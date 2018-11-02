Eni: E&P Drives Revenue And Profit Higher

EV/EBITDA and P/E are at the lowest end of the peer group.

Since January 1, 2018, Italian oil supermajor Eni (E) outperformed all its closest peers, except Norwegian Equinor (EQNR), and outperformed SPDR® S&P Oil & Gas E&P ETF on the wave of oil prices rally.

E data by YCharts E data by YCharts

On October 26, 2018, Eni presented its results for the first 9M of FY18, and there are a plethora of incredible improvements inside it. Speaking about the upside potential, I assume the firm is still undervalued according to the EV/EBITDA multiple. Let's go down to details.

Zohr gas field. Source: The firm's website.

What do investors pay for?

After reading the most recent quarterly report and earnings call transcript of Eni, I consider there is nothing that could disappoint its shareholders. Indeed, do margins expansion, solid production and new projects ramp-up indicate distress or fragility? New start-ups in Angola, Congo, Ghana and Egypt substantially contributed to the production of 1.844 mmboepd in the 9M of FY18 and braced the top line, which finally passed a €56.8 billion mark with a 13% increase compared to the respective period of the previous FY. Egyptian Nooros, Zohr, Indonesian Jangkrik giant projects are the brilliant holdings of its E&P portfolio.

More specifically:

As a reminder, in FY16, Eni reported EBIT of only €2,157 million, and in FY15, its operations were unprofitable even before deduction of interest expense. On the contrary, in the third quarter of FY18, the firm's reported operating income was 61% higher than annual EBIT in FY16. Beyond a doubt, this is an enormous improvement backed by recuperated oil prices and masterful management. 9M EBITDA surged by 47%. I have calculated this non-GAAP measure as a sum of IFRS operating profit and depreciation, amortisation, depletion and impairment from the CFS. 9M PBT jumped by spectacular 144%. 9M net profit almost tripled from €1.3B in FY17 to €3.7B in FY18.

Speaking about the expansion of margins, I should say that:

EBITDA margin jumped from 18.9% to 24.5%. 9M FY18 operating margin grew up to 14.9% compared to 7.3% in the first nine months of FY17. PBT margin was 14.4%, significantly higher than 6.7% a year ago. Net profit margin was slightly offset by increased income taxes, which more than doubled from €2.01B to €4.45B. Nevertheless, profit margin comprised 6.6%, 4% higher than a year ago.

Regarding operating efficiency, the universe of comparable companies is unquestionably dominated by Norwegian Equinor. Nevertheless, Eni is in the 2nd place, and its EBIT margin (TTM) is also respectable:

Own creation. Data source: Morningstar.com

Regarding EBITDA margin, Equinor also dominates, while Eni remains in the 2nd place, and other peers show significantly less impressive margins:

Own creation. Data source: Morningstar.com

Eni's business consists of 4 units: E&P, Gas & Power, Refining, Marketing, Chemicals and Corporate. The truth is that E&P is a crucial IFRS EBIT driver, as far as E&P operating income is 13.5x higher than G&P and 13.8x higher than R&M and Chemicals. Also, the capital spending is undoubtedly E&P-concentrated. What is more, Eni is exceptionally focused on offshore Africa with 56.9% of hydrocarbon production coming from Egypt (15.8%), Sub-Saharan Africa (19%) and North Africa (22.2%) combined. The principal contributor to the Egyptian production is, of course, the affluent Zohr gas field.

The balance sheet

Figures presented in the group balance sheet do not reflect any severe deviations or signs of financial distress. With all projects running as expected, increased production and solid top line, there are no threats to the stability. I have computed several widely used ratios to examine the consistency and resilience of the statement of financial position. Here are the outcomes:

Current Ratio comprised 1.4. This figure has not changed since June 30, 2018. Current liabilities are safely covered by current assets. Cash Asset Ratio was slightly weaker, less than 1, 0.55 compared to 0.51 on June 30, 2018, but on the acceptable level. Cash and cash equivalents compared to the previous quarter increased by 38.9%. More importantly, Eni reported total debt of €26,036 million. Its EBITDA (TTM), according to Morningstar, is €22.08B. In this regard, total debt/EBITDA equals to 1.179, and that deserves a round of applause.

Source: Eni results for the third quarter and nine months of 2018. P. 25.

I assume investors are aware that Moody's downgraded the firm. It is worth mentioning that it happened due to the credit risk associated with the Italian sovereign debt, not because of Eni's balance sheet flaws. CFO vastly commented on this matter:

… I really believe that we did not deserve this downgrade that you know is due to the strict rule apply by Moody's of the two maximum different between the government-related entities and the sovereign rating … Even more is recognized in this report that we are performing even better-than-expected. So really decision is going to penalize at least in term of info that is being circulated more than we deserve. Anyway, I do not believe that this decision will negatively impact on our financial capability. Our balance sheet is stronger and stronger.

Free Cash Flow generation and capex priorities

Eni's cash generation machine works splendidly. During the earnings call, CFO Massimo Mondazzi mentioned that "E&P free cash flow in nine months is also higher than our full year dividend." According to Morningstar, Eni's FCF (TTM) is €2.44B. In FY17, this figure was 1.7x lower. In FY16, the company showed even negative FCF of €(1.5)B.

Eni will spend €7.7B on capex, or $8.73B. By comparison, its closest European peer Equinor expects its capex level to be ~$9B in 2018. During the first nine months of FY18, the company has already spent €6.3B, 3% less than a year ago. Its investing activities are focused on an E&P segment, which consumed 91% of capex, 72% were spent on development and only 4% on exploration.

Shareholders should remember that capital allocation strategy and buybacks are highly dependent on leverage as CFO emphasised during the earnings call. In this regard, March 2019 announcements and performance in Q4 FY18 are of great importance.

Valuation

In my opinion, Eni's closest peers in terms of market capitalisation and operations (Oil & Gas integrated, operating worldwide) are Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), BP (BP), Total SA (TOT), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Equinor. The most common multiple used for evaluation of E&P and integrated Oil & Gas firms is EV/EBITDA. The results of comparison are as follows:

Own creation. Data source: Morningstar.com

Price-to-Earnings multiple also indicates undervaluation:

TOT PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

It appears that average (14.55x) and median (13.78x) P/E multiples for this peer group specify a 19-26% discount. By all accounts, Italian oil supermajor is significantly undervalued. Taking into consideration the plethora of opportunities that Eni currently has and its affluent reserves with a preponderance of gas, the market has not already correctly priced the hydrocarbon giant.

Conclusion

I don't see any signs of fragility in Eni's recent results. Its future projects also do not undermine confidence. Also, Zohr has an upside: as CEO mentioned during the Q&A session of the earnings call:

… we'll target to achieve by end of 2019 a target of 3.2 Bcf per day of production.

This means a 1.6x increase from the current level of 2 Bcf per day (approximately 365 mboepd).

To put it briefly, its shareholders invest in:

World-class asset portfolio dominated by natural gas.

Sound fundamentals with total debt/EBITDA multiple of record 1.17.

And steadily increasing FCF, enough to pay dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.