Managing Interest Rate Risk With Bond Ladders

By Jason Bloom, Global Market Strategist on Oct 31, 2018, in Exchange-Traded Funds

Defined maturity ETFs can help investors build diversified bond ladders

For the first time in 12 years, investors are forced to wrestle with the challenge of navigating a multi-year upward trend in interest rates at both the short and long end of the bond universe. Bond laddering is a timeless strategy used by generations of investors to help manage the risks associated with future changes in market interest rates. But bond laddering has become markedly more difficult to implement in the decade since the financial crisis. In this blog, I explain the potential benefits of bond laddering, and tools that can help with the difficulties.

What is a bond ladder?

A bond ladder is a portfolio of bonds that mature at staggered intervals across a range of maturities. If rates continue to rise, proceeds from each maturing rung of bonds can be reinvested in longer-dated bonds at higher rates. If rates fall or remain flat, bondholders will be forced to accept lower yields only on the portion of bonds that are maturing and being reinvested during the period of lower rates.

One of the greatest benefits of buying a bond and holding it to maturity is that the investor has insulated themselves from the negative effect of rising interest rates on the return generated by that bond between the purchase date and the maturity of the bond.

The effect of diversification on bond ladders

Investors who hold a bond to maturity have locked in their total return, subject mainly to the risk of default. Now, they must consider how to mitigate that default risk: How many different bonds should they own to diversify their portfolios against an economic downturn that weighs on companies' ability to repay their debts?

Investors who are considering this question often ask us, "How did investment grade corporate debt perform during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis and the recession that ensued?" Diversification plays a role in the answer to that question.

The chart below shows the range of outcomes that would have been generated by hypothetical, randomly selected portfolios of one to 70 bonds held to maturity during the market stress of 2006-2009. The blue line represents the best-case scenario for each portfolio, and the orange line represents the worst-case scenario.

As you can see, a random one-bond portfolio would have generated one of two possible outcomes. Either the bond successfully matures (blue line), returning the stated coupon and par value to the investor, or the bond defaults (orange line), and the investor experiences a significant loss of their investment. The upward path of the orange line nicely illustrates the value of diversification during this particular period of market stress - the return generated by the worst-case scenario gradually improves as the number of bonds held in the portfolio increases. The worst-case and best-case outcomes converge when a portfolio includes all 70 bonds. As you can see, the 70-bond portfolio that included all the defaulted bonds from the sample universe delivered a total return only modestly below the originally stated yield of the portfolio.

Source: Barclays POINT. The study analyzed the bond universe defined by the Bloomberg Barclays 1-5 Year US Corporate Index and selected from the 70 bonds that matured during Q1 2009. These bonds were held to maturity starting in March 2006. For illustrative purposes only.

Bond laddering made easier

While bond laddering may be a helpful tool for investors, it has become markedly more difficult to implement in the decade since the financial crisis - the large banks that were the traditional sources of bond inventory for individual investors have drastically reduced the amount of bonds held in inventory. Furthermore, achieving a desirable level of diversification in a bond portfolio requires significant time and research.

That's where defined-maturity exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can help. Traditional bond ETFs usually sell bonds well before their final maturity dates and reinvest those proceeds into other bonds. But defined maturity ETFs invest in a variety of bonds that all mature within a defined window of time. At the end of that window, proceeds are returned to investors, who can either spend them or reinvest them into longer-dated funds as rates increase.

In short, defined maturity ETFs help investors build bond ladders quickly and easily, with a range of bonds that can help provide diversification. Investors interested in defined maturity ETFs may wish to consider Invesco's BulletShares suite of ETFs, which offers the choice of investment grade, high yield or emerging markets bond exposure.

