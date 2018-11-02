Unemployment And The Markets

There are those who seem to argue rising wages isn't even expansionary.

However, the expected wage inflation spilling over into prices and/or decreasing margins has really been unusually modest, given the tight labor market.

Unemployment is at multi-decades lows and this has already got the Fed into a preemptive tightening cycle, and getting this right matters a great deal for investor returns.

Most of the great Trump stock rally was based on the prospect of, and the implementation of tax cuts, more in particular corporate tax cuts. The benefits are obvious, corporations paying less tax on their earnings mean they keep more of them, increasing net earnings significantly.

You see a 25% earnings rise in Q2 (y/y) which is quite remarkable this late in the cycle. But you already see one problem emerging, peak earnings. What's the problem, you might ask.

After all, the stock market didn't go up 25% this year so it has gotten cheaper, and earnings are still projected to rise next year, which seem to set us up for a nice rally (trade war and Italy providing).

Well, not so fast. Apart from the trade tensions with China, which really blurs the outlook quite a bit, and the Italian debt situation (which could trigger a confidence crisis at any moment), there are other headwinds which basically originate from an economy that might be getting too hot for comfort:

Wage growth leading to inflationary and/or margin pressures.

Inflationary pressures leading to rising bond yields and a more aggressive Fed.

This is pretty standard fare where good news is bad for the markets. Interest rates and bond yields are already rising for quite a while, but the inflationary picture has been fairly well behaved, but this might be about to change. Here is the Washington Post:

U.S. workers are seeing the largest nominal wage increase in a decade, the Labor Department reported Wednesday, as companies compete harder for employees than they did in recent years. Wages rose 2.9 percent from September 2017 to September 2018, according to the Labor Department’s Employment Cost Index for civilian workers, a widely watched measure of pay that does not take inflation into account. That is the biggest increase — not adjusted for inflation — since the year that ended in September 2008. Prices have risen significantly in the past year, especially for gas and rent. Adjusted for inflation, workers’ wages grew 0.6 percent over the year, making the increase the largest since 2016, according to the Labor Department. Sluggish pay growth has been one of the biggest problems in this recovery, but employers are finally having to hike wages at a more normal level typically seen during good economic times. Unemployment is at a 49-year low and there are more job openings than unemployed Americans, which forces companies to fight for available workers. “Wages are grinding higher as the labor market continues to tighten,” said Justin Weidner, an economist at Deutsche Bank. “Wage growth is likely to be over 3 percent again soon.” On Friday, the Labor Department will release the other most-watched wage metric: average hourly earnings. Many economists expect that will be above 3 percent for the first time since April 2009.

Wages are costs for companies so when they rise, these costs have to either be passed on to prices, triggering more Fed angst, or they come at the expense of margins, triggering earnings angst. No wonder the selloff.

With the increasing tightness of the labor market, the chances of that scenario playing out are increasing all the time, which is why the Fed is raising rates in a preemptive fashion.

We know from experience that once inflation starts to accelerate, it's very difficult (and costly in terms of lost output) to get it back under control; prevention really is better than getting behind the curve here.

Which curve, you may ask, well that would be the Phillips curve, depicting wage inflation against unemployment, a relationship which is supposed to be negative (lower unemployment leading to higher wage inflation).

The problem is that this isn't a particularly stable relationship. In today's US economy with unemployment being at record lows and for instance continuing unemployment claims coming in Thursday morning at the lowest since 1973, wage inflation is actually quite well behaved.

So there are quite a number of market observers who argue that the Fed policy of preemptive interest hikes is a mistake, and monetary policy is too tight, another market angst.

Higher interest rates are pretty bad for stocks as they operate in numerous ways:

Raising borrowing cost for companies.

Slowing the economy by dampening interest-sensitive spending

Increasing the international value of the dollar

Putting upward pressure on bond yields, making these more attractive versus stocks

Increasing the rate by which to discount future earnings

"Wage growth is contractionary"

We thought the above economic mechanisms are all pretty well understood, perhaps not in magnitude, but at least in the direction they operate. So we were surprised to come across a new take on the Phillips curve. Here is Rick Rieder, BlackRock's chief investment officer of global fixed income (Business Insider):

"Paradoxically, wage growth is not only not inflationary, it actually can have a dampening impact on both growth and inflation in today's economy," Rieder, who oversees $1.9 trillion in assets, said in a note shared exclusively with Business Insider. His view is that as companies raise employee wages, they can tap the brakes on growth and inflation by reining in other plans to expand their businesses. This doesn't mean their profit margins won't be squeezed, however.

It's a pity that note is shared exclusively with BI, because it really doesn't make sense to us. As far as we can make out, he seems to suggest that wage growth comes at the expense of CapEx. That seems improbable, for various reasons:

Real wages are hardly rising at all, most of the wage gains are compensated by higher prices.

Companies do not face some kind of capital constraint, even before the corporate tax cuts capital was abundant, with corporate profits and cash holdings at record highs and rates still very low.

Wages are of course also expansionary in another sense. Higher wages increase demand for goods and services; somebody has to buy these, after all.

This actually boils down to whether corporate profits have a bigger multiplier compared to wages. We know that the payout ratio, the part of corporate profits going to shareholders in the form of buybacks and dividends, has been steadily rising. Here's a systematic study by William Lazonick:

The allocation of corporate profits to stock buybacks deserves much of the blame. Consider the 449 companies in the S&P 500 index that were publicly listed from 2003 through 2012. During that period those companies used 54% of their earnings—a total of $2.4 trillion—to buy back their own stock, almost all through purchases on the open market. Dividends absorbed an additional 37% of their earnings.

That's 91% of profits going back to shareholders, and it hasn't changed much in more recent years. Who are these shareholders? From Vox:

According to Gallup, just over half of Americans own stocks at all. What’s more, the richest 10 percent of Americans own 80 percent of all stock shares. The bottom 80 percent of earners own just 8 percent.

Now ask yourself who will be spending more given that the top 1% is likely to hold a disproportional amount of the stocks:

Conclusion

The Fed is struggling to find out exactly where unemployment will start triggering more serious wage inflation, and this is an equation that matters a great deal for investors.

If the Fed gets it wrong on either side, it can either kill off the recovery prematurely by hiking rates too fast, too soon, or getting behind the curve and letting inflation acquire momentum, after which it is considerably more difficult to stop in its tracks.

Within this context, the notion that wage growth actually isn't expansionary seems particularly silly to us.

