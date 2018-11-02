PHI INC. Strategic Alternatives Will Unlock Massive Shareholder Value

With no earnings calls or Street coverage, most investors don't understand the underlying strength of the business, and may be shocked at how valuable it really is.

PHI is a helicopter operator with two principal segments, Air Medical, or AM, and oil & gas (O&G). The AM segment, which is essentially air ambulances, is healthy and strongly cash flow positive. The O&G segment, which facilitates crew change operations for offshore oil companies in the Gulf of Mexico and Australia, is loaded with valuable assets but suffers from currently depressed cash flow due to the well known troubles in the offshore industry.

Debt Maturity, Activists, and Strategic Alternatives

PHI has $500 million of 5.25% notes due on March 15, 2019. The company began a refinancing effort and made a tender offer for its debt on June 15 2018, but was unable to come to terms with potential lenders after months of negotiations. The company’s final offer was reportedly Libor + 7.5% while lenders offered Libor + 9%.

On August 20, 2018, activist shareholders asked that the company reject the lender’s reported offer (first activist letter) and instead pursue strategic alternatives, valuing the company at a $975 million enterprise value, or an implied share price of roughly $27. In a subsequent filing (second activist letter) on September 20 the same activists specifically called on the company to sell its AM segment.

On September 28 2018 the company issued a press release announcing that it would explore strategic alternatives, and another on October 12 2018 cancelling the tender and abandoning its efforts to come to terms with its lenders. As part of the September 28 press release the company announced that it had paid off its senior debt using proceeds loaned to the company by its CEO and controlling shareholder, Al Gonsoulin. The company was not in compliance with the senior debt current ratio covenant because the 5.25% notes were due in less than one year. On October 24 2018 the activists issued a press release (third activist letter) announcing they had increased their share ownership to 6.2% from 4.6%, praising PHI management for pursuing strategic alternatives, and increasing their estimate of the sale price of the AM segment by $50 million based primarily on a new contract with the East Texas Medical Center.

The Air Medical Segment

In the 3 years prior to Mr. Gonsoulin’s purchase of the company in 2001, the air medical segment averaged roughly $45 million in revenue and segment earnings of negative $650,000. By 2011 the segment had quadrupled revenue to $172 million, with segment EBITDA of $23.5 million. In 2012 AM added a lucrative contract with the Saudi Arabian government, which, combined with organic growth in the U.S., in 2015 propelled it to $313 million of revenue, $56 million of segment earnings, and $73 million of segment EBITDA.

2015 proved to be a peak year, as the Saudi’s own troubles with low oil prices caused them to cancel air medical services and wind down their contract through 2016, so that by 2017 segment revenue and EBITDA were $257 million and $56 million, respectively. Note that both revenue and EBITDA were meaningfully higher in 2017 than they were prior to the 2012 Saudi contract, suggesting that the U.S. business continued to grow.

Air Medical Restructuring in 2018

In 2018 the company decided to restructure the AM segment to control costs. A decision was made to increase the number of shifts per month that AM employees would be required to work, along with offering higher pay, such that the compensation per shift was reduced. Both workload and pay are now in line with industry standards. The company previously opted to offer fewer shifts to employees in an effort to reduce fatigue and improve safety. This effort was not successful in reducing employee fatigue, because with fewer shifts employees were more likely to get second jobs.

In an effort to be employee friendly, the company did not lay off employees as part of this restructuring, and instead elected to allow for natural attrition to right-size the workforce. The restructuring resulted in substantial employee turnover in 2018, where at some airbases not enough employees resigned, and at others too many employees resigned. In the former case the company is paying more employees than it needs, and in the latter there aren’t enough, causing the company to have to hire and train new workers (training costs are roughly $75,000 each) and pay overtime to the rest. They’ve also been forced to reject some patient transport requests because they haven’t had crew available. This can be clearly seen in the numbers, with patient transports down 4% in Q2 2018 despite the fact that patient transports requested are slightly up YOY.

The company expects the restructuring to be completed in Q4 2018, with benefits clearly visible in 2019. However, 2018 results have been seriously impacted through the first two quarters, with YTD revenue and EBITDA of only $124 million and $19 million, the latter largely due to higher operating expenses, up $9.5 million YOY, for the reasons discussed above. I expect the third quarter to be just as ugly.

A New Contract and a Price Increase

PHI’s AM segment meaningfully expanded in July 2018 when it began operations at 7 new bases, increasing its base count from 73 to 80. This was largely due to winning a major new contract with the East Texas Medical Center, and is absolutely fantastic news. I suggest being cautious about results in Q3 2018 as I would not be surprised if the new operations suffer from some teething pains, but by Q4 2018 and in 2019 the new operations offer major upside from 2017 levels.

The company also increased AM pricing in mid-2018 for the first time since 2014, while competitors have typically raised prices every year. I do not know how much the effective price increase is, but a 4% effective increase – equal to 1% per year since 2014 – would add $10 million to revenue.

It’s worth noting that a price increase will not affect all payors equally. Hospital contracts are negotiated case by case, and Medicare and Medicaid set their own price. However, insurance companies are affected by price increases. Only a small fraction of uninsured patients pay for services rendered.

Air Medical 2019 Revenue and EBITDA Estimates

I estimate $289 million of AM revenue and $65 million of EBITDA in 2019. Here’s how I get that estimate.

Because 2018 is loaded with an unknown level of restructuring expenses, I’m going to forecast 2019 Revenue and EBITDA by starting with 2017, which was after the end of the Saudi contract but before the beginning of restructuring.

AM revenue in 2017 was $257 million. To forecast revenue in 2019, I’m going to first account for the expansion in the number of air bases, from 73 to 80, or up about 9.6%. Then I need to include the price increase, and unfortunately we don’t know how much they are increasing prices. I’m going to model this at 2.5%, or only 0.5% per year since the last increase in 2014, which I believe is conservative. This method provides a 2019 revenue forecast of $289 million.

Next, here’s the math on 2019 EBITDA. To begin with, I’m going to adjust the 2017 EBITDA downward to account for 3 non-cash items, which I believe more accurately reflects the economic (as opposed to accounting) EBITDA of the segment. I won’t go into detail here, but the 3 non-cash items are the inventory valuation reserve (IVR), the pre-paid expense amortization (PPEA), and the power by the hour (PBH) warranty adjustment.

2017 numbers:

$56.3 million EBITDA as reported (earnings + D&A)

+$1.2 million IVR

-$3.7 million PPEA

-$0.9 million PBH

= $52.9 million of adjusted 2017 EBITDA

Then to get 2019 EBITDA:

$5 million savings from restructuring begins Q1 2019

2.5% effective price increase fully effective Q3 2018

9.6% expansion from 73 bases to 80 bases Q3 2018

=> ~$65 million 2019 AM EBITDA forecast for PHI

Clearly there are a lot of moving parts, so actual result may vary. The $5 million of savings from restructuring, like the 2.5% price increase, is a best guess, and at a roughly 5% reduction in segment employee costs, I hope it’s conservative. I've modeled that expenses scale up by 2.5%, so that the 2.5% price increase combined with the 2.5% expense increase results in a 2.5% increase in EBITDA. Similarly, I've assumed that the base expansion scales EBITDA up by 9.6%.

Unallocated SG&A

When I estimated AM segment EBITDA I didn’t include any of the company’s roughly $25 million annual unallocated SG&A corporate costs. Since the company is in the middle of trying to sell its AM division, it's natural to ask how much of that will travel with the AM division, and how much will stay at the remaining company (Remainco). The answer to this question is not obvious just from reading the financials. On the one hand, AM generates just over 1/3 of the revenue (38%) so you might initially want to scale unallocated costs that way, but since the AM segment has its own HQ and a separate SG&A allocation, one might expect it to be much smaller. I spoke with the company, and based on that conversation I estimate the amount that travels with the AM segment to the new buyer to be very small, at perhaps $1 or $2 million.

But at some level this question is not as important as it initially appears, because whatever travels with the AM segment results in a cost saving to the Remainco. It's a case of robbing Peter to pay Paul, where any extra expense at AM is an equal and opposite savings at the Remainco.

I’ve estimated 2019 AM EBITDA at ~$60 to $65 million, and 2019 Remainco EBITDA at $35 to $40 million. But if e.g. $5 million of unallocated costs were to travel with AM, and are therefore deducted from the Remainco, the AM segment EBITDA estimate would be $55 to $60 million. On the other hand, the 2019 Remainco EBITDA estimate would have to be raised to $40 to $45 million, and at this higher level of EBITDA the Remainco free cash flow and ability to borrow would be higher. So do we really care how much unallocated costs travel and how much remain? Well... maybe a little. In any case, it’s my view that very little will actually travel with the sold business.

Necessity Never Made a Good Bargain

I argue below that a fair price for the AM segment is in the range of $475-$590 million. However, PHI is to some degree a forced seller of AM, so it makes sense to consider what effect that will have on the eventual sale price. The answer to this question depends considerably on whether we are in a buyer’s market or a seller’s market, and that depends on how many sellers there are, and how many buyers.

My guess is that, because of the bond maturity, the offers will be lower than they "should" be. Fortunately there are many potential buyers (see the next section for a discussion of these) who will need to compete with one another, and there is only one seller. The air medical industry in the U.S. has been substantially consolidated over the past few years, with two large PE firms attempting to roll up the industry. They already own the two largest air medical providers. PHI is the third largest, and many times larger than number four. It is by far the most attractive acquisition target remaining. Also, as I discuss below, there are alternatives to selling AM, which provide an important floor to any offers on the AM segment.

Nevertheless, it’s probably best to assume that there be some “forced seller” discount included in the offers, and my best guess is that the sale price is likely to be in the range of $450-$500 million.

Likely Buyers

The most likely buyer in my view is Air Medical Group Holdings (AMGH), which is the second largest provider of air ambulance services in the U.S. and is owned by KKR. Air Methods, which the largest air medical provider in the U.S. and is owned by PE firm American Securities, is also a likely buyer. ERA, which competes with PHI in O&G operations, has publicly said they are looking to make an acquisition, and has expressed interest in PHI. In addition, it’s widely believed that other PE firms are interested.

If the buyer is AMGH/KKR, Air Methods/American Securities, or ERA, the buyer will gain meaningful synergies, likely a large fraction of the $13 million annual AM segment SG&A. The first two would also gain substantial leverage in negotiating price with insurance companies, but would face Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) antitrust review, which means that any sale would be delayed a number of months and would likely require some kind of regulatory remediation in order to close.

AMGH can probably afford to buy AM by issuing debt, while Air Methods would require some help from their PE sponsor, American Securities, in addition to issuing debt. Since the acquisition is likely to be highly accretive, I believe there's an excellent chance that American Securities would be willing to support Air Methods in making a bid. ERA would not need any HSR review, and could therefore close more quickly, but in addition to debt they would probably need to issue at least a modest amount of equity. Other PE buyers would not expect to benefit from any synergies, but also won't face HSR review, and might envision rolling up smaller operators, and then one day exiting through an IPO or by selling to AMGH or Air Methods at a premium.

The Price of AM at Recent Transaction Multiples

I estimate the sale price of AM to be $475 million to $590 million at recent transaction multiples.

The last 3 large air medical deals closed at EBITDA multiples of 9.1x in 2015 when KKR bought Air Medical Group Holdings (AMGH), 8.7x in 2017 when American Securities bought Air Methods, and 8.9x in 2018 when AMGH bought Air Medical Resource Group. PHI's AM is high quality and would have synergies for some buyers, but might sell at a lower multiple for various reasons, most notably the fact that they are facing a bond maturity, and the fact that my $65 million of EBITDA for 2019 is only an estimate.

While my $65 million 2019 EBITDA estimate seems reasonable to me, let’s suppose a buyer estimates it to be $55 to $65 million. Then at the 8.7 to 9.1 range of multiples, the sale price of PHI’s AM would be anywhere from $475 million to $590 million.

On other metrics the price generally also looks quite high, though we only know the price to sales and price to book for the Air Methods acquisition. At the Air Methods price to sales multiple, PHI's AM would sell for $615 million, assuming $290 million of revenue in 2019, or $550 million on 2017 revenue. On a price to tangible book value basis the sale price would be $545 at the Air Methods multiple.

A Red Herring: Closing After the Due Date

Since the bond maturity is March 15 2019, it’s natural to ask if a sale of the company’s AM segment, even if agreed to relatively soon, can close in time to avoid going into default. This is especially true since two of the most likely buyers are the number 1 and 2 air medical operators, and any sale would require additional time to allow for HSR review, perhaps taking 6 to 9 months to close after a sale is agreed to.

Of course some buyers could close before the maturity, notably ERA or one of the PE firms not currently in the air medical space. These would not face HSR review and could therefore reasonably expect to close before March 15. However, a sale closing beyond the maturity can be accomplished using a bridge loan, getting a substantial amount of the current lenders to agree to extend the term of the note until closing, or even filing for bankruptcy, closing the deal, and then exiting bankruptcy by paying the notes.

If you’re like a lot of people then the last option might surprise you. What if a sale is agreed to, but for some reason the company can’t get a bridge loan? In that case a bankruptcy filing - which I think is a pretty low probability, because a bridge loan is far more likely – might be appropriate. If that happens, the judge will want to see competing plans on how to proceed within 60 days or so of the filing. The company’s plan would say something like the following: "your Honor, we can pay this debt, but we can't pay it on time. We'll be happy to continue to pay the interest during the proceedings, and as soon as the AM sale closes we will pay off the debt entirely."

It might surprise some readers to hear it, but even in bankruptcy the lenders are entitled to their principal + 5.25% interest, and not one penny more. If there’s any way to pay the debt and preserve value for shareholders, the court will choose to do that. And of course, if a sale is already agreed to and just needs time to close, the judge’s decision is obvious. In addition to this, PHI will generate something like $70 million of cash flow after capital expenditures in 2019. That's plenty to pay the 5.25% interest, which amounts to roughly $30 million per year, and there's quite a bit left over to pay court costs and build cash. In a way, the longer it takes the less of a problem it is.

So the real issue is whether they can sell AM at a price that solves their problem. If they succeed at that, the issue around the due date is a red herring.

Here's an analogy. Suppose you have a friend who has backed himself into a corner and can't make the $500,000 balloon payment on his mortgage, which comes due in 5 months. He's got a job and can pay the interest, but his credit score isn’t ideal and he hasn’t been able to refinance. The good news is that he's about to inherit $500,000, though it's not clear whether the check will arrive in 3 months, 6 months, or 9 months.

He calls you in tears, worried about eviction, his family thrown out of the house they love. My guess is that you would tell him:

1) Maybe the check will come in time, but best to arrange a bridge loan in the meantime, secured by the house and the inheritance; and

2) Relax. It takes 18 months to evict someone, and they can't even start the process for 5 months. As long as the inheritance is for real, you're fine.

Remainco EBITDA

Once the AM segment has been sold, I estimate as a base case that the EBITDA for the remaining company – the Remainco – will be $35 to $40 million in 2019; and $40 to $50 million in 2020. To do this I annualize the Q2 2018 non-AM EBITDA after adjusting for the non-cash inventory valuation reserve (IVR) and pre-paid expense amortization (PPEA) items, just as I did in the AM segment, and also for a one time item in Australia where some helicopters were temporarily grounded to address a manufacturer defect. From there I add in known cost savings and new contract work. The primary cost saving is due to the roll off of $35 million per year in above market rate leases that were mostly signed in 2014. The current market rate on those leases is roughly half what the company is paying now. When the leases expire, PHI will have the option of returning the helicopters to the lessor if they don’t need them, or re-leasing them at a lower rate if they do. PHI will experience roughly $4 million of annual savings in 2019, another $4 million in 2020, and the balance in 2024.

In my base case estimate I don't assume a strong recovery of the offshore O&G industry. The Remainco is primarily the O&G segment, which averaged over $100 million of EBITDA in the good times of 2013 and 2014. The O&G segment is considerably larger today due to an acquisition in late 2017 (the HNZ acquisition), so that in a full blown recovery we might expect Remainco EBITDA of $100 to $150 million.

But in the following I do not include any broad based offshore O&G recovery, and instead assume only a continuation of the very mild recovery which is already underway.

Q2 2018 annualized EBITDA:

($1.8 million) O&G segment loss

$0.9 million Technical Services segment earnings

($6.5 million) unallocated SG&A

$1.1 million IVR

($1.8 million) segment PPEA

$13.0 million non-AM D&A

$1.5 million adjustment for 1-time item in Australia

= $6.5 million

=> $26 million annualized adjusted Q2 2018 EBITDA

Then to get 2019 EBITDA:

$4 million lease savings

$2 million SAR configured S92 begins work in July

$2.3 million for S-76’s beginning a VIP transport contract

$0.5 million savings remaining on a base closure

=> $34.8 million 2019 Remainco EBITDA

And to get 2020 EBITDA:

$4 million additional lease savings

=> $39 million 2020 Remainco EBITDA

Thus, simply annualizing the Q2 2018 non-AM EBITDA and adding in known cost savings and new contracts gets us to about $35 million of Remainco EBITDA in 2019 and $39 million in 2020. This is not quite the base case because the demand for offshore helicopters is rising, and it’s probable that PHI will continue to put idle helicopters on contract, and in fact PHI’s CEO has said that he expects to put all remaining idle helicopters on contract by the end of 2019. Over the past 6 quarters we've seen them deploy roughly 15 idle aircraft on new contracts, so putting more to work in 2019 would simply continue the trend we have been seeing. This could easily mean another dozen helicopters on contract in 2019, and we might expect a ~$10-$12 million run rate EBITDA bump by the end of that year. Since they won't have been flying the entire year, the whole $10 million wouldn't accrue in 2019. Hence the base case Remainco EBITDA estimate is $35 to $40 million for 2019 and $40-$50 million for 2020.

Valuing the Remainco

PHI currently trades at 23% of tangible book value, compared to competitor ERA at 57% of tangible book. ERA is FCF positive and is much less levered than PHI, with net debt to EBTDA of about 3x. And, perhaps most important of all, ERA isn’t facing a near term debt maturity.

PHI has roughly $75 million in cash, $130 million of senior 6% debt that expires in two years, and $500 million junior debt that expires in March 2019. I’ve said that they can probably sell AM for $450-$500 million. If they were to sell it for $450 million, they could use the proceeds and $50 million of cash to pay off the notes, and the Remainco would have roughly $100 million of net debt. At $35-$40 million EBITDA in 2019, the PHI Remainco’s financial profile strongly resembles ERA’s. It would be slightly less than 3x levered, FCF positive, and would no longer be facing a near term debt maturity.

The $450 million sale price would result in a book value gain of about $5 per share, and tangible book would be about $37 per share after the close. At ERA’s multiple of 0.57x tangible book, the share price would be $21.09, compared to the price today of $7.80, or 2.7x the current price. If the offshore recovery is realized, then the stock would probably trade above tangible book value, perhaps at least $40 a share, or 5x the current price, and possibly much more.

Alternatives to Selling AM

As I noted in the section titled “Necessity Never Made a Good Bargain”, there are alternatives to selling AM, though in my view they are less likely. The first alternative to selling the AM segment is to sell the O&G segment instead. The O&G segment has fewer natural buyers since. Unlike the air medical space, PE firms have not been active in O&G, and only competitors ERA, BRS, and CHC are likely to have any interest. Of these, only ERA and BRS would achieve meaningful synergies. These synergies are likely to be $30 million per year or more, so that both ERA and BRS would have a good reason to try to make a deal. However, while ERA has publicly stated that they are eager to make an acquisition, and should have no trouble coming up with substantial offer, BRS would have to issue a meaningful amount of equity in order to match it. Even a lowball offer at 7x post-synergy EBITDA would be enough to pay off all of the upcoming debt maturity and leave the remaining company, now entirely composed of air medical, with roughly $50 million of pre-tax FCF, or about $3.15 per share. If the stock priced at 10x FCF, that would be $31.50 a share, or 4x the current share price.

A second alternative would be to engage in a partial sale of AM, O&G, or both, or to sell some helicopters, and perhaps to combine that with a smaller refinancing. AM is highly geographic in nature, and there are dozens of small operators who might be interested in buying a few bases and the associated helicopters. The O&G segment includes the HNZ acquisition in Australia, which PHI paid $130 million for, and which had another bidder at roughly $120 million. PHI was already supplying 6 S92 helicopters to HNZ before the time of the acquisition, so that a sale of the HNZ segment which includes the helicopters should exceed $200 million. And notably, that acquisition closed before the recent uptick in the offshore market. PHI also has $285 million in inventory and accounts receivable (from e.g. BP, Exxon, Shell), and might be able to monetize or borrow against this if needed, and they have leased out a number of aircraft which can be sold without impacting their core operating business. I won’t go through the combinations in detail, but it’s far from impossible to come up with the $500 million needed to pay the maturing notes and emerge with a de-levered, FCF positive Remainco.

I consider a sale of AM to be far more likely than the alternatives, but the alternatives are there if they are needed.

Management

PHI’s CEO Al Gonsoulin owns a majority of the voting (PHII) shares at the company, and for better or worse outside investors have to rely on him to make good decisions for shareholders. Fortunately, his share ownership is about 22% of the stock, so his interests are well aligned with ours. I think Mr. Gonsoulin is a VERY sharp and rational businessman who will do his level best for employees and shareholders.

Mr. Gonsoulin, age 75, acquired control of PHI in 2001 using the fortune he made for himself when he sold SeaMar, a company he founded. He and his team run a company that any customer or competitor will tell you is one of the premier operators in terms of service and safety, and together they’ve built the AM segment into the third largest air medical company in the United States. Like everyone else in the O&G industry, they were blindsided by shale, and if you want to you can hold that against them, though I personally don’t.

It’s clear that Mr. Gonsoulin cares a great deal about his employees, but it’s equally clear that he will do what’s necessary to ensure a good outcome for the company and for shareholders. In the early days after the oil price collapse, while the industry engaged in radical cost cutting, Mr. Gonsoulin relied instead on a very gentle and expensive voluntary early retirement program in 2016. In 2017 management recognized that more had to be done, and began restructuring the O&G segment, then the AM segment in early 2018, and then finally embracing strategic alternatives on October 12 2018. They are facing their problems head on, and they are doing what it takes to get the job done.

PHI's management is honorable and capable, but they are also somewhat isolated, and in my opinion, they didn’t “get” Wall Street. A lack of transparency resulted, which caused buy side analysts to walk away without understanding the company. For most of the company’s history this was no big deal, but because of the crisis in O&G they found themselves needing to refinance debt under more difficult circumstances than they were used to. The lack of a proper understanding of how credit analysts think, and an insufficient level of transparency, led to a failed attempt to refinance the bonds at a reasonable rate.

Mr. Gonsoulin and his team are smart businesspeople, who by any objective standard have earned enormous success in their careers, and who have consistently shown themselves to be honorable, capable, and committed to doing the right thing. My personal view is that they won’t let equity holders down.

Risks

The biggest risk shareholders are facing is a major downturn, either in the business or in the credit markets. Either would potentially reduce the willingness of a buyer to pay the $450 to $500 million price-tag I suggested was reasonable for AM. There’s certainly some margin of safety, since a fair price based on recent transaction multiples is more like $475 to $600 million, meaningfully above the price range I’m using here. And they don’t need as much as $450 million to make things work. At $400 million they will have no trouble paying the notes, for example, though they may have to increase their borrowing modestly or draw on their working capital to do it.

But if business gets a lot worse, and if even a seeming lowball 8x EBITDA multiple becomes unreachable in an AM segment sale, things could become complicated. Similarly, a massive leg down in the offshore market before the sale of AM can be completed could also threaten the thesis.

Helicopter Accounting

In my experience, the GAAP treatment of depreciation at helicopter companies is confusing to a lot of people, so I will take a moment to discuss it here. There’s a fundamental reason why helicopter accounting under GAAP (but not IFRS, which does it right in my view) tends to overstate economic depreciation. GAAP, in a counter-intuitive tour de force, mandates that all helicopter maintenance is expensed rather than capitalized, INCLUDING installed new parts. For example, if a ten year old helicopter has a brand new engine installed (a very expensive item) the engine is fully expensed and immediately written to zero and the helicopter’s book value is NOT increased.

For this reason, if supply and demand are normal, a helicopter’s market value doesn’t decline due to age at anywhere near the rate that book value does, and older helicopters tend to have a market value well in excess of book value. Older helicopters are really just older airframes with young parts, so that older aircraft will serve just as well as a young one most of the time.

When supply and demand are normal, helicopter companies routinely sell older helicopters at a large premium to book value. This can be clearly seen in data prior to the O&G downturn. For example, in an unarguably clean 10 year period before the crisis, 2004-2013, PHI sold assets (mostly, but not all helicopters) at a 42% premium to book value. Because PHI’s data includes all sales, and not just helicopters, I have included a slide from PHI’s competitor ERA taken from their Q3 2015 earnings presentation which shows the gain on sale specifically for helicopters:

As is typical in the industry, ERA depreciates helicopters ratably over 15 years to a salvage value equal to 40% of the original purchase price. Note the feature where the market value tracks the book value for the first five years, but then book value continues to decline while market value increases. This happens because after about five years helicopters require new parts. These parts are required by law for safety reasons and the helicopter is not legal to fly unless they are installed. Since the new parts are expensed rather than capitalized, the helicopter's book value continues to go down every year in a straight line, but since new parts have been installed, the helicopter's market value actually rises. As you can see on the slide, ERA was able to sell older helicopters for more than they originally paid for them, and for substantially more than book value.

In the current environment, O&G configured helicopters are significantly oversupplied, which puts tremendous pressure on offshore helicopter operators EBITDA and on the market value of their helicopters. This has nothing to do with the helicopter’s age and everything to do with supply and demand. The fact that older aircraft don’t age out of usefulness is both a blessing and a curse for the industry. Some good news is that there is no need to buy more O&G configured helicopters, so that O&G related CAPEX will be much less than D&A for many years to come.

Conclusion

PHI is currently engaged in pursuing strategic alternatives, and in my view will soon announce a sale of its air medical division at a price of $450-$500 million. The air medical industry is the subject of substantial activity from PE buyers, two of which are actively trying to roll up the space, and it is widely believed that there is meaningful interest from others. PHI’s air medical segment is the third largest in the industry, and is many times larger than number four. It’s safe to say it’s the last major prize available to buy in the U.S. air medical industry.

PHI’s air medical segment has recently appeared much weaker than it actually is due to heavy restructuring costs. The segment has also recently taken its first price increase since 2014, and won a major new contract, so that EBITDA in 2019 will be radically higher than it is on a TTM basis. These facts are not well known to the Street, but the bidders will certainly be well aware of them.

PHI’s stock price, at only ~$7.80, is suppressed by the upcoming bond maturity, and trades at only 23% of tangible book. After a successful sale of the air medical segment, the remaining company will be de-levered, FCF positive, and will very much resemble competitor ERA, which trades at 57% of book value. At that multiple PHI stock will trade at $21, up 2.7 times the current share price.

And we may not have long to wait. PHI is pursuing a sale of the air medical business right now, and could announce a successful outcome at any time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHIIK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.