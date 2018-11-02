Singapore Post, Ltd. (SPSTF) CEO Paul Coutts on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Singapore Post, Ltd. (OTCPK:SPSTF) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Good morning. Welcome to SingPost’s results briefing for the Second Quarter and Half Year of FY ’18, ’19. This is Jason from Investor Relations. With me today is our Group CEO Mr. Paul Coutts, as well as our Group CFO Mr. Richard Lai joining us for the first time.

I will now hand over the session to Richard for an overview of our results. Richard, please.

Richard Lai

Thank you, Jason. Good morning and welcome to our results briefing. Let me first share an overview of our Q2 results. Group revenue was up 2.2% to $368.7 million. We recorded a strong group profit for operating activity up 33.5% year-on-year to $40 million.

Due to negative contribution from associates with 4PX continuing to invest for growth, underlying net profit rose a little over at 0.4% to $28.1 million. Having said that, we have just announced that 4PX had completed the issuance of additional shares to China, with that our stake will be diluted to 19.75% and we will see equity account of 4PX as an associate going forward.

The board had declared and interim Q2 dividend of 0.5% per share, same as last year. This brings total dividends for the year to $0.01 so far.

We shall now move on to a more detailed analysis of the interim statement. The revenue growth of 2.2% was mainly due to higher contribution from international mail and property. Growth in profit on operating activities was driven by higher contribution from the post and parcel, logistic and property segment.

Associates and JV recorded a loss of $3.6 million, due largely to 4PX, which continues to invest to handle the growth in cross-border, e-commerce volumes for Alibaba. In Q2 the group recorded an exceptional loss of $2.9 million due mainly to fair value loss on warrants from associated company compared to a fair value gain of $0.9 last year. Consequently reported net profit declined 12.9%. Notwithstanding the exceptional items, we managed to maintain the underlying net profit.

Operating expenses declined 0.4% in Q2 demonstrating the success of our cost management initiatives. Excluding volume related expenses, operating expenses would have declined 7.4%. Volume related expense remains the largest cost component for the group and rose 4.9% in Q2 in line with the higher volumes.

Labor and related expenses declined by 6.2% as our productivity enhancement and cost management initiative led to local contracted services, as well as lower staff costs. Administrative, selling and other expenses declined 11.1% as higher Property related expenses relating to the new retail mall offset by the lower professional fees.

Let me share some operating highlights for the quarter. We have made significant progress in winning in our home market. Parcel sorting volumes at the logistic hub rose 38% year-on-year to 21,000 parcels daily. Utilization was 21% compared to 15% last year.

With respect to extracting full value from our investments, Quantium Solutions losses narrowed significantly compared to last year. As announced, 4PX has completed an issuance of new shares to China. This will deepen the business integration between 4PX, Alibaba and SingPost for cross-border e-commerce volumes. Under our drive to cost leadership initiative we have successfully reduced operating expenses by 0.4% for the quarter even as revenue rose 2.2%.

E-commerce related revenues now make up 51.3% of the group revenue. For Q2 e-commerce related revenue rose 2.2% year-on-year, driven by higher e-commerce deliveries on our Postal and Parcel network. This was partially offset by revenue decline in our e-commerce business segment.

This chart shows the impact of various segments on underlying net profit. Profit on operating activities from logistics, property and post and parcel segments rose. However these were offset by negative contributions from the e-commerce segment, as well as from associates and JV, consequently underlying net profit rose slightly by 0.4% in quarter two.

Let me now move on to the cash flow and balance sheet. For the half year ended 30, 2018 operating cash flow before working capital changes rose 11% to $105.1 million from $94.7 million last year. Working capital movement was negative $76 million in the first half of the year due to the timing of payment in respect of international mail terminal dues. As a result net cash flow from operating activities for the half year ended 30 September 2018 declined to $11.8 million from $50.5 million last year.

Capital expenditure declined to 18.8 million for the quarter compared to $38.9 million last year due to the completion of SingPost Centre retail mall development. Consequently free cash flow was negative $7 million due largely to timing difference in our payments.

Since the close of the period ended 30th September 2018, the group has received payments amounting to about $50 million, which will be recorded in the cash flow statement for the period ending December 31, 20189.

Now move to the balance sheet and financial indicators. Cash and cash equivalent stood at $285.2 million at 30 September 2018. Total borrowings rose $293.7 million at 30 September 2018, as the group switched from the – an intercompany loan for a foreign subsidiary to an external loan for better matching for the - of currency. The group was in a net debt position of $8.5 million at 30 September 2018, due largely to timing difference in receipt and collection of payments.

EBITDA, excluding exceptional items rose slightly $100.8 million for first half of the year. Notwithstanding the increased debt interest cover ratio stands at 20.8 times for the first half of the year compared to 17.4 times last year.

We now move onto segmental result, and for this I will had over to Jason.

Jason Lim

The next slide provides an overview of the various segments contribution to group revenue and operating profit for the quarter. For operating revenue, the post and parcel segment remains the largest contributor followed by logistics and e-commerce segment.

In terms of profit on operating activities, post and parcel is also the largest contributor at $42.1 followed by the property segment at $13.3 million. The logistic segmented reported a positive contribution of $0.3 million for Q2 compared to a $9 million loss last year, which had a forward debt provision of $5.2 million. E-commerce segment losses widened to $11.2 million due to challenges in the U.S. business.

Next we will take a closer look at each of the segments. In post and parcel revenue rose 1.6% in Q2 and 3.6% in H1 and higher international mail revenue from cross-border e-commerce deliveries helped offset the impact of lower domestic letter volumes.

The group is starting to reap operating synergies from the ongoing integration of our last-mile delivery capabilities in the post and parcel divisions. Profit on operating activities rose 5.1% in Q2 and 0.5% in Q1. This was driven by higher margins from our domestic last-mile e-commerce related delivery.

In the Logistics segment revenue rose slightly in Q2, driven by the freight-forwarding business under Famous Holdings. This was offset by revenue decline at Quantium Solutions which lost some customers meet an ongoing review of our unfavorable contract, so in order to improve profitability. For H1 logistics revenue declined 1% due to lower revenue from Quantium Solutions.

This segment registered profit on operating activities of $0.3 million in Q2 and $0.4 million in H1 compared to operating losses last year. These were largely due to a reduction in losses at Quantium Solutions.

In the e-commerce segment revenue declined 0.5% in Q2 and 2.4% in HI. The U.S. businesses were impacted by pricing pressures due to competitive intensity, which also lead to certain customer contract being renewed at lower rates. This was exacerbated by an increase in costs due to ongoing initiatives to integrate TradeGlobal and Jagged Peak, as well as investments in automation. As a result, operating losses rose to $11.2 million in Q2 and $20.5 million in H1. The group is executing on a business plan and we remain focused on growing volumes and managing costs in the upcoming peak season.

Property segment revenue, which comprises commercial property rental and the self-storage business rose 20.7% in Q2 and 26.5% in H1. This was due largely to the SingPost Center retail mall which we opened in October 2017.

Committed occupancy for the mall improved to 99.1% as at 30th, September up from 96.7% as at 30th June. Boosted by rental income from the mall, profit on operating activities rose 54.1% in Q2 and 60.3% in H1.

With that we conclude our presentation. Thank you.

