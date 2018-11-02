A New Spin On Familiar Stories

Summary
A few ideas that have churned through the investing community over the past year or more pop up in today's Idea Guide.
Newell Brands and a spin-off mark our coverage on the long side.
On the short side, Teladoc and Genworth are names that are familiar to readers, but that get a new spin.
by Daniel Shvartsman
Trading is a game in flexibility, in recognizing when a short-term move is right or wrong and capitalizing on it. It involves changing your mind quickly. It's hard, in other words. Investing