year-over-year decrease in the non-GAAP effective tax rate benefit was driven by the elimination of favorable effects of foreign statutory tax rates applicable to non-US income following the implementation of 2017 US Tax Reforms. Our GAAP net income was $8.2 million or $0.19 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018 compared to GAAP net income of $18.5 million or $0.44 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2017.

Our non-GAAP net income was $17.6 million or $0.42 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018 compared to non-GAAP net income of $19.1 million or $0.46 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2017. Now turning to the balance sheet. We generated $29.9 million of cash from operating activities and ended the third quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $392.1 million and no debt. Turning next to our outlook. As noted in today's earnings press release, in the fourth quarter of 2018, we expect total revenue to be between $98 million and $106 million.

We expect non-GAAP net income to be in the range of $12.8 million to $16.6 million or $0.30 to $0.40 diluted share based on anticipated 42 million fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Regarding the ongoing tariff discussions, most of our products are not subject to the tariffs that are already in effect. And as a result, we do not anticipate these tariffs having impact on a fourth quarter 2018 guidance. We're continuing to monitor ongoing tariff developments to assess any potential impact on our future business and financial results.

Our guidance also takes into consideration an anticipated fourth quarter over third quarter increase in shipments to ZTE, increased demand for our new products and from our newer customer group and the impact of end-of-year seasonality. I will now provide some additional perspectives on the fourth quarter of 2018. With respect to non-GAAP gross margin at the midpoint of our revenue guidance range, we currently estimate our non-GAAP gross margin to be in the range of 45% to 47% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018. And in the range of 43% to 45% of revenue for the full year.

As a reminder, our gross margin can fluctuate based on a number of factors including quarterly product mix and changes in manufacturing related costs. With the resumption of business with ZTE, we now believe that the year-over-year growth in our non-GAAP operating expenses will be in the range of 12% to 13% in 2018, up from our 10% to 12% revised estimate earlier in the year. We anticipate fourth-quarter operating expenses to exceed third quarter operating expenses due to the timing of certain milestone payments.

In connection with the lifting of the ZTE ban, we reassessed our long-term financial targets and concluded that the long-term financial targets established prior to the ZTE ban are still appropriate to a longer-term view of our financial performance. We view longer-term is meaning at least two to three years from our current fiscal period. Our long-term financial targets are included in the investor presentation available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

With that I will now turn the call to Sheerin for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Our first question is from Rod Wall with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.

Raghunathan Kamesh

Hi, this is RK on behalf of Rod. Thanks for taking my question and congrats on a great quarter, guys. I'd like to start with discussion of your new products, seems like they are ramping nicely, but could you talk about how each of those the CFP DCO, the ACO1200 and the PIC is tracking versus your previous expectations maybe at the beginning of the year?

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

John Gavin

Yes. So let me take that one. So we talked with the CFP DCO. We talked earlier that we have approximately 15 customers there and we had some good success where we have multiple product design wins with some of these 15 customers as well. And this includes multiple tier one NEMS deploying worldwide. So we are seeing deployments as I talked about specifically in India, as well as in other regions in the world. And it has multiple applications goes into transport, as well as switch router applications and of course we talked about the collaboration with the Oclaro helping create an ecosystem around this.

So from an expectation perspective I think it is tracking as well maybe a little better than what we thought it was going to be. We knew it was going to take a little longer as we get into in some of these additional applications like switch router and getting into ITO or DWDM. So from that perspective I think the CFP2 DCO is in ramp mode, and we expect that to continue.

On the AC1200, it remains as I said on track for production ramp to be by the end of --production ramp to begin by end of year 2018. As we have talked before we continue to be on track with multiple NEMS, positioning this product in hyperscale accounts. And we get good feedback from our customers so far. The product supports 600 gigs obviously today on the line side, and so initially it will be used to deploy -- to be deployed on 100 gig and 200 gig data center infrastructure, but it provides a seamless upgrade when they go to 400 gig switches as well.

And anticipate this product will continue to progress ramp volume production over the course of 2019. And so I think that is going, I mean we have good expectations for it. I think it's progressing as well as we thought. And the PIC business as well continues to grow. We have near-term opportunities there in China in additions to limited customers outside of China. And it's moving from our qualification stage into volume production phase of their PIC based systems. So as I said in my prepared statement, our second half revenue we are on target we see first half and we expect is to continue to grow as well.

So we are I think on the new products as I said contribution revenue has been good, and the tracking too as good as or better than expectations.

Raghunathan Kamesh

Thanks and just to wrap it up is it fair to say that the ACO families may be a bit slower than your expectations?

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

So the ACO is above run rate business. I think what we have said in the past is there are no new design means for that product for us or for others. So it is basically run rate businesses that we see from the ACO. And there is set of customers who are deploying a ACO and as we said when we talked about AC1200 the tier one NEM switch router group is moving from a ACO into a either an embedded ACO or a pluggable DCO format so it is a limited set of customers we are dealing with.

Raghunathan Kamesh

Okay, that's helpful. I also wanted to get an update on your 400 gigs ZR product. I know it's a technically challenging product. So could you give us an update on how well it's growing in terms of its development and maybe some color on whether you plan to work on a new DSP with maybe a seven nanometer node? And, if so, an update on what the cost structure would be for development and starting as we move to that node?

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Yes. So I mean you have many parts to the question. I think we have talked about this in the past or we've been working on for the ZR for more than a year. And we have received the test chips for the analog to validate performance. And so far everything is on track. We are --our target is to be coming out with the product second half of next year. And it is --ASIC itself is seven nanometre is the node size that we will be developing the ASIC. And it's not just the ASIC, it's one piece of the whole or the components that are required. You need to have compact optical packaging and of course you need to be power efficient if the DSP algorithms which are all we've done well on our prior pluggable products.

So that remains on track for sampling second half next year.

Raghunathan Kamesh

Okay, that's helpful. And any color on any difference in the cost structure as we move to the seven nanometer nodes in terms of either development or starting?

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

I think we've said before seven nanometre is more expensive than 16 nanometer. I think we obviously are one of the seven nanometre test chips. So I think this is one where it is higher but this is not beyond what we have said in the past, is not above or below expectations. We expected it to be higher. It's a brand new node and so it is on target and we take that into our account and in our planning.

Operator

Our next question is from Alex Henderson with Needham & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Alex Henderson

Thanks. And just a couple of housekeeping questions to start off with if I could. Could you talk about what you think the tax rate should look like in the fourth quarter?

John Gavin

Yes. Hi, Alex, this is John. In terms of tax rate for the fourth quarter, I mean we're still in a situation where we have some benefit still in the model, longer term that'll that will flip over to certainly a tax rate, but we think that's still going to have some tax benefit running out through the fourth quarter period. So it would be a positive impact.

Alex Henderson

Okay and then so 2019 I'm still using like a 9% tax rate is that what you think?

John Gavin

Yes. I think that's within the range of what we've said before Alex would be in that kind of 9% to 11%, 12% range.

Alex Henderson

And the taxes in the fourth quarter are they little less of a benefit than it was in the September quarter I assume?

John Gavin

It will be I would say a little bit less, yes.

Operator

And your next question is from Thejeswi Venkatesh with UBS. Please proceed with your question.

Thejeswi Venkatesh

Good job pronouncing it. It's encouraging to see the traction with the switch router customer base. But on the traditional optical transport, it seems like companies with in-house DSPs are really picking up a lot of share. We just saw Nokia put up 25% year-over-year growth; CNS continuing to take share. So I was hoping you could speak strategically about how you're looking to grow revenue in the optical transport market given this environment?

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Yes. So, okay this -- I think it's one of those, there are multiple trends that we talked about with, in my prepared statement. As you look at the pluggable DCO for example and standardization that generally as you look back we had CFP DCO which was the only product and then we move into CFP2 DCO there's a multiple vendors at this point. And I'll talk about 400 ZR; there are 400 gig Metro applications. So that are all pluggable so as we get into standardization and pluggable products, it definitely starts moving more towards merchant traffic platform that one trend that we talked about.

The second one is the ITO or DWDM where you talk about its going in to switch vendors, switch and router vendor platforms. We believe that this trend is getting adopted and that will also drive more merchant class of coherent ports relative with the total market. And, of course, you look at the AC1200 that we have it is, it's got performance. We talked about the low power for 600 gig and the advanced performance features. That is getting a lot of traction within the hyperscale accounts.

And so I think this is a --when we look at what happens from merchants share, our expectation, our goal is that long term these are going to be growing share in the merchants, all ships in the market take time and are subject to market conditions, but with the different ation of the product both in performance and the broad portfolio, as well as the pluggable and standardization is going to help more of the merchant based vendors like ourselves grow in the market.

Thejeswi Venkatesh

Thanks for the color and as a follow-up, given that you have these new products ramping should March quarter seasonality be better than it has been in prior years?

John Gavin

He, Thejeswi, this is John. So I think what we've seen in the past for Q1 is really a lot to do with some of the more, I would say more telecon NEM side of the house where we've seen the year kind of gets off to a slow start as issues of establishing pricing structures still for the year on product pricing. There's some issues and trying to figure out how deployments get awarded and ramped up for the New Year having closed down from the previous calendar year.

So we've seen that plus you've got the big factor especially affecting the shipments to China is the Chinese New Year which is in the middle of the quarter. So that affects the rate of business typically in Q. So that's what we see there is usually on the slow start of the business from the calendar year finishing to the new year combined with some Chinese New Year impact. It's really set in the middle of the quarter.

Operator

Our next question is from Paul Silverstein with Cowen & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Fahad Najam

Hi, guys. This is Fahad in for Paul. 0:36:05.7I want to revisit the previous question but do you still expect sequential growth in the March quarter?

John Gavin

So, Fahad, we are not -- we don't guide out on past guidance we just gave out into that quarter. All we're saying is that we've seen in past years that effect in Q1 where it does get off to a slower start as things start to line up business-wise deployment wise of the year that does have some impact on the way the quarter starts and then you have for China in particular you've got the impact of just business slow in the February month because of the interruption of the Chinese New Year holiday. So that's really what we see there from a Q perspective there is that typical slower start combined with the Chinese New Year effect.

Fahad Najam

Okay, the reason why I ask is I'll be surprised if ZTE is coming back I would assume that they would be in a ramp-up catch-up mode and that's why we're trying to ask question around your outlook for China in the March quarter. I'll move on to my next question. Can you remind us how much of your revenue was made up of these new routing switching NEM customers?

John Gavin

Yes. So we don't get into behind specific breakdowns by that kind of categorization of customers. As Raj just said in his prepared remarks, we did see one of those customers actually rise up into for the first time as a 10% customer in the quarter. So that is the first time that any customer out of that kind of sub grouping, if you will, has risen to that level in any of our quarters so far. So that shows that there is a ramp going on within that particular set of customers.

Fahad Najam

Right. I apologize I caught up on the call a bit later so you may have highlighted this so I apologize if I'm asking you to repeat yourself, but can you remind us how much CFP2 DCO was in the quarter and if that is a good indicator of routing switching NEM ramping? Is that a good leading indicator that revenue is mostly coming from that segment of customers?

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Yes. I think, Fahad, e just said it's an ACO DCO exceeded 20% and that represents a significant jump. We didn't get obviously to on a bigger revenue base so the revenue has grown for that combination. However, it's not fair to just assume it's all coming from the switch router. I think we are-- we said we have set of customers some of them in multiple product design win so it is being deployed worldwide, but switch router group is big group in there but we haven't broken it up.

John Gavin

And I would also add to Raj's comment that they're not -- the switch router group isn't just buying the CFP2 DCO. They're also buying the AC1200 as well.

Operator

Our next question is from Alex Henderson with Needham & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Alex Henderson

So I'm planning don't get stuck on only the tax rate. I was hoping to get a couple of clarifications from you. I was looking at the ZTE inventory and it looks like it was surprisingly stable across the period before they got blocked to what they're currently carrying. So is it reasonable to think that they are now at run rate relative to their business and not going to see an inventory build from your perspective. Is that how we should be thinking about it?

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Yes. Alex, we said before we don't have total visibility into their overall strategy. We don't VMI products and again we want to make a distinction between components which are much lower ASP and as well as modules. Modules are quite expensive and in a bit of a cash constrained environment they are really trying to catch up from what we can tell they started out with the low inventory back in Q2 when the ban came in place and since then when the ban came back they just trying to catch up to existing and some of the new order they have.

So we believe that they are still in catch-up mode in Q3, Q4, and this is - it's driven by existing and new contracts. And when they started that they had little to no inventory and so we don't believe that currently they are building up any --it's not run late yet, and quite honestly we don't know what the run rate should be. They got to do the catch-up piece and then it depends on several factors what their run rate is beyond Q4 and that's what I was trying to say in my prepared statement is not clear what their ordinary course is going to beyond Q3, Q4.

Alex Henderson

And one more question on the sales and marketing and R&D lines. Doing the math on 12% to 13% OpEx would imply a pretty big increase in spending from the 3Q to 4Q. I think it goes from like 29 to get to the bottom of that band of be almost 35 in OpEx costs. Is that step up a function of some catch-up on R&D that is pushing it a little bit above its normal range? And then it comes back in a little bit in the first quarter. How should I be thinking about the mechanics of what's going on there for that $5 million increase sequentially?

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Yes, Alex, good question. So I think in Q3 we saw some of the milestones again these are contractually based milestones. We try to plan from a timing perspective that they may fall within one quarter versus another. We did see some of those expected buildings moved from Q3 to Q4 that would cause that increase. It's really just in the timing of when some of these external foundry silicon-based milestones are hitting us from a quarter -to quarter perspective.

Operator

Our next question is from Meta Marshall with Morgan Stanley. Please proceed with your question.

Meta Marshall

Great, thanks. First thing I wanted to ask is just as we think of the AC1200 kind of coming on line early next year is meaningful revenue. Is there any sort of gross margin downtick that needs to take place of kind of those of the AC1200 coming up to volume that we should just be mindful of? And then maybe second just given some others into space or general hyperscale spend community kind of noting some softness in that environment. Is that anything that you've noted? I know in the past you guys have tended to not see as much spending in Q4 but just any patterns you're detecting or just lumpy overall general lumpiness? Thanks.

John Gavin

Hi, Meta, this is John. I'll take the first part and Raj will take the second part of it. So in the AC1200 margin coming online for next year, no, we don't anticipate that having a negative bearing on our gross margin levels. Typically, when a product like the AC1200 is coming out of that initial introductory year into its first volume ramp year, that's when those particular products tend to be at some of the higher ends of their margin curve. So that would not impact that any pricing change from the introductory year to the first initial volume ramp year is compensated for by anticipated cost offsets as well. So that would not impact us.

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Yes, Meta let me take the second part. So I think in terms of the CapEx itself, so I think if you look over the longer term there is -- there will be some correlation over CapEx spend on DCI and DCIH but in the short term there really is not much correlation on a quarterly basis a;, because quarter- to-quarter lumpiness but b, also because over 99% spent on inside the data syndrome variety of other infrastructure not on DCI connections and on the line side connection.

So it's a much smaller piece they spent from a CapEx perspective. And I think when you look at the AC1200; it initially is going to multiple NEM, and 21 NEM going into multiple hyperscale accounts. And they are looking at deploying this in 100 gig data center infrastructure. So they're not waiting for 400 gigs to come. We do provide the lowest cost per bit as you start looking at 400 and 600 gigs so you can aggregate these on the line side. So they are planning to deploy these in over 2019 with the existing infrastructure. However, we do offer a seamless upgrade when the 400 gig switches come into place sometime late next year that the product is offer them a seamless upgrade to aggregate those as well.

We don't need to upgrade their infrastructure to do it. So it is well-positioned in the hyperscale end customers heading into 2019 going into big in volume production end of this year.

Operator

Our next question is from Tim Savageaux with Northland Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Timothy Savageaux

All right. Can you hear me? Yes, apologies there. Couple of questions. First and congrats on the results by the way the first question is on the tier one switch router group of customers and customer in particular. And I know you've been engaging this group in a while and likely had some traction, but you did have seem to have a pretty big spike here well into the 10% customer list. So I wonder if you could talk about if there are specific projects or specific applications with this switch router NEM that are worth noting in sort of driving such a significant spike in business or whether this is an aggregation of a lot of activity? Then I have a follow up from there.

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Yes. Tim, let me take that question. As we said before it is --this group we have a multiple product design wins in there. Let me go through one of those is of course the one you talked about which is the IPO DWDM where they're adding the CFP2 DCO for example in their switch router platforms, and that is getting some attention in some carriers or adopting this. We spoke about an example in India where this is getting deployed. So that's an example, so that's one category where they have switch router products that they are putting those in there.

We also have in this segment the AC1200 module that goes into their DCIH platforms where it's aggregating 600 gigs using them to multiple clients. So it is --it's got a couple of different platforms that are getting our products deployed and then both of those again CFP2 DCO is in ramp, AC1200 in sampling mode, but these are the products that make up the majority of the revenue from this switch router group.

Timothy Savageaux

Interesting. So would you say that's kind of 50/50 between kind of router based implementations and kind of purpose-built DCI type implementations or does it bias in any way?

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Well it's true I mean right now it's not a fair comparison. One of the products is in volume ram for us in production ram the CFP2 DCO is getting deployed more broadly. The other one is sampling where they are right ready for field trials and again and it's got a much higher AC1200. So it's going to be a little different but today it is going to be tilted little bit more towards products that are already involving ram.

Timothy Savageaux

Great and another question for me. The overall question is what sort of opportunity you might see from any kind of white box or disaggregation type activity in the network? We saw the Voyager platform kind of go in there commercial production here at least with one OEM and I'd be curious as to your opinion on kind of the opportunity there for Acacia in 2019 from platforms such as Voyager or platforms like it and maybe more broadly from whole either white box or disaggregation trend which I know are kind of related but somewhat similar? Thanks.

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Yes, Tim, I think it's one that as we've been engaged with the Voyager, however, it's still too early for these open systems ecosystem open line systems or white boxes to be really making a meaningful impact for us in the near term. What we do believe is we are engaged with these initiatives and I think as we get more into pluggable and lower power pluggable DCOs that could start getting more meaningful whether they're in the near term, we don't believe it's going to be a meaningful driver. I think you're going to have some trials qualification efforts and so on.

But do not anticipate to be in the near term, but definitely is a trend that segregation and I think has a potential in the longer term as these DCO interfaces become smaller and gets more into the client size optics form factors and cost point and sizes.

Operator

Our next question is from Vijay Bhagwat with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Brian Yun

Hi, this is Brian Yun on for Vijay. I just had a question on AC1200 specifically in regards to the subsea application opportunity. Could you kind of expand on that and what might the timeline look like for any type of commercial deployment on the subsea side?

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Yes. So let me have maybe make a point there. It's a trial activity with the end customer. Our channels to the hyperscale guys today are pretty much the NEM customers. However, we do engage with the hyper scale in terms of -- to understand network requirements and product performance requirements. And so what we do know is few of them are actively engaged in doing in building out subsea infrastructures. And these are trial activities. An example would be one we recently did that was at 400 gigs going over 6,000 kilometers, but these will take time.

It's --and the NEMS are engaged and doing the trials. So at this point it is more trial, it's not something that we think is a meaningful driver in the near term. It will lead to more deployments in a longer term. And it is --and the products itself the reason I use that is -- it's a multi haul product. We talked about subsea as the example but we also talked about DCI where it's cost effective using 600 gig and it's sort of reach out in 100 to 200 kilometer applications as well. So it is got a variety of different features in their barracks. That allows the network operators to fine tune base -- of their performance based on network requirement.

Operator

Our next question is from Mark Kelleher with D. A. Davidson. Please proceed with your question.

Mark Kelleher

Great. Thanks for taking the question, nice quarter guys. Just a couple things. You mentioned some positive comments on your partnership with Oclaro. Is that -- are you recognizing revenue from that? I think if I remember right that wasn't set the ship until 2019 and as kind of connected to that how do you see that may be changing as Oclaro gets taken out by momentum?

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Yes, Mark. I think this is just the engagement and we have to, they haven't gone to full production ramp at this point. We do get some revenue to selling ASIC but today that is, they are still in the sampling mode. We've some demonstration for interoperability in lab. So that all is good. We continue to believe this is a good collaboration between the leader in DCO and the leader in ACO. And so our goal again here is to expand the market adoption of the Meru DSP but today is not a meaningful revenue driver. And we also believe that as they are going through their merger with Lumentum, they would --there's no reason for them they would want to continue moving this program --continuing this program.

Mark Kelleher

Okay and then just last question. You talked about some cautious optimism toward some tender offers in China. Is that --what is your visibility there? Is it coming from your NEMS partners, from ZTE feedback or do you have it directly from the service providers in China?

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Yes. We do triangulate the information. There is a news coming from the carriers as well as from the NEMS and so there is about the 5G build-outs next year, you hear about -- and WSS build out, so those are all pointing in the right direction, but my comment was that we don't --the deployments of actual these networks beyond Q4, we don't have a clear timetable on it. And so that's what we were commenting. It's not clear what the ordinary course or somebody like a DDE would be. These are all good news for us coming but you have to also balance it with a little bit of overall what the trade and tariff deployments could that cause some delays.

It's too early to call for it. I think we are --we projected our Q4 and beyond that I think we'll have to wait and see if we get some more firm views and projections from our customers on this.

Operator

Our next question is from James Kisner with Loop Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

James Kisner

Thanks for squeezing me in there. Just regarding 400 ZR, so any [Indiscernible] from presented ECSE that he was going to be supporting a 4X0 Plus and just wondering from your perspective is that something you plan to support and do you see that as kind of a meaningful opportunity given it extends the reach of the 400 gig ZR module?

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Yes. James, this is absolutely correct. We will be supporting the standards activities ZR, ZR plus now. What we --I talked about is as well there is standardization initiatives to also extend this from to metro ranges with 400 ZR and so I think as it pertains to -- these are all pluggable form factors. These are all will be done for the 400 ZR and the QSP double density or OSFP and then going into higher comp factors like also OSFP PR CF2 - so we will be developing these products because the standardization, interoperability and flexibility are key attributes of what makes the coherence at a emergent coherent market game share from the overall coherent market.

James Kisner

I guess to put a final point and I mean I'm wondering the ZR plus specifically is that a pretty meaningful expansion of the market opportunity for ZR in your mind?

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

It's -- again, I think it's just extended --extends the reach as you have as we develop these ASICs we do develop it for, have different reaches in there. So not clear totally how to segment that between ZR, ZR plus, we know there is a big differentiations between ZR and metro and the combination and something in between we will be able to cover it with our form factors.

Operator

And our final question is from Michael Genovese with MKM Partners. Please proceed with your question.

Michael Genovese

Thanks very much. Raj, do you make a comment and when you're talking about ZTE something about components and modules? Could just still talk more about that clarify that please? And then secondly, you had a customer, a major customer I think you acquired about a month ago. Can you just comment with on trends with that customer in the past month?

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Yes. So let me talk about the first one which is the ZTE and it was a question about inventory buildup and what I was trying to say they buy components; they buy modules as well and for --and we don't have overall inventory visibly-- we don't have VMI for their products. And they may be dealing with some of these differently because the components, if you buy an individual laser or whatever that could be much, it is a much lower ASP, a module is much higher.

And what my point was that from based on our visibility they were --they didn't have a lot of inventory when they started out, when they went into the ban situation on modules. And Q3, Q4, what we see is catch-up quarters and which is what we see that this is not ordinary course but this is more catch-up based on their existing and new contract. And we need to get some more data before we can clearly say what their ordinary courses for --what they can do on a quarterly basis.

So that was the ZTE component versus modules. I think on the --you talked about the acquisition of Coriant. We talked about this last time as well, we are engaged in multiple generations of products with Coriant modules and chips and of course we said near-term we don't see any change because they will be continuing to sell those. And I think what we said is the longer term it depends on the product roadmap of the combined company. And what they continue to keep what they continue to do. And it is for us it is an opportunity as much of a challenge.

I think what we have done well innovating is low-power DSP and modules. And we will try to leverage those and given our long standing relationship with Coriant, we did we have our position to engage in a combined company going forward. But again the longer term, the near term not much of a change but longer term it very much depends on their roadmap and how we can collaborate with them.

Operator

We have reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the call back over to Raj, for closing remarks.

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Thank you, Sherry. Thanks all of you for joining the call today. I would like to wrap up by thanking our employees around the world for all their continued hard work. We are excited about the opportunities ahead of us as we finish out the year and headed to 2019. And look forward to updating you on our progress next quarter and seeing many of you at our upcoming investor conferences.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. And thank you for your participation.