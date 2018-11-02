TESARO Inc's (TSRO) CEO Lonnie Moulder on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TESARO Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2018 4:15 PM ET

Executives

Kate Rausch - Director of Investor Relations

Lonnie Moulder - CEO

Mary Lynne Hedley - President and COO

Tim Pearson - CFO

Analysts

Kennen MacKay - RBC Capital Markets

Robyn Karnauskas - Citi

Peter Lawson - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Alethia Young - Cantor Fitzgerald

Jim Birchenough - Wells Fargo Securities

Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Gena Wang - Barclays

Good afternoon, and welcome to the TESARO's Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call.

Kate Rausch

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank for joining us today to discuss our recent business progress and TESARO's third quarter 2018 operating results. With me here today are our CEO Lonnie Moulder; our President and COO Dr. Mary Lynne Hedley; and our CFO Tim Pearson.

Earlier today, we issued a news release detailing our results. Please note that this news release and the slide presentation that we'll refer to during this conference call are both available in the Investors Section of our website, www.tesarobio.com.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that discussions during the conference call will include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for any reason. The factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in the press release issued today and in our SEC filings including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

During today's call, we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that involve adjustments to GAAP figures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP financial measures and are unlikely to be comparable to non-GAAP information provided by other companies. We believe non-GAAP measures may be useful to investors as a supplement to, but not as a substitute for the applicable GAAP number.

I'd like to turn the call over to Lonnie Moulder, CEO of TESARO. Lonnie?

Lonnie Moulder

Thank you, Kate, and thank you, everyone, for joining us this afternoon. I'll begin by discussing our third quarter results and recent business highlights. For Q3, ZEJULA global revenues totaled $63 million. We continue to see strong momentum with the European launch of ZEJULA and have now launched a number of initiatives in the US which I'll review to advance the use of PARP inhibitors and specifically ZEJULA for women who are eligible receive maintenance therapy for recurrent ovarian cancer.

We recognize that patients who are newly diagnosed ultimately represent the largest addressable ovarian cancer population for PARP inhibitors. Data from the SOLO-1 trial recently demonstrated that the duration of PFS benefit provided by maintenance treatment with a PARP inhibitor in women with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer and a germline BRCA mutation significantly exceeded the benefit observed with the same PARP inhibitor in the recurrence disease setting. Positive results from PRIMA are fully involved clinical study of ZEJULA in women with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer regardless of BRCA mutation status could potentially change the course of ovarian cancer for all newly diagnosed women and we look forward to the results of this trial next year.

This past quarter we also advanced our pipeline programs focused in gynecologic cancers and lung cancers. The BLA submission for TSR-042 our anti-PD-1 antibody is on track for the second half of next year for recurrent endometrial cancer and enrolment is ongoing in the second stage of JASPER trial for TSR-042 in combination with ZEJULA in the first-line lung cancer setting. And we look forward to the presentation of the first combination clinical data of TSR-022 our anti-TIM-3 antibody with TSR-042 at the SITC conference next week.

Now turning to ZEJULA, since its launch last year approximately 10,000 patients in the US and Europe have now been treated with ZEJULA and nearly all use for ovarian cancer. Based on our data sources ZEJULA share of all PARP inhibitor treated ovarian cancer patients in the US continues to be between 40% and 50% with a greater than 50% share patients treated in the recurrent maintenance setting. Worldwide ZEJULA revenues grew 17% sequentially over the second quarter. In Europe, the ZEJULA launch exceeded our expectations in the third quarter as we continue to penetrate the recurrent ovarian cancer maintenance setting in Germany, the UK and several other countries where we have already launched.

In Germany, PARP inhibitors have penetrated over 60% of the recurrent maintenance setting to-date and in under one year monthly sales of ZEJULA in Germany and in the UK have now surpassed those of the commercially, the other commercially available PARP inhibitor. Last month, we obtained reimbursement for ZEJULA in Italy and regulatory approval in Switzerland and we expect ZEJULA to be reimbursed and launched in all five of the largest European markets by mid-2019. In the US, revenues grew by mid single-digit sequentially as we realize greater value on average per prescription through the introduction of a more convenient packaging format. Growth was partially offset by lower unit volume due to less quarter end channel inventory and modest market share loss early in the quarter as measured by intrinsic which then ticked up in September and is now back to the level observed in June. We believe our efforts to raise awareness of importance of maintenance and the recurrent setting were starting to be recognized as we exited the quarter.

Based on the positive outcome of SOLO-1 trial and the resulting increase likelihood of success of the PRIMA study. We anticipate a market for PARP inhibitors and ovarian cancer will expand to utilization and the first line setting. Initially for the 50% of women with germline BRCA mutations. PRIMA, the only Phase III study of PARP inhibitor monotherapy and in all comers population could potentially expand utilization to all patients regardless of BRCA status.

Importantly, we estimate 40,000 women represent the prevalent US population of women living with ovarian cancer who have been treated with platinum but have not yet experienced a disease recurrence. For the vast majority of these women, it is too late to initiate PARP maintenance following first-line chemotherapy. These women may become eligible for recurrent maintenance treatment therefore we anticipate that cannibalization of the recurrent market is unlikely to begin for about three years. In addition, these Phase III data add to the growing body of evidence supporting the use of PARP inhibitors in the maintenance setting and key opinion leaders in the field tell us this could catalyze our ongoing efforts to grow the ZEJULA recurrent maintenance market today.

It is becoming increasingly obvious that maintenance treatment has a positive impact on women with ovarian cancer and that women with recurrent ovarian cancer should not be relegated to a paradigm of watch and wait. Over the last several months, we launched multiple initiatives focused on creating awareness and expanding PARP inhibitor maintenance in the US particularly among medical oncologist who treat approximately 70% of ovarian cancer patients. Through our collaborations with key opinion leaders we anticipate the publication of real world evidence that will shed light on the suboptimal management of recurrent ovarian cancer and we have submitted evidence to NCCN from three Phase III studies that support a change in the current guidelines to indicate a preference for PARP inhibitor maintenance over watch and weight, which is associated with a medium PFS of approximately 3.5 months to 5.5 months.

An important initiative is the work of a team of TESARO associates related to electronic health records, treatment regimens and patient care plan enhancements to help medical oncologist, identify and try recurrent ovarian cancer patients who are or may become eligible for maintenance treatment. In addition, a call to action for patients and their families is underway. Just last week, the Not On My Watch movement was launched nationally in New York City by TESARO. Central to this movement is a public service announcement directed by actress and ovarian cancer survivor Cobie Smulders that highlights the real women's experiences living with ovarian cancer and the need for education and awareness around maintenance treatment options. The launch of Not On My Watch was accompanied with over 35 media interview with Cobie reaching an audience of millions and has been met with extremely positive feedback from the ovarian cancer community.

With these efforts along underway along with enhanced education and promotional messaging we're confident that the growth of ZEJULA and the recurrent ovarian cancer setting remains significant overtime and will be augmented by the far larger growth opportunity that lies ahead in the first line setting where ZEJULA will be uniquely positioning following next year's PRIMA study results.

With that I'll turn the call over to our CFO, Tim Pearson for a review of our third quarter 2018 financial results. Tim?

Tim Pearson

For the third quarter of 2018 TESARO reported total revenue of $64.4 million compared to $142.8 million for the third quarter of 2017 which included the $100 million upfront payment we received in August of 2017 is part of the license agreement with Takeda. For the third quarter net worldwide revenue for ZEJULA increased 61% year-over-year totaling $63.2 million compared to $39.4 million during the comparable period of 2017. This increase was primarily due to the launch of ZEJULA in Europe and higher average revenue per unit in the US.

European sales of ZEJULA have accounted for 25% of total ZEJULA net sales year-to-date 2018. Licensing revenue and VARUBI net revenue declined in the third quarter of 2018 compared to Q3 of 2017 as a result of the $100 million payment received from Takeda in Q3 of last year and a divestiture of VARUBI in the US at the beginning of the third quarter. Cost of sales associated with product sales totaled $14.2 million for the third quarter compared to $6.2 million in Q3, 2017. The increase in cost of sales was attributable to the growth in ZEJULA net revenues and associated royalties as well as new supplier set up and transition expenses.

Research and development expenses increased to $94.2 million for the third quarter compared to $73.4 million in Q3, 2017 driven primarily by higher manufacturing and clinical development cost associated with TSR-042, TSR-022 ZEJULA and research collaborations. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $93.5 million for the third quarter compared to $84 million in Q3, 2017 due to increased headcount and activities in support of the launches of ZEJULA in US and Europe. During this quarter TESARO a one-time gain on the sale of VARUBI in the US, a $17.6 million as the $40 million sale proceed were recorded net of write-off of VARUBI intangible assets.

For Q3, 2018 TESARO reported a net loss of $137.1 million compared to a net loss of $25.3 million for Q3, 2017. The increase in net loss was mostly due to the $100 million upfront payment received and recorded as revenue in the third quarter of 2017 as part of the license agreement with Takeda. As of September 30, 2018 TESARO had approximately $477 million in cash and cash equivalents which includes the $35 million upfront payment we received as part of the VARUBI divestiture in the US.

Moving to 2018 guidance, we're increasing our full year worldwide ZEJULA revenue guidance now anticipated to be in the range of $233 million to $238 million. For the fourth quarter, our revised revenue forecast implies net ZEJULA revenue of $67 million to $72 million. Other revenue which includes licensing revenue and VARUBI oral sales in Europe. Is expected to be in the range of $25 million to $27 million and includes $18 million in Q4 milestone payments Janssen related to their development of ZEJULA for prostate cancer.

Total revenues for full year 2018 are now projected to be $258 million to $265 million. In the third quarter TESARO's cash and cash equivalent balance declined by approximately $98 million. We're reiterating our guidance for TESARO's year-end cash and cash equivalents balance to approximately $400 million including the $18 million in milestone payments from Janssen.

With that I'll hand the call over to Mary Lynne for an update on our development programs.

Mary Lynne Hedley

Thank you Tim. Our development strategy is focused on gynaecologic and lung cancers and ZEJULA and TSR-042 are the foundations of that strategy. We intend to integrate our marketed and pipeline assets to maximize clinical benefit for the greatest number of patients living with these cancers. Through partnerships and collaborations we're planning for ZEJULA and TSR-042 to be investigated across many different tumor types. And today ZEJULA is being studies in more than 10 different cancer types.

The recent result of the SOLO-1 clinical study demonstrated robust PFS for our PARP inhibitor and patients with germline BRCA mutation and newly diagnosed ovarian cancers. These data are exciting for patients and care givers and further strengthen that our belief that PRIMA, a trial of ZEJULA end patients with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer regardless of BRCA mutation status could show significant benefit for all women in the front line setting as was also demonstrated in the recurrent disease setting in NOVA.

Enrolment in PRIMA completed in the second quarter and data readout is expected next year. The study incorporated and individualized starting dose of niraparib based on patient body weight and platelet count. Blinded, pooled interim safety data from PRIMA were recently presented at ESMO and provide evidence that utilization of an individualized ZEJULA starting dose provides a favorable tolerability compared to the fixed starting dose. Data demonstrated fewer dose reductions and dose discontinuation and the rates of hematologic adverse events of all grades were lower with the introduction of an individualized starting dose, symptomatic events such as nausea, vomiting and fatigue also decreased which we view as particularly important given the potential for long-term treatment duration in the frontline setting.

As a reminder, clinical efficacy in NOVA was not comprised in patients whose dose have been reduced based on their individual tolerability profile. The QUADRA study provided further evidence for the importance of ZEJULA's differentiating features and clinical benefit to patients in a late line treatment setting. Results presented at ESMO showed that the population of patients comprising all those with BRCA mutation and those with HRD positive platinum-sensitive disease had an overall response rate of 26% median duration of 8.3 months and a median overall survival of 23.3 months. We're targeting submission of sNDA around year end and will seek to broaden the indication for ZEJULA to include the late-line treatment of patients beyond those with BRCA mutations.

Our ovarian strategy also includes trials to address the use of bevacizumab in combination with niraparib and patients with recurrent or newly diagnosed disease. AVANOVA a chemotherapy-free randomized study of niraparib treatment versus niraparib plus bevacizumab for recurrent ovarian cancer is being conducted in collaboration with ENGOT. We expect to have data available this year for submission to a medical meeting in the first half of 2019. These data will be supplemented next year with data from OVARIO the ongoing single-arm study of niraparib and combination with bevacizumab in first-line ovarian cancer and ultimately with data from FIRST [ph] a three-arm Phase III randomized study in frontline ovarian cancer to compare PFS benefit from standard of care which includes chemotherapy plus or minus bevacizumab versus standard of care with niraparib maintenance versus standard of care plus our anti-PD-1 anti-body TSR-042 followed by niraparib maintenance.

The first trial design is unique and enables adaption of the standard of care arm as data emerge from follow on in PRIMA such that the results of this trial will be relevant to the real world setting in just a few short years. TSR-042 is the foundation of our integrated pipeline strategy to address gynecologic and lung cancer. To-date over 550 patients have been treated with TSR-042 which is administered via a patient-friendly dosing schedule of every three weeks for four doses and then every six weeks until disease progression.

At ESMO updated results from the GARNET study demonstrated robust clinical activity of TSR-042 monotherapy and patients with MSI-high endometrial tumors which accounts for about 25% of endometrial cancer. Among the 25 valuable patients one had a complete response and 12 had partial responses by IRESIS [ph] criteria for an overall response rate of 52%. All but one of these responses were ongoing at the time of data presentation including three patients with PRs who have thus far received over 60 weeks of treatment with TSR-042. Enrolment of the expanded MSS and endometrial cancer cohort is on track to be completed early next year and we intent to submit data from this cohort for presentation at a medical meeting in the first quarter of 2019. A BLA submission for TSR-042 is planned at the end of 2019.

Turning to lung cancer, in September we announced expansion to the second stage of our Phase II JASPER study of ZEJULA in combination with an anti-PD-1 antibody in first-line non-small cell lung cancer. The decision to advance the trial was based on response rates observed in the initial cohort of 16 treated patients with high PD-L1 expression of which 14 were valuable for a response.

In Stage 1, patients received the starting dose of 200 milligrams of niraparib daily once per day and anti PD-1 antibody once every three weeks. Nine of the 14 patients had objected responses by reached these criteria at the time of the analysis but all patients experiencing tumor shrinkage. For other responders were confirmed and the remaining responders were ongoing. Enrolment is ongoing in the second stage of the trial in which 36 additional patients will be enrolled and treated with ZEJULA in combination with TSR-042. We look forward to sharing additional data from this study at a medical meeting in the first half of next year.

TSR-042 is being studied in GARNET as a monotherapy and second-line non-small cell lung cancer and now includes nearly 70 patients who are PD-1 naïve and have progressed by chemotherapy. Preliminary results from this cohort represented at AACR earlier this year. Among the 21 patients available for response the majority had no evidence of PD-L1 tumor expression or had PD-L1 low tumor expression. Despite this, the overall response rate was similar to data from other approved anti-PD-1 antibodies in the second line setting.

Additional data from this cohort will be featured in a poster presentation at SITC. Preparations are underway to initiate a Phase II registration enabling study of TSR-042 versus standard of care in the first-line lung cancer setting in the first half of next year. Our lung cancer strategy all from includes combination studies of TSR-042 with earlier pipeline assets. AMBER is a combination study of TSR-042 and TSR-022, our anti-TIM-3 antibody and patients who have progressed following treatment with anti-PD-1 antibody including those with non-small-cell lung cancer. Initial data from the combination cohort from AMBER will be presented at SITC.

Data from the monotherapy dose escalation phase was presented last year at SITC and indicated that dosing up to 1,200 milligrams was well tolerated with manifestation of adverse events typically associated IO agents. A partial response in Leiomyosarcoma patient was observed at the 10 mg per kg dose in the combination dose escalation. A response in non-small-cell lung cancer patient who have progressed in PD-1 therapy was noted at 100 milligram dose at TSR-022 which further enhanced our excitement about this combination despite the fact that our pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic analyses suggest that 900 milligram dose of TSR-022 is required to achieve the optimal level for Pharmacodynamic effect as measured by receptor occupancy.

Patients with non-small cell lung cancer have progressed anti-PD-1 therapy are currently being enrolled in an expanded cohort at 900 milligram dose level at TSR-022 in combination with TSR-042. Data from cohort expansions at 100 milligram and 300 milligram dose of TSR-022 in combination with TSR-042 will be presented at SITC. We look forward to sharing data from AMBER and GARNET at upcoming SITC meeting as well as the monotherapy dose escalation for TSR-033 our anti-LAG-3 in CITRINO.

We will hold an Investor event on Monday, November 12 in New York City following the SITZ Conference to discuss our immunoncology pipeline and the data presentations in more detail. This event will be webcast live for those who cannot participate in person. And with that, we now like to open the call for questions. Operator?

Kennen MacKay

On the commercial portion of the story I was wondering, was wondering if you could just help us understand European versus US split of Q3 or maybe only sort of directionally there versus prior quarters of the first half of the year. and then if you could help us understand the impact of new 30 pill bottles and sort of directionally what's going on there versus the 90 pill bottles. And then lastly, commercially if there was any inventory impact just for housekeeping there and then have one quick follow-up. I'm thinking on SOLO-1. Thank you.

Lonnie Moulder

Thanks Kennen for your comments and question. The split has grown to be throughout the year, throughout 2018. Europe is now approximately 25% of the revenues so obviously there's a smaller base that's been growing from, but it's been growing rapidly in the US. The 30-count bottles were introduced mid-Q3 and started getting blended into our shipments. Some channels are still able to obtain the 90 count so it's going to be sometime before it levels off to a stable ratio between 30 count and 90 count and from an inventory standpoint we're as we mentioned in the prepared remarks. Inventories ended the third quarter lower than the second quarter and they're in about the three-week range.

Kennen MacKay

Got you. Thanks. And then Lonnie was just wondering sort of how you're getting to the PRIMA guidance. It seems like just as I think about timing from SOLO-1 a little bit aggressive SOLO-1 had enrolled from September 13 to March 15 and then had data sort of just over three years later and with PRIMA enrolling from February 16 to May 18 it seems like guidance is the data or the year and half after last patient in, so sort of less than half of time falling last patient in for SOLO-1. What am I sort of thinking about wrong here?

Mary Lynne Hedley

Probably the fact that SOLO-1 was only BRCA mutant patients and PRIMA is everybody. So there's only relative less than half of the patients obviously and PRIMA will be BRCA mutant patients and just like we observed in the recurrent setting, we would anticipate that the greatest amount or the magnitude the benefit will be greatest in the BRCA mutant patient population and so that's why we would anticipate having results overall, if you look at total study time certainly sooner than SOLO-1.

Kennen MacKay

Got you. For just much faster event rate because some of those patients were non-BRCA as well. Thank you very much for clearing. Congrats on the quarter.

Robyn Karnauskas

So just a follow-up just to be specific. I wanted to ask a question about US, you guided previously 10%, but gave some color just now about like the partly seeing and the changing in the vials. Can you say that there was a volume based growth and can you say how much volume based growth versus price growth there was this quarter? And the second question is about, how long it will take for all of your programs, do you think can get Med Onc doctors prescribing on a consistent basis. Do you think it will be a couple quarters or what is your point of view now that you've been in the field for a quarter? Thank you.

Lonnie Moulder

Thanks for the questions Robyn. As far as getting Med Onc's to ramp up it's going to take quarters to do that and as we've described in the past the experience observed in Europe where a PARP inhibitor was launched for maintenance over three years ago albeit only in the BRCA setting really laid the groundwork such that, for instance in Germany PARP inhibitors are now prescribed and over 60% of the women eligible for maintenance treatment. So that took over three years, it's hard to predict how long it's going to take here in the US. Obviously we have this dispersion of patients across many, many medical oncologist and those efforts underway I think are going to be fruitful but they're going to take a number of quarters.

As far as the split, the overall demand to increase of course as I outlined is very much from the European launch in a new country the UK and the continued uptick in Germany since it's still somewhat early in the launch just three quarters into the launch. The US guidance we had given along with the European guidance was about 10% increase and we ended up in the US with revenues increasing actually in the single-digit so not quite achieving a 10% increase.

Robyn Karnauskas

[Indiscernible] price or volumes. Can you just - I just want to make sure there was volume growth, that's a key priority [indiscernible]?

Lonnie Moulder

Yes what I described earlier Robyn is that, it's really due to price the volume actually was lower due to a loss of share early in the quarter but then we picked up that share in September such that in September our exit share was back where it was in June and importantly as I described previously the inventories and the channel declined end of quarter three compared to end of quarter two.

Robyn Karnauskas

Got it and then one question for Mary Lynne. Do you think that the data that you're seeing on your PD-1 is due to higher dose or do you think it's due to the higher binding affinities, do you have any sense yet?

Mary Lynne Hedley

Well I think the simplest explanation is certainly that we selected a dose that wasn't designed to maintain the level of exposure required to have even the patients at the lower bound of 95% confidence interval above a certain threshold level to maintain receptor occupancy. So we certainly selected the dose that we felt would keep all patients in the population above that level, which we think is required or associated with efficacy. You know there are.

Robyn Karnauskas

[Indiscernible]. Thank you.

Peter Lawson

Lonnie, just have you noticed any uptick in the use of it Patient Assistance Programs and what was the impact of free drug in the quarter and has that changed during the year?

Lonnie Moulder

Actually Peter the Patient Assistance Program has been about high 20% of our utilization by patients consistently for numerous quarters. It levelled off several quarters ago, so it's high 20%.

Peter Lawson

Got you. Thank you and then just the impact potentially of SOLO-1 kind of the impact from the use of competitive drugs in the frontline setting and do you think you'll see that as well off label.

Lonnie Moulder

That's hard to predict. We think all of the PARP inhibitors are currently being utilized in the front line setting in approximately 10% range based on some of the data sources that we have, we'll see it if that ticks up. As you know though the SOLO-1 data set is purely in a BRCA population which is about 15% of the frontline patient population those who have a germline BRCA mutation and we'll just keep an eye on what occurs there and obviously pending our data set next year, we have the opportunity to go well beyond that 15% since the PRIMA study includes an all comer population.

Peter Lawson

Got you. Thank you. And then are you seeing PARP followed PARP treatment in the field [ph].

Lonnie Moulder

We have, we see it from our speciality pharmacy data where it actually indicates what the last therapy of a patient may have been, but it's not a large number of patients at this time.

Peter Lawson

Got you. Thank you so much.

Alethia Young

I guess [indiscernible] since everyone else has. Just the first one is around part penetration, I mean are we still sort of at just like 30%, 35% neighborhood. You know as we exit. I just wanted to get some color as well, why the share kind of bounced back at the end of the quarter was it something with marketing or just anything in particular there and then I have one clinical question after that.

Lonnie Moulder

Yes, the actual PARP penetration of the eligible patient population is about stable right now and that's why all these initiatives are underway to change that. Alethia to your point and I think at least we've gotten some traction with the initiatives as it relates to our share to have that bump up from, what we had observed early in the quarter and to exit September quite strong.

Alethia Young

Okay and then on the clinical side Mary Lynne. Where PRIMA just are you using hierarchical test there, I believe you are but can you just remind of the volume what will you be testing? [Indiscernible]. Thanks.

Mary Lynne Hedley

Sure, so we're actually starting with HRD positive patients and if that population is positive or specifically significant then we'll move down and test the entire patient population. So yes, it is hierarchical.

Alethia Young

Great. Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Eddie Yung [ph] for Michael. Congrats on the quarter and thanks for taking the questions. I have two questions. The first question is actually regarding the PRIMA spool of the patients after first-line platinum treatment with this is not yet relapsed. So we see from SOLO-1 study that medium PFS for the control is actually around 14 months. So starting from diagnosis is probably 20 months. Can you please help us to understand why it takes approximately three years for this 40,000 patient's pool to wash out if there are any other factors that we didn't consider and then my second question. It's regarding the PRIMA study. Compared with SOLO-1 PRIMA included non [indiscernible] but excluded some low risk patients, patients with microscopic disease and so what percent of patients is considered low risk and how may this effect PFS [ph] when compared with SOLO-1 especially for the controlled arm.

Lonnie Moulder

Yes on the first question it's really a build that occurs because the patients that have received first line platinum and haven't yet relapsed this far back as well we look at five years and that build, so there's a few thousand from five years ago just a little bit more from four years. it's almost approaching 5,000 patients still from three years ago and it continues to build all the way up to in the most recent year there would have been something approaching 13,000 patients. So this puts the number at about 40,000 when you consider all the patients whether they were BRCA mutated patients or BRCA [indiscernible] patients that haven't yet relapsed, some of those are in the tail of treatment from their initial platinum therapy. So we're confident in that number, as you know they're well over 200,000 living ovarian cancer patients annual. We believe only about 40,000 of those are in the pool that ultimately will recur and then be eligible for recurrent maintenance treatment with PARP inhibitor and if you take that and assume how many are going to recur each year, you'll find that it takes several years. We estimate it about three years before it starts to impact the actual number of eligible patients annually.

Mary Lynne Hedley

And following-up on the PRIMA question. In terms of the number of patients with what we're referring to as low risk, we anticipate that was probably about 10% of patients, we don't think really that's going to have a big impact on the control arm or the placebo effect. The biggest impact is probably going to be due to the genetics of the patient population as we compare SOLO-1 and PRIMA. We know from previous studies that there is a prognostic benefit of BRCA mutations in the first line setting so placebo controlled rates in studies have ranged anywhere from now SOLO-1 14 months up to 30 months and so when you look at overall populations from like ICON7 or GOG 218. The placebo controlled rate starting from 10 of initiating chemotherapy ranges from about well to 15 months. So if you start a maintenance approach obviously have to subtract 4.5-month to six months or so from that. So we really anticipate that the control arm will primarily will be driven and the overall population by the fact that the majority of patients are not BRCA mutant patients.

Unidentified Analyst

I think that's very helpful. Thank you very much and congrats on the quarter.

Operator

This is Yanin [ph] in for Jim. So a few quick questions, you mentioned the ZEJULA share in Germany and UK is in the leading position. Could you share the percentage points for those countries? And also for the fourth quarter projection of 60, guidance of $67 million to $72 million in ZEJULA sales could you talk about what do you see in potential drivers from this quarter and lastly, on the NCCN guideline. Could you talk about any potential change in terms of timeline and when that might occur? You mentioned you're putting in effort to submit evidence to NCCN. Thank you.

Mary Lynne Hedley

So I'll start with the NCCN. So we have put together a package to describe for them really the results of three randomized global Phase III studies now which clearly demonstrate negative [indiscernible] SOLO-1 now. Which clearly demonstrate the benefit of PARP inhibitor and the maintenance setting over watchful waiting which results in placebo controls of 3.5-month, 3.8 months up to 5.5 with few BRCA mutant and the recurrent setting. Which is clearly substandard to what you have with PARP inhibitor and so we put that package together and submit it to the NCCN and we anticipate that they will be reviewing it in their normal schedules meetings. They certainly have one this fall, but it really just depends on when they decided to take action I think given the follow on results which are very supportive as well, but that maybe sooner than later.

Lonnie Moulder

With regards to your questions on Europe, the dollar sales in the most recent months in Germany and the UK have just surpassed the other PARP inhibitor. Remember there's only other PARP inhibitor that's actually commercialized in Europe at this time, so that would mean we just pass the 50% mark in dollar sales in those two countries. As far as initiatives going forward, obviously the drivers clearly have to do with the uptake of first of all the class within the indication for maintenance and then of course the type of share that will maintain and as you can see in Europe we're growing based on not only the communication and education around best in class data but the other aspects of our product the convenience once a day for instance. In the US it's the most cost effective product and of course back to Europe it helps that we actually have randomized Phase III data in the BRCA wild-type population. Although the competitive PARP inhibitors are approved in a broad way in Europe. The reimbursement authorities on a country-by-country basis pick a benchmark product and since we were first, we are the benchmark and based on our primary endpoint from the NOVA Phase III trial and the other PARP inhibitors not having data that surpasses that, that puts them in a more challenging position. So there are lot of factors that impact Europe and I think I went through on the call to list of other things that we're doing to drive the opportunity in the US and you also heard about the more convenient package size that we launched in the US that provides greater value on average per prescription. So those are things that I would list, in addition to what we talked about in the prepared remarks. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks.

Tazeen Ahmad

Lonnie wanted to get your sense of how you're thinking about the front line set up once the low one is able to presumably launch with the BRCA label and assuming that the PRIMA study comes in and you can get a broader label. If you come into the front line setting after SOLO-1, how do you think the pickup will be in the BRCA setting as well as the broader indication? Can we use the launch that you've had so far in terms of the ramp that you've gotten in the maintenance indication, sort of an indicator of what kind of ramp to assume in that market where there is two of you in frontline.

Lonnie Moulder

Tazeen thanks for the question. I think what you're indicating there with your comment at the end is the case. We have two examples to look at, one in Europe where the first PARP inhibitor launched for maintenance but was limited to BRCA I think that correlates well with what we'll see here the first frontline indicator for PARP inhibitor is also limited to BRCA and we obviously can look to have we've ramped up ZEJULA in that setting, now actually being number on in dollar sales in Germany, where we've been launched since last December and now at the UK where we've launched in June and we obviously look forward to our Italian launch, our French and our Spanish launch. In the US as well known two PARP inhibitors were launched in front of us, although not for maintenance but narrowly for BRCA mutated population in recurrent later lines and I think coming out with BRCA wild-type is part of our label positioned us well and gave us that initial sort of catalyst for rapid growth in the market.

Now if we look at the opportunity in front line what I really think about here is, this is a setting where women actually have the opportunity to be cured. In the recurrent setting they're coming off chemotherapy it's a much different place in their journey with ovarian cancer and what's likely to happen as they go forward we know PARP inhibitor maintenance can significantly prolong the time before they relapse again, that many, many of these patients are going to relapse in the front line setting. 15% to 20% of the patients can be cured and to the think that they could finish their chemotherapy and there's actually another therapy that they could then take chronically just an oral therapy whether BRCA or non-BRCA situation. I think sets it up for the part class and specifically because of our broader potential label to have strong uptake early in the launch.

Tazeen Ahmad

Okay, thanks for that and just wanted to also ask for an update on where you the PLA [ph] or the [indiscernible] study and when do you think that would come out, do you have a sense of whether that would be coming out ahead of [indiscernible]?

Mary Lynne Hedley

At this point based on what we've heard from [indiscernible] we anticipate similar timing. Our focus really is on ensuring that we have data and the front line and the recurrent and the late line setting are combination use of niraparib with bevacizumab and the recurrent setting those data will probably come first out of AVANOVA and that's a randomized study of niraparib versus niraparib plus bevacizumab and we anticipate having our colleagues at Engard [ph] to estimate that data for presentation in the first half of next year. As it relates to OVARIO that's our single-arm study of niraparib plus bevacizumab in the front-line setting that's about 100 patients and we anticipate having data from that study also in the second half of next year. So we have first half data, second half data and then of course PRIMA will come out in the second half as well. We have the very late line, we have small study ongoing to called OPPO [ph] and that study is assessing the combination of niraparib, bevacizumab and our 042 antibody.

Tazeen Ahmad

Okay thanks for that Mary Lynne and maybe one more question about study from the J&J side for prostate. Can you give us an update on what their timelines are for 2019?

Mary Lynne Hedley

You know, I'm not really in a position to do that although I'd love to but [indiscernible] ask them.

Tazeen Ahmad

Okay, thank you.

Mary Lynne Hedley

I mean they've publicly stated submission in 2019, but I can't be more specific.

Tazeen Ahmad

Okay, thanks.

Gena Wang

Thank you for taking questions and I've two questions regarding the clinical programs. First one is the AMBER trial, just wondering what is your expectation for the data and it can used do on single-arm trial since [indiscernible] cannot.

Mary Lynne Hedley

I think at this point since we're one week away from presenting the data at SITC. I probably shouldn't comment.

Gena Wang

Okay, so but any regulatory thoughts regarding the future path?

Mary Lynne Hedley

I think at the end of the day what I've stated and I think this is true based on [indiscernible] conversations and what's they've shared with us, the public related to the regulatory interactions. Is that Docetaxel is in fact a fair comparison arm that's has been our anticipation and expectation all along and it was nice to see that [indiscernible]. So in terms of being sort of a bar that looks like what the bar might be in terms of future regulatory. Well I think actually the other interesting thing that came out of it, was the fact that you could actually do a combination study. So they're not looking, they're looking for these two separate agents can be compared again one single agent and they're not isolating the effect each of those individual agents within the same study and I think that's also very interesting and also in line with what our expectations was when we started the 042 plus 022 trial and I think beyond that, we should probably just wait for the data.

Gena Wang

Thank you. And my next question is regarding PRIMA. So I think there were some questions were raised at ASMO more like concerning about potential under dose to have somewhat negative impact on the clinical benefit and whether you're reporting 17% patient that was due dosed 300 milligram and so just wondering do you have any protocol modification to allow the patient re-dose higher.

Mary Lynne Hedley

I'm not really sure what you're referring to, our data in the NOVA study indicated that patients who received 300 milligrams or who were dose reduced to 200 milligrams or 100 milligrams had absolutely no difference in efficacy has ratio comparison between those groups is in fact to one, in the case of the 300 versus 200 and 1.01 in the case of the 100 versus 300 milligram dose. So when a patient is dose reduced they're essentially dose reduced based on individual tolerability and that's likely due to the fact that they have actually higher levels of expression that might be then, a patient might typically be expected to have with for example 300 milligram dose. Similarly in PRIMA, we introduced after all of that NOVA analysis and also analysis which suggested that the patients who had, who were most likely to have those dose reductions had a lower baseline platelet count and low baseline weight. So we introduced that an amendment into PRIMA after about two-thirds of the patients who were enrolled to enable that into July starting dose. So about 247 off the 733 patients have in fact been enrolled based on an individualized starting dose and what we presented at ASMO was obviously better safety and tolerability then if they're just started at the fix starting dose. We don't anticipate any change in efficacy in the patients who received 200 milligram starting dose and I would also just point out that almost I think actually at this point all of our combination work now is done with 200 milligram starting dose.

Gena Wang

Okay and just one quick question. Just wondering if you can remind us European pricing range compared to the US.

Lonnie Moulder

Gena, Europe varies obviously country-by-country. I think on a net basis assuming something approaching $5,000 is the number.

Gena Wang

Okay, thank you.

Lonnie Moulder

Well thank you all for joining us this afternoon, this evening and hopefully we'll get to see many of you Monday morning November 12, post the SITC meeting at our New York Investor Event. Have a good evening.

