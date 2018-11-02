BlackBerry's Signs Of Progress: Enterprise Software And Services

We attempt to redress the balance by focusing on BB’s continued growth in Software and Services, and specifically in the flagship division named “Enterprise Software and Services” (ESS).

This is the second part of our “state of the union” assessment of BlackBerry’s prospects, following our initial discussion of the strongest arguments we could find for the bear case.

The good news from BlackBerry’s (NYSE:BB) Q2 financials lasted all of about two trading days, at one point moving the share price on September 28 close to a 20% improvement. The drop in the share price in the ensuing two weeks suggested the positives were little more than PR, and that a rational Mr. Market was once again honing in on the company’s weaknesses.

Clearly, BlackBerry is subject to a significant amount of shorting and day-trading, meaning that any huge run-up was bound to give way to profit-taking. The slide in BB’s share price was aggravated by the ongoing general sell-off in tech, and also by a number of analyst updates and articles showing BB hasn’t yet fully convinced the investment community of the sustainability of its new story.

The old story was that BB was a giant in the manufacture of its own smartphones, and a giant in generating service access fees for the old, BBOS line of those phones through its own worldwide network of operating centers. The new story is that BB has been thoroughly transformed into a Software and Services company.

Software and Services has long had three components – Enterprise SW, Technology Solutions, and IP licensing – although all three have evolved substantially over the years, and especially since the beginning of FY/17. IP Licensing for example has evolved from a low-revenue, walled-off foundation of protective patents for the smartphone business into a multi-branched division generating $200m per year. The technology solutions division took a quantum leap forward with the acquisition of QNX in 2010, and QNX presently dominates revenue in BTS.

For more than two decades, however, the flagship division has been Enterprise Software. It was once focused entirely on the mobile device management application known as BES, but in the past six years has branched out into a multi-layered enterprise encompassing management of all endpoints at the “edge,” BBM for Enterprise (both as standalone intranet and as part of the EMM package), BBM platform as a service (a security-focused variant of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)), WorkSpaces (securing electronic document transfer), secure networked crisis communications (AtHoc), secure text and voice (SecuSUITE), and professional services focused on cybersecurity solutions.

Context: Growth And Setback For ESS

The three divisions together have shown solid revenue growth since March of 2014, the beginning of John Chen’s first full fiscal year as CEO (FY/15). The numbers below are according to GAAP first, and then non-GAAP.

Source: Company report - Author's elaboration. All data in million dollars

For FY/19, BB is guiding for an 8-10% improvement of non-GAAP Software and Services revenue, which would bring the total number to somewhere between $855m and $860m. The ESS division has been the largest component of this growth.

Of the three divisions, ESS has been the largest contributor. Again, the first number below is according to GAAP, the second to non-GAAP.

Source: Company report - Author's elaboration. All data in million dollars

FYI: For FY 2015, we accounted $100m for QNX and $148 for ESS; for FY2016, numbers are estimated.

Until FY/19, these numbers painted a rosy picture for ESS, especially in GAAP terms, as the non-GAAP numbers have been clouded by the deferred revenue acquired mainly from Good Technology. Initially, the contributions from this type of revenue beefed up the non-GAAP numbers, but it has been steadily diminishing, amounting to a mere $8m thus far in H1 FY/19. In short, the growth numbers for GAAP are now superior, and within a year or two, there should be no difference between the two methods of accounting.

In GAAP terms, then, ESS revenue rose from $148m in FY/15 to $388m in FY/18, with a very large piece of that obviously contributed by the companies acquired during FY16.

Then along came the disaster of Q1/19 (March-May of calendar 2018). Everyone knew there would be some pullback as a result of the new accounting requirements, but the ESS division took a particularly strong hit. Specifically, revenue fell from $116m (non-GAAP) in Q4/18 to $83m in Q1/19. YoY, it fell from $92m in Q1/18.

It must be noted that the YoY drop was exaggerated by two factors. First, there was a $5m drop in acquired deferred revenue, and second, the new ASC606 rules forced BB to change the way it recorded revenue for perpetual licensing contracts.

The context here is that the tremendous gains in FY/18 were in large part (20-30% per quarter) contributed by perpetual licenses, sold most often to government agencies. Typically, perpetual licenses kick off with a large, upfront payment, followed by much smaller monthly payments thereafter for tech support and maintenance. The new accounting rules state that these front-loaded payments must now be accounted for ratably over the lifespan of a contract. In short, these upfront payments now had to be divided into quarterly payments paid out (typically) over 16 quarters.

We can assume that ESS revenue declined in Q1 primarily because it had fewer perpetual licenses to report, and that the few it did report (“three new FedRAMP customers”) were for much lower amounts. Despite a fair amount of discussion between BB and analysts about this process, not all of them were perfectly clear. The fact remained that ESS had regressed in Q1/19. CFO/COO Steve Capelli admitted that:

“On an apples-to-apples comparison under ASC 606, revenue declined 11% year-over-year.”

Cue the Q2/19 Results: ESS Makes A Comeback

The fear heading into Q2/19 was that revenue would either decline further or do little more than hold its previous level. Instead, the company reported a $9m increase from Q1 to Q2 – up 11% – much larger than most analysts expected.

More importantly, BlackBerry showed that ESS was still on solid ground, and back into growth mode. We feel that this fact alone – offering significant relief as well as hope to BB longs – accounted for a big part of the froth on September 28.

This increase also brings back the issue of the ASC606 accounting changes, and the way they affected the ESS division both in Q1 and Q2. For Q2, we’ve seen estimates on various investor sites suggesting that BB signed perpetual licenses worth anywhere from $12 to $24m. Under the old accounting rules, that money would have gone directly to the top line. Under ASC606, under a four-year payment schedule, $12m would be paid in $500,000 installments per quarter, and $24m would be paid at $1m per quarter. In other words, only $500,000 or $1m would have made it to the top line in Q1.

Q2/19, however, has started to show the benefits of ASC606. We know that Q4/18 saw an outsized contribution from perpetual licenses, which made it far more likely that Q1/19 would regress. The new accounting rules smooth out this kind of awkward lumpiness. BB is attempting to eliminate perpetual licensing altogether, but even when it does sign such a deal, as it is the preferred mode of American government agencies, the payments will be reported ratably over (approximately) four years.

Essentially, presuming that ESS will in fact continue growing, the effect will likely be a steady swelling of revenue instead a wild alternation between higher highs and lower lows. Analysts and investors obviously prefer a more stately progression upwards. BlackBerry’s task right now is to eliminate doubt with steady repetitions of improved revenue.

They look poised to do just that, especially with the recently revamped and refocused packaging of their ESS offering.

Source: company documents

ESS: Additional Positive Announcements

Below, we offer a short, selected list of positive announcements about the ESS division made during the earnings call and subsequent interviews with John Chen.

-- Introduced BlackBerry Spark, the new, revised, end-to-end platform for UEM management in the Enterprise Of Things, focused on hyperconnectivity and cybersecurity. The total addressable market is expected to rise from roughly 5 billion installed endpoints to 75 billion by 2025.

-- Increased market share in financial services with several major new wins and expansions of product footprints within existing customers.

-- Increase of business with governments. (e.g. the U.S. Department of Justice chose BlackBerry’s on-premise solution, covering all their 150,000 plus employees). Also, Chen told the Empire Club in Toronto that the totality of the Canadian civil service was subscribed to BBM Enterprise.

--The Department of Veteran Affairs ((NYSE:USA)) chose the BlackBerry security solution under a multiyear FedRAMP cloud license.

-- ESS experienced sequential growth in four areas: endpoint management (UEM), crisis communication (AtHoc), the secure communication software (BBM Enterprise, WorkSpaces, SecuSmart), and professional services (the outgrowth based on the acquisition of Encription in February 2016).

-- During the conference call, Chen said:

IDC noted our number two share position in the worldwide EMM market share of 2017 report published several months ago. That share position was unchanged from the IDC 2016 report.” As in 2016, BB was slightly behind #1 EMM provider, VMware-AirWatch (NYSE:VMW).

Source: Daniel Bartus, Bank of America Merrill Lynch-Author's elaboration

Note well: IDC’s numbers for BB are different from the numbers cited by BlackBerry, either because IDC is backdating revenue to account for BB’s merger with Good, or because BB had not yet started to break out QNX revenue from total Enterprise SW revenue.

In EMM-UEM, only three companies are outpacing or keeping pace with the growth of the overall market. The biggest winner is obviously Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), having moved from a position of zero importance just five years ago to a point where it is poised to become the dominant player, having the massive advantage of being able to package its basic EMM with MS365 and other SW products. VMware-AirWatch has been in first place for close to three years running, while BlackBerry (with help from its acquisition of Good) has managed to stay within striking distance of the lead.

The remarkable thing about BB’s growth is that, just seven years ago, it had begun its decline from top dog (by a long shot) to the threat of becoming the runt of the litter. Three companies – Good, AirWatch, MobileIron (NYSE:MOBL) – had superior management of iOS and Android phones, and were steadily eroding BB’s market share. A couple of them (Good and MOBL) had even engaged in some good old-fashioned trash talk, suggesting essentially that their near-term plans were to dance on BlackBerry’s grave.

Under John Chen, the Berry has struck back. Yes, VMware has continued to outperform, but BB managed to swallow Good alive, and MobileIron is fighting its own desperate fight right now to stay alive. The mere fact that BB is keeping its percentage of market share along with VMware and Microsoft is remarkable in its own right, especially when so many of the other EMM providers are not keeping pace.

The Surge Of BBM Enterprise

During a recent interview with BNN-Bloomberg’s Amber Kanwar at the Empire Club in Toronto, John Chen noted that BBM was now close to generating $100m in annual revenue. For context, it is worth noting that Chen had guided for $100m in revenue at the beginning of FY/15, but was forced to backtrack just a few months later, even though he made good on his guidance that Software and Services in general would grow by 100% that year.

Still, it was obvious that Chen wasn’t too happy about being forced to abandon the BBM outlook, even though he was able to speak about it with his customary self-deprecating humour. But now BBM is back, and looking good.

This is only partially a story belonging to the ESS division, as revenue from BBM is split in two main directions, known as BBM Consumer and BBM Enterprise. Revenue from the former is recognized in the Licensing/IP division, where an Indonesian company named Emtek (IDX:EMTK) pays a base licensing fee of $35m/year plus a variety of add-ons.

BBM Enterprise generates revenue in a variety of ways: The first is as a standalone messaging service, or secure intranet for corporations and other organizations. The second is that it is bundled as part of a number of graded packages for UEM customers. It is also part of the total package offered by AtHoc for networked crisis communications. Finally, BBM is part of BB’s platform-as-a-service offering, a field in which Twilio is presently the dominant player.

We can’t be sure of the precise amounts of revenue generated by either the Enterprise or Consumer businesses, but it is still good to see BBM come into its own. It puts an exclamation mark on John Chen’s success story. In its first incarnation, BBM generated no revenue at all, except as part of the value add of owning a BB-OS device, or the Bolds and Curves that once dominated the smartphone universe. Clearly, that value add fell to zero by 2015. Three years later, it’s generating close to 10% of company revenue.

Conclusion (Guidance For The Rest Of FY/19)

During the earnings call, Chen said:

[We] reaffirm our fiscal year 2019 financial outlook, which has four highlights. One, the total Company software and services billings growth to be in double-digit; two, the total software and services revenue annual growth between 8% to 10%; three, non-GAAP EPS to be positive; and finally, to deliver positive free cash flow before considering the impact of restructuring and legal proceedings. This by the way has been consistent from previous guidance.”

With specific reference to ESS, Chen said the guidance was based on these premises:

… enterprise billing and revenue to continue its sequential growth for the remainder of 2019. For the full year, we anticipate enterprise billing to be relatively flat year-over-year and enterprise revenue to be down high-single-digit to low-double-digit year-over-year because of the ASC 606 implementation. Similar to fiscal 2019, total software and services revenue to be weighted towards the backend, which is a lot more towards the full fiscal quarter. Recurring software and services revenue are expected to be in the low to mid-80% range in fiscal 2019….”

So, let’s crunch a few of the numbers here, using non-GAAP, as BB leads off with non-GAAP numbers in all of its official announcements. FY/18 revenue in ESS was $423m. Assuming conservatively a 9% YoY decrease because of ASC606, ESS revenue in FY/19 should amount to $385m.

H1 revenue was $175m. H2 therefore should come in at ~$210m. Let’s say that Q3 returns $102m, and Q4 $108m. Will that satisfy the doubters? Frankly, yes, this should be more than enough to convince investors that BB is headed for safe harbor.

Much more often than not, John Chen makes good on his guidance, and BlackBerry results almost invariably beat Wall Street estimates, especially on earnings per share. According to estimize.com, Wall Street estimates are presently for $0.02 EPS and $212.5m total revenue. We strongly suspect that BB will once again surprise to the upside on both revenue and EPS in H2 of FY/19, and especially in Q4.

A big part of these positive results will come from ESS. The blip on the radar in Q1/19 caused chiefly by compliance with ASC606 will likely be forgotten if Q4 revenue comes in at $108m. That would represent a $29m increase over Q1’s $79m, or growth of 37%. BB bulls obviously will take no small measure of comfort from that, while bears will continue to point out comparisons with pre-ASC606 revenue numbers of FY/18.

The imperative for BB is to carry on with steady, sequential, quarterly growth in ESS. Analysts may be prepared to grant some leeway for a seasonal pullback in either Q1 or Q2 of FY/20, as long it’s in the low-single digits.

Of course, it’s also possible that a correspondingly large increase of revenue in the BTS and/or Licensing/IP divisions will more than make up for a new fallback in ESS. We’ll consider the signs of progress in both those divisions in future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I’d like to personally thank SA member "Yasch 22" for the great help he gave me with the concept of this article as well its editing process.