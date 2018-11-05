2 Great Buys From Some Of The Safest Securities

While the common stock may carry a material amount of risk, the preferred shares carry far less.

Annaly Capital Management has some of the best preferred shares in the sector.

At The REIT Forum, we prefer preferred shares with less risk. These make them a great fit for the buy-and-hold investors. Today, we bring you some securities with a risk rating of 1.

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) has 5 preferred shares we cover. We recently highlighted NLY-C and it has rallied significantly. Shares had temporarily been trading just over $25.

Now they are trading at about $25.32. The worst-cash-to-call is back to being in the negative. We normally expect these shares to carry a worst-cash-to-call around negative $0.10 to negative $0.40. At recent prices, they are at negative $0.02.

For investors who bought the shares with the intent to hold onto them until a call occurred, congrats on your low entry price. For traders who wanted to take advantage of NLY-C jumping up to its normal range, congrats on your quick profits.

For investors still looking for options, NLY-F and NLY-G remain in the buy range. NLY-H has also come into the buy range.

NLY preferred shares - 10/14/2018

NLY-C fell by nearly 1%. That is enough to push shares into a buy rating. We’ve very rarely had these shares in a buy rating and it has worked out wonderfully when we have. The biggest risk on these shares generally comes from “Worst Cash to Call”. That value is almost always negative and it is usually negative by somewhere in the range of $.10 to $.40.

We are willing to buy shares without call protection on the calendar, but we don’t like to risk eating a loss of more than a dime or so per share. Today the “Worst Cash to Call” on NLY-C is positive $.16. That means an investor getting called immediately would still record a positive total return.

Let’s take a deeper look with a price chart:

This is exceptionally rare on NLY-C. Consider the four year price chart:

Note that as horrific as those declines might seem on the chart (for the red and purple boxes), the very bottom of the price movements was down about 10% from where it was in prior months and about 12% from the highest levels previously seen. Outside of that, they’ve generally resisted selling off by more than about 7%, which is less than 1 year of dividends.

We really want to emphasize the purple box here. Following the election of Donald Trump, we witnessed an absolutely massive movement in Treasury yields. The book value for most residential mortgage REITs suffered permanent damage from the rapid increase in yields. Often investors in the common shares suggest that the higher yield makes up for everything, but they are wrong.

The preferred shares weren’t selling off because Treasury yields were “too high”. They were selling off because Treasury yields were moving “too fast”. This point of distinction is absolutely critical. If the 10-year Treasury yield settled at 5%, that could keep prices of the preferred shares lower. However, after the recent run higher, Treasury yields could simply stabilize around current levels and we would expect prices to recover and forget about this brief scare. Any damage to book value from the run higher won’t be reversed so easily.

During the day on Friday, NLY-D had also dipped into the buy range. However, it rallied back out before the day ended.

NLY preferred shares - recent prices

NLY-C saw a nice rally that materially reduced the yield to call. NLY-F, NLY-G, and NLY-H are in the buy range:

After accounting for dividend accrual NLY-H is a penny inside of our buy range. This remains a very solid choice for investors who have cash available, don't need it in the next several years, but would like the flexibility to redeploy it in 2019. We can't be certain that a call will occur, but it is a very high probability. The yield to call isn't great, but it is sufficient for a share that should have a very stable price. The coupon rate is 8.125%, so NLY has a big incentive to call it unless rates move up dramatically. 8.125% from an NLY preferred share should be good enough that NLY refuses to leave it outstanding.

The annualized yield to call is only 3.88% for NLY-H, but that assumes a prompt call in May 2019. If NLY-H isn’t called promptly, investors are enjoying a stripped yield of 8.00% from a risk-rating 1 preferred share. Treasury yields should put far less pressure on NLY-H than other preferred shares because:

The call is such a high probability Getting “stuck” with a stripped yield over 8.00% on a risk-rating 1 would be a great scenario.

Shares of NLY-F and NLY-G remain very attractive. These shares have exceptionally low risk and now carry an improved valuation.

Great prices here.

Both of these preferred shares have an FTF rate once call protection ends. Further, they have a material amount of call protection on the calendar:

These shares have fallen into the buy range frequently, but they remain an excellent choice for investors trying to build a solid long-term stable-income portfolio. They have a great stripped yield and a respectable yield to call. The calendar carries call protection through 9/30/2022 for NLY-F and 3/31/2023 for NLY-G.

These shares are great because they have no material weakness. When call protection runs out the floating-rate kicks in at 4.993% for NLY-F and 4.172% for NLY-G over the short-term rates.

While NLY has 3 preferred shares within the buy range, the F and G series are the clear winners (especially for buy-and-hold investors):

NLY-C and NLY-D are both fairly close to the buy range. However, since they have no call protection on the calendar, we’d like to see them trading at less of a premium.

