Biogen Is Under Pressure - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/1/18)

by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Covanta's 6% yield is safe.

Cypress Semiconductor should not be so low.

Match Group is inexpensive.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, November 1.

Bullish Calls

Covanta Holding Corp. (NYSE:CVA): Cramer likes the stock and called the company's 6% yield safe. Many don't want to own it because interest rates are going higher.

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:CY): It does not deserve to be this low, and it also yields 3%.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL): "Colgate did not have a good quarter, and there were a lot of people who downgraded it. But I'm going to wait. At 3.5% yield is where I would buy this and not before then, because you have stocks like Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) that are really crushing it."

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX): It's a terrific stock. CEO Steve Schwarzman is doing a good job.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH): It's inexpensive.

Bearish Calls

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB): The company's management team is good, but the hype around its Alzheimer's drug puts pressure on the stock.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO): It's going down because oil is going down. The company has better balance sheet than many.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL): A miss is a miss. "They did miss the quarter really badly, and even though the combined ratio was actually a little better than I thought, you can't touch it."

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT): It's controversial. There are better stocks out there in the wireless network group.

For the Mad Money segment, click here.

