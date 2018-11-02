MGM Resorts - I'm Still On The Sidelines

I remain on the sidelines for the time being due to the company's slow growth expectations and unattractive valuation.

In my previous article about MGM Resorts (MGM), I discussed the company's troubles to grow sales. Back then, the company suffered due to weakness in Las Vegas which offset gains from new projects in the US and strong growth in China. As much as I like the company's 'product' portfolio, I have to pass when it comes to buying the current correction. Source: MGM Resorts

Weakness And Tough Comps Pressure Earnings

Before I go any further, let me say that I did expect the third quarter to be tough. Last year, Las Vegas benefited from a large number of conventions as well as blockbuster sports events like the fight between McGregor and Mayweather. Unfortunately, the results below do not show serious strength in the company's third quarter of 2017. Back then, the company saw a 6% EPS decline to $0.33. In the most recent third quarter, the company is reporting another decline. This time we are dealing with a 27% decline to $0.24. Expectations were a bit lower at $0.18 which is a good thing. The company did better than expected. Note that I am discussing adjusted EPS. Unadjusted EPS was $0.02 higher due to the sale of Mandarin Oriental Las Vegas.

Source: Estimize

Sales on the other hand hit a new all-time high at $3.029 billion. This is roughly $100 million above expectations and 7% higher on a year-on-year basis. The growth rate is 5 points below the 12% growth rate of Q3 of 2017 and more or less in line with the average of 2017. This means that sales are not in a declining trend which also is a good thing. Actually, sales growth has been positive every single quarter since Q3 of 2016 when the recovery hit US casino's top line.

MGM data by YCharts

That being said, overall adjusted property EBITDA came in at $820 million. Domestic resorts saw an EBITDA decrease of 12% to 627 million. The domestic resorts property EBITDA margin decreased 3.33 points to 28.1%.

Domestic net revenues declined 2% to $2.2 billion. Total casino revenue increased 1%. This is entirely due to the recently opened operations in Springfield MA. Domestic casino comps were actually down 3% which displays the weakness quite well. Total table wins in Las Vegas declined 15%. The company also reported a 3.9% decline of RevPAR (revenue per available room). The good news is that this is still better than the company's own guidance (5%-7% decline).

The company's 50% owned Citycenter operations yielded total adjusted EBITDA of $85 million. This is a decline of 20% while margins declined 5.43 points to 29%. Especially lower RevPAR values did a number on the company's performance in Las Vegas.

Last but not least, we see that China continues to report strong results. The company's 56% owned MGM China division reported a 7% increase of adjusted property EBITDA to $130 million. Note that this is just a small part of the total property EBITDA of $820 million. That said, growth was entirely provided by the MGM Cotai which opened its doors this year. MGM Macau EBITDA was actually down 2% which once again shows the weak performance on a comparable 'store' basis. Adjusted property margins declined 5.9 points to 21.5% due to an 18 basis points decline of MGM Macau operations and low margins of just 6.9% when it comes to the newly opened MGM Cotai.

Additionally, let me share an overview of official Las Vegas visitor statistics that show that it is extremely hard (impossible) for large Las Vegas operators to report significant growth. Visitor volume and convention attendance is down both in September (last available data) and on a YTD basis. Also look at the RevPAR results that are down just like MGM's RevPAR stats.

Source: Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority

With that in mind, what can we expect going forward?

What's Next?

According to MGM, we can expect sales to rebound in the fourth quarter. RevPAR is expected to rise 1%-2% while adjusted property EBITDA margins are likely to be stable in Q4. These expectations are supported by a higher than expected number of convention attendees and a comparable month that is less hard to beat than Q3 of 2017.

Source: MGM Resorts Q3/2018 Earnings Presentation

Personally, I believe that sales are going to rebound as well. The current weakness was expected and the fact that MGM is mainly dependent on the Las Vegas market is no surprise to anyone.

That said, I expect that a lot is currently priced in. The stock declined to less than $25 over the past few weeks along with general stock market weakness.

Personally I am not interested in buying MGM at the current price. Not because I think the stock is going much lower, but because I like casinos with more exposure in high growth markets better. Those companies are Wynn (WYNN) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS).

Moreover, the current valuation of MGM is another reason to be cautious. The current PE ratio is at 33 with a forward PE of 20. The PEG ratio is above 5.0. This would not be a problem if the company were in a high growth market. However, Las Vegas is not providing the growth expectations it would require to buy the current valuation and the global expansion is not going fast enough to justify a purchase at the current price.

But then again, the company is not in danger, nor is management doing a bad job. It's just the market environment and the mature stage of the business cycle that keeps investors away from gaming stocks like MGM.

To put it in other words, I am currently staying away until I see catalysts that could give Las Vegas gaming stocks some serious momentum.

I'll keep you updated!

