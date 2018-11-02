Majesco Is Underfollowed And Pretty Cheap

It has some significant partners like IBM and significant clients like MetLife.

As a result of this movement, headline revenue growth is understated and the company keeps expanding margins.

The company helps insurance companies to become more agile and it is moving its solutions to the cloud.

Majesco (MJCO) is a little solutions provider to the insurance industry, enabling them to become more nimble, based on a new (digital) architecture called Insurance 2.0. (see here for an introduction to that concept).

That is fertile ground as the insurance industry hasn't been at the forefront of embarking on new business and operational models, much of it is still stuck in functional silos.

A cloud platform is perhaps the most crucial element of this as it enables insurance companies to orchestrate ecosystems of partners and also enables them to enlists big data and machine learning, which are obviously critical elements in insurance.

The company keeps adding to its basic platform with innovations like:

Gartner positioned Majesco as a leader in its October 2018 Magic Quadrant P&C Core Platform.

We introduced the company in our previous article. Here we concentrate on the progress to date with the Q2 2019 figures just out. Headline growth doesn't seem particularly impressive (the latest quarter is not in the graph):

MJCO Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

And operationally, things have only recently improved.

Revenue in Q2 was $34.0M, up from $30.3M a year ago, growing 12.2% y/y.

Net income was $2.8M in Q2 ($0.07 per diluted share) turning around from a net loss of $0.7M a year ago. The improvement includes a gain on account of the reversal of contingent earnout consideration of $0.84M which is no longer required.

From the 8-K:

The big mover here is the movement to their cloud platform; this reduces revenue growth as there are less up-front license fees from on-site sales but it increases margins. This was clearly visible in Q2 with overall revenues growing at 12% but cloud revenue growing 41%.

Cloud revenue now constitutes 39% of the business, up from 31% last year. Total recurring revenue is now 33.3% of revenues and these grew by 39% in Q2.

On-premise revenue is declining (9.6% in Q2), which constitutes the drag on overall revenue growth, which is in part a transition from on-premise to the cloud.

The company also keeps winning new logos, for instance, a Tier 1 insurer selected several of Majesco's products. All in all the company now has 41 cloud customers.

Given the nature of these solutions, it takes time for the new wins to translate into new revenues, these won't go live for some time although they had seven earlier customer wins that went live in the quarter.

The company also had a big Tier 1 insurer win with its IBM partnership, expanding it to the Property and Casualty segment and beyond MetLife (MET). Here is management commenting on it during the Q2CC:

So, what is my hope? My hope, we would assign it last quarter to finalize it. The PoC is going very well. We will hope for this quarter, but it wouldn’t surprise me if it falls into the fourth quarter as well. But it's a very strategic opportunity that will -- we believe that will benefit the customer, IBM and ourselves for a while.

Margins

MJCO Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Once again the latest quarter isn't in the graph. The shift to the cloud produces a considerable gross margin expansion.

Gross margin was 50.1%, up from 44.8% a year ago. The increase in margin was primarily due to changing revenue mix in favor of cloud business and improved efficiencies.

R&D was 13.7% of revenue down from 13.9% last year.

SG&A expenses were 27.8% of revenue, down significantly from the 34.4% last year. The decline in SG&A was driven by improved management of G&A expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA was $4.4M (13.1% of revenue) compared to $1.0M (or 3.4% of revenue) last year. Adjusted EBITDA improved by 278 basis points compared to Q2 last year.

Cash

MJCO Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

The graph doesn't include the latest quarterly figures but things kept on improving as the company generated $5M in free cash flow. This takes their cash and cash equivalents to $12.3M up from $11.0M last year. Total debt was $11.5M, compared to $18.0M a year ago.

Guidance

The company doesn't really provide any formal guidance, but they had this to say during Q2CC:

We do see the December quarter as a significantly higher order booking and because you are seeing transactions that are likely to get closed out. So we would see an improvement in the overall backlog at the end of the December.

Valuation

MJCO EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

As operations improved the valuation on operational metrics is coming down even as the sales multiple is increasing. But 2x sales for this type of company is really quite modest still.

The shares seem to have found a bottom around $7 and we think given the really quite reasonable valuations and improving financials that there is considerable upside for the shares.

Conclusion

The shares are attractive for a number of reasons. The company is at the forefront of Insurance 2.0, recognized as such by Gartner, and has important partners in the likes of IBM.

Business is moving to the cloud which deflates headline revenue growth but inflates margins, and we think something quite attractive will come out of the other end of this transition.

A modern, high-margin, recurring revenue SaaS business platform company giving it plenty of ways to open up new revenue streams opening up cross and up-selling opportunities.

Since the company is already profitable and generating cash, we simply think the sales multiple of 2 is really undeservedly low.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MJCO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.