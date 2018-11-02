MannKind Quarterly Call Hits And Misses

MannKind (MNKD) reported its Q3 2018 numbers on November 1st at 9:00 AM. The company reported a loss, which was expected, and the call was actually a pretty straightforward event. There are a few key takeaways that I saw during the call that I would like to address before getting into the nuts and bolts of the numbers.

Guidance

The company did not even come close to addressing guidance within the presentation portion of the call. In my opinion, this was a poor decision, but there could be a silver lining. It is a poor decision because the company offered up guidance 8 months ago, has revised downward, and it is now widely accepted that it will miss. Failure to discuss it does not mean it never happened. A management issues guidance to give its investors an idea of where that management sees the company going. That management should be responsible enough to set the record straight, discuss why exceptions were exceeded or missed, and how the company intends to shift moving forward. Failing to address this issue is an affront to shareholders. One can be certain that if the guidance had any shot of being met, or beat, management would have discussed the matter.

When the call opened up to questions, the first two analysts did not even raise the issue. That was quite odd to me. The third analyst, Michael Kovacocy, did bring up the issue, and I give him kudos for doing so. His question even gave enough latitude for the company to address it and then table the issue in a positive manner despite the fact that a miss is apparent. Management totally ducked the issue, failed again to address the numbers, and simply ignored the question. In my opinion, that type of answer was nowhere near being satisfactory.

Now the silver lining. In ignoring guidance, it is clear that MannKind wishes to extend the focus and outlook of the company to the longer term. That is an easy sell when a company has wads of cash in its coffers. It is a much harder sell when the cash balance still has the company living quarter to quarter. The silver lining is that it appears that MannKind is in the beginning stages of having Afrezza be a lower priority than the pipeline. In fact, it is my belief that if this company had two or three pipeline candidates through a phase 1 trial, it would ease up on the gas in terms of trying to push Afrezza. The company is doing a balancing act. Its pipeline is not yet mature enough to shift the narrative, and thus the company needs to keep Afrezza plugging along at its modest pace until that shift can happen.

I have long stated a few key things:

A MannKind with $150 million in cash is much different than a MannKind living quarter to quarter.

I like MannKind much better as an R&D company that partners products than as a full service pharma trying to sell its own drugs.

Cash balance impacts the ability of the company to effectively drive R&D and drive selling Afrezza at the same time

Mike Castagna, CEO of MannKind, stated that in retrospect he wishes he never gave guidance, because it makes people focus too much on the nearer term. The issue is that MannKind has always lacked the cash to get to the longer term, so investors need to see how the company gets past the near term in order to realistically determine the risk that they should take in making an investment. Until MannKind can pad its cash account with enough money to last 6 quarters or so, it will never get out of the proverbial trading range it is in.

The Numbers

Most of the MannKind numbers came in right where I was projecting.

For the third quarter of 2018, Afrezza net revenue was $4.4 million. This was right in line with my projections and estimates. Cost of goods sold at $5.3 million was also spot on with my estimates. Gross revenue at $8.2 million was higher than my estimate of $7.93 million. This points to more discounting happening than I had accounted for.

The company spent less on Research and Development (R&D) than I expected. MannKind spent $2 million vs. my expectation that it would spend $3.4 million. While saving money is critical, I would have preferred that this be a line item that the company was spending more on.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses came in at $19.4 million vs. my expectation of $23.1 million. The company cut substantial costs in the admin line, coming in at $6.8 million vs. my expectation of $9.9 million. Savings here was notably positive. Meanwhile, the selling line came in at $12.6 million vs. my expectation of $13.2 million. Learning that the sales force had some severe drop off in staffing would account for the lower than expected number.

All in all, my numbers were pretty much spot on. In particular, my assessment of Afrezza gross and net sales as well as the cost of goods sold were dead center on target. I like the leaner admin costs, and essentially would love to see the company spending on R&D.

Looking Ahead

MannKind will report a profit in Q4. Don't get overly excited. The driver of that profit is a one-time infusion of $45 million related to the United Therapeutics deal. One-time events that cause such a shift often create a pop, but the resulting pop does not typically hold as the reality of the positive quarter being a result of a one-time event sinks in.

It appears that MannKind is backing away from offering up and discussing guidance. Given their inability to accurately project, it is likely a wise move. That being said, leaving existing guidance hanging is never a good idea. Management owes its shareholders a reasonable explanation.

MannKind is attempting to shift the narrative to a longer term. That would be much easier if the company were fully funded. As it is not fully funded, it will have a hard time delivering equity appreciation until the company can "Show The Money". Any meaningful royalty income is well over a year away from even starting, and even then will deliver modest sums to MannKind during that first year. The discussion of looking out further has much better optics in January of 2020 than it does in late 2018 or even throughout 2019.

MannKind can position itself to a brighter future if several needed things fall into place and the company has the ability to somehow increase its leverage. I am seeing a subtle shift from the company on the Afrezza front, and that suitableness is needed at this stage. I am not saying Afrezza is or will be a failure, I am simply pointing out that this company does not have the resources to give it the best chances, and may never get there in a time frame that is needed to drive equity appreciation. Personally, seeing Afrezza sold off with a manufacturing contract and a royalty is something I would love to see. First because it gives Afrezza a better chance of commercial success, and secondly because I like MannKind much better as an R&D house rather than trying to play the big pharma game against much deeper pockets and struggling along the way. There could come a time when this company needs to make a choice of which mouth to feed (Afrezza or Technosphere pipeline). Its current attempts to feed both often leave one or the other starving and deliver mediocrity in terms of results.

Summary

This call was a mixed bag. There were things to like, and things that will not be liked. Do not look for a big move on this call, nor should you look for material growth in Q4. The company is trying to work its way through the next 12 to 18 months in order to buy time to get to a better story that can be outward looking rather than near term driven. That will be a tough road to navigate as the company is ill equipped on the cash front to make the longer picture look realistic whilst there are still near term cash hurdles to pass. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.