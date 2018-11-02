3 Keys To Investment Decision Making: Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: While we should by all means maintain our optimism, reality must play a role in how we view and prepare for the decisions that we make.

The Risk Of Rising Rates

“The rise in short-term rates has truly been quite dramatic over the past two years and it will prove to be much more than the economy can handle…By historical standards, these rates still seem low, but that's an irrelevant point. The nominal level of debt is much higher today and economic growth is much slower than the historical average. An economy with higher levels of debt and lower growth cannot handle historically high-interest rates.” (Eric Basmajian)

When Do You Move To Cash?

“When you are managing your own positions, and conditions get choppy, when do you exit your trades and move to cash? Of course the answer depends on your own personal objectives and trading strategy…For example, when markets first got volatile in October 2007, as the financial crisis started, it took years for the market to bottom and then recoup its losses. Of course, the market did eventually recover (and then some!) but you simply may not have that long of a time horizon and/or the right disposition.” (Jeff Miller)

Gold As A Hedge

“Given the current long-term sell-off from the January market high, the renewed sell-off from the October market high, and the state of certain national economies, it makes sense to invest some money in a gold fund like SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), but only as a short-term hedging trade, not a buy-and-hold position. The iShares Gold Trust (IAU) is an alternative ETF that may be safer for those who want to hold it for a somewhat longer period of time. But the safest form of gold in the event of a true financial apocalypse is physical gold.” (Kevin Wilson)

Midterm Elections’ Market Impact

“Our base case is that a split Congress will mean his legislative agenda is curtailed, but not completely blocked though this will require working with the Democrats, such as on infrastructure...Further tax reform is possible, but new initiatives would need to be focused at the lower end of the income distribution to get Congressional support. This is a relatively benign story for the economy and asset markets.” (ING Economic and Financial Analysis)

Thought For The Day

If you’re American, then almost by definition you’re an optimist. That is a result of a blessed history that has generated waves of heightened prosperity. The slower rate of growth and more challenging economic environment of the past two decades – and above all the global financial crisis – have dampened some of that natural enthusiasm, but a decade-long bull market has partially restored the innate desire to see progress as the natural course of American economic life.

And still, as investors, as workers, as consumers, threats to that blissful status quo are ever lurking. The market’s October mayhem was a case in point. Into this mix, there will always come along those who, for profit or glory, scream out their warnings. As I noted in a podcast yesterday, such warnings typically have nothing whatsoever to do with an investor’s individual circumstances, goals and timelines, and can mislead investors.

It is for that reason, that we need to stress the following key points: a) Investors need to save and invest for the future, especially in an era in which most people live decades beyond the years in which they are employed; keeping cash in the mattress will only work for the extremely wealthy who do not need a rate of return; b) your personal objectives may very well be compatible with, and even favorable to, market downturns, so don’t panic but rather have a plan and stick to it; c) optimism is an enormous advantage to investors (Americans tend to take on more risk than non-Americans, and have been handsomely rewarded for it), but only when tempered with realism.

The market that has chugged along at such an impressive rate these past 10 years will surely pause and reverse at some point, likely in dramatic and traumatic fashion. Its advancement, decline and ultimate restoration will all occur under circumstances that we can neither predict nor control. This much even upbeat Americans have a basis to know with certainty. And thus while we should by all means maintain our optimism, reality must play a role in how we view and prepare for the decisions that we make, and for the ones that are made for us.

