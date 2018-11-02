Watsco Holds Appeal

The October market correction reset Watsco's multiple making it quite appealing for investors like my stock club seeking GRAVY - “GR” owth “A”bility, “V”aluation and “Y”ield.

The HVAC distributor also boosted its dividend for the fifth time in three years. The average growth for those five bumps is 18%.

Watsco reported third quarter results on October 25th. Though it set records for revenue, gross profit, net income and EPS, the share price fell to a 52-week low.

In the midst of this market correction, I'm looking for stability in the storm, the firmly rooted company whose business held steady, maybe even grew. Many of my stock club's investments have given up their gains from the summer. Oddly enough, the one company whose stock price has fallen back to levels in the summer of 2017 is also the company setting records with its performance – Watsco (WSO).

My stock club invested in Watsco in June of this year. We didn't buy at the 52-week high. But we bought close enough to it that one could argue we should be regretting the decision. But, we're not, even with a paper loss on our books. For starters, our investments aren't made with months in mind. Rather, we expect to hold for years.

The club invests in GRAVY, our criteria for dividend growth investing - “GR” owth “A”bility, “V”aluation and “Y”ield. We strive to invest in healthy, fairly-valued dividend-payers with clear potential for dividend growth. So, with Watsco's share price over 20% lower than its high, it looks like it may be a prime candidate for reinvestment.

The Records

Watsco is a HVAC/R (heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration) distributor with operations deeply rooted in the Sunbelt. In other words, the company is not weather dependent. It's always going to be hot in the summers where it does business.

Quarter after quarter, Watsco has been setting records.

The 2018 third quarter was no different. When it reported results on October 25th, the records were set in revenue, gross profit, net income and earnings per share.

Revenue improved 5.4% year-over-year from $1.23 billion to $1.3 billion. For the first nine months of the year, revenue improved 5.2% over 2017 from $3.38 billion to $3.56 billion. The improvements are a result of increased unit numbers, higher prices and e-commerce adoption.

Gross margin improvement is driving the records for gross profit. In the 2017 third quarter, gross margin was 24.1%. It improved 50 basis points to 24.6% in the 2018 third quarter. Year-to-date, gross margin has improved from 24.4% in 2017 to 24.5% in 2018. Gross profit in the third quarter was $319 million compared to $295.9 million in 2017.

Despite increases in SG&A expenses, Watsco's operating margins are also improving. In the third quarter, an operating margin of 9.4% equates to $122.3 million in operating income. For the first nine months, an operating margin of 8.8% equates to $313.6 million in operating income. This compares to operating margins in the third quarter and for the first three quarters in 2017 of 9.3% and 8.7%, respectively.

The benefit of tax reform contributed to a 21.7% increase in net income. In the third quarter, Watsco generated $79.2 million in net income compared to $65 million in 2017. Year-to-date, net income is $203.34 million compared to $165 million a year ago.

Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter were $2.11, a 15.9% increase over the $1.82 earned in the 2017 third quarter. In the first three quarters, diluted EPS totals $5.43 compared to $4.62 in 2017. For comparison, adjusted diluted earnings per share for all of 2017 were $5.54 (adjusted to exclude the benefit of tax reform).

The Confidence

Though the market is no longer displaying the same confidence in Watsco, the company itself is exuding confidence.

From its high of $192.94 in June 2018, Watsco's share price fell to $138.61 on October 29th. Yes, even after a stellar third quarter report on the 25th and the announcement of a dividend hike, the share price slipped.

And, that dividend announcement deserves more attention because it's the second one for 2018. In February, 2018, Watsco increased its dividend 16% from $1.25 per quarter to $1.45 per quarter. On October 25th, the company boosted it another 10% to $1.60 per quarter.

Watsco has actually been increasing its dividend every nine months. This is the fifth time since 2015. And, the bumps are not laughable. At year-end 2015, the rate was $0.70 per quarter. The bumps since have been $0.15, $0.20, $0.20, $0.20 and now, another $0.15.

In the third quarter report, Watsco shared it expects full-year earnings for 2018 to be in a range of $6.40 to $6.50. Admittedly, Watsco's historical payout ratio has tended to run high compared to what is normally recommended as “safe”. But, even Watsco would not be planning to pay a dividend of $6.40 in 2019 if it expected its earnings to remain flat in 2019.

The company's historical payout ratio hovers in the high 70% to low 80% range. Thus, if Watsco is planning to pay $1.60 per quarter, at least for the first nine months of 2019, it must be expecting earnings in 2019 to approach $8.00 per share.

Obviously, even if Watsco repeats this year's progress, a 5% to 6% bump in annual revenue alone will not lead to an earnings bump to $8.00 per share. In the summer of 2018, Watsco launched a focus on productivity.

In the past three years, Watsco's SG&A costs have increased almost $40 million annually, of which $25 million can be attributed to the company's investments in technology and its adoption. In the third quarter earnings call, the company noted three distinct initiatives:

a business intelligence platform to provide insights to 600+ P&L managers and their teams, proprietary order fulfillment software to deliver greater speed, convenience and order accuracy to customers (currently used in about two-thirds of the Company’s locations) and demand planning and inventory optimization software to improve fill-rates, improve inventory turns and reduce real estate requirements (currently implemented in about half of the Company’s supply chain).

At the onset, the company purposely adopted a “whatever it takes” approach.

“We told our leadership when we first introduced the technology, do what you need to do, hire whoever you need to, just go at it, because it's going to be brand new to our customers, and these customers are not used to change.”

Now, Watsco believes it's time to reap the benefits of these technologies and harvest the mounting productivity.

“But now that the platforms are pretty much proven, they should and will produce efficiencies that you'll see the return coming as time goes on.”

The company outlined three areas of cost that will garner the majority of its focus – 1) headcount, 2) facilities and 3) freight and delivery. The first target is to improve operating margin to 10%.

As an example, to date in 2018, if operating margin had been 10%, earnings would be approximately $6.45 or $1.00 per share greater.

Wisely, Watsco is also choosing to offer its employees a worthwhile incentive to engage in the initiative. The company boosted its 401K match by 33%, which is paid in stock.

Capital Allocation

In yet another indication of its confidence, Watsco also shared it intends to pay down the majority of its debt by the end of 2018. At the end of third quarter, the company owed $116 million.

Watsco continues to be forthright about its acquisition strategy.

“Our conservative mindset towards debt and maintaining a powerful balance sheet provides the safety and the flexibility to take advantage of any-size opportunity especially during periods of economic volatility.”

In the 2017 year-end earnings call, Watso was hardly shy as it had not made a “material” acquisition in three years.

“We have a very big appetite for large deals.”

Yet, a dependence on acquisitions is not included in projections.

In the 2018 third quarter, the company did acquire a small technology company, Alert Labs. The acquisition positions Watsco to offer an air conditioning measuring and monitoring device. It will perform real-time measuring and monitoring as well as predictive diagnostics and is scheduled to launch in the 2019 first quarter. The technology would be marketed to industry professionals.

“What we hear a lot from them is that they would embed this in service plans that they have with homeowners, as sort of a connected service plan or enhanced service plan.”

Despite the potential for such a device, Watsco feels it is too early to project revenue or earnings benefits.

Valuation

In 2017, with earnings of $5.54 and a dividend of $4.60, the market valued Watsco as high as $170. Earlier this year, with earnings expected to be at least $6.35 and a dividend of $5.60, the market's value reached nearly $193. Now, with earnings most likely to top $7.50 in 2019 and a dividend of at least $6.40, the market is valuing Watsco in the $150 range. For Watsco, the multiple has dropped from approximately 30 to approximately 20. Obviously, the market correction has reset multiples as it is unlikely the market believes Watsco will only earn $5.00 per share in 2019.

This market reset has resulted in increased dividend yields. At prices under $160, Watsco's yield tops 4%. The company has a 44 year history of dividend payments. Considering just the last five dividend rate increases over the past three years, the average growth rate is 18%.

For my GRAVY-seeking stock club and most DGI investors, this data certainly holds appeal.

