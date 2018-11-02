BT Group's (BT) CEO Gavin Patterson on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BT Group (NYSE:BT) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Mark Lidiard - Investor Relations

Gavin Patterson - Chief Executive

Simon Lowth - Chief Financial Officer

Marc Allera - Chief Executive Officer, EE

Cathryn Ross - Director, Regulatory Affairs

Clive Selley - Chief Executive Officer, Openreach

Gerry McQuade - Chief Executive Officer, BT Enterprise

Howard Watson - Chief Technology and Information Officer

Analysts

Carl Murdock-Smith - Berenberg

Akhil Dattani - JPMorgan

Dhananjay Mirchandani - Bernstein

Polo Tang - UBS

Nick Delfas - Redburn

Maurice Patrick - Barclays

David Wright - Bank of America

Michael Bishop - Goldman Sachs

Nick Lyall - SocGen

Robert Grindle - Deutsche Bank

John Karidis - Numis

Paul Sidney - Credit Suisse

Wilton Fry - Royal Bank of Canada

Jerry Dellis - Jefferies

James Ratzer - New Street Research

Stephen Howard - HSBC

Guy Peddy - Macquarie

Steve Malcolm - Arete Research

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to BT’s H1 2018 to ‘19 results conference call for the first half of the year ended September 30, 2018. My name is Deborah and I am your event manager for today. [Operator Instructions] I would like to advise all parties that the conference is being recorded today and now, I will hand over to Mark. Thank you. Mark. Please go ahead.

Mark Lidiard

Thank you, Deborah and welcome everyone. My name is Mark Lidiard from the BT Investor Relations team. Presenting on today’s call is Gavin Patterson, Chief Executive and Simon Lowth, Chief Financial Officer. Also on the call for Q&A are members of our Executive Committee.

Before we start, I would like to draw your attention to the usual forward-looking statements on Slide 2 and our latest annual report for examples of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from any forward-looking statements we may make. Both the slide and the annual report can be found on our website.

With that, I will now hand you over to Gavin.

Gavin Patterson

Good morning and thank you for joining us for today’s call. Before I move to the results, as you know last week, we announced Philip Jansen as BT’s new Chief Executive. I am looking forward to welcoming Philip to BT and helping him transition into the role from the beginning of January until my departure date on the January 31. Until then, my focus is firmly on driving performance and delivering on our strategic objectives.

Moving to the results highlights on Slide 4. We continued to have positive momentum in the second quarter resulting in an encouraging set of numbers for the first half. This is despite intensifying competition in both the consumer and enterprise markets. Adjusted revenue was £11.6 billion, down just 1% on the first half of the last year. Continued growth in consumer was offset by regulated price reductions in Openreach and trading headwinds in our enterprise businesses. Adjusted EBITDA was up 2% to £3.7 billion, driven by strong performances in consumer, business and public sector and global services. In consumer, we are making good progress with BT Plus and have seen positive mobile sales momentum off the back of the new range of high end smartphones. In our enterprise businesses, we a’re seeing continuing declines of legacy products, but we are making solid progress in IP, mobile and networking. Global services in particular has had a good half. Openreach has signed up the majority of its major and some smaller CPs to its volume related discounts and is seeing a good take-up of superfast products. Openreach also continues to accelerate the rollout of ultra-fast networks, both FTTP and G.fast. I remain pleased with the progress we are making across all areas of the business.

Turning to Slide 5, in May, we laid out our strategy and plans for the next 3 years, focused on leadership and converged connectivity and services. I would now like to update you on how we are successfully delivering against each of these core pillars to deliver differentiated customer experiences, to invest in integrated network leadership and to transform our operating model.

Moving to Slide 6, our investments in customer experience continued to have a positive impact. Group net promoter score is up for the ninth quarter in a row and our Right First Time metric was up 2.7% versus the ‘17/18 baseline as we improve the consistency and quality of our service. Openreach missed appointments due to Openreach faults were at an all-time low of just 1.7% and we remain ahead of all our copper and fiber minimum service level measures. Ethernet provision also improved. Our BT and EE apps are being visited more than ever and in October, we launched an app for Plusnet customers. The volume and value of top-ups and bill payments through the apps are up significantly year-on-year. For those who prefer to call, we created 1,000 new permanent jobs in our UK call centers to improve customer satisfaction. Our aim remains to answer 100% of all consumer calls in UK and Ireland call centers by the end of 2020. We now have over 3 million customers using our Call Protect product, preventing over 170 million unwarranted calls since launch. On the product side, BT Plus, our flagship convergence product continues its positive sales momentum and now has around 0.5 million subscribers, a good percentage of whom are taking a mobile product.

In EE, we launched our Upgrade Anytime plans and casting of BT Sport to TV. EE also launched its partnership with Enjoy in London where we will deliver and setup your new smartphone at a location and time that suits you. We have introduced BT brand products across the EE store estate and over the next 6 to 12 months, we will be expanding the current sales effort to include upgrades in service. In BT Sport, we have had another strong start to the Premier League season with average audiences up 9% on last year. In addition, increasing numbers of customers are viewing through digital platforms and social media engagement is double last year.

Yesterday, we announced a long-term extension to our content-sharing deal with Sky that we announced last year. This is an important part of our super aggregated TV strategy. In enterprise, around 40% of SME broadband sales are with 4G Assure, our business broadband with next day connection and 4G backup, which is ahead of expectations. And we are seeing good sales of BTnet for larger customers. In global services, we launched a new service and network automation platform to help customers transition their networks to the latest SDN and NfV technologies. We also opened a cybersecurity operations center in India, our 15th globally to proactively monitor and address cyber threats against our own and our customers’ networks and we were named a global leader by IDC for SD-WAN solutions. Overall, our focus is on our more-for-more strategy, providing customers with differentiated products, service and reliability at good value.

Moving now to our second pillar around integrated network leadership, Openreach is accelerating the deployment of FTTP and is now building at around 13,000 premises per week across the city’s BDUK and new sites programs. We recently announced Coventry as our 11th Fiber First city and as we press ahead with commissioning this quarter, we remain on track to double our FTTP footprint this year and reach our target of 3 million FTTP by the end of March 2021. Whilst it is early in the program, deployment costs continue to be at the lower end of our expectations. We are engaged with both the government and Ofcom on the key enablers to ensure that we can secure a fair return on our FTTP investment and we are making positive progress in this regard and if successful, we are ready to expand FTTP to be up to and beyond 10 million premises. While FTTP is the focus, Openreach is also expanding its ultra-fast network with G.fast technology where we have now passed more than 1.3 million premises en route to our target of 5.7 million by March 2021.

Take-up of the Openreach volume-related discount has been very good, with the majority of our major and some smaller CPs signed up. This will drive improved ARPU for Openreach, stimulate the superfast and ultrafast market and increase average broadband speeds across the country. In September, we indicated our support for the government’s objective to give everyone in the UK the right to a decent broadband connection by 2020. In our submission to Ofcom, we said we would be willing to be the nation’s universal broadband service provider. We laid out our requirements for clarity on cost recovery and also the importance of a technology neutral approach that allows the use of fixed wireless solutions, enabling a rollout that would be quicker and less costly. We look forward to Ofcom’s response to our submission towards the end of the year.

On the mobile side, in October, we launched the UK’s first 5G trial in Canary Wharf and we remain on track to launch 5G next year. We continue to expand our 4G geographic coverage and EE was again named the UK’s Best Network in RootMetrics 2018 nationwide testing. This is the fifth consecutive year that EE has won this award confirming our UK network leadership position.

Finally, on simplifying our operating model on Slide 8, we are making good progress on all fronts. And at the end of the first half year, we saw a reduction of just over 2,000 roles on a gross basis as we continue to restructure the business. This is earlier than anticipated, so some of the financial benefits have flowed through earlier than expected. The role reduction was more than offset by new hires primarily in consumer and Openreach as we invest to improve service and drive scale FTTP deployment. Overall savings from the program are currently an annualized benefit of over £350 million with an associated cost of around £200 million.

As part of other measures to simplify our business, we transferred 31,000 employees to Openreach as planned on the October 1, largely completing our DCR commitments to Ofcom. Openreach is now a more independent, legally separate business. At the same time, we announced the transfer of Northern Ireland Networks to Openreach meaning that we have all our fixed access businesses under the same leadership team. Prior to the October 1, the financial and operational KPIs of Northern Ireland Networks were reported within business and public sector.

As previously announced, business and public sector and wholesale and ventures have been brought together into a combined division called Enterprise to accelerate the transformation, simplify our operating model and strengthen accountabilities. Enterprise and Openreach will report on this new basis from Q3 this year. Prior to this, we will publish a pro forma reflecting these organizational changes, including 10 quarters of historical performance. And finally in the half, we made two small disposals, our cables business in the UK and a small ICT consultancy in Germany. While neither of these sales are material, they are in line with our strategy to exit non-core businesses.

Moving on now to the performance of our customer-facing units, looking at consumer on Slide 9, revenue was up 3% on last year to just under £5.3 billion driven by greater sales and increased direct mix of our high-end smartphones, more-for-more pricing in broadband and mobile, growth in the SIM-only base and improving revenues from BT Sport. This was partially offset by lower Solus voice revenues following our voluntary agreement to reduce prices. Fixed ARPU for the period was up 1%, driven by price increases and higher sports and TV revenues and postpaid mobile ARPU was down 0.5% due to an increase in the SIM-only base. Churn remained slow in the postpaid mobile base at just 1.2%, but increased in fixed broadband due to the competitive environment and the price increase during the quarter. Fixed churn is returning to more normal levels at the end of the period. Operating costs were up just 1%, driven by increased UEFA sports rights costs offset by higher than usual supplier rebates. This good cost performance led to EBITDA of £1.22 billion, up 8% on last year.

Consumer and enterprise have signed up to the volume-related discounts from Openreach. The intensity of the current retail market environment means it is too early to quantify the extent to which the discounts will flow to EBITDA. In this environment, our strategy remains to compete through product and service differentiation. As mentioned earlier, we have extended our content-sharing agreements with Sky and have agreed retail distribution partnerships with John Lewis and Amazon. CapEx of £401 million was a decrease of 13% on last year as we passed the peak of the ESN deployment phase.

Looking at business and public sector on Slide 10, revenue was down 4% to £2.2 billion, driven by continuing declines in traditional voice products and lower equipment sales partly offset by continued growth in mobile volumes, IP and networking. Lower voice product input costs, higher legacy contract costs last year and labor cost efficiencies from our transformation program meant that operating costs were down 6% year-on-year. As a result, EBITDA was £708 million, up 2% on the first half of last year, although this was partly helped by the one-offs we mentioned last quarter. CapEx was down 11% from last year due to lower network and integration costs.

On contract wins, we were recently awarded a 5-year NHS health and social care network contract for the southeast of England, a 7-year unified communications contract with the Lothian Health Board and a 5-year wide area network services contract with the Scottish Police Authority. These add to the growing list of regional public sector contracts that we are winning. Despite this, order intake decreased 26% to £2.8 billion on a rolling 12-month basis due to the signing of a large wholesale contract in the Republic of Ireland last year.

Turning now to wholesale and ventures on Slide 11. Revenue was down 8% to £929 million. This was driven by lower voice usage and customers migrating to IP solutions, continuing competition in the wholesale broadband market and the ongoing migration of customers from partial private circuits to newer technologies. Ventures revenues grew 11% to £165 million due mainly to growth in messaging and new external deals in our supply chain. Our InLink footprint continues to expand, up over 100 on last quarter with 286 units live at the end of the half year across London and 12 other cities across the UK. Operating costs were down 6%, but this was not enough to offset the revenue declines resulting in EBITDA of £325 million, down 11%. Order intake was down 26% to £1.1 billion on a rolling 12-month basis as last year benefited from the MVNO contract with Virgin Media.

Turning to global services on Slide 12, revenues declined 7% to £2.3 billion, primarily due to the actions we are taking to move away from low margin business. Operating costs were down 10%, reflecting lower IP exchange volumes and equipment sales and lower labor cost as we progress the transformation of global services. In the first half, we saw a reduction of around 800 roles related to the transformation program. EBITDA increased to £208 million as the lower revenues were more than offset by the reduction in operating costs and we also benefited from certain one-offs. We do expect to see flatter EBITDA profile over the full year than in prior years not least because a number of the one-off benefits reported in the second half of last year.

CapEx was down 23% to £99 million, reflecting ongoing rationalization in line with our strategy to reduce the capital employed in the business and including some deferral of spending into the second half. On a rolling 12-month basis, the order book was down 8% to £3.5 billion continuing to reflect the shift in buyer behavior to shorter, more flexible usage based contracts. And as you will have seen from our business briefing in September, we have set out a clear path to transform the business by repositioning our core markets and multinational customers, building value in strategically selected areas of growth where we can add real value and differentiate on service and lowering of costs, reducing of risk and improving returns. We have made a good start to our move to a digital GS.

Finally, to Openreach on Slide 13, revenue was down 1% on last year to £2.5 billion. Growth in FTTC and Ethernet volumes were more than offset by the decline in our physical line base, regulated price reduction on FTTC and Ethernet products of around £150 million and around £20 million due to volume-related discounts. Excluding regulated price, Openreach revenues were up 4.4%. EBITDA of £1.2 billion was down 6% due to the revenue decline and 3% higher costs due to pay inflation, investment in recruitment and training of new engineers to support customer service and network deployment. This was partially offset by efficiency savings.

While the Openreach volume-related discount had a small impact in its first month, the full impact will only be felt in the second half of the year. CapEx of just over £1 billion was up 31%, driven by our network investments and higher BDUK net grant funding deferral. Our FTTC and FTTP networks are available to more than 27 million premises and have passed nearly 2 million properties with ultra-fast technology. We completed around 600,000 FTTP and FTTC broadband net connections in the first half, up 24% year-on-year. FTTC take-up currently stands at around 38% of total connections. With the majority of Openreach’s major CPs having signed up to the volume-related discounts, we should expect a more predictable take-up of superfast and ultrafast broadband, a key requirement in driving acceptable returns from our investments.

I will now hand you over to Simon to take you through the numbers.

Simon Lowth

Well, thank you, Gavin and good day to everybody. Over the next few minutes, I will summarize our financial results for the first half before concluding with our outlook for this year. As you know, we are now reporting under IFRS 15 and we are reporting half yearly. The prior year numbers, where we gave a year-on-year impact, are unaudited IFRS 15 pro forma figures.

So starting with the first half results on Slide 15, adjusted revenue was £11.6 billion and underlying revenue, which excludes foreign exchange movements and disposals, was down 0.9%. Growth in our consumer business was more than offset by further regulatory price reductions in Openreach primarily relating to the WLA and declines in our enterprise units. The main contributor to the enterprise revenue decline was Global Services where we saw a reduction in IP exchange volumes in line with our strategy to reduce low margin business and the impact of foreign exchange. We saw continued headwinds from the declines of legacy products, but we are making solid progress in IP, mobile and networking. Adjusted operating costs were down 3%, mainly driven by restructuring-related cost savings partially offset by higher costs of recruiting and training new engineers to support Openreach’s Fiber First program. Adjusted EBITDA of £3.7 billion was up 2%, driven by our consumer business and efficiencies from our cost transformation programs offset by the enterprise revenue declines and some further investment in customer experience.

Moving below EBITDA on Slide 16, D&A of £1.7 billion was down 1% on last year. Our adjusted net finance expense for the half was £283 million, that’s a 9% increase on last year driven by the increase in net debt, specifically the coupon on the pension bond. The adjusted tax charge was £340 million. We expect our effective tax rate for the year to be around 20.5%. This resulted in adjusted profit after tax of £1.3 billion. Specific items after tax of £265 million were primarily results of restructuring costs, costs relating to regulation and a net interest charge on pensions of £69 million. Reported profit for the period after specific items, was £1.05 billion.

Turning to the cash flow on Slide 17 and starting with adjusted EBITDA of £3.7 billion balance, interest tax working capital combined represented a cash outflow of around £1 billion. Now the increase in working capital outlay has been driven by collection timing in the second quarter, which we do expect to normalize through the year and of course the settlement of the Phones 4u dispute relating to the retail trading agreement. This resulted in cash available for investments and distribution of £2.7 billion. Reported CapEx was £1.8 billion. Now, this includes a £170 million increase in the BDUK grant funding provision, which is driven by an increase in the take-up assumption from 41% to 61% following Openreach’s volume-related discounts. Capacity and network investments increased to £988 million due to the BDUK assumption change partially offset by lower mobile spend as ESN passed peak deployment phase. The remaining CapEx components were up 1%. Cash CapEx was £1.7 billion. As a result, normalized free cash flow was £974 million in the half and that’s down 22%. The net cash cost of our specific items was £277 million after specific items and a £21 million refund related to spectrum, reported free cash flow was an inflow of £718 million.

Lastly, on the dividends, as announced at our Q2 results presentation last year, from this financial year the interim dividend will be fixed at 30% of the prior year’s full year dividend. As a result, we are declaring an interim dividend of 4.62 pence per share following the full year dividend in 2017/18 of 15.4 pence per share. The board continues to expect to hold the full year dividend unchanged at 15.4 pence per share for this financial year and next.

Moving to debt and pension on Slide 18, net debt was £11.9 billion at the September 30 compared to £9.6 billion at the March 31. During the period, £2 billion of long-dated sterling bonds were issued to the BT pension scheme. In addition, in September, the group issued about £0.9 billion of 5 and 10-year euro-bonds that will be used to repay term debt maturing this financial year. Other factors driving the movement in net debt include about £1 billion of dividend payments and the cash inflow from operating activities of around £800 million. The IAS 19 pension position at the end of the first half saw a reduction in the deficit to £4.5 billion net of tax compared to £5.7 billion at the end of March, the reduction primarily being driven by the earlier mentioned bond issuance. The increase in deficit position in Q2 specifically can largely be explained by weaker equity market conditions, which led to a reduction in our asset values and it offset the reduction seen in liabilities resulting from the higher discount rate.

We announced at Q1 that we have been alerted to an error made in the calculation to the liabilities by our independent external actuary. The pension deficit as of Q2 reflects the corrected position. In October, we appealed the judgment on the case relating to changing the indexation for Section C pensioners in the BT defined benefit scheme and we expect a decision in the coming months. Also in October, the High Court handed down a judgment involving the Lloyds Banking Group’s defined benefit pension schemes. The issues determined by the judgment, which concluded the schemes should be amended to equalize pension benefits for men and women in relation to guaranteed minimum pension benefits arise in relation to many other defined benefit pension schemes. We are working with the trustees of our pension schemes and our actuarial and legal advisors to understand the extent to which the judgment crystallizes additional liabilities for BT’s pension schemes. We estimate that this could be in the hundreds of millions of pounds and any adjustment necessary is expected to be recognized in the second half of 2018/19.

Moving to Slide 19 then on our outlook, just wanted to start by reminding you of what we said in May. In the short-term, we still expect regulation and cost inflation to offset trading and cost transformation despite the encouraging first half results. But by 2020/2021, we continue to expect this to reverse. So there is no change to the overall medium-term outlook. More specifically, on Page 20, for the current financial year, despite increasingly competitive markets and continued declines in legacy products, there is no change in our overall outlook for the full year. Based on current trading, we expect EBITDA to be in the upper half of our £7.3 billion to £7.4 billion range.

And with that, let me hand it back to Gavin.

Gavin Patterson

Thanks, Simon. So in summary, we have made an encouraging start to the year and continued to perform in line with expectations. We continued to deliver against our strategy and to reiterate what Simon said, despite increasingly competitive markets and continued declines in legacy products, there is no change to our overall outlook for the full year albeit based on current trading we expect EBITDA to be at the upper half of the guidance range.

Thank you. And we will now open for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, everyone. [Operator Instructions] But we do have the first question coming through now from Carl Murdock-Smith from Berenberg. Thank you, Carl. You are live in the call.

Gavin Patterson

Hi, Carl.

Carl Murdock-Smith

Good morning, Gavin. Two questions from me, please. First one on the recent Citizens Advice super complaints, how do you respond to the accusations of Citizens Advice that disengaged consumers are getting a bad deal? Looking at your website, you are currently offering 33% discount for new customers as well as Fitbit and MasterCard reward cards. The gap between front book and back book pricing appears to be wide. So it would be interesting to just hear how you respond to those accusations and will it change our behaviors going forward? And then secondly, I think this one is for Cathryn in terms of the business connectivity market review, in the regulated statement, you mentioned that all else being equal, you would expect to make a return of 7.4% this year in business connectivity markets, which is below your regulatory allowed WACC. As such, is it fair to expect fairly benign charge control in Ofcom’s upcoming consultation? Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Marc, do you want to just want to comment on the super complaint, yes, question and then Cathryn, who is joining by phone today, I will let pickup the business connectivity one.

Marc Allera

Yes. I think just on the complaints, if I look at the mobile market, our view is that the vast majority of our customers do engage either before or at the end of their contract lifecycle. And our communication when we have looked at it is probably the clearest and simplest across the industry. Notwithstanding that, there are still improvements that we need to make, but our customers get a minimum of three notifications if they are approaching the end of their contract and in many cases get a better deal at the end of it. So we will continue to engage and work with all the relevant parties on improving communication, but we believe we are doing a lot to notify and communicate with customers, which is very important. On the new versus existing customer issue that you point to again, existing customers can engage with us, speak to us, have personalized offers as well, which in many cases can be equivalent to or better than advertised prices for new customers as well.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Cathryn, do you want to comment on the business connectivity question?

Cathryn Ross

Yes, I am happy to. So basically one thing, just to start off with the 7.4% that we put in the regulatory financial commentary, it’s important to note that did assume that volumes and costs would be the same in 2018/19 as they were in 2017/18. And in fact, what’s actually happened is the volume growth and cost efficiencies could well be expected to act against the impact of those price reductions, but putting that to one side obviously, we would expect Ofcom to take into account the level of our return on capital employed when they set price controls. And I think it’s fair to say that the start of the current charge control, the current situation really does contrast with the position then when we were earning, I think in 2015/2016 23.8%, that’s why I would expect that, that would factor into the Ofcom charge control.

Carl Murdock-Smith

Very good.

Gavin Patterson

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question from Akhil Dattani from JPMorgan. Thank you. Akhil, you are live in the call.

Gavin Patterson

Hi, Akhil.

Akhil Dattani

Hi, good morning. So two questions please if I can. First, just on your EBITDA guidance, you have tweaked up the messaging to the upper half of the range, but I guess a natural question is just how we think about phasing from here as you have gone through the numbers kind of very decent start to the year, 1% growth in Q1, 3% in Q2, the implied performance for H2 is obviously much weaker than that at minus 3ish – sorry minus 6ish, sorry, can just walk us through what are the moving parts? What are the main deltas? Should we think about this as prudent or are there specific items if you want to call out? So that’s the first question. And then I guess the second is on KPI trends, I guess, the one slight niggle on the numbers has been that your fixed churn in consumer has stepped up to 1.6% and you don’t disclose net adds, but the implied losses in the quarter do seem to step up quite a bit. Again, any sort of color around dynamics, drivers outlook would be really useful? Thanks.

Gavin Patterson

Simon, do you want to just answer the question on guidance?

Simon Lowth

Yes, certainly. I mean, I think as I said in my remarks, nothing fundamental has changed since the guidance and medium-term outlook that we provided in May. And we have not changed our overall outlook for the full year although as you say based on current trading we do expect the EBITDA to be in the upper half of the £7.3 billion to £7.4 billion range that we provided. We have seen a different seasonal phasing in 2018/19 than in prior years and that’s resulted in relatively earlier recognition of profit in H1 this year and this has contributed to the stronger sort of year-on-year movement. Now effectively, about half of that and I think probably half of the beat to consensus is due to this sort of seasonal phasing. And there are two particular areas where this is most pronounced. Openreach benefited from a later take-up of the fiber volume deals than was originally anticipated and we are going to see the full impact of that in H2. And so I think Marc is expecting higher profits in H2 than H1 and that I think did properly factor in the second half weighting of the price discounts on the volume deals. And the second key area has been global services and I think Gavin mentioned this in his remarks GS has had a more even phasing of quarterly trading this year than we have seen in the past. And in addition to that, it did benefit from a number of one-offs in the second half last year whereas we have had a number of those one-offs in the first half of this year. So those are the two primary impacts that I would call out. But again nothing fundamental has changed since May. Our overall outlook is unchanged. As I said, we just expect to see the EBITDA probably in the upper half of our range.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Do you want to comment on the spike in fixed broadband churn?

Simon Lowth

Yes. So you pointed to the KPI on fixed churn, I put 1.6%. First thing to say is I suppose it’s not unusual during a price rise to see a spike in churn. And if you look at the historical KPIs, we have been at 1.5% for three quarters in 2016/17, for example. Notwithstanding that, the level is a bit higher than I would like. However, it is returning to more consistent levels that we have seen which is encouraging. It is a competitive market and our price rise did coincide with the Openreach offer flowing through to ourselves and others, which has driven some price pressure, but notwithstanding that, as I say, our churn is returning to more normal levels.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Next question?

Operator

Thank you. This is from Dhananjay Mirchandani from Bernstein. Thank you. You are live in the call.

Gavin Patterson

Hi, Dhananjay.

Dhananjay Mirchandani

Yes. Hi, good morning, Gavin. Thank you very much. My question is related to your fiber-to-the-premise build and commercialization progress and there are two parts to it. Firstly, I mean, you reported 680,000 FTTP premises at the end of the last quarter and you said in your remarks that you are running at a rate of 13,000 net new premises per week, but if I look at your sequential progression, the footprint growth has oddly slowed from 74,000 in Q4 of ‘17/18 to 51,000 in the previous quarter. What am I missing here and how confident are you that you are going to be able to ramp up to the 200,000 odd premises that you need to add on a quarterly basis to get to your 3 million target? So that’s the first half of the question. The second half, I mean, your end-of-period adoption of fiber-to-the-premise is about 33%, which is probably a meaningless number, then what sort of adoption rates are you seeing on a cohort basis and how consistent are these against your business case assumptions? Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

In a word, head-ends, but I will let Clive explain it to you.

Clive Selley

Yes. Hi, there. Look, it’s very simple, what we have accelerated tremendously in H1 is the deployment of the access network. This is the hard bit, the deploying of the cables, the splitters, the aggregation nodes the network that is delivered in the streets of the cities in which we are building. What we will do in Q3 is undertake the commissioning work on that already built network, which involves live testing through the access network and into head-ends, which we have very recently installed the relevant exchanges. So there is a lot of build that’s been completed across H1, but particularly in the second quarter as we have accelerated, that is yet to be commissioned. Most of that commissioning will be complete during Q3. So, my expectation is that, that will be available for sale in Q4 of this year. And let me assure you that the build rate is commensurate with our previous remarks, which was that this year we will double our FTTP footprint in the UK across three programs, new sites, BDUK, but very significantly, the build in the cities.

Gavin Patterson

And just to comment on take-up, your volume-related discount offer, Clive, includes both superfast and ultra-fast, isn’t it?

Clive Selley

Yes, that’s correct. And I think the question was very specifically about FTTP. And year-on-year, if I compare what we did in Q2 in terms of take-up on FTTP the run-rate roughly doubled what it was in that same period a year prior.

Gavin Patterson

But I think the incentives are now in place to drive take-up as you build coverage so...

Clive Selley

Correct.

Gavin Patterson

So, it’s too early to draw any firm conclusions, but we are confident that we can deliver against the business case for the 3 million.

Clive Selley

That’s correct.

Dhananjay Mirchandani

Thank you very much.

Gavin Patterson

Next question please.

Operator

Certainly. Thank you. This is from Polo Tang from UBS. Thanks. You are live in the call.

Polo Tang

Yes, hi. I have just got two questions. The first one is on BT Sports, because you mentioned a long-term extension of your content supplier agreement with Sky. So can you elaborate what’s changed versus your prior agreement and does this mean that you would be reducing the rate of investment in BT Sports going forward? The second question is really just back to the consumer and mobile, can you maybe talk about what you are seeing in terms of competitive dynamics there? Specifically, we had strong numbers from 02 yesterday, so is the whole market doing well or is it a case of O2 and EE taking notable share? Thanks.

Gavin Patterson

Marc?

Marc Allera

Yes. Just on the Sky agreement, I mean, the key thing that’s changed is the length of the agreement. It was a relatively standard agreement before and we have extended that, so it’s longer for both sides. That’s more strategic, gives us more time to plan together and I think it’s positive that, that’s a long-term agreement and this is not just about reselling Sky’s products, this is a deep integration into our set-top box that will allow product benefits for customers and more choice and a much better TV experience and that’s vindication of our super aggregator strategy and the partnership approach we have with Sky on the content side. So we are pleased about that. On mobile, it’s hard to – we have seen O2 results, obviously, we have seen ours. We haven’t seen everyone else’s. So it’s hard to comment on the overall market. It is still very early days on the new iPhone launches and what we have got there is a reverse of what we saw last year where the premium device was launched second. This year, the premium device was launched first and the second device, the XR, was only launched last Friday. So, it’s still quite early for us to call what that means in terms of the quarter that we are now in. Notwithstanding that, we are still seeing growth in SIM-only. We continue to see very competitive environment in terms of prices both from retail, MNOs and wholesale, MVNOs, but with all of that activity going on, we are still relatively pleased with our performance in that very competitive market.

Polo Tang

And just circling back to BT Sport, can you maybe just comment about your thoughts about the quantum of programming spend in BT Sport going forward? Thanks.

Marc Allera

Well, look we will continue to – the BT Sport product offering needs to be compelling for our viewers and customers and our strategy is to get BT Sport viewed and watched by more customers on more platforms. So we are pleased with the agreement with Sky. We are also exploring expanding the BT Sport as a product onto other platforms as well. The viewing is up, the revenues are up on BT Sports and quality programming with a disciplined approach to what we spend in auctions is the ingredients that will drive that.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Right. Next question.

Operator

Thank you. From Nick Delfas from Redburn. Thank you. Nick, you are live.

Gavin Patterson

Hi, Nick.

Nick Delfas

Yes, hi, there. Thanks so much. So on NOW TV and the new product, could you just remind us when it’s going to launch? On consumer, could you explain a little bit more the supplier rebates and where they are coming from? And then finally, just on Openreach, really a question for Gavin, what’s the main benefit of keeping Openreach within the group in your view as opposed to the negative arguments about the costs to separate? Thanks very much.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Marc, do you want to give a quick answer to the first two?

Marc Allera

Well, it would be in time for the next season, which will be the next football season, which will be the key. We are not giving a specific date, but in time for that next season.

Nick Delfas

Very good. Is that a delay? I thought it was supposed to be early 2019 before?

Marc Allera

Well, we did say early. It’s probably moved a few weeks, but that’s as a result of this much deeper product integration on both sides and that’s a lot of work on both sides.

Gavin Patterson

On supplier rebates?

Marc Allera

On supplier rebates, I mean, this is a pretty normal way in which various handset manufacturers work with us to drive sales of high-end smartphones and in the quarter we saw an elevated level due to the increased competition in the market and we used those to maintain a competitive position in the market, which has flowed through to the revenues on that side.

Gavin Patterson

Then on Openreach, as you know periodically, we look at this to make sure that it’s the right decision, but ultimately, the board believes Openreach is better as part of the BT Group overall and I think you can see the results in the first half of the year that demonstrate it’s performing extremely well. Not only has it delivered against its DCR obligations, its service standards and service levels are at a record high and the investment levels are at record high as well. So, it’s just performing well. The strategic argument is very simple. It means that as part of the same group, Openreach has an anchor tenant with which it can plan and the major – the significant investments, which you know run at double-digit years in terms of payback and that’s a good for BT shareholders, but it’s also good for the country as a whole, because it gives a degree of certainty how we move to each of these next generation of technologies. And we can do that, I think in a way that ensures that Openreach continues to be able to serve everybody on an equivalent basis, but also gives some certainty to the market going forwards. And that remains the core strategic argument, the anchor tenant argument, as we call it, of why we believe that from a strategic perspective, Openreach is better as part of the group. There is a raft of financial challenge if we ever wanted it separated of course, which I have been well rehearsed, but from a strategic perspective, the anchor tenant argument is the most important.

Nick Delfas

Okay, very clear. Thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. For the next one now is Maurice Patrick from Barclays. Thank you, Maurice. You are live in the call.

Maurice Patrick

Thanks, guys. Good morning, guys. Question on BT Plus, so you have highlighted strong additions to the Plus product and you did mention a number for your consumer mobile as well. Do you see a strong customer pull for converged products? There remains a debate around the customers really want it, is it thrust upon them, is it about price? So, just the extent to which customers want to take mobile as part of the product and the question you are pressing on them and are you discounting to get there? Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

Well, I will ask Marc to comment in a second on this, but the trends and the evidence from the rest of Europe is really, really clear on it. There is a market and there is a customer demand for converged products and we are beginning to see that come through in the UK, which is absolutely consistent with it. And these are not discounted products by the way, they are products that bring the best of fixed and best of mobile together, but Marc, do you want to talk about the success of BT Plus?

Marc Allera

Yes. I mean, this is its first full quarter and we are pleased and we always said that BT Plus would be a series of chapters and we have launched what we call Chapter 1 in May. And there are two key benefits of convergence here. The first that customers are really valuing is our Keep Connected Promise. So this is in the very unlikely eventuality that the broadband network is not performing as they would like, we will send that customer a 4G mobile WiFi device next day and if they have mobile with us, put some extra data on their mobile device so they can use that as a hotspot and that’s giving real reassurance and value to the proposition there. For customers that do take mobile, they do get increased levels of data and benefits as a result of that and we are seeing encouraging numbers of customers taking both mobile and broadband together. Plus is our highest ARPU product, it’s very much positioned as a premium, the very best of fixed and mobile together. And we are very excited about the next couple of chapters, which we will be announcing over the coming weeks and months in terms of how that proposition evolves and delivers more value for customers.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Thanks, Marc.

Operator

Thank you. And the next one from David Wright of Bank of America. Thank you, David.

Gavin Patterson

Hi, David.

David Wright

Good morning. Thanks for taking questions. One, just on the commentary you gave, Simon, both on the call and is in the release on the Board’s pension decision precedence, I guess, we could call it. I am just trying to understand, I mean, I guess, my first question might be a little more difficult one, which is just when you say hundreds of millions, that could be 200, could be 900, but it obviously makes big difference. Could we get any more granularity? But my second question is how we could potentially see that managed, is it something that could just accrue into the deficit and to be dealt with sort of over time or is it something that might need more immediate funding, possibly even debt issuance? How should we think about that if there is any more information you can give us right now? Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

Simon?

Simon Lowth

Yes, okay. So, the first part of your question, we are not able at this stage to give you any further information beyond the estimate provided in our release this morning that the impact could be in the hundreds of millions of pounds. But I think we also made it clear that if any adjustment that is necessary we will be making in the second half. In terms of how is it managed, I mean, we are days into this, but we will be working and are working with the trustees and our various advisors to understand the extent to which this judgment crystallizes additional liabilities for the scheme. If it does crystallize additional liabilities, then that gets built into the valuation of the liabilities and therefore into the deficit and is then factored into future evaluations and funding plans, but not immediate impacts in terms of contributions.

David Wright

Okay. And if I may just follow-up, could the significance of this precedent mean that there could be a kind of – there could be an almost a kind of accelerated sort of tri-annual review. Could that be just brought forward to have to deal with this here and now? And then could you just maybe just give us a little granularity on how many women you have in the pension scheme, if that’s possible.

Simon Lowth

So the answer to your second question, no, I am not going to provide that statistic and it really – it depends – the ratio is not very meaningful, because it depends upon who was in particular parts of the scheme. So, that’s the first – your second question. To your first, the reason why pension schemes have tri-annual evaluations, i.e., every 3 years is to pick up issues and events that can impact assets and liabilities in that time window, bring them together and review them as part of tri-annual evaluation process and we would expect that rhythm to proceed into the future.

David Wright

Very good.

Gavin Patterson

Next question please.

Operator

Certainly. This is Michael Bishop from Goldman Sachs. Thank you, Mike. We are live.

Gavin Patterson

Good morning, Michael.

Michael Bishop

Yes, thanks. Good morning. Just a couple of questions. First, you highlighted quicker delivery on the transformation plan, I’d appreciate it’s only two quarters in, but could you talk about which areas you are ahead and essentially whether that is sustainable and we should extrapolate and pull forward some of the overall 3-year targets despite no change in the midterm guidance? And then secondly just picking up on the volume discount impact in the second half, from an Openreach perspective, I think you mentioned £30 million impact for 1 month in the press release. So should we just extrapolate that into the second half or is there any other factors that might make that £30 million not representative? And then secondly on your guidance overall, are you essentially assuming some price reaction from competitors factored into your guidance and have you actually seen that yet and if you don’t see that as upside to the guidance? Thanks very much.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. You sound as though you need a new telephone provider there, Michael. We can talk about that later. Simon?

Simon Lowth

Well, I think technically that was three questions with two parts in one of them, but nevertheless, we will address all three. So firstly, on the cost transformation plan, yes, I think we are making good progress and are firmly on track with the delivery of our multiple components of the transformation program across the business. Yes, we have seen a little bit earlier delivery, but as you yourself said, we are 2 months in. We are not at this stage changing our views about the program or the timing of the benefit overall. In terms of bit more color on that, as we said, the transformation plan has got improvement programs in each and every part of our business. There are also some cross BT programs, particularly where we are looking at the efficiency of our organizational structures and we are also as you know looking at creating a more consolidated and we think better workplaces for all of our employees and those programs are all progressing. I think we have seen some particular areas of progress in GS who have made a great start in their program and have contributed strongly in the first part of the year. And also in the corporate units, we have progressed pretty quickly on a number of our sort of organizational restructuring. We have also seen in Openreach the fault reduction program continue and that delivers very important benefits for us in terms of the resilience of the copper network and deliver savings over time and then in technology, where we are facing continued energy demand growth, we were addressing that through our adiabatic cooling investment program, which is driving reductions in energy consumption and – so those are some of the examples of areas that are delivering on the cost transformation program. So key message, firmly on track, yes, we have seen a bit of early delivery, but in terms of overall quantum in timing, we are absolutely where we expect it to be. In terms of the Openreach question, to piece this together, we did indeed say that there was overall £30 million in our press release of sort of non-directly price regulated impact. In fact, in Gavin’s speech, he called out only £20 million of that was only directly related to the volume deals and so that’s £20 million on first sort of month bit of the deal. And yes, you can think about that in terms of price impacts extrapolating through the remainder of this year, although there will be some volume mitigation against that. So that’s the dynamic in Openreach. And then I think finally you asked about the price impacts of that and I think your question was at the retail price level. And as we said, when we announced the WLA and indeed in February and then subsequently I think it was in July on the commercial deal, we do anticipate some net impact to the group due to retail pricing dynamic. We’ve seen some immediate response to this deal in retail prices in the broadband market and it’s much too early to tell how that will play out over time. But we’ve built and have built a range of outcomes into our both guidance for this year, and indeed, our medium-term outlook.

Gavin Patterson

And just to correct one thing in the transcript, two quarters and not 2 months. Sorry, I just wanted to make sure that was clear.

Simon Lowth

Yes, thanks.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Next question.

Operator

Thank you. From Nick Lyall, SocGen. Thank you, Nick Lyall.

Nick Lyall

Good morning, Gavin. And just a couple on business please if that’s okay. On the public sector major business revenues, still no sign of improvement yet. Do you expect that to start to improve a little into the second half given the six contracts are more or less out now and it sounds like you have made some more signings? And then second on corporate, minus 13 seemed a pretty disappointing number? At what point does that become an issue on the corporate side? And is that very thin margin business, so it doesn’t really worry you in terms of stabilizing EBITDA by year end? Thanks.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Gerry?

Gerry McQuade

Yes, let me take this. On public sector, yes, I think that we definitely see the large contracts that we have talked about for some time are definitely stabilizing, although there are still some wane-offs there. What I said last time there would be no surprises on there and the headwinds have definitely decreased significantly. We are definitely reinforcing our position within public sector and we are winning, but I wouldn’t want to overstate the position there because there are continuing positions around some of the large contracts that we do hold that where the government doing a more regional, decentralized model that have been split up and re-tendered. So I mean, I think it’s a pretty steady position we’ve got there and that’s what we are looking to progress going forward. I don’t think there is going to be some sudden change, a positive or negative. I think it’s a pretty tough market, but actually, we are holding our own there. On corporate, I would say that in the corporate numbers, there is quite a lot of movement of accounts in there, which on the year-on-year, so you do see a position that has significantly impacted that. Actually, that market is actually holding its own for us. I think it’s we are pretty competitive. You do see there are some offsets, which we haven’t announced separately because in truth when we looked at them, they were relatively small in the scale of corporate – in the scale of the overall, but significant in the corporate numbers. There are also within there, that’s probably where we did the most equipment and therefore again as we walked away from that revenue that has also impacted the corporate numbers, but in trading actually that’s performing reasonably well.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Thanks Nick.

Nick Lyall

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And from Robert Grindle, Deutsche Bank. Thank you, Robert. You are live.

Gavin Patterson

Hi, Robert.

Robert Grindle

Hi, there. Good morning. Good going this morning. My question is on universal service, Gavin you mentioned that you have made a new submission to Ofcom so maybe you could say a few more words about that? Is it sort of, for the most part in line with what you have previously proposed and that was rejected? Clearly, no one else is stepping up to the plate. If it’s different, how is it different? And just to clarify is the USO project in the medium-term guidance? Thanks.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. It is a new proposal. It is a much more significant fixed mobile access component of it, which means we will be able to roll it out as I think I mentioned, I think it’s going to allow us to rollout faster at greater pace and in a more cost effective way. And in terms of guidance, Simon, do you want to just reference on guidance?

Simon Lowth

Yes. I mean, I think the current thinking on the USO wouldn’t have a material impact on the obviously not on this year, but actually in our medium term outlook, it wouldn’t have a meaningful impact on that time period to 2021. The issue then will be the extent of capital and that’s something that we will be working through as we develop the proposition. And we would look in the next 2 years for which we have provided CapEx guidance I wouldn’t expect it to make an impact on that. Obviously, beyond that, we need to consider.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Next question.

Operator

Thank you. John Karidis from Numis. Thank you, John. You are live.

John Karidis

Thank you. Good morning. Just a couple of questions, please. Maybe one for Gerry and one for Simon, please. Gerry is it possible following on from Nick’s question, just to talk about sort of moving parts over the next 2 or 3 years, I know BT doesn’t give guidance at the line of business level. But I just wanted to understand what the future holds really for this division, maybe talk about for example any sort of market share aspirations you have, because certainly relative to other incumbents in Europe, your market share is pretty low? And then secondly for Simon, please, so you had a pretty significant working capital outflow pretty much consistently for the last few years partly occasionally, that’s because other CPs use you as a bank, but also to do with global services. Given that what you are trying to do at global services, what are the prospects for that line in the cash flow to become a positive in the next few years? Again, I am not asking for a forecast, but just to understand the sort of moving parts there, please?

Gavin Patterson

So Gerry, do you want to give a sort of broad-brush commentary on how you see the future of – I think what you are looking for is the business and public sector part of your new enterprise division.

Gerry McQuade

Yes, I mean, there is a few things here. One thing is I would say is we are 5 months into putting the business together. We have – we are quite far on in developing a strategy. We will do a specific business briefing for you early next year is the plan and we will talk through that in much more detail then. In terms of the BPS part of that today, I mean, the dynamics are – there is few dynamics I would call out, one is a and it’s not specific to business and public sector is the legacy decline that we have gotten. So, you see the voice decline, you see the copper decline and those two dynamics are in terms of product set, is the biggest decline for us. And what we need to do and we spoke about those last time is to increase what we do in terms of voice over IP, mobile and networking. Those are the fundamental short-term drivers that we need to get, accelerate it. You could have seen in the quarter that we have started to focus more on voice over IP. We have had a good quarter. We stepped up the numbers. We need to continue to do that. In terms of market share, I think we are now the biggest acquirer on VoIP seats in the market, but we need to do a lot more on that. It’s some of the numbers from other CPs. But I think we do need to further accelerate that. We’ll be bringing further products in to do it. The offer from Openreach gives us an opportunity start to look at copper-based. We need to do that. And once we have got that, actually, I think we have what we need to actually start to consolidate the position in terms of market share. I think the market share that we have is reasonable. When you look at the numbers here, they don’t include the GS element of the UK. So in terms of BT, I think we have – it’s a bigger market share than just looking at business and public sector. In terms of the dynamics there, I think actually we are well placed. I think the brand is very strong. The consideration to the BT brand is much higher than I expected. We’re certainly seeing first purchase consideration in the 40% across almost all of business sizes. So I think we can get the sales position right with the right products and really comfortable that actually we can start to make a dent in the performance of the business. Public sector is a challenge, you have definitely seen a drive to SMEs and we need to fight against that and that’s one of the headwinds, which I think is harder for us to fight against, but it’s one that actually we’re doing reasonably well. We are doing more of a regional focus in the sales team in that area to try and make sure that actually we build the relationships to compete there. I think I will stop there actually, but I think that covers most of the key dynamics, but we will go into a much deeper overview, as I say early next year.

Simon Lowth

Okay. And on working capital, you are right to call out that we have had some what I would describe as sort of one-off impacts to our working capital over the last 12 to 24 months associated with Italy. We mentioned in this quarter the Phones 4u settlement that we have reached. So, those are ones that – and we went and built into our forward-looking view and for this business, one would expect to run with a broadly balanced working capital position. There will clearly be some volatility from one quarter to another due to the specific timing of payments or for example, movements in IFRS 15 have some more volatility in working capital. Overall, we should be running this business with a broadly balanced position. Clearly, as you grow sales, you accumulate and you get an outflow when you are in a period of decline, it drops back. And ditto if we are ramping up CapEx that will have a positive movement on working capital. So, those are the two drivers to watch, pace on revenue, growth in CapEx, but overall, we would expect to run with a balanced position.

John Karidis

Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Next question.

Operator

Thank you. From Paul Sidney, Credit Suisse. Thank you, Paul. You are live.

Gavin Patterson

Good morning, Paul.

Paul Sidney

Good morning, Gavin. Good morning everyone. I just had a couple of questions, please. Firstly, just to follow-up on BT Sport. It would be great to get your comments on how important Champions League is to you now or it is to BT Sports now you signed the wholesale deal with Sky? And in particular, how you see the balance between paying £400 million per year for the exclusive content against having the midweek content, which is obviously very important for pubs and clubs? But then just secondly, on Openreach, in the FTTP plan, you mentioned in your commentary that the intention is to expand up to 10 million and then beyond. I was – I have never seen that beyond wording before. Am I reading too much into that or has something changed in terms of the viability of building FTTP beyond the 10 million or is the cost coming down faster than you expected? It would be just great to hear Clive’s comments on that. Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. On Sports, the Champions League is going really well for us, audience up 50%, just started a new contract.

Clive Selley

Yes, that’s right. I think it all comes back to super aggregator is our approach, which is our philosophy is to give customers the maximum amount of choice on our platform, which is why we have signed Sky, why we have signed Netflix, why we have recently signed Amazon and that’s all about providing choice. And we have wholesaled for example to Virgin for some time and that’s been an important part of getting revenues against the cost of BT Sport. Advertising provides another element income for us, pubs and clubs also does notwithstanding the impact it has on brand and customer acquisition and retention. So, having our own rights we believe is still an important part of our portfolio, but as you have seen in some recent, much lower profile auctions, we are being very disciplined with regards to our approach and won’t pay any more than what we believe the rights are worth to us.

Gavin Patterson

Very good, to 10 million and beyond, Clive, do you want to comment on that?

Clive Selley

Okay. Look, we are going to take this in stages. We have a huge ambition for this year alone, which is to build as much this year as we built in the sum of the last 8 years. So my ambition short-term is to demonstrate that we can indeed build 600,000 footprint in 1 year, build it, commission it and deliver a build cost point, which meets our business case need and build it to a quality that means that when we then sell it and provision on it, we give a great customer experience to our CP customers. So, that’s the first objective. I am confident if we can do that, we are good for the 3 million by the end of 2021. And over the following 2 years, we will be proving that we can step up the volumes yet again, but in those 2 years, I also need to prove that we can sell it at price points that also meet the business case need, because our investment in FTTP will be to the ambition that we stated, which is 10 million by the mid 2020s, but we would do this very rationally. We are doing it to make the business, to make money to meet the business case. So we are going to continuously test our performance against build cost as we raise throughput and it’s very important to prove that we don’t lose any control of the build cost point as throughput expands. And then we have to prove that we can sell it and that we can provision it at the business case cost and there is a sufficient appetite from the CPs for this premium platform for their end customers. So that’s how I think about it, very ambitious. Would love to do 10 million, would love to go beyond 10 million, but would do that if there is a business to do it – if there is a business case to do it.

Gavin Patterson

So I mean, let me clarify it. You shouldn’t read too much into it. It was a statement that said look, if the business case is working as we get towards 10 million, of course, we will look to go further, but we are not changing our position at this point and don’t over-interpret it.

Paul Sidney

That’s very clear. Thank you very much.

Operator

And certainly, thank you, this is from Wilton Fry, Royal Bank of Canada. Thank you, Wilton.

Wilton Fry

Yes, good morning. Marc said on the call earlier that the jump in fixed line churn at 1.6% was a spike related to price rises. Obviously, when I look at your price rises – when I look at your prices on your website, you are charging £30 per month for low speed fiber, that goes up to £45 at the end of the contract. By contrast, Vodafone is down at £21 a month and is taking share. So I am just wondering that looks more like an ongoing issue. Can you give us some comment around that? And what sort of level do you think you are going to let churn get to before you take remedial action? Second question, could you just clarify the impact of volume related discounts for the second half. I know you announced that, I just wanted to clarify that, is that two quarters at £30 million a quarter or two at £20 million? Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. I will ask Simon to comment on the £20 million in a second, but what’s happening on churn and what’s your view, Marc?

Marc Allera

Yes. I mean, as I said, yes, we have the price rise as well as the coinciding element of the new deal kicking in for us and other CPs. So, that has created a very competitive environment and you have picked one of a number of players that are doing some relatively aggressive pricing activity at the moment. Having said that, I think there are two or three things you should think about. First is as I said before, our churn is returning to more normal levels, 1.6% is higher than I would like. We have seen levels of 1.5% before for a few quarters, but I would like the churn lower than that and we are trending towards much, much lower levels and much more normal levels over the last few weeks, which is an encouraging sign. The other important part of our strategy is differentiation through convergence and it’s really important for us not to be in a like-for-like battle for customers and using our mobile network, using convergence, using BT Plus on BT, using data boost on EE and using Plusnet where relevant to compete against different brands using different strategies, but for the premium brands, BT and EE, it’s all about convergence and differentiation and not just a fixed like-for-like battle, but one for convergence and the early signs on how Plus is going is encouraging.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. And Simon, do you want to pick up the second question on impact of volume discounts?

Simon Lowth

Yes, the volume discounts, so my comments related specifically to Openreach revenue and EBITDA. And what we said is that we have seen in the first half a £20 million impact on Openreach revenue associated with volume deals. You will recall that we announced these deals at the end of July as they ramped up so the £20 million is about a month’s impact essentially. And so we have obviously got 6 months left of the year and that therefore gives you the basis for thinking through what the price impact would be. Now of course, as the CPs engage in the deal, they are driving volume in order to secure those discounts and so there will be some volume mitigation to that obviously during the year. And I would also point you back to what we said in July when we announced these deals, which is that the impact of the new pricing structure is likely to have an adverse impact in the order of the high tens of millions of pounds in Openreach for this financial year. So hopefully, that gives you the – what you need in terms of the guidance on the volume discounts.

Gavin Patterson

Thanks, Wilton. Next question.

Operator

Thank you. This is Jerry Dellis from Jefferies. Thank you, Jerry.

Jerry Dellis

Yes, good morning. I have got two questions, please. First one is on business and public sector, I think there is still some residual public sector work that BT is still handing which is yet to be sort of handed over related to some of the lost contracts so wondered what the sort of quantum of profit associated with that stuff is and at what point during the year you would expect that to migrate across, please? And then on the consumer side, sorry to belabor the point, but it is quite important, I mean, this quarter, the retail broadband competitors are armed with Openreach fiber discounts for a full 3-month period and obviously that does incentivize them to push the high-speed products that they may not have focused on in the past. Marc mentioned that fixed churn is trending back to more normal levels in the quarter, which seems really an excellent performance given the tougher competitive environment. So, I sort of wondered what the sort of secret sauce in all this is, exactly what is it that is enabling you to trade better this quarter despite the more sort of competitive environment that surrounds you? Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

Gerry, do you want to comment on public sector contracts and prospects going forward and then Marc, quick comment on your secret sauce?

Gerry McQuade

Yes, on the public sector contracts, there is definitely still some unwind that goes on and it’s a slow position and a number of those contracts, they are large customers and those number – there is more than one conversation going on. So, I mean I wouldn’t look at it in terms of when does the revenue stop coming, it’s a much more complicated picture than that.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Marc?

Marc Allera

Well, I think when we do price rises I think the last time we did one was around 9 months ago. There is a reasonably significant operational impact and you see that in the churn. You can feel that in the call centers as well, because we are dealing with much heightened levels of customer activity, those that are wanting to negotiate better deals or potentially want to leave, which is why we do see that spike. Now net-net, at the end of that period, we do come out in a better place financially, but the operational impact is pretty significant in the quarter and it does last for the quarter. So getting back to a more stable operation in the call centers is an important part of that, customers adjusting their behavior packages to the new pricing is also a part of that. And the most important thing, I believe, we need to do going forward, which is the journey we have started is to differentiate through convergence and not be in a like-for-like battle for customers with the same product at a lower price. I don’t believe that’s what our strategy should be nor is it what it is. It’s about differentiation through convergence. We have got the UK’s biggest and best mobile network. We are bringing those benefits together with our broadband product in Plus giving customers already mobile benefits of our Keep Connected Promise on 4G if the broadband performance isn’t there giving them better data on their mobile device if they take the two products together. And that’s just the start. That’s our first chapter. There is a number of other chapters to go on Plus. So that’s how we are thinking about differentiating, which is getting us back to more normalized levels of churn and hopefully gives us a more competitive position as we look for some new customers as well, but the priority is very much on reducing churn and looking after our existing customers first.

Jerry Dellis

Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Alright, we are into the final strait now.

Operator

Thank you. This is James Ratzer from New Street Research. Thank you, James.

Gavin Patterson

Hi, James.

James Ratzer

Hi, yes. Good morning everyone. Thank you. Two questions, please both on FTTH, again, I’m afraid. So, just a better sense of understanding where the timeline is now on your discussions with Ofcom and government and we had Ofcom and government both put out kind of documents really kind of quite supportive around your build in July, but we haven’t really heard much since then. So it would just be good to get an understanding of what discussions are going on between you and Ofcom and the government, when do you think you might be in a position to be able to make firmer commitments actually around that 10 million target and what the economics of it would be? And then the second question one for Marc please and hopefully not too awkward with Clive sitting in the room as well, but I mean, now that you are independent from Openreach, I mean, we hear quite a bit about un-bundlers building out in the UK – sorry not un-bundlers, over-builders, I mean, are there situations over the next year or two where if you are starting to lose retail share to these over-builders, you would actually consider buying wholesale off the over-builders directly rather than actually through Openreach? Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

Okay. Cathryn, do you want to just comment on the discussions we are having with Ofcom and government around the enablers and fair bet?

Cathryn Ross

Yes, absolutely. So as you said, in July, Ofcom put out a document that was broadly supportive of creating a more attractive climate for investment in full fiber. We very much welcome that and it’s very clear to everybody I think even at that point that there would have to be some further discussions on the detail. Those discussions are ongoing. I think it’s fair to say they are going well. There are some particularly key issues where we are expecting more from Ofcom in the next few months. One of those, as Gavin said, is around fair bet. I think they are willing to say a little bit more about fair bet and what fair bet means and I think we are in a good dialogue with them especially as we think about ourselves as BT Group, parent to Openreach about what that means in practice. So hoping to get more on that, perhaps even before Christmas. And then obviously, the other issue that is particularly important for us in the context of support for FTTH is the question of what happens to the cost that exists in the existing copper network and again good discussions with Ofcom on that. And again, we are hoping to see a little more from Ofcom in the next few months on how that might work in practice. And then of course, in parallel with all of that, the work continues with government on the overall sort of barrier-busting designs bring costs down overall. So, I think it’s a positive story on that and there should be more that we can point to from Ofcom in the next few months.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. And Marc?

James Ratzer

Cathryn, can I ask a follow-up please? And I mean, I think in July, Ofcom had hinted they would be happy with the situation where wholesale prices in the UK on a blended basis would broadly be inflationary. I mean, would you say that is still the current position that you are finding in discussions with them?

Cathryn Ross

Yes, I mean, Ofcom, very clear that they don’t want to see significant increases in price of the existing copper products. I can understand why that is. I think the key question for us is across the balance of measures from Ofcom. So firstly, the question about copper cost recovery, but also the question about the extent of regulation and what they do on fair bet. So I think it’s really important to look at this in terms of the package as a whole and as I say I think we are expecting more really in the next few months.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. And Marc, do you want to talk about where you buy your access from?

Marc Allera

Well, I mean, at the moment, Openreach is the only provider and Clive has talked through the numbers and the scale of ramp-up providing a network on that scale is meaningful. And we have seen I think like other CPs improved levels of service and quality in terms of how we partner to deliver that network for customers. So, it’s not really a question or a challenge we have had to deal with because the only provider at scale is Openreach at the moment.

Gavin Patterson

And they are delivering very well. I will save Clive’s breath.

James Ratzer

Great. So just to confirm like you don’t see any situation, let’s say for the next 2 years as a timeframe where you would buy from any of the supplier other than Openreach?

Marc Allera

Not on current information, no.

James Ratzer

Great. Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

Very clear. Next question?

Operator

Thank you. Certainly, this is Stephen Howard, HSBC. Thank you, Stephen.

Gavin Patterson

Hi, Stephen.

Stephen Howard

Sorry, I got some interference on my headset. Can you still hear me?

Gavin Patterson

Yes.

Stephen Howard

Good. So this is a kind of follow-on question from the last one really and it might be best directed towards Cathryn. I mean, the specific statement in the FTIR, which I think was being alluded to was the government is saying that we would expect to see incremental revenue from the delivery of more valuable services. And I suppose my concern is that there could be a lot of well-meaning intention, but it kind of gets lost amidst all the individual reviews that are being conducted. So, you got the BCMR, you have now got this Ofcom looking into the area of the CMA, super complaints and so on. So I am just looking for any comfort that we can get that the thinking here is sufficiently joined up or how can we comfort ourselves against the risk that with the officials dealing with the individual reviews that you may wind up with outcomes that in aggregate just don’t help make the case run for build? Thanks.

Gavin Patterson

Cathryn, do you want to just comment on that?

Cathryn Ross

Yes, I mean, it is a really, really good question, Stephen. And I can see why you are asking it. There is an awful lot going on in the space. I mean, the thing I think gives us pause for real optimism is actually the FTIR from government, because the clarity of the vision that was set out in the FTIR in terms of what the government wants to see, particularly in terms of investment in fiber, but also actually investment in 5G as well. I think what we are seeing is we are seeing that clarity of vision flowing right the way through everything the government says and then also everything that Ofcom says. So I think the reason I am feeling quite optimistic on it is that we now have that Northstar from the government in terms of its strategic vision. And certainly, every time I had a conversation with Ofcom, it tracks back exactly to that vision and what we are all trying to achieve. So you are right, there is an awful lot going on and we really shouldn’t be complacent. It is a responsibility that I think we all have to make sure the thing adds up hopefully to more than sum of the parts and certainly not to less than sum of the parts, but I think that Northstar in terms of division in FTIR is really helpful.

Stephen Howard

I mean, has Ofcom actually – I know you have had conversation whether you cited that statement in the FTIR?

Cathryn Ross

Yes, absolutely. I mean, a lot of the conversations that we have with Ofcom are about how their work is giving effects to the vision that was set out in the FTIR to its extent and I think they are completely aware of that in everything that they are doing. Now of course, as you said yourself, there is an awful lot of detail to work through and there is the potential for some parts of one review to cut against other parts of another view. We have to make sure that doesn’t happen, but I think the strategic intent is really clear.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Last couple of questions.

Operator

Certainly. We have Guy Peddy from Macquarie. Thank you, Guy.

Gavin Patterson

Hi, Guy.

Guy Peddy

Hi, thanks. Good morning all. Actually, it’s still just about morning. Couple of quick questions please. I noticed in your enterprise mobile business, the revenues grew quite a lot in the quarter. Can I put that down to ARPU or is it handset? And if it’s ARPU, how you are managing to grow the ARPU given the customer base is flat? And a secondary point to Marc, in particular, I note the BT Plus comments that many of the customers take a mobile, but clearly that suggests that it’s a long way from all of them. Why do you think the conversion of that isn’t necessarily or conversion bundle isn’t being taken up as aggressively as perhaps we might have expected? And are consumers using the BT Plus just as a way of fixing their price effectively for an 18-month period? Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

Gerry, how is your enterprise mobile business going?

Gerry McQuade

I think the rise you are seeing is largely driven by the washout of roaming costs actually against this. So, you would have seen the roam-like concept a different dynamic in there. We are seeing a good movement on mobile actually not as strong as I’d like to be perfectly honest. So I mean I think that’s the key point in there for me is mobile is trading, in terms of ARPU, is not too bad. In terms of volume, we would like to get more out of it.

Marc Allera

And on Plus on convergence, yes, I think it’s important to remember, Guy, there are two key convergent benefits. The first is the Keep Connected Promise, so that’s the 4G backup. And then the second are the mobile benefits that you get if you do buy mobile. There are of course a large number of customers by the very nature of the mobile market in contracts and not necessarily able at the point that they want to upgrade to Plus for the mobile benefits able to pull their numbers across. But we are seeing encouraging numbers already as we have said, many taking the mobile products. Those that do take it, the households on Plus that take it have a higher penetration of mobile than our average base. So, that’s encouraging as we start to build the connections in each family’s home. And the insight from those customers is very strong. So, the key barrier really is those that are in contract with other providers, but of course when they move out of contract, they are able to switch across to us.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. And the last question goes to Steve Malcolm.

Steve Malcolm

Guys, well, first of all congratulations on your style and that’s amazing. I have got three. The first hopefully very quick and then the second and the third is a bit more strategic. First couple on – first regulated payments I think, benefits £2 million in the quarter. Is that the end of deemed consent? Can you just sort of update us on that? The second is on FTEs, you are actually up by 700 in the first half. Can you just sort of help us understand the phasing of FTEs going through the transformation program? And I guess sort of heading towards the high 90s by March 2021 or whatever it is that would be very helpful? And finally, just on the sort of magical, mystical orders of 5G, there is an auction next year? Three, I know Hutch has made a request for a variation to its spectrum holdings in the C band. You have quite a lot of specs with the 2.6, 2.7 area. Can you just sort of update us on what you thought your sort of core holdings for 5G are? Is it that 125 megahertz in 2.6, which I know – do you think you need more in the C band and what’s your thinking on the three variations, the requested variations, build 100 megahertz in the C band? That will be pretty helpful. Thanks a lot.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Well, I am going to do this in reverse order and just talk about the spectrum and I might get Howard just to chip in a little bit, CTO of the year that would be Howard Watson.

Howard Watson

Thank you.

Gavin Patterson

I am sure you have all seen that. So on spectrum, look, we were happy what we got in the auction in March. That allows us to launch 5G which as I said, we have put the first mast in Canary Wharf and we remain absolutely on track to launch in 2019. We are always on the lookout for more spectrum and I am not going to go into the specifics about whether or not which band we are particularly keen on. I think that the general statements is we believe that network leadership, integrated network leadership is critical to our strategy and we will continue to invest to make sure we have that. So Howard, I don’t know whether there is any color you would…

Howard Watson

Yes, I mean I think the only two things to add to that, Gavin is sub 6-gigahertz spectrum is a bit fragmented and I think if that’s going to be looked at, it absolutely needs to be looked at in the wider context by Ofcom and not on a specific MNO basis. And we do absolutely as you say, we have sufficient spectrum in the 3.5-gigahertz band to enable our 5G launch in the timelines that we have announced and great progress with the technology as we are getting that rolled out and trialed and tested. But actually, that auction that’s coming up next year also has some interesting spectrum particularly at the lower frequency bands as well. So, we absolutely have an interest in that.

Steve Malcolm

Howard, it’s hard to check, hello.

Simon Lowth

Yes, sure. Well, there was also question on the regulatory costs. Let me deal with the regulatory costs start with it, you all have noted that we took a charge of – a net charge of £41 million in the first half related to regulatory matters. So, this is – we have progressed, completed the majority of the compensation payments to CPs in relation to deemed consent, but not all of them. There are still some matters outstanding, one major CP with Openreach, but in addition to that, there have been some number of new claims, that’s normal part of our business that we are assessing that emerged in the first half as well. So it’s the combination of those two that led to the net charge of £41 million.

Turning then to your question on roles, the roles nudged up between half one ‘18 and half one ‘19 and that’s the combination of two forces at work here. The first is that, as we said earlier, we are making good progress on our cost transformation and restructuring programs and we have reduced – well, we have removed 2,000 gross roles from that program, very much in line with our program to deliver 13,000 reductions. But you will remember that we also said that we would be investing in 6,000 or so roles, particularly in Openreach, to support the Fiber First program in our consumer business to improve and further improve customer experience and of course, in security where we also see opportunity. And those roles are more front-end loaded and driving early value in the business. And therefore, they have nudged the total number of roles upwards. Obviously, the investment completes earlier and we will expect to see that then being offset in the later years of the transformation program. So, that’s the dynamic on roles. Gavin?

Gavin Patterson

Very good. And that is the end of the call. So thank you very much and we will see you again for Q3.

Operator

Marc, Gavin, all our speakers, thank you. That concludes your conference call for today. You may now disconnect. Thank you for joining and have a good day.