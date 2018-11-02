Quick Picks & Lists

A New Spin On Familiar Stories

|
Includes: ALTM, AMZN, APA, BABA, BERY, BHC, CIIX, GE, GNW, HON, NWL, OIS, REZI, SHOP, SIEGY, SMAWF, TDOC, WRLD
by: The Idea Guide
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Summary

A few ideas that have churned through the investing community over the past year or more pop up in today's Idea Guide.

Newell Brands and a spin-off mark our coverage on the long side.

On the short side, Teladoc and Genworth are names that are familiar to readers, but that get a new spin.

by Daniel Shvartsman

Trading is a game in flexibility, in recognizing when a short-term move is right or wrong and capitalizing on it. It involves changing your mind quickly. It's hard, in other words. Investing