Alkermes Is Making All The Right Moves In 2018

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is mainly focused on developing and commercializing therapies targeting conditions such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction, and multiple sclerosis, all of which the company characterizes as the central nervous system, or CNS, disorders.

The year 2018 seems to be ending on a good note for Alkermes. In Q3 2018, the company managed to beat both consensus revenue and EPS estimates. Besides, it has also raised its full-year 2018 revenue guidance by $30 million to fall in the range of $1.15-1.45 billion. This $30 million gain is expected to improve GAAP net loss estimates for Alkermes for the full year 2018, which is now expected to fall in the range of $180-210 million. Consequently, the company also expects its non-GAAP net income to fall in the range of $20-50 million.

In this backdrop, I believe it is an opportune time for retail investors to pick up Alkermes. In this article, I will be explaining the reasons supporting this hypothesis in greater detail.

The opioid crises in the U.S. have opened up a lucrative market opportunity for VIVITROL

Approved by the FDA for treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence in April 2006 and October 2010, respectively, VIVITROL has benefitted immensely from the opioid epidemic in the U.S. market. As per the company’s latest conference call, in Q3 2018, the drug reported revenues of $79.9 million, a YoY growth of 15% driven by an 18% YoY rise in volumes. Revenues grew 5% sequentially, favored by increased demand as well as improvement in gross to net adjustments from 49% in Q2 2018 to 47% in Q3 2018. Alkermes now expects VIVITROL to report revenues towards the lower end of the range of $300-330 million.

In October 2018, the Senate passed a legislation aimed at curbing the opioid crises. The package includes numerous provisions, such as funding to develop federally qualified opioid recovery centers which will be using all types of FDA-approved medications, promoting research for non-addictive pain management drugs, and expansion of access for Medicaid patients suffering from substance abuse disorders. This legislation, called the Support for Patients and Communities Act, was signed by President Trump on October 24, 2018.

As per Alkermes’ investor presentation, states have received federal funding of $2.0 billion as block grants, of which only a small percentage has been used to change the treatment system. Additionally, the new legislation has extended the State Targeted Response Grant program, which will make $500 million available to states for long-term investments in treatment infrastructure and programs. The Support for Patients and Communities Act is also expected to provide $50 million worth funds over five years for patient-centric treatment, such as detoxification and wrap-around services.

All these changes, coupled with various policy initiatives in the community and criminal settings and improved access, are boosting demand for VIVITROL, both from commercial and Medicaid patients. As per the company’s Q3 2018 conference call, the drug is witnessing robust uptake in the Pennsylvania, California, Florida, Michigan, and Kentucky, which make up almost 45% of VIVITROL’s sales volumes. Additionally, Alkermes is also witnessing demand for the drug in other states.

Aristada is rapidly gathering momentum in the long-acting injectable market

As per the company’s latest conference call, in Q3 2018, Aristada reported revenues of $36.1 million, a YoY growth of 48% and sequential growth of 8%. The drug reported a 44% YoY rise in units sold. However, increasing shift of the customer mix towards Medicaid accounts affected the drug’s gross to net adjustments, increasing it from 43% in Q2 2018 to 47% in Q3 2018. The company now expects Aristada to report revenues in the range of $140-160 million.

Aristada was first approved by the FDA in October 2015 as an injection every four to six weeks to treat adults with schizophrenia. Later, in June 2017, it was approved by the FDA as a two-month extended-release injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia. This approval made the drug available in four doses and three dosing duration options (441 mg, 662 mg or 882 mg once monthly, 882 mg once every six weeks and 1064 mg once every two months), thereby making it easier for physicians to devise customizable treatment plans as per patient requirements.

In July 2018, the FDA approved Aristada Initio (aripiprazole lauroxil) extended-release product, an alternative initiation regimen for the drug in schizophrenic patients. Aristada Initio can initiate patients on any dose of Aristada from the first day, since it provides patients with relevant levels of aripiprazole within four days of initiation. This is a significant improvement compared to the standard initiation regimen where oral aripiprazole is dosed for 21 consecutive days to allow for the first dose of Aristada. Hence, Aristada Initio initiation regimen has enabled Aristada to emerge as the first and only long-acting atypical antipsychotic in the market that provides coverage for two months and yet can be dosed from the first day.

Launched in July 2018, Aristada Initio combined with two months' Aristada is being rapidly accepted across treatment settings, including hospitals and crisis stabilization units. As per the company’s Q3 2018 conference call, the launch of this alternative initiation regimen spurred unit growth for two-month Aristada by 26% sequentially in Q3 2018, higher than 17% sequential growth in Q2 2018. In Q3 2018, the two-month Aristada dose was already accounting for 15% of the drug’s total sales.

In Q3 2018, Aristada and Aristada Initio were added to their formularies by 30 hospitals. Alkermes expects Medicare Part D to cover this duo starting Q4 2018.

The launch of Aristada Initio has also pushed up two-month Aristada’s market share in the long-acting aripiprazole market to 28% in September 2018, as per Alkermes’ Q3 2018 conference call. The company expects to further increase this share and take on the competition by reporting positive data from the six-month study evaluating efficacy and safety of two-month Aristada with the market leader and partnered drug, Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) INVEGA SUSTENNA, in schizophrenia indication. Data from this trial is anticipated in H1 2019.

Alkermes boasts of a promising research pipeline in fiscal year 2018

Novel opioid system modulator ALKS 5461 is currently being reviewed by the FDA as adjunctive therapy for major depressive disorder. The PDUFA date for this NDA has been set as January 31, 2019.

Alkermes is studying novel oral atypical antipsychotic ALKS 3831 in schizophrenia indication. The company aims to develop this drug as one with an antipsychotic efficacy of olanzapine minus the latter’s weight and metabolically related liabilities. Alkermes is now awaiting top line results from a pivotal six-month head-to-head Phase 3 trial, ENLIGHTEN-2, where ALKS 3831 is being compared with olanzapine for weight gain side-effect.

In June 2017, Alkermes announced results from the ENLIGHTEN-1 pivotal trial, which highlighted the efficacy of ALKS 3831. The company has already presented favorable data from the Phase 2 study, where ALKS 3831 and olanzapine were compared for weight gain liability.

Alkermes has entered into a licensing and collaboration agreement with Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to develop and commercialize novel oral fumarate, ALKS 8700, now called BIIB098, for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The companies aim to position this multiple sclerosis drug as one with favorable gastrointestinal tolerability profile. As per Alkermes’ Q3 2018 conference call, the companies expect to file an NDA for this drug in Q4 2018, while commercial launch is expected in early 2020.

Alkermes and Biogen are currently enrolling patients in an EVOLVE-MS-2 trial, a head-to-head study between BIIB098 and Tecfidera, comparing their GI profiles. Data from this trial is expected in mid-2019.

Finally, Alkermes is also making its presence felt in the oncology space with an immuno-oncology candidate, ALKS 4230.

Investors should consider certain company-specific risks prior to investing in Alkermes

A regulatory setback is a major risk for Alkermes. The stock fell by 6.5% on October 30 as a reaction to the briefing documents released by the FDA prior to the joint meeting of the Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee and the Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee scheduled for November 1, 2018. The FDA will be reviewing NDA for Alkermes’ much-hyped investigational drug, ALKS 5461, for major depressive disorder.

The briefing documents have raised concerns related to the new type of study design, called sequential parallel comparison design, used to evaluate ALKS 5461. Then again, the briefing document also questions the use of a shorter version of a diagnostic questionnaire for depression as a primary endpoint for a key study, especially when the agency had explicitly advised Alkermes against this plan. The company claims that ALKS 5461, which is a combination of opioid buprenorphine as well as samidorphan, is not addictive since samidorphan counteracts the opioid's addictive properties. However, in the briefing document, the FDA has claimed that "this has not been conclusively proven".

On March 30, 2018, the FDA had issued a Refusal to File letter to Alkermes related to ALKS 5461. However, the agency rescinded this letter on April 16, 2018. In case the Advisory committee votes against ALKS 5461 and/or the FDA rejects the drug’s NDA, it will have a dramatic impact on Alkermes share price.

Pipeline setbacks have also haunted the company for a long time. Alkermes had to stop development of ALKS 7119 in October 2016 due to tolerability issues witnessed in the Phase 1 study. The ALKS 7106 program also had to be dropped due to efficacy issues.

Alkermes is also excessively dependent on its partners for its top line growth. While the company commercializes two products, VIVITROL and Aristada, it depends on partners such as Johnson & Johnson, Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR), Biogen, and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) for distributing and commercializing its remaining products. In this context, unfavorable changes in partnership agreements or weak performance of partners have an unfavorable impact on Alkermes’ financial performance.

Despite these risks, I consider Alkermes to be an attractive investment opportunity for 2018

As per the company’s Q3 2018 conference call, it had a cash balance close to $579 million and long-term debt of $280 million at the end of September 2018.

Wall Street analysts have estimated the 12-month consensus target price of this company to be $51.83, which is almost 30.23% higher than its last closing price on October 30, 2018. I believe this target price is a more accurate representation of the fair value of this stock.

Hence, I believe retail investors should consider adding Alkermes to their portfolio in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.