Entercom Communications: A Triple From Here

Entercom (ETM) is an out-of-favor old media company that's been discarded by many investors as a dying business. Recent execution challenges and competitor bankruptcies have reinforced this view. However, the execution challenges are temporary and we see significant tailwinds going into 2019. Once you look through the temporary issues, Entercom is a stable business with a manageable balance sheet trading at a 27% FCF yield. Insiders recognize this and have bought up an additional 3% of the shares outstanding in 2018 at prices above current levels. We see the potential for the stock to triple over the next few years.

Company Background

Entercom is the second largest owner of radio stations in the United States. It was founded in 1968 by Joe Field, who currently owns 8.5% of the shares outstanding and remains on the board as Chairman Emeritus. His son, David, is Chairman and CEO and owns an additional 2.8%. In late 2017 Entercom acquired CBS's (NYSE:CBS) radio business, which tripled the size of the company.

The business model is straightforward: Entercom broadcasts licensed and produced content over-the-air across 225+ stations in almost 50 markets and makes money primarily from advertising. Entercom stations have a combined weekly audience of over 80mm people ages 12+ in the US. The stations cover 61% of the total US 12+ population, including 87% of the 12+ population in the top 50 markets.

Our Differentiated View

The market has priced Entercom as a dying business: a shrinking old-media company that has been displaced in the age of smartphones. This view is reinforced by the fact that of Entercom's two largest competitors, #1 iHeartMedia (OTCPK:IHRTQ) is in Chapter 11 and #3 Cumulus Media (CMLS) just emerged from bankruptcy earlier this year. The company has also posted lackluster results since the CBS Radio deal, adding to the negative sentiment.

Contrary to the market, we see significantly higher underlying value in Entercom and expect the share price to reflect our view once near-term headwinds abate.

First, radio, rather than a dying medium, still has the widest reach at 93% of the adult US population every week, ahead of TV at 89% and smartphones at 83%. The number of weekly consumers reached by radio has also been growing, rather than declining. Radio also continues to dominate "share of ear" at 52% of total adult US audio listening time, 6x Pandora and Spotify combined. Additionally, as a hedge against shifting consumer habits, Entercom has a digital streaming and podcasting business and a live events business, which combined account for 15% of revenue.

Second, the bankruptcies of iHeartMedia and Cumulus were primarily caused by company-specific issues. iHeartMedia (formerly Clear Channel Communications) succumbed to excessive leverage as a result of a poorly timed peak-of-the-cycle LBO in 2008. Cumulus was also overlevered as the result of an aggressive acquisition binge in the early 2010s. In contrast, Entercom paid for CBS Radio with stock and is currently levered at 4.8x trailing EBITDA vs. 13x for iHeartMedia and 11x for Cumulus prior to their respective bankruptcies.

Third, the poor headline quarterly results were primarily driven by non-recurring issues and issues related to digesting CBS Radio. In both Q1 and Q2, Entercom saw same station revenue decline roughly 8% compared to the respective prior year quarters. Half the decline in both periods was due to the bankruptcy of an advertising reseller customer (US Traffic Network or USTN) resulting in the company not being able to recognize revenue. This lost revenue was particularly painful as all of it flowed to the bottom line, heavily impacting profitability. Going forward, the company should be able to replace this revenue through its other sales channels.

In addition to the USTN headwind, Entercom experienced revenue slowdown due to format and content changes at a handful of stations as a result of the merger. When these changes happen, revenue takes a hit as new, more relevant advertisers need to be found for the commercial slots. However, the large number of format changes is a temporary issue. Lastly, the radio stations acquired from CBS were orphaned assets that were neglected within the larger CBS organization. Prior to the acquisition, same station sales at CBS Radio were declining 1-2% per year while same station sales at Entercom were growing 1-2% per year. As the integration continues, we expect Entercom management to improve execution at the legacy CBS stations and bring them up to par with legacy Entercom stations.

Since March 2018, in response to the weakness in the share price, Chairman Emeritus Joe Field has purchased in the open market 3% of the shares outstanding at an average price of $9, over 40% above ETM's recent share price. We view this as a strong vote of confidence in both the business and the incredible value at today's price.

On a normalized basis, once integration is complete, we expect Entercom to generate over $450mm of EBITDA and $250mm of free cash flow. We calculate this based on 2017 pro forma combined EBITDA of $370mm adjusted for $110mm of merger synergies and $10mm of divestitures. Although recent results have been weaker than the 2017 numbers, we expect the shortfalls to be either temporary or filled by completed tuck-in acquisitions since the merger. From EBITDA, we subtract $90mm of cash interest, $40mm of capex, and $70mm of cash taxes per management guidance to arrive at our FCF estimate. Note that we are not giving any credit to revenue growth that management expects to achieve through better execution at legacy CBS Radio, which would provide additional upside. At a recent $6.49 per share, ETM is trading at 6.3x EV / EBITDA and a 27% FCF yield, which is extremely cheap.

Risks

The major risk to Entercom stock is the company's substantial leverage at 4.8x trailing EBITDA. However, Entercom is a highly cash generative. Through this transition period, despite the $30mm hit from USTN issues, we expect Entercom to generate over $100mm of FCF in 2018. Once the CBS Radio integration is complete, annual free cash flow should ramp up to $250mm. Entercom's next significant debt maturity is in 2024, which gives the company plenty of time to get its house in order. Between now and then, Entercom should generate over $1bn in free cash flow, making refinancing a non-issue.

Catalysts

In terms of near-term catalysts, 2018 is shaping up to be a heavily-contested election season. Television broadcasters have already commented on higher than expected spending on their Q2 earnings calls, and political advertisers tend to shift to radio ads closer to the election. Entercom could be the beneficiary of a significant boost in political ad spending, which would help offset some of the company's near-term issues.

Going into 2019, Entercom will also face easier comps as the lost USTN revenue in Q1 and Q2 of this year sets up the company for a 4 percentage point boost in growth in Q1 and Q2.

Once the CBS Radio integration is complete, Entercom will begin to generate significant cash flow. The company has already banked over $40mm of run-rate cost synergies through Q2 and is on track to achieve $110mm of run-rate cost synergies by mid-2019. Once the company's profitability becomes clear to investors, we expect the stock to re-rate to at least 10x FCF given its dominant market position, which would be a triple from today's levels.

Conclusion

Recent poor results and overleveraged competitors present us with an opportunity to own a stable business at an extremely attractive price. Insiders agree and have been aggressively buying the stock. The company should get a lift from tailwinds going into 2019, and we see long-term potential of a triple.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.