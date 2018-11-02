This 9.1%-Yielding BDC Remains A Core Holding For High-Yield Investors

Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) reported strong earnings for its third quarter on October 31, which caused its stock to pop by more than 5 percent. The business development company about covers its dividend payout with net investment income, and has net interest income upside during the current rate hiking cycle. I see Ares Capital Corp. as a high-quality core holding in a high-yield income portfolio. Shares are moderately valued, and throw off a dividend yield of 9.1 percent.

Ares Capital Corp. released another deck of convincing financials for its third quarter on Wednesday. The business development company earned $0.45/share in core earnings and $0.44/share in net investment income which easily exceeded the BDC's dividend payout of $0.39/share. The consensus was for a non-GAAP EPS of $0.40/share.

Here's a snapshot of Ares Capital Corp.'s key financials in the third quarter.

Source: Ares Capital Corp. Earnings Release

Portfolio Snapshot

Ares Capital Corp.'s investment portfolio largely consisted of relatively secure first and second lien senior secured loans. For instance, the BDC's first and second lien senior secured loans combined accounted for ~74 percent of Ares Capital Corp.'s portfolio investments at the end of Q3-2018.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

Source: Ares Capital Corp. Earnings Presentation

Ares Capital Corp.'s portfolio was valued at $11.2 billion at the end of last quarter which was almost unchanged from the previous year.

Importantly, though, 83 percent of Ares Capital Corp.'s portfolio investments are linked to floating-rates, providing ARCC with a real shot at rising net interest income as long as the Federal Reserve pushes interest rates higher.

Here's a more detailed breakdown of Ares Capital Corp.'s investment portfolio.

Source: Ares Capital Corp.

Portfolio Quality

High-yield income vehicles like Ares Capital Corp. make loans to middle market companies which means investors may want to keep a close eye on the company's portfolio quality.

Portfolio quality can be measured by the amount of non-accruals, or non-performing loans in a BDC's portfolio. The lower the amount of non-accruals (measured as a percentage of either cost or fair value), the higher the credit quality. Non-accruals/non-performing loans reflect troubled loans where the borrower is not making contractual interest payments, therefore putting the overall principal at risk.

At the end of the September quarter, for instance, Ares Capital Corp.'s non-accruals, as a percentage of fair value, dropped to just 0.6 percent.

Here's a non-accrual overview.

Source: Ares Capital Corp.

Dividend Stats

The business development company has good, though not great, dividend coverage stats. In the last twelve quarters, for instance, Ares Capital Corp. pulled in $0.37/share in net investment income, on average, compared to $0.38/share in quarterly dividend payments. Ares Capital Corp., however, raised its dividend payout in the last quarter from $0.38/share to $0.39/share, reflecting an increase of 2.6 percent.

Here's an overview of Ares Capital Corp.'s net investment income, dividend and NII-payout ratio over the last twelve quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Ares Capital Corp.'s shares popped 5.5 percent after the earnings release on Wednesday, due to stronger-than-expected NII, and improving dividend coverage. Today, income investors seeking access to Ares Capital Corp.'s dividend have to pay ~9.8x Q3-2018 run-rate net investment income and ~1.0x net asset value (last reported NAV: $17.16/share).

And here's how ARCC compares against other major BDCs in the sector in terms of P/NAV-ratio.

ARCC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Ares Capital Corp can be expected to do well as long as the U.S. economy is roaring ahead, demand for new capital remains high, and non-performing loans are low. Things are likely to change as the economy slides into a recession, which would likely cause BDCs to sell at steeper discounts to NAV in order to reflect growing loan default risks. For the time being, Ares Capital Corp. is a solid income play with promising NII-upside in a rising rate environment.

Your Takeaway

I see Ares Capital Corp. as a high-quality core holding in my high-yield income portfolio. The business development company has a diversified, defensively-positioned debt investment portfolio and has a low amount of non-accruals, indicating robust portfolio quality. The BDC also about covers its dividend with NII, and dividend coverage stats have improved in the last three quarters. Shares sell for about net asset value, and continue to have an attractive risk-reward. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCC, MAIN, GAIN, PSEC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.