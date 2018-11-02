A 'Pure Play' Healthcare REIT Designed To Help You 'Sleep Well At Night'

Today I am going to provide you with a “pure play” healthcare REIT that is designed to help you “sleep well at night."

Earlier this week I wrote on Ventas, Inc. (VTR), a diversified healthcare REIT in which we have a Strong Buy rating. In that article, I explained that “given the current valuation (P/FFO and dividend yield) we believe that Ventas provides intelligent investors with an enhanced opportunity to capitalize – that’s what we call “mastering the market cycle.”

One of the reasons that Ventas is trading so cheaply (compared to peers) is because of the company’s exposure to senior housing operating properties. The biggest headwind facing senior housing today is the “mis-match” of timing (supply and demand) as certain markets are experiencing greater pressure as overall occupancy has declined.

Although Ventas has around 62% exposure to senior housing, around 39% of that is SHOP (senior housing operating) and the balance (or 23%) is considered net-lease (zero operating risk). This means that the market volatility for SHOP is primarily declining NOI (net operating income) related to these properties, not the more stable cash flows of the net-lease portfolio.

Keep in mind, that one of the reasons that Ventas is a diversified healthcare REIT is because the company balances risk (within the sub-property sectors) in order to optimize returns. So, when one sector (like senior housing) zigs, the other sector zags. While this investment strategy works well for Ventas (and other diversified REITs), there’s another way to play the game and that is by becoming more of a tactical sharpshooter or a “pure play” investor.

In a recent research report, Richard Anderson, Managing Director at Mizuho Securities, explains that there is a “common thread” to the research of all “Big 3” healthcare REITs - the “arrow is pointing the direction of the MOB (medical office building) segment.”

Anderson points out that “each (of the Big 3) called out specific reference to MOBs as a key to the future strategy -- HCP (HCA partnership, Morgan Stanley JV), WELL ($500mm of expected transactions, with former DRE executive Keith Knokoli on board), and VTR (re-igniting its exclusivity arrangement with PMB).”

He added that “while MOBs remain extremely expensive on the ground, perhaps buying or building appropriately-priced MOBs will become a greater focus of the Big 3, particularly given the asset class's stability and transparency in an increasingly uncertain future for the US and global economy.”

As I referenced earlier, the “zig (senior housing) and zag” relationship for Ventas (and the direct peers) provides a complementary balance in which more cyclical properties combined with more defensive properties (like MOBs) provide stability and of course help investors “sleep well at night.”

But some folks prefer to stay completely away from the “zig” and focus on the less-stressful bookend known as “zag.” As Anderson concluded, “if a risk-off mentality starts to makes its way into the minds of investors, the “steady-state” orientation of the VTR story may earn it more attention.”

Who doesn’t like defensive REITs?

MOBs: Durable by Design

MOBs: Durable by Design

REIT investors in the healthcare sector are typically looking for a combination of solid, defensive current income and the opportunity for steady cash flow growth. While surveying the list of 15 healthcare REITs in my Intelligent REIT Lab, I am constantly seeking the best-quality companies that generate the most durable sources of income.

The healthcare sector benefits from demographics that drive increased utilization. Healthcare fundamentals are strong as evidenced by the annual expenditures with the growing healthcare sector: 10,000 people turning 65 every day (4x as many physician visits as younger population), millennials are forming families, a key inflection point for healthcare volumes and the average lifespan will surpass 80 by 2020.

The healthcare sector will benefit tremendously from the significant increase in outpatients accessing care, which is driving very strong employment growth for healthcare practitioners - primarily nurses, physician assistants, and other technicians.

Healthcare employment is growing 2x faster than any other sector as healthcare support occupations and practitioners are projected to be the two fastest-growing occupational groups during the 2014-2024 decade. The groups are projected to contribute the most new jobs with a combined increase of 2.3 million new jobs.

Healthcare is moving outpatient as practitioners focus on cost-effective care (private insurers & government providers) and procedures are becoming more cost-effective and the Medical Office REITs are a primary beneficiary of this trend.

Healthcare spending expected to grow substantially: US healthcare spending grew 5.8% in 2015; as a share of the nation’s GDP, healthcare spending accounted for 17.8%. Healthcare expenditures are increasing to 20% of U.S. GDP.

In addition, there are more opportunities to invest in medical office today as health systems evaluate their capital requirements and local owners evaluate their options. This additional liquidity is allowing institutions to get invested, which is tremendous for valuation long term.

Collectively, all of the demographics point to MOBs as the most core, critical assets that have the highest tenant demand. They (MOBs) offer stable and growing cash flows that are far removed from operating risk, changes in reimbursement and new supply that are negatively impacting senior housing and skilled nursing.

The Largest MOB REIT

Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) listed shares on June 6, 2012, and the company is a fully integrated, self-administered healthcare REIT that was founded in 2006 (as a non-traded REIT). Upon closing on the Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) MOB portfolio (70 MOBs) last year, HTA became the largest owner of MOBs in the U.S. Around 85% of DRE’s MOB assets are HTA markets and this significant overlap provides tremendous economies of scale.

Specifically, HTA focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating high-quality MOBs that are located on the campuses of nationally recognized healthcare systems. As illustrated below, HTA is the largest MOB owner with a portfolio of 434 buildings and over 23.2 million square feet in 32 states.

Source: HTA

HTA’s investments are targeted to build critical mass in 20 to 25 leading gateway markets that generally have leading university and medical institutions, which translate to superior demographics, high-quality graduates, intellectual talent and job growth.

The strategic markets HTA invests in support a strong, long-term demand for quality medical office space. The company utilizes an integrated asset management platform consisting of on-site leasing, property management, engineering and building services, and development capabilities to create complete, state of the art facilities in each market.

Source: HTA

This drives efficiencies, strong tenant and health system relationships, and strategic partnerships that result in high levels of tenant retention, rental growth and long-term value creation.

These markets generally have high levels of household income growth, population and job growth, strong infrastructure platforms, and wealthy baby boomers. HTA focuses on 20-25 markets with superior macroeconomic trends that create scale for efficient, profitable operations. The DRE portfolio increases HTA’s exposure to investment grade rated tenants and provides the company exposure to new hospital relationships.

Source: HTA

Cost Of Capital Matters

The average cost of equity for MOB REITs compared to the strong private demand for the assets makes acquisitions uneconomical. Since the closing of the DRE MOB portfolio last year, HTA has been focused on integration and select development opportunities.

Current market conditions have enabled HTA to focus on the strategy of selling out of non-core assets, where the company has maximized value or doesn’t have a long-term strategic future. During the quarter, HTA disposed of over $300 million of properties in non-core markets.

This includes a complete exit from the Greenville, South Carolina, market at a low 5% cap rate as well as sales of MOBs in rural secondary markets. HTA plans to use the proceeds to repay about $140 million in mortgage debt, including $73 million in Q3-18 and $67 million when a prepayment window opened.

Source: HTA

This lowered HTA’s leverage to 5.3x net-debt-to-EBITDA, while maintaining over $200 million of cash. The remainder of proceeds will be utilized to pay down debt, acquire assets in key markets in a disciplined manner, invest in development in core markets or utilize the company’s share repurchase program when appropriate. On the recent earnings call, HTA’s CEO Scott Peters adds:

We will be patient in our execution knowing that liquidity has a significant value as markets are adjusting in a rising rates environment. This maybe diluted in the near term. However, over the course of the real estate cycle, this strategy has significantly outperformed and leads to value creation.”

To further optimize the balance sheet, HTA closed on an amendment to its $200 million term-loan due 2023. This reduced the pricing by 65 bps and extended the maturity into 2024. HTA also started to repurchase shares (in a measured manner) by repurchasing $16 million, including $7 million after quarter end.

For 2017, HTA acquired $2.73B of assets and sold $85 million of properties. We would expect the company to become more focused in 2018 on dispositions and development.

HTA is rated BBB by S&P and the REIT has the lowest leverage that is seen in over the last two years (with $200 million of cash that hasn’t been deployed into earnings assets).

As part of the 2017 investments, HTA acquired seven development projects that were under construction and not stabilized at the date of acquisition. During Q3-18, HTA completed the remaining development of the Providence Facey MOB in Los Angeles, California. This MOB is approximately 37,000 square feet of GLA and is 100% pre-leased.

Source: HTA

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q3-18, HTA had strong results with over 200,000 square feet of new leases assigned, bringing the same store lease percent up 30 bps over the last year to 93.2%. This leasing activity was a result of strong relationships and demand within the portfolio. HTA renewed over 300,000 square feet, resulting in tenant retention of 82%.

Also, HTA’s re-leasing spreads for renewals leases for the quarter were up 3.7% and the company believes re-leasing spreads will remain into the 2% to 3% range for the remainder of 2018 and into 2019.

Over the last five years (or 19 reporting quarters) HTA has generated average quarterly same-store operating expense savings of nearly 1.4%, while the peer groups have generated an average operating expense increase of 1.3%. HTA’s ability to operate efficiently, without sacrificing service or quality, is what sets the company apart and drives dollars to the bottom line for investors.

The Bottom Line: HTA’s normalized FFO per diluted share in Q3-18 was $0.41, flat on a sequential basis from Q2-18 and down from the prior year. Here’s a snapshot of HTA’s historical FFO/share and the estimates (based on consensus) for 2019:

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

As you can see, HTA is forecasted to generate FLAT FFO/share growth in 2018 and 4% growth in 2019. On October 25, HTA announced a quarterly dividend of $0.310 per share of common stock and per OP Unit. The quarterly dividend is to be paid on January 9, 2019, to stockholders of record of its common stock and holders of its OP Units on January 2, 2019. Here’s a snapshot of HTA’s dividend history, including estimates for 2019:

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

As you can see below, HTA maintains a stable FFO Payout Ratio:

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

How This SWAN Compares With The Peers?

Here is how HTA’s Payout Ratio compares with the peers:

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

Here’s how HTA’s dividend yield compares with the peers:

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

Here’s how HTA’s P/FFO multiple compares with the peers:

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

Here’s how HTA’s FFO/share growth forecast compares with the peers:

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

As you can see, HTA is generating FLAT growth in 2018 but analyst estimates forecast the company to grow (FFO/share) by around 4.1% in 2019 and 2020. Meanwhile, HTA has positioned its balance sheet (and portfolio) to be highly defensive and generate very reliable growth over the next few years.

Compared to most other healthcare REITs, HTA has one of the lowest dividend yields (4.7%), but the tradeoff is safety. Investors should recognize that HTA has evolved into a dominant (scale advantage) REIT with an enviable balance sheet (rated BBB). Although MOBs were once considered an alternative property sector, institutional capital has warmed up and HTA is now considered a highly defensive healthcare pick.

How We Play It? We are maintaining our Strong Buy. HTA has proved it can block (dispose of non-core assets) and tackle (integrate large-scale portfolios) and we believe the company is positioned to be a top performer in 2019. The “Big 3” Healthcare REITs are all playing in the MOB sandbox and we believe that the “pure play” REITs are positioned to deliver the best returns (with the lowest risk) and HTA is designed to help you sleep well at night!

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs and HTA Investor Presentation and Q3-18 Supp.

REITs mentioned: VTR.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HTA, MPW, DOC, OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.