Buy Encana After The Newfield Exploration Announced Merger

Based on the negative market reaction, ECA shareholders should win even if the Newfield merger is rejected.

Introduction

On November 1, Encana announced the all-stock acquisition of Newfield Exploration. While Newfield stock went up ~16% on the news to $23.50 per share, Encana stock cratered, down 12.50% to $9.00 per share at the time of this writing.

I believe this is creating a great opportunity to buy Encana.

Reason 1: Valuation is extremely compelling

As of this writing, pro forma ECA is trading at a ridiculously low 5.6x trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA of $3.6b.

Encana includes a pro forma enterprise value in its presentation, but I calculate it here because Newfield’s acquisition enterprise value is clearly different than what is shown on the slide.

Equity

963mm shares ECA (from ECA 3Q18 earnings report)

201mm shares NFX (from NFX 3Q18 10-Q) * 2.68 ECA per NFX conversion ratio

= 1,502mm pro forma ECA shares

Debt

$4,211mm ECA debt

$2,450mm NFX debt

= ~$6,700mm pro forma ECA debt

Enterprise Value

At $9 / share pro forma ECA, Enterprise Value = (1,502 * 9) + $6,700 = ~$20bn

I give no credit for cash on the balance sheet, since I assume all of it is used for working capital. Even so, this translates to:

TTM EV/EBITDA = $20,000 EV / $3,600 Adjusted EBITDA = 5.6x

Leverage Ratio = $6,700 Debt / $3,600 Adjusted EBITDA = 1.86x (1.5x net debt to 2019E Adjusted EBITDA target)

In an industry whose average EV/EBITDA is ~7.5x, this is ridiculously cheap for a company with the operating scale and quality asset base that pro forma Encana will have. Meanwhile, leverage is very reasonable, and management has a defined target to which they have publicly committed.

Reason 2: Production and hedged oil prices should increase meaningfully in 2019

Production Outlook

Encana and Newfield individually have forecasted annual total production increases of ~10-15% and 20-35%, respectively. On a liquids basis, forecasts seem to call for ~20% liquids annual production growth.

Hedged Commodity Price Outlook

Newfield hedges (3Q18)

Encana hedges (3Q18)

Please observe the Crude Oil hedges for 2018:

Newfield had significant Crude volumes under fixed-price swaps at $55 and collars with ceilings at $56.

Similarly, Encana had significant WTI volumes under fixed-price swaps at $56 and collars with ceilings at $55.

For 2019:

Newfield, unfortunately, has hedged 10.5 MMBbls (30 Mbbls/day) using collars with ceilings at $57. This is ~40% of Newfield’s crude oil production, based on slide 3 of Encana’s Strategic Combination presentation (3Q18 metrics).

Encana’s WTI hedges are better, with 35 Mbbls/day hedged at $60. Another 50 Mbbls/day are hedged using collars with ceilings at $69, which is fantastic. Together, these combine for 62.5% of Encana’s oil production Encana’s Strategic Combination presentation (3Q18 metrics).

Natural gas hedges for both companies hover around the $2.90-$3.00/mcf NYMEX mark, which is reasonable for the industry given where NYMEX gas prices are trading (~$3.20/mcf spot, $2.90/mcf Dec 2019 NYMEX futures).

All in all, 2019 hedged Crude prices are better than those for 2018. They are ~10% better for Encana, and just marginally for Newfield. Since the pro forma split between Encana and Newfield Crude production is ~65%, prices should be ~6% better on the pro forma hedged oil production piece overall next year. Keep in mind that this does not include basis differentials, which are not presented in the tables above (ECA shows that it’s in the money on its basis hedges).

Meanwhile, the unhedged portion of the portfolio would receive market pricing. Taking NYMEX WTI as a proxy, I note that WTI closed at ~$64 at the time of this writing, and December 2019 futures are also ~$64, showing a flat near-term futures curve.

In short, assuming crude oil prices stay in this range, 2019 should simply be better from a price perspective for both companies. While unrealized hedges do not affect Adjusted EBITDA, when realized they will impact EBITDA and free cash flow.

Reason 3: Quality Assets, Diversified Across Basins

Regarding asset quality, Encana included the slide above that shows pro forma basin representation. As Encana indicates, 90% of pro forma production will come from the top 6 North American basins.

Interestingly, the DJ Basin is one location where Encana will not have a footprint. Given the legislative risk that the DJ Basin is facing with Coloradoan voters, this may be a benefit to Encana shareholders depending on how Colorado’s midterm elections go.

The upside for a multi-basin approach is clear in that diversification reduces idiosyncratic risk in any one basin. The legislative situation in Colorado affecting the DJ Basin is a case in point; all the pure-play DJ Basin names have been hammered on the risk of Proposition 112 passing. The reality is such material events and situations can happen in any oil field; the Permian, held to be the darling of US onshore locations, is facing well-documented pipeline egress constraints, which hopefully will be alleviated by mid-late 2019. Meanwhile, West Canada has long been plagued by similar egress concerns, although Encana has long-term processing and pipeline contracts and produces the right slate of products (i.e. condensate) which has favorable economics (in some cases selling at a premium to WTI) versus Western Canadian Select crude, which has seen its differentials widen to an eye-popping $45/bbl against WTI in recent days.

Conclusion: Advantage Encana for diversification across some of the best basins in North America.

Reason 4: Synergies will help

I’m not one to bank on synergies. Nevertheless, there will clearly be some synergies as a result of this deal. Pruning administrative overhead is an easy one, and the pro forma company should be able to leverage better pricing with its service providers. As far as the cube development synergies go, that remains to be seen. Nonetheless, Encana’s success with cube development is well-documented, given the impressive results they’ve been able to turn out in the Permian and Montney (Canada).

Reason 5: Encana-Newfield combination lengthens drilling runway

How much commodity and/or how many drilling locations a company has left to exploit is a meaningful part of the equation when valuing an E&P company. One way to measure this is the reserve-to-production or R/P ratio. Based on slide 3 (shown earlier), Newfield has a better R/P ratio than Encana, suggesting that pro forma Encana is better off in this department. Note also that reserves or “R” reflects proved reserves. Comparing slide 3 and 6, we see that Newfield has booked as proved 680MMBOE of 3.0BBOE total resource, or roughly 23% of the total. It is very possible (even likely) that some of the remaining 2.2BBOE of net unrisked resource will convert to Proved as pro forma Encana delineates the acreage by drilling additional wells. In other words, the eventual R/P ratio is likely to be even better than the headline numbers suggest. The short reserve life for Encana was a sore spot previously, and the merger with Newfield should directionally alleviate that concern.

Reason 6: The combination makes operational sense

Bloomberg recently reported analyst reactions to the Encana-Newfield tie-up, and while most were positive over the long-term, one concern seemed to pop up more often than not, and that is the fact that Encana is merging with a company that has assets (SCOOP/STACK) with which Encana has no experience.

Well, maybe.

Encana did not previously have significant acreage in the SCOOP/STACK, but it clearly has multi-basin experience and it knows how to drill and complete. Meanwhile, whatever transgressions Encana had committed in the past by buying into basins it knew nothing about – the SCOOP/STACK is a first-class play, and Newfield’s acreage there will find demand if pro forma Encana is not able to exploit it. There should be little question about that.

Meanwhile, Citi notes that Newfield “struggled to drive higher oil production growth…but the hope is that ECA’s cube development approach perfected in the Permian and Montney will drive better performance. […] Would be buyers on any sharp drop in Encana’s shares.”

Indeed.

Newfield may have teased something out in their October Barclays presentation in the slide shown above. Please note the bottom callout box: apparently, Newfield was working on a “Cube Development Analog” – a 6-well pad targeting the Meramec. Interesting; cube development is Encana’s bread and butter.

In summary, Encana may well have the know-how to unlock value on Newfield’s acreage that Newfield wasn’t able to do before, which makes this combination a sensible one from an operational perspective.

Reason 7: Encana’s management is focused on capital returns

Over the last year, Encana has been telegraphing the priority of returning capital to shareholders. Management has also been cognizant about keeping leverage at low levels. Fortunately, management’s agenda has not changed in either regard. Here are a few choice quotes from the recent earnings conference call:

The transaction is credit positive with additional scale in production and reserves and is aligned with our leveraged target. We expect that our leverage will continue to be on track with mid-cycle leveraged targets, as we expect our net debt to adjusted EBITDA to be at approximately 1.5 times at year-end 2019. [...] The increase in our planned return of capital to shareholders to-date is a strong message about our commitment to shareholder returns, disciplined capital allocation and the confidence in the combined business. [...] This transaction is consistent with our strategy of being in the best rocks and the best basins, our focus on growing liquids and increasing return of capital to shareholders.

The point here is that investors should feel confident that management isn’t going to lever the business chasing projects that don’t make sense from a risk-adjusted return perspective. Furthermore, it appears that management intends to return capital to shareholders as a matter of priority, which is a good indicator that management is thinking about shareholder value.

Reason 8: Encana’s shareholders balked at the deal, so a scuttled deal should be good for the share price too

This is basic logic; if the market sold Encana down on the deal, they’ll trade it back up if shareholders vote against the deal. If so, buying Encana shares is truly a heads I win, tails I don’t lose much (*cough* probably still win) type situation. Fantastic.

Reason 9: Pro forma ECA is dirt cheap. 5.6x TTM EBITDA.

Did I mention that ECA is cheap?

Assuming $4bn in 2019 EBITDA (a modest 10% increase over 3Q18 TTM levels) and applying a 7x EV/EBITDA multiple to pro forma Encana, we arrive at the following ECA share value:

($28bn EV - $7bn Debt) / 1.5bn pro forma ECA shares = $14 / share

Based on the current ECA share price of ~$9, that's a 55% increase.

Recall again that production is projected to be up ~20% not including operational synergies, and capital returns in the form of share buybacks should be tailwinds to hitting the target.

Happy investing, ya'll.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ECA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.