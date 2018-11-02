Morneau Shepell's LifeWorks Acquisition Is Beneficial

The company’s acquisition of LifeWorks should expand its footprints internationally, and grow its EBITDA and improve its EBITDA margin.

Investment Thesis

Morneau Shepell (OTC:MSIXF) (TSX:MSI) completed the acquisition of LifeWorks, a global EAP provider, in the middle of the summer of 2018. The acquisition provides Morneau Sheppell to cross-sell its products, improve its EBITDA margin through synergies, and grow its business internationally. However, its debt to EBITDA ratio has increased from 1.6x in Q1 2018 to 2.8x at the end of Q2 2018. The company is currently trading at a slight discount to its historical average. We believe this acquisition will be beneficial to Morneau Shepell's shareholders.

Source: Company Website

Recent Developments: Lifeworks acquisition

Back in July, Morneau Shepell announced the acquisition of LifeWorks, a global Employee Assistance Program and wellness provider for about C$425 million. What distinguishes LifeWorks and many other EAP providers is that it has a technology platform that helps to deliver integrated services to its clients and their employees.

Attractive price paid

We know that Morneau Shepell paid C$425 million for the acquisition. The company financed this acquisition with a combination of equity issuance (C$262 million), cash on hand (C$6 million), and incremental debt (the remaining). Since LifeWorks’ anticipated 2019 EBITDA is about C$37.5 million (including synergies), this acquisition represents an EV to EBITDA multiple of approximately 11.2x. We believe the price paid is quite attractive as LifeWorks' peers are trading at forward EV to EBITDA multiples much higher than the 11.2x multiple that Morneau Shepell paid for (see chart below).

Source: YCharts

Reasons why we like Morneau Shepell’s LifeWorks acquisition

Provide a platform to grow internationally

The acquisition of LifeWorks will provide a platform for Morneau Shepell to grow its business internationally. Before the acquisition, Morneau Shepell’s revenue from outside of Canada only represented about 15% of its total revenue (85% are derived in Canada). After the acquisition, revenues from the United States will represent about 22% of its total revenue (see chart below). The company will also expand its footprint to the U.K., and Australia.

Source: Q2 2018 Investor Presentation

Significant Synergies

Morneau Shepell expects cost synergies to be about C$10 million in 2019 and about C$15 million per year by 2020. This should be achievable through (1) Morneau Shepell’s scale and cost effective EAP delivery, (2) back office savings (e.g. marketing, finance, HR, etc.), and (3) elimination of redundancies (e.g. account management, sales, corporate structure, etc.). The cost savings will be about C$0.16 per share in 2019 and C$0.235 per share in 2020 (based on 63.7 million shares outstanding). For reader’s information, Morneau Shepell’s EPS in 2017 was about C$0.78 per share.

Significant cross-selling opportunities

In the past few years, Lifeworks has developed a software-as-a-service based mobile platform that offers enhanced services to its clients. These enhanced services include employee engagement, rewards and recognition, human resource communications, and employee perks. We believe there will be lots of cross-selling opportunities for Morneau Shepell to offer LifeWorks’ SaaS platform to its current clients.

Acquisition should help Morneau Shepell to expand its EBITDA margin

In the past 10 years, Morneau Shepell’s quarterly EBITDA margin falls in the range of 10% to 20%. In Q2 2018, its EBITDA margin of 19.9% was an improvement of 10 basis points year over year. We believe the company’s EBITDA margin will expand after its acquisition of LifeWorks for the following reasons. First, there will be significant synergies of about C$10 million in 2019 and C$15 millions per year after. Second, we believe LifeWorks’ SaaS platform should have higher EBITDA margin than Morneau Shepell’s other businesses. Instead of hiring professionals to deliver HR and EAP services, LifeWorks' SaaS platform does not require intensive human power.

Source: YCharts

Our Concerns

Morneau Shepell’s LifeWorks acquisition will increase its debt to C$200 million range. As a result, its debt-to-EBITDA ratio will increase to 2.8x at the end of Q2 2018 from 1.6x in Q1 2018. Management expects this ratio to gradually decline to about 2.0x in the next few years.

Valuation: Fairly Valued

In 2017, Morneau Shepell delivered an EBITDA of C$118.4 million. If we assume about 6% EBITDA growth annually, and the C$37.5 million EBITDA contributed by LifeWorks in 2019, Morneau Shepell’s 2019 EBITDA is estimated to be around C$174 million. This means that its EV to 2019 EBITDA ratio is about 13.1x. Compare to Morneau Shepell’s 5-year average EV to EBITDA ratio of 14.7x, the company is trading at a slight discount.

Investor Takeaway

We view Morneau Shepell’s acquisition of LifeWorks favorably as LifeWorks offer a growth platform for the company to grow internationally. It also enables cross-selling opportunities. Its share price is also trading at a slight discount. We believe long-term investors will be rewarded.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

