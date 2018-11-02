Tesla's 10-Q Reveals Q3 May Not Have Been Profitable, After All

Not even a Saudi Prince buys 1,500 Teslas, so did Tesla sell them to a rental car agency (Enterprise) without disclosing it?

At the low end - 10% of $1.15 billion - that represents the equivalent of a minimum of approximately 1,500 cars.

In the 10-Q, Tesla now reveals that one entity constitutes 10% or more of its accounts receivable balance.

In the October 24 earnings report, Tesla revealed $52 million in ZEV credits, but kept silent about $137 million in non-ZEV credits.

Tesla’s November 1 10-Q filing reveals two things in particular that cast the notion of Q3 profitability into doubt.

On October 24, 2018, Tesla (TSLA) “shocked and awed” Wall Street by posting a $312 million profit, which was higher than the Wall Street consensus. At the time, I wrote investors should wait for the 10-Q filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in order to get a better view of how this $312 million profit was calculated.

Tesla filed this 10-Q on November 1, 2018, just over week after the preliminary earnings report was published. As it turns out, the 10-Q contains important gremlins that throw the whole “Tesla was profitable” narrative into severe doubt or worse.

Let’s start with the lowest-hanging fruit. On page 41 in the 10-Q, Tesla discloses this:

“ZEV credits sales were $52.3 million and non-ZEV regulatory credits sales were $137.2 million in the three months ended September 30, 2018, compared to $0.6 million ZEV credit sales and $19.5 million in non-ZEV regulatory credit sales in the three months ended September 30, 2017.”

So that’s the language from November 1. In the October 24 earnings release, Tesla only disclosed the $52 million ZEV part - not the $137 million non-ZEV part. This alone constitutes almost half of Tesla’s $312 million reported profit for the quarter.

Why is this important? These regulatory credits are arbitrary government-forced payments from other entities to Tesla’s shareholders. They could stop at any time if U.S. federal and/or state legislative bodies - or the U.S. president - were to push for such a change accordingly. They aren’t necessarily “one-time gains” - but they also are not considered “permanent” by all shareholders and analysis.

Furthermore, such regulatory credits are not recognized linearly with revenue. Tesla has the liberty to “ebb and flow” the recognition of such credit revenue recognition. For example, it could “save” them for a few quarters in order to juice revenue and earnings in one particular quarter.

Was Q3 revenue recognition based on such regulatory credits greater or lower than the revenue would otherwise suggest? There is no way for an outsider to tell for sure, but one might suspect that the record amount recognized this quarter - $137 million - suggests some “saved up” from previous quarters.

If that’s the case, then this $137 million income statement entry overstates the true margin and bottom-line financial result for the quarter. By how much? Well, anywhere from near-zero up to almost $137 million.

As important as this (up to) $137 million overstated net income factor would be, there is a potentially far more important one hidden inside a single sentence on page 17:

“As of September 30, 2018, one entity represented 10% or more of our total accounts receivable balance.”

Oh yeah, and who might that entity be, and why? Tesla had $1.15 billion in accounts receivable at the end of Q3 2018. 10% of that would be $115 million - and it said “or more.” So it could be a lot higher.

The price of a Tesla in Q3 ranged from $50,000 to well over $100,000 at the high end. Let’s say $75,000 for now, but the exact number isn’t material for this exercise. At $115 million at a minimum, we’re talking the equivalent of approximately 1,500 cars.

That sounds a lot like someone sold a rental car company such as Enterprise a minimum of 1,500 cars at the end of quarter, in order to put a minimum of $115 million in the coffers - and potentially a lot more. Wouldn’t it be fair for Tesla to disclose this, if it were the case?

For example, Ford (F) discloses the exact nature of its monthly - not only quarterly! - fleet sales numbers 12 times a year. Here's the most recent example, from the month of October, which is published promptly on November 1: Ford SUV Sales on Record Pace - Expedition Up 74.7 Percent, Explorer Up 12.5 Percent; F-Series Passes 70,000-Truck Mark for Eighth Straight Month; Lincoln Navigator Up 70.0 Percent - Ford Media Center.

As you can see there, Ford sold 51,715 vehicles to fleets in the month of October. Tesla? All it will say is that “as of September 30, 2018, one entity represented 10% or more of our total accounts receivable balance.”

Let’s just say that it wasn’t a single dude (or dudette) who bought $115 million of Tesla cars in the quarter! I don’t think even Saudi Princes go out on a shopping spree and buy 1,500 Teslas. This was obviously a bulk sale.

But wait, could there be an alternative explanation? Tesla had famously been beating up on vendors during Q3, asking for rebates of various kinds. What if such rebates were treated in the following way, form an accounting perspective:

Perhaps they lowered Cost Of Goods Sold (COGS) in Q3 to the tune of (most or all) of the cumulative effect of any such vendor payment reductions? If so, that would have increased margins and of course goosed EPS correspondingly. Perhaps the way this is treated on the balance sheet, is as an account receivable against said vendor(s), (partially) offsetting an accounts payable? If so, that would explain this entry too.

Obviously I cannot know which of these explanations is true, if even a single one of them is. Therefore, it ought to be obvious that it's merely speculation. It’s all we can do, looking from the outside trying to interpret these accounting entries, without having access to Tesla’s books.

Tesla had a chance to explain this sudden and mysterious 10%-plus accounts receivable concentration in the 10-Q filing. One might argue that this is what a 10-Q is for. But Tesla chose to avoid being transparent about it.

Therefore, thanks to Tesla’s tortured lack of transparency on this matter, we are left to speculation. I gave it my best shot above. If you have a better explanation, please let’s hear from you.

Let’s add it up: From $312 million profit to…

Tesla reported a $312 million profit for Q3 2018 on October 24. Now, thanks to the 10-Q filed on November 1, we find out that:

Not only $52 million in ZEV credits, but an additional $137 million, came from non-ZEV credits. That’s a total of $189 million. At a minimum, $115 million (but could be a lot more!) of Tesla’s accounts receivable comes from a single entity. Until we know exactly how much, and what the nature of this accounting entry represented, we can’t say for sure, but it seems like it could be a highly engineered goosing of the health of the income statement and balance sheet alike.

Adding up $189 million (137 million of which was non-ZEV credits not reported until the 10-Q) and anywhere from $115 million and up, you can see that it all adds up to something that could very meaningfully reduce the $312 million reported profit from the perspective of “ongoing operations” as opposed to a couple of accounting gimmicks. From this perspective, did Tesla really make a profit at all in Q3?

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.