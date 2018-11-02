Do Not Buy Twitter Now

On October 30, after a great deal of persuasion, I finally signed up to Twitter (TWTR), where I am tweeting under the handle @CashCreep. However, my decision to use the service Twitter provides in no way constitutes an endorsement of Twitter stock, which investors would still be wise to refrain from at present.

I received a lot of criticism for the stance I adopted on Twitter in January, and will likely receive more now as I am now using the service of the stock I am criticizing, but so be it. My criticisms of Twitter at that time can be summarized as follows: social media platforms are going to be subject to more stringent regulations going forward, as a result of their inability and/or unwillingness to police the abuses that users commit through these platforms. Does that assessment still stand?

Back in January, I stated that Twitter's ability to withstand such regulations is weaker than that of Facebook (FB) or Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), owing to its lack of profitability. The revenue and net income figures I cited in support of this contention were from 2012-2016:

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2012 316.93 million -79.4 million 2013 664.89 million -645.32 million 2014 1.4 billion -577.82 million 2015 2.22 billion -521.03 million 2016 2.53 billion -456.87 million

Revenue had improved year-on-year within this timeframe, but net income had not seen significant improvement. However, 2017 saw Twitter improve its net income by 76.35% from 2016. True, it still made a loss, but this was a significant improvement.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2017 2.44 billion -108.06 million

Quarterly figures over the past year are much more encouraging. Indeed, Twitter is on course to turn a profit in 2018, barring a disastrous Q4.

2018 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 664.87 million 61 million Q2 710.54 million 100.12 million Q3 758.11 million 789.19 million Total 2.13 billion 950.31 million

What has been responsible for this improvement? A number of factors have played a part here. A key one was highlighted by Stone Fox Capital, whose article 'Twitter Is Finally Getting Healthy' points to the platform's ongoing efforts to purge the service of malicious spam accounts that provide no value. While this has reduced user count, it will continue to improve the revenue stream for the company as spam accounts are useless in terms of generating advertising revenue for Twitter.

Of course, not everyone is happy about such accounts disappearing, and one person in particular inevitably had to vent his spleen about this:

Twitter has removed many people from my account and, more importantly, they have seemingly done something that makes it much harder to join - they have stifled growth to a point where it is obvious to all. A few weeks ago it was a Rocket Ship, now it is a Blimp! Total Bias? - @realDonaldTrump

Donald Trump was not happy about Twitter's clean up of spam accounts adversely impacting his follower count. Image from CNN.

Trump is wrong, however - cleaning up Twitter can only benefit the company long-term, a point made by CEO Jack Dorsey during the Q3 earnings call. Dorsey noted that the 9% year-over-year growth of daily active users is evidence that the efforts to remove the spam accounts is beneficial, and stated:

...we do see health as a growth factor over the long term. This is an extremely important initiative to us not only for the experience of Twitter, but we believe the long-term growth of a platform, and we're really proud of our progress so far.

Twitter still has a long way to go in cleaning up its platform, however. The recent debacle with the mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc undermines Dorsey's claims to focus on "increasing health in the public conversation." While the company eventually apologized for not having dealt with Sayoc's abusive tweets to former Democrat press secretary Rochelle Ritchie, its initial refusal to do so shows that much still needs to be done in this area. So though improvement has been made, and continues to be made, the threat of regulation still looms large over Twitter and social media in general owing to the toxic climate that abusive users generate.

In addition to sanitizing its platform, Twitter are also looking at ways of exploiting its current service to improve monetization. When questioned during the recent earnings call about the lack of adverts in Twitter's search product, Dorsey responded as follows:

We do see a lot of opportunity and potential within search...You should expect us to pay a lot more attention to this going forward.

It is surprising that it has taken Twitter this long to capitalize on the monetization potential that increasing ad load can yield. It is something that Facebook have capitalized on profitably for quite some time, and the Facebook example may provide a template that Twitter can use to its advantage.

Even without that, however, Twitter's present financial position is definitely healthier than has been the case in previous years. It has total assets of $9.75 billion against total liabilities of $3.29 billion. By deducting the total liabilities from the total assets, we can see that Twitter's equity is $6.46 billion. With cash-on-hand worth $1.93 billion and long-term debt of $1.75 billion, Twitter is more capable of withstanding potential headwinds than was previously the case, and its moves to sanitize its platform and monetize its search product will only improve that capability going forward. The business, in short, is viable long-term.

However, while Twitter the business is viable long-term, that does not mean that Twitter the stock is a buy right now. Currently, Twitter is trading in the mid-$30 range with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 98.07 and a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70. The stock is trading at a premium to both the Internet software and services sector average of 49.32 and the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 25.24.

Going forward, while Twitter will improve its profitability long-term, the combination of increasing regulation, further elimination of spam accounts, and possible PR debacles will all combine to cause bumpy rides for the stock. There have been examples of all three affecting the share price in recent months as well. When Dorsey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on September 5 in relation to suspicious accounts, the stock plunged 5%. When Trump critiqued Twitter for his follower purge, the stock dropped 0.5%.

No doubt similar plunges will occur going forward as Twitter pursues its course, and thus investors who are seeking to start a position here would do well to wait for another headline event. They can thus take advantage of the short-term noise and get Twitter at a cheaper price than it is currently trading for.

In summary, Twitter looks set to finally become profitable, and its efforts to purge its platform of spam accounts and monetize its search product will see it remain profitable for the long-term. It is in financially decent shape to weather the regulatory storms approaching than was the case only a short time ago. However, it still has a long way to go to effectively purge its platform of unsanitary (and thus unprofitable) elements, and its present valuation precludes me from recommending it as a buy at this time. So while Twitter is no longer a stock to 'steer clear' of, it is at present a hold, not a buy.

