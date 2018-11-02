Biogen Is Under Pressure - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/1/18)

Cypress Semiconductor should not be so low.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, November 1.

Bullish Calls

Covanta Holding Corp. (NYSE:CVA): Cramer likes the stock and called the company's 6% yield safe. Many don't want to own it because interest rates are going higher.

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:CY): It does not deserve to be this low, and it also yields 3%.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL): "Colgate did not have a good quarter, and there were a lot of people who downgraded it. But I'm going to wait. At 3.5% yield is where I would buy this and not before then, because you have stocks like Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) that are really crushing it."

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX): It's a terrific stock. CEO Steve Schwarzman is doing a good job.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH): It's inexpensive.

Bearish Calls

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB): The company's management team is good, but the hype around its Alzheimer's drug puts pressure on the stock.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO): It's going down because oil is going down. The company has better balance sheet than many.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL): A miss is a miss. "They did miss the quarter really badly, and even though the combined ratio was actually a little better than I thought, you can't touch it."

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT): It's controversial. There are better stocks out there in the wireless network group.

