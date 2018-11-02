Quad/Graphics: LSC Deal Risky At First, Worthwhile In The Long Run?

I like to see some real results before buying the "cheap" argument given the heightened risks.

Investors do not like the deal despite promised synergies, amidst added leverage, integration risks, and lower margins reported by LSC.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) has reached a deal to acquire another "troubled" marketing solutions provider, LSC Communications (LKSD), in a deal which values the latter at $1.4 billion. The integration risks of the deal and increased (relative) leverage makes investors cautious, as two challenged players are essentially combining their operations.

While earnings, let alone free cash flow multiples, are very low, leverage is high and challenges are great. Hence, I want to see some stabilisation before buying the "cheap" argument.

About The Deal

Quad has reached an all-stock deal to acquire LSC in a share exchange ratio of 0.625. The tie-up is quite interesting, as both firms are similar in terms of size and activities.

Quad is a $4.2 billion leading marketing solutions provider with over 50 facilities and 22,000 workers around the world. LSC generates $3.9 billion in sales from print and digital media solutions, and has a similar footprint in terms of the number of facilities and employees. LSC has a relative larger presence in terms of books and office products, creating on balance a more diversified business when the two combine.

Besides the strategic fit and continuation of balance sheet integrity (at least according to management, as this is an all-stock deal), the deal is driven by synergies. So-called net synergies are projected at $135 million, equivalent to 1.7% of pro forma revenues.

Most of the synergies are seen in the effort to rationalise capacity as well as administrative efficiencies, and supply chain management efficiencies to a smaller degree. Achieving these efficiencies is expected to result in a one-time cost of $135 million, for a payback period of just a year.

The deal is a true game changer for Quad, as it has made multiple deals in the past, yet sales have been range-bound at $4-5 billion from 2011 onward. This is despite the fact that many deals were made, confirming that organic sales are negative - as they have been for a long time now.

Deal Implications

Shares of Quad traded at $18.25 per share ahead of the deal announcement. With LSC having 33.2 million shares outstanding, investors in LSC will combined own 20.7 million shares of Quad worth $377 million. The $1.4 billion deal tag results from LSC's steep net debt load of $926 million, as well as $126 million in pension liabilities.

The $1.4 billion deal tag is equivalent to 0.36 times trailing sales, with those sales falling by 3.0% on an organic basis in the most recent quarter and 6.1 times adjusted EBITDA of $230 million (including pension headwinds).

Quad itself has a market value of $945 million and operates with $1.07 billion in net debt, for a $2.01 billion enterprise valuation. That values the business at nearly 0.5 times sales of $4.2 billion per annum. The reason for the small premium is the better margins of the business. While LSC posts EBITDA margins of 5.9%, margins of Quad total 10%, with its business trading at just 4.8 times EBITDA. Just like LSC, organic sales were down as well, down 3.2% in the third quarter.

With synergies projected at $135 million a year, and attaching a 5 times multiple to such synergies, while subtracting the one-time costs of realising these, the deal could add $500-600 million in value. With 72 million shares of Quad outstanding (including the to-be-issued shares), we can see how valuable the tie-up could be. In fact, it could boost the value of Quad by $7-8 per share.

The company sees pre-deal leverage at 2.7 times leverage, or falling to 2.4 times following realisations of synergies, as current leverage ratios will increase a bit given that LSC operated with relatively more debt.

EBITDA Is Nice, But Misleading

Bridging the EBITDA gaps requires some work. Quad is doing about $420 million in EBITDA, while the contribution from LSC comes in at $230 million, for a combined $650 million number. Quad reports D&A charges of 230 million, while LSC comes in around $150 million. That means that pro forma adjusted EBIT come in around $270 million.

Of course, this is an adjusted number, as the total debt load amounts to $2.0 billion. Assuming 6-7% cost of debt, I peg interest charges at $130 million. That works out to $140 million in pre-tax earnings, which, after a 25% tax rate, goes down to $105 million. We know that Quad has 51 million shares, but the share count will rise to 72 million shares following the deal, for a $1.50 earnings per share number.

The good news is that depreciation is higher than capital expenditures (either causing or being the result of the top line sales declines). Combined capital expenditures run at just $150 million, while combined D&A charges run at $380 million. That actually brings in $230 million in actual net cash flows for now (as this is not sustainable in the long run), equal to $3 per share in terms of Quad share price. One has to say that one-time expenses related to restructuring efforts and pensions continue to hurt cash flows as well, with these ignored in the adjusted earnings numbers.

Let's assume the $1.50 earnings per share number is realistic for now. If the company delivers on $135 million in synergies, earnings could essentially double to $3 per share, as deleveraging of the balance sheet and refinancing could be helpful as well.

Cheap, But Challenged

Investors in Quad do not like the deal, as the company will actually take on relatively more debt, even as the relative sales multiples look pretty attractive, as a result of the lower margins reported at LSC. A large deal during this period in which both businesses are challenged already causes nerves among investors.

Shares of Quad fell 15% to $15 and change, representing a fall in its equity value (including to-be-issued shares) of roughly $200 million. The initial 34% premium offered for LSC looks higher than it is, as the company had a marginal equity valuation to start with. In fact, at the closing prices ahead of the deal, deal terms called for roughly a $100 premium for LSC. This implies that the combined valuation has dropped by $100 million despite the promise of synergies.

Monitoring, But Not Acting

Having reviewed the prospects for LSC following its spin-off from R.R. Donnelley (NASDAQ:RRD) just two years ago, it is a good lesson of how cheap can become cheaper amidst leverage, continued restructuring efforts, pension liabilities and declining core businesses.

Quad is a stronger business than LSC, and while the purchase of LSC could result in synergies and work out (at least on paper), it certainly adds to the risks as well, with leverage up quite a bit and a sizeable integration process at hand. This was probably the reason why investors acted with caution in response to the deal.

While the $1.20 per share dividend paid by Quad looks appealing with shares trading at $15, the added risks mean that I am looking for clues about deleveraging and realisation of synergies in the year to come. For now, I am not attracted to buy the dip given the added leverage and integration risks tied to such a large deal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.