Service Corporation International To Benefit From A 'Dying' Industry

I believe that US aging population and the increasing death rate are overlooked. In this market, everyone is heavily invested in the technology sector. The hottest technology stock now may not exist in five years. It's important for investors to invest in industries that will always be in demand. There is nothing certain in life except death and taxes. We can't invest in the IRS, but we can invest in death.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) is the largest death care provider in the United States. The company is an industry leader with 15% market share and is expanding through acquisitions of local funeral and cemetery service providers. The company is positioned for long-term profitable growth. The death care industry will experience strong demand as the aging population in the US increases. Service Corp. has a competitive advantage with pre-need sales as it secures future market share in the industry and deters customers from other competitors.

Service Corporation International is a Leader in Death Care

Service Corp. offers customers with funeral and cemetery services. As of 2017, the company operated 1,488 funeral service locations and 473 cemeteries across 45 states and 8 Canadian provinces. This large network allows the company to serve customers with different custom needs (religious, ethnic, and cultural traditions) during the time of service. The Funeral Services segment offers funeral home facilities, motor vehicles, arranging & directing services, memorialization, and catering. The Cemetery segment provides cemetery property, interment rights, and memorial merchandise. Customers have a choice of pre-need services or at-need services. For pre-need service, the company is contractually obligated to perform certain services and products in the future. This is considered pre-need sales. At-need services provide the funeral and cemetery services at the time of need.

Chart created by author based on segment revenue/data source: 10-K

America's Grey Hair

America's grey hair is starting to show as American citizens are aging. According to US Census, it is projected that older adults will outnumber children for the first time in history. By 2035, citizens over 65 will account for 78 million of the population and children under 18 will account for 76.4 million. The baby boomer generation is one of the largest generation in our country. We are not seeing a burst in population as new generations are having less kids than baby boomers.

Source: US Census

This population demographic shift will benefit Service Corp. because the older population (baby boomers) are the main customers for pre-need sales for funeral and cemetery services. Pre-need services allow customers to pay for their funeral and cemetery services ahead of time. When the time comes, family members won't need to worry about planning a funeral during an emotional time. A competitive advantage of pre-need sales for Service Corp. International is it secures future market share in the industry and deters customers from other competitors in the funeral and cemetery industry.

Source: 2018 SCI Investor Day

Baby Boomers' "Boom" Coming to an End

The number of US deaths is expected to increase in the future. This trend is beneficial for Service Corp. because the demand for its services will increase. The company states that the Census Bureau death projections are overstated due to political pressure and that it understates advances of healthcare. The SCI/Harvard death forecast is more conservative but still increasing. According to the CDC, future-leading causes of death in the US by 2030 will be cancer (640,000 deaths a year), hepatitis C-related deaths will increase by 3 times, and Alzheimer's (150,000 deaths a year).

Source:2018 SCI Investor Day

Financials

Service Corp. has seen a slight increase in revenue in the last few years. Net income has grown slightly faster in the same amount of time. This slight increase in net income is due to the benefits from combined locations. Service Corp. operates the largest combination locations in North America, with funeral services and cemeteries in the same physical location. According to the company's annual report, a combined location allows the cost of funeral and cemetery operations to be shared leading to higher gross margins than if the funeral and cemetery operations were separated.

Chart created by author/data source: 10-K

Service Corp. has unfulfilled pre-need funeral and cemetery contracts worth $10.7 billion in deferred revenue backlog as of 2017. This amount is managed in the company's trust fund. Pre-need sales provide stability and predictability of revenue and cash flows. Earnings or gains/losses are recognized and cash is withdrawn when the service is performed for the client. The company projects mid-single digit growth for pre-need sales. However, I believe pre-need sales will increase more because of Beacon. Beacon is a customer-facing technology presentation tool that helps customers make informed decisions during a tough time. This tool showcases products and services and provides various payment options with generated insurance applications. Wherever Beacon is introduced, management claims there is an increase in pre-need funeral contracts sold. Beacon was live for 878 funeral locations or 60% of rollout plan in Q3. By the end of the year, Beacon will be introduced to 95% of all funeral locations. The pre-need cemetery portion of Beacon is expected to be introduced in early 2019.

Source: 2018 SCI Investor Day

Service Corp.'s debt has been stable in recent years. The company uses debt to finance acquisitions for funeral and cemetery providers. In 2013, Service Corp. acquired Stewart Enterprises Inc. for $1.4 billion. This acquisition expanded the location of funeral and cemetery operations. The company has a target range of net debt to EBITDA between 3.5-4.0x and achieved a ratio of 3.85x in 2018.

Chart created by author/Data Source: 10-K

Cash flow from operations and free cash flow are improving. Cash flow is used to maintain service locations, pay dividends, repurchase shares, and repurchase debt. In 2017, Hurricane Harvey damaged company operations in Texas. In addition, Hurricane Irma damaged business operations in Florida and Puerto Rico. These hurricanes incurred $11.9 million in repair and cleanup costs, which impacted company's cash flow for the year. Management states that annual cash flow stream is resistant to economic downturns. This has shown true during the economic downturn in 2008. Cash flow from operations was stable during that period. In addition, capital expenditures are discretionary and managed based on operating cash flow.

Charts created by author/Data Source: 10-K

Service Corporation International is Burying the Competition

Service Corp. operates in a specific industry in which most of its competitors are private companies within local regions in the US. There are a few public companies in the death care industry but most of them are small in terms of market capitalization. The size of Service Corp.'s operations dwarfs the competition.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON)

Source: StoneMor's Website

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Source: 2018 Investor Presentation

Service Corporation International

Source: 2017 Annual Report

In terms of investment return, Service Corp. has outperformed StoneMor and Carriage Services, its closest competitors in the industry. In addition, the company stock also outperformed the S&P 500. The company increased its dividend to $0.17 per share, up from $0.04 per share in 2010.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Risks

Service Corporation International's trust funds are exposed to market conditions.

Pre-need sales are invested in the company's trust funds. The funds are invested in equity, fixed income, commingled funds, money market funds, and mutual funds. If there is a significant market downturn, there may be insufficient funds to cover the cost of services that were promised. The company may use cash from operations for any shortfall. However, pre-need funeral and cemetery contracts take time to mature and funds are invested through several market cycles.

If the number of deaths decline, cash flows and revenue may decrease.

Service Corp.'s revenue depends on the amount of deaths in the US and Canada. Advances in healthcare can increase life expectancy. Variations of death rate can cause the company's financials to fluctuate.

Conclusion: Death will always be a Part of Life

Service Corporation International is the largest death care provider in the US. The increasing aging population will support the company in the future. As a leader in the industry, the company is well positioned for long-term growth. If an investor is looking for an investment in an industry that will always be in demand, Service Corporation International is an excellent choice.

