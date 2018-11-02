Let's Play Monopoly, Start By Landing On This Blue-Chip REIT

I own more shares in Realty Income than any other stock and much like owning Boardwalk, I will smile every time that I collect a dividend check.

Remember that this crown jewel property is located between GO and Luxury Tax, and pairs with Park Place to complete the Dark Blue property set.

As a kid, I always enjoyed playing the boardgame Monopoly, and maybe that’s why as an analyst, I consider REIT investing to be the perfect career. As a youth I would spend countless hours rolling the dice and stock-piling cash, so when I landed on the most expensive property on the board, I would pounce on it.

My strategy was plain and simple, I would focus on the big blue property, known as Boardwalk, name inspired by Atlantic City Boardwalk in New Jersey. I would wait patiently until I landed on the most prestigious property (that generates the most rent revenue).

Why is Boardwalk the most desirable?

Remember that this crown jewel property is located between GO and Luxury Tax, and pairs with Park Place to complete the Dark Blue property set. Although it's the most expensive property to rent on the entire board, it's cheaper to upgrade than any of the Green Properties because there are only two Dark Blues instead of three. For every hotel rent on Boardwalk, the owner receives $2,000.

But there’s another reason that I like owning Boardwalk and it has to do with the return on equity. If I own both Boardwalk and Park Place, I can build a massive hotel empire and when someone lands on either property, well, words can’t describe it, so here’s a picture:

Take it from me, nobody likes getting wiped out when they get hit with an unexpected bill, like landing on Boardwalk. The quickest way to go bankrupt is to be short on cash, and not own of the most prestigious properties on the board.

But sometimes you must be persistent when playing Monopoly, and that means that you should be practice patience and discipline. I have seen many players get wiped out early by chasing yield, and ultimately the best way to be successful in Monopoly, or the game of life, is to be willing to pass GO until you know it’s time to put hard-earned money to work.

Finally, my strategy for winning is not tied to just one trophy property. The key to building a successful real estate empire is to practice diversification. You have to own Park Place and Boardwalk to own hotels, and it’s critical to own other asset types as well (utilities and railroads in Monopoly).

Now let me tell you why I consider this REIT to be the most prestigious REIT in the universe that deserves shelf space in practically ever investor’s portfolio. Let’s Play Monopoly, Start By Landing On This Blue-Chip REIT.

This Blue-Chip REIT Is Hard To Beat

Over the years, Realty Income (O) has evolved into a massive net lease REIT with 5,694 properties (leased to 260 commercial tenants in 48 industries) located in 49 states and Puerto Rico. This blue-chip REIT has incredible scale, well-diversified by tenant, industry, geography, and - to a certain extent - property type. No tenant represents more than 6.6% of revenue:

In the third quarter Realty Income proved its scale advantage by investing around $609 million in 238 properties located in 25 states, at an average initial cash cap rate of 6.34% and with a weighted-average lease term of 15.3 years.

Year-to-date 2018, the company has invested $1.465 billion in 591 properties located in 37 states at an average initial cash cap rate of 6.32%, and with a weighted-average lease term of 14.4 years.

One such transaction closed in the third quarter was a sale/leaseback with 7-Eleven, now Realty Income’s second-largest tenant (as viewed above). According to management, this deal was around “75 to 50 basis points higher than what you would get in the one-off market” and Realty Income is one of the few REITs that could complete such a large deal ($50 million in revenue added with this 7-Eleven deal).

This is just one example of how scale is advantageous, and because Realty Income is the dominant player in Net Lease, it can filter the universe (over $2 Trillion investable) to source the best risk-adjusted properties. In the third quarter, Realty Income sourced more than $8.4 billion in acquisition opportunities (58% were portfolios and 42% were one-off assets). Year-to-date, the company has sourced approximately $26 billion in potential transaction opportunities.

Realty also has the lowest G&A ratio in the net lease REIT sector (excluding the recent CEO severance payment…more on the below) and the company projects G&A to be approximately 5% in 2018.

Proving Out the Diversification Strategy

Realty Income’s top 20 tenants are highly insulated from changing consumer behavior. Nineteen of these top 20 tenants fall into at least one category (service, non-discretionary, low-price point retail or non-retail). The portfolio today is less cyclical with superior credit and diversification versus the prior downturn in 2008-2009:

Case in point, Walgreens is Realty Income's largest tenant (at 6.4% of rental revenue) and drugstores remain the largest industry at 10.5% of rental revenue. Within the retail portfolio, over 90% of rent comes from tenants with a service, non-discretionary and/or low price point component to their business. Realty Income believes these characteristics allow tenants to compete more effectively with e-commerce and operate in a variety of economic environments.

These factors have been particularly relevant in today's retail climate where the vast majority of U.S. retailer bankruptcies in 2017 were in industries that do not have these characteristics. To mitigate such risks, Realty Income has excellent credit quality in the portfolio with 46% of annualized rental revenue generated from investment grade rated tenants.

It’s also worth noting that Realty Income is not a mall or shopping center REIT and the company should not be compared with the peers. As viewed below, there is much less cash flow volatility related to longer duration net lease REITs.

The Blue-Chip Balance Sheet

In the third quarter Realty Income continued to maintain a conservative capital structure, which contributed to the S&P upgrade to A- earlier this year. As you can see below, the company has similar ratings with Moody’s (and is only one of seven REITs with at least two A ratings).

During the third quarter, Realty Income issued $293 million of common stock primarily through its ATM program. The company’s overall leverage remains modest as debt-to-EBITDA ratio remains 5.5x, and the fixed charge coverage is 4.6x. The weighted-average maturity of bonds is approximately nine years, which is over a year longer than it was a year-ago.

The overall debt maturity schedule remains in excellent shape with only $7.3 million of debt coming due the remainder of this year and only $91 million coming into next year and the maturity schedule is very well laddered thereafter.

The company continues to have low leverage, strong coverage metrics and excellent liquidity. Recently the company announced the expansion of its $3.25 billion unsecured credit facility. The new facility increases the capacity of the revolver from $2 billion to $3 billion, plus a $1 billion accordion expansion feature.

As part of the recast, we the company issued a new $250 million term loan with a tenor of just under 5.5 years. Concurrently, it executed a floating to fixed interest rate swap, which effectively fixed the interest rate on the term loan at 3.89% (23 lenders participated in the new credit facility).

Realty Income’s overall cost of capital is in excellent shape, back in the mid-4% range (with a $60 stock price). This blue-chip REIT can do a lot of damage with a low cost of capital, this spread investor is stronger than ever.

Cap rates have essentially remained unchanged in the third quarter: Investment-grade properties continue to trade around 5% to high 6% cap rate range, and non-investment grade properties trade from high 5% to low 8% cap rate range.

The company’s investment spreads, relative to weighted-average cost of capital are averaging 154 basis points in the third quarter (the company defines investment spreads as an initial cash yield less its nominal first year weighted-average cost of capital).

The Latest Earnings Results

In the third quarter Realty Income’s Funds from operations (or FFO) per share was $0.81 and Adjusted funds from operations (or AFFO) was $0.81 per share, representing a 5.2% increase. The company opted to increase the low-end of the 2018 AFFO per share guidance by $0.02, from $3.16 to $3.21, to a range of $3.18 to $3.21.

Occupancy in the third quarter, based on the number of properties, was 98.8%, an increase of 50 basis points versus the year-ago period. The company expects occupancy to remain in the mid-98% for 2018. During the quarter, the company re-leased 64 properties, recapturing approximately 108% of the expiring rent.

Year-to-date, the company has re-leased 166 properties, recapturing approximately 106% of the expiring rent. Since listing in 1994, the company has re-leased or sold over 2,800 properties with leases expiring, recapturing 100% of rent on those properties that were released.

Realty Income’s same-store rental revenue increased 1% during the quarter and 0.9% year-to-date. These results are consistent with the company’s projected run rate for 2018 of 1%. Approximately 87% of the re-leases have contractual rent increases.

Everyone Should Own This Blue Chip

Since 1994, Realty Income has out-performed the DJIA, Nasdaq, the Equity REIT Index, and the S&P 500:

Here’s a snapshot (below) of Realty Income’s performance (since 1994) compared with the S&P 500:

Of course, as any intelligent investor recognizes, dividend growth drives share price appreciation, and Realty Income has excelled at its dividend track record. In September the company announced the 84th consecutive quarterly dividend increase, which is the 98th increase in the amount of the dividend since the company's listing on the NYSE in 1994.

There were just around a dozen REITs that increased their dividend during the last recession, and as viewed below, Realty Income out-performed a majority of stalwart S&P 500 companies.

Realty Income’s superior performance can viewed below: Realty Income is shaded in “orange” and ranks #1 (in terms of low volatility) for rental revenue, gross margin, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, and unsecured debt. The company ranks #2 in debt/EBITDA and #3 in occupancy. The other shaded ovals represent REITs that currently have at least two A-/A3 credit ratings or better…a picture tells 1000 thousand words:

Start By Landing On This Blue-Chip REIT

OK, back to Monopoly, my favorite boardgame and my favorite REIT…

As I said earlier, patience is part of the game, and before hitting the BUY button, let’s take a closer look at valuation. Here’s how Realty Income’s dividend yield compares with the peer group:

I hope you took advantage of the pullback, and my previous articles in which I have been pounding the table regarding this “flight to quality” REIT. I’ve been arguing this for years, and now Mr. Market is “on board” with my recommendations. In October Realty Income was a top performer and materially out-performed the S&P 500.

I’m not suggesting that I deserve a victory lap, but it’s clear that when people want quality, they turn to this blue-chip REIT. Now let’s examine Realty Income’s P/FFO multiple compared with the Net Lease REIT peers:

As you can see, there’s no bargain here, at least for this Boardwalk look-alike. Again, when folks begin thinking about trade wars, rising rates, mid-terms, etc., they turn to quality names like Realty Income.

How To Play It: Realty Income is now trading at $60.27 per share, and we consider this sound (fair) value. We are maintaining a BUY, with an emphasis to buy below $60.00 (at a modest pullback). This means that we don’t consider an initial investment dangerous, but as most value investors recognize, any stock should be purchased with a margin of safety.

That kind of leads back to Boardwalk, the most expensive property on the Monopoly board. One of my secrets to winning is to own Boardwalk, but also to maintain adequate diversification. I own more shares in Realty Income than any other stock and much like owning Boardwalk, I will smile every time that I collect a dividend check. So now you know why I smile a lot!!!

What About the CEO Departure?

Recently Realty Income said that its previous CEO, John Case, was being replaced by Sumit Roy (was formerly president). On the earnings call yesterday Roy said,

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with the Board and the team to evolve and execute on our strategic priorities, and I am confident Realty Income can continue to capture opportunities to build and enhance our portfolio and drive value for our stakeholders.”

According to filings Case will receive a bonus for 2018 or an accrued bonus relative to his compensation of approximately $28 million that is in-line with his employment agreement. One analyst commented on the earnings call, hoping to get more clarity as it relates to the sudden departure by Case.

My Take: I know Case and Roy and I have always considered them solid executives. I have no problem with Roy as the CEO, and in fact, I believe that he is well-qualified to lead the company as it becomes a more dominant player in the REIT sector.

However, I have an issue with the Board and the lack of transparency as it relates to the departure. As a publicly traded company (and member of the S&P 500) Realty Income should be more transparent. We (investors) are paying the $28 million tab and “we” should have the details.

As you know, transparency is critically important and I believe the Board should have been more aligned with regard to these recent changes. As I said, the good news is that Roy is more than qualified and there should be no disruption with the changing of the guard. Food for thought...

Dear Realty Income Board:

Frankness enhances credibility and the higher the investors' uncertainty about the firm, the larger the information risk premium that they will demand for holding the stock. The company should pay attention to well-regarded bloggers with a large following and well-substantiated opinions.

Sincerely,

Brad Thomas (large shareholder, enthusiast and drum-beater)

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

