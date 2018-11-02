Cancer Research Highlight: Geron Looks To Get Digging Out Of 2018

Please note that I am affiliated with Avisol Capital Partners and their Total Pharma Tracker service. They have also covered the companies in this article in their writings, and I wanted to make readers aware of the potential for overlapping coverage.

Much ink has been spilled about the rising and falling fortunes of Geron Corp. (GERN), who recently had their critical continuation decision with Janssen (of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)) fall negative, leading to a >50% drop in the valuation of the company.

Of course, since then, we've heard a lot about where they might be able to head next, now that they are transitioning toward shepherding their flagship drug in development, imetelstat, through the rest of clinical development. Despite that analysis, clear guidance from the company has been lacking, and we have yet to hear much in the way of news about imetelstat.

Still, the work continues, and GERN shareholders are eagerly anticipating news about the remaining irons they have in the fire. For my sake, a lot about my speculation relating to GERN, both positive and negative, continues to remain as I find their ongoing developments interesting, particularly in the space of a specific form of myelodysplastic syndrome, which we heard about earlier this year.

The news

GERN announced that they will be presenting two oral abstracts at this year's Annual Congress of the American Society for Hematology (ASH) in San Diego. This is one of a few premiere events for results to be presented in the space of blood cancers and other non-cancer hematologic diseases.

Here are the two abstracts that GERN will present:

Imetelstat Treatment Leads to Durable Transfusion Independence (TI) in RBC Transfusion-Dependent (TD), Non-Del(5q) Lower Risk MDS Relapsed/Refractory to Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agent (ESA) Who Are Lenalidomide and HMA Naïve

Imetelstat Is Effective Treatment for Patients with Intermediate-2 or High-Risk Myelofibrosis Who Have Relapsed on or Are Refractory to Janus Kinase Inhibitor Therapy: Results of a Phase 2 Randomized Study of Two Dose Levels

As we can see here, the two abstracts focus on clinical results from their two most important programs: myelofibrosis and myelodysplastic syndromes.

Looking forward

Obviously, all we have to look for here is the title, which is descriptive enough. Achieving long-term transfusion independence is the main goal of treatment in myelodysplastic syndrome, and the non-del(5q) subset of patients presents a particularly challenging conundrum for doctors tasked with managing this disease. The fact that imetelstat is apparently effective in patients have failed other therapies bodes very well, and it was something we saw suggested from the results from EHA earlier this year.

Now, it is unclear whether these findings will include any of the patients who were enrolled in an expansion cohort, or if these data will be longer-term follow-up on the patients we already saw at EHA. Either way, it's a definite positive to latch onto.

The myelofibrosis data could be the more promising of the two studies, since it would appear that these are finally the IMbark study results seeing the public light of day for the first time. Finally, we'll be able to put a lot of the speculation to rest about the apparent benefit they're seeing in terms of overall survival, as well as the primary endpoint of reducing spleen size and symptoms.

This is key: there has been a ton of speculation, both positive and negative, arising out of umpteen reads of the tea leaves on these datasets. Practically every would-be analyst has taken a crack at IMbark, all on the basis of very sparse information. I for one am very eager to get a good look at the data, at long last.

Key investment takeaways

GERN has largely settled into a flat trading pattern after the chaos following the negative JNJ continuation decision. After this ASH news announcement, the stock gained a healthy 20% or so, building hope for a major comeback. For my sake, I think this has the potential to be a very mixed bag. I expect that the myelodysplastic syndrome data are going to be promising, possibly even stronger, depending on which patients are included.

However, the myelofibrosis data have serious potential to be disappointing, particularly if they don't meet the outsized expectations for overall survival. This is currently the biggest hope for imetelstat, and the fact that JNJ opted not to continue their collaboration based on these data, it's difficult to imagine them being extremely positive. I hope to be wrong, of course.

But overall, the GERN investor thesis remains shaky in the wake of bad news. Their most promising clinical program (in my opinion, non-del(5q) MDS) will need a fair bit more time to mature. Certainly, GERN has a lot of cash to fund their own operations, but we don't really have a great way to know if they're capable of moving it forward on their own, as well as how much costs are going to grow. This continued uncertainty may spell bad things for the near-term picture of the company.

However, they are definitely well worth paying attention to, and you should keep an eye out for these data once they're released.

