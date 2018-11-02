Cenovus Delivers In The Darkest Hour

With normalized prices, we expect Cenovus to more than triple from here.

Free funds flow and cash generation in what was a bad quarter for WCS prices showed the raw strength in the asset base.

Cenovus Energy's stock may have been battered but the company is delivering on par with the best.

Cenovus Energy (CVE) continues to show why it belongs in every investor's portfolio. While the stock market seems obsessed with the low WCS oil prices, CVE showed that it could deliver rather impressive results in spite of that. We look at Q3-2018 results and tell you why the fair value of this stock with normalized differentials is $30 USD.

Q3-2018 results

CVE had about the same adjusted funds from operations as last year, however, free funds flow blossomed by 30%.

Source: CVE Q3-2018 financials

This was thanks to a rather big decrease in capital investment. Normally, a drop of this magnitude would push production lower, however, production was slightly higher overall. CVE said that it would meet its annual production targets while moving its capex lower by $250 million CAD for the year due to increased efficiencies.

Finding more efficiency

CVE is rather remarkably efficient and its sustaining costs to keep production constant are much lower than many of the shale plays. CVE lowered this even further and oil sands operating costs per barrel are now half of 2014 levels.

Source: CVE presentation

CVE's oil sands project now ranks as one of the best in Canada.

Debt reduction ahead of schedule

CVE's stock price is still being held hostage to the large debt load taken on with the acquisition from ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). However, CVE has been on a warpath to reduce the debt.

The ability to generate consistent cash flow in tough price differential cycles as well as the ongoing commitment to debt reduction led Moody's to raise their debt rating to Ba1 from Ba2. Moody’s left the company’s outlook unchanged at stable.

Q4-2018 will be the trough

As impressive as the results were, Q4-2018 will still give investors some nausea. The reason is that WCS prices are only really cliff diving after September end.

Source: Oil & Gas Prices

CVE is actively mitigating this disaster on 3 fronts.

1) CVE has some firm commitment on existing pipelines to access better destinations for its oil.

2) CVE also has its own refineries where the lower WCS price is rather irrelevant as its refineries turn it into much higher margin end products.

3) Finally, CVE is increasing its crude by rail numbers.

Between these 3, CVE should be insulated by about 60% from any differential issues.

This should rise gradually to 75% over the course of the next 12-14 months as Enbridge's (ENB) line 3 expansion becomes operational and crude by rail expands.

A key aspect of all of the crude by rail expansion is that it relieves pipeline bottleneck and will push WCS differentials to marginal cost of shipping by rail. That is, even though CVE will be 75% protected by the end of 12-14 months, the WCS differentials should collapse as pipelines should be more than sufficient to transport oil where it needs to go. In other words, CVE will be getting rather impressive prices for 100% of its oil within 12-14 months.

CVE's terminal at Bruderheim has been ramping up and CVE is actually increasing this number to 120,000 barrels of capacity (from 100,000) by making some low-cost investments.

This is rather forward-thinking and CVE is making sure that its oil will not be "given away."

Valuation

Based on $75 WTI USD price and normalized differentials, CVE should produce $4 CAD of adjusted funds flow per share, or about $2.75-$3.00 CAD after capital investments. That means that CVE is trading at close to 3-4 times adjusted free cash flow when differentials normalize, based on our oil price outlook. We think as CVE manages its debt lower and the world realizes the importance of Canadian oil, this multiple should move north of 10X. We presented a more detailed case on this here. We think $30 USD is attainable within 24 months.

Conclusion

CVE represents an incredible call option on just companies being able to figure out basic logistics of moving oil. If you are a bull on oil prices, and correct, CVE might turn out to be a 10-bagger as it is leveraged to higher oil prices. Q4-2018 results fear along with tax loss selling may still give investors one more chance to buy lower, but we remain fully invested in our largest position.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CVE trades on both NYSE and TSX. Amounts are either in USD or CAD as indicated. All amounts in CVE presentations are in CAD.

