A Closer Look At Tesla Q3 Margins

In this article I attempt to split out those components and take a look at what it means for Q4 and going forward into Q1 2019.

Q3 profit margins

Tesla’s Q3 results surprised on the upside: GAAP profit was an unexpected $1.82/share and Model 3 gross margins came in at 20% versus previous guidance of 15%.

In this article I take a closer look at the Model 3 margins and whether they will be repeatable or sustainable.

Tesla (TSLA) stated in their Q3 letter to shareholders that Model 3 margins exceeded 20% (GAAP and non-GAAP) compared to margins of slightly above zero for Q2. The table below is my estimate of gross margins for the Model 3 and the Models S and X for Q2 and Q3.

All figures are in $1,000 except per vehicle figures.

The average selling price for the Model 3 has been estimated using data from the Tesla Motors Club Model 3 tracking spreadsheet. The price includes delivery but excludes the FSD option, which should be booked as deferred revenue. I have also adjusted the ASP of the performance option downwards by $1,000 to allow for the free supercharging which should also be in deferred revenue.

Model S and X gross margins have increased, most likely because of lower depreciation costs per vehicle, offset by a lower average selling price (probably a result of discounting).

Model 3 margin improvements have been driven by several factors:

ZEV credits

Sales of ZEV credits were 52 million in Q3. Allocating that income on a per car basis, ZEV credits account for a 1% improvement in Model 3 margins

A reduction in depreciation costs per car because of higher production

Depreciation came in at 14.2% of revenue in Q3 versus 8.2% in Q2, a 6% improvement.

Increased average selling prices and margins because of the mix of higher priced variants

In Q3, Tesla introduced the highest priced variants of the Model 3 and cherry-picked the orders to prioritize delivery of those high-priced, high margin cars. They also promoted sales of the performance option by offering free lifetime supercharging.

The relationship between the selling price of a car and the gross margin is not linear. An average 20% margin across the board means that cars at the high end of the price range may have margins as high as 30% and those at the lower end will have margins below 10%.

All luxury automakers sell their base models at low margins and make very high mark-ups on the optional extras. In Tesla’s case this dependency on the sale of high margin options is more pronounced because two of the high-priced options on the Tesla Model 3, the Performance option and Enhanced Autopilot are basically software enhancements which have close to 100% margin. Other options such as white seats, paint colors and larger wheels also have very high margins because Tesla incurs very little extra cost compared to the base vehicle.

A fully loaded Model 3 with the enhanced performance option and autopilot sells for $78,000. My estimate of gross margin on that vehicle is $22,800, or 29%. The lowest priced long-range Model 3 sells for $49,000, and my estimate of gross margin on that vehicle is $2,800, less than 6%.

Using data from the TMC tracker spreadsheet, I have made a comprehensive analysis of Model 3 sales and margins in Q3 compared to Q2. The gross margin difference resulting from the higher ASP is about $4,300 or about 7%.

An increase in productivity and a reduction in labor and material costs per car

Tesla has stated that it has decreased the labor per car by 30% in Q3 versus Q2. Productivity improvements have also been made in material costs and scrap rates, though these savings may have been offset by tariffs on steel, aluminum and Chinese made parts. These savings account for the remainder of the margin improvements.

The impact of these improvements in Model 3 margins is summarized in the chart below:

What about Q4?

On two previous occasions when Tesla has shown a quarterly profit, it was followed by a fall in revenue in the next quarter. I expect the same again this time.

In the first half of Q4, Tesla will be delivering the last of its order backlog of long-range Model 3s. Those cars are mostly AWD variants. Average selling price, calculated from data in the TMC spreadsheet, is estimated to be similar to Q3 but margins will be about $1,000 per car lower because of the lower percentage of Performance variants in the mix.

In the second half of Q4, the ASP and margin will drop as the lower priced mid-range option is introduced. Based on configurations reported to the TMC spreadsheet for the quarter to date, I estimate the margin per car in the second half of Q4 will fall by about $5,000 versus Q3. Buyers of the lower priced mid-range variant also buy fewer high margin options. The take-up rate for autopilot falls from about 80% in Q3 to below 50% for the MR buyers.

Overall for Q4, I expect gross margins for the Model 3 to fall by about $3,000 per car compared to Q3. Sales for Q4 will depend on whether the newly introduced mid-range model can generate enough interest to make up for the depleted order backlog on the long-range variants.

Assuming Q4 sales are equal to Q3 the lower margins would result in a decrease in profits by about $165 million in Q4 versus Q3.

Q4 margins are still higher than normal because of the high percentage of AWD cars in the first six weeks of the quarter. Long term, margins will continue to drop because of lower ASP, offset by any further productivity improvements.

Moving forward to Q1 2019

Perhaps the biggest surprise in the Tesla Q3 earning report is the flat-lining of the SG&A costs (after one-time items).

During the quarter Tesla kept very tight control of non-production expenses. The number of cars delivered more than doubled in Q3 versus Q2, but the number of service centers and staff stayed level. Customer complaints related to delivery and service have been numerous, with many owners complaining about the disorganized delivery process, the long wait times for service and the difficulty of communicating with Tesla. Phone lines are busy, messages are ignored, and e-mails are never answered.

Tesla has taken a calculated risk by overloading the delivery and service centers and cutting back on service in Q3. As the North American orders backlog is depleted and overseas deliveries start, those delivery centers will revert to a more normal workload. The problems should decrease but the North American component of the SG&A costs will be spread over a smaller number of cars. However, the European delivery and service network will have to be ramped up to accommodate sales of the Model 3, so it is reasonable to expect overall SG&A costs to increase significantly in Q1 and Q2 of 2019.

I expect US sales to take a big hit from the phase out of the FIT credit, so we could see as much as 80% of Model 3 sales going for export in Q1. Deliveries will lag production because of the extra transit time required for export. “In transit” Model 3s during Q1 could be as high as 30,000 (20,000 higher than the end of Q3). That is equivalent to a $1+ billion drop in revenue in Q1.

Short-term thinking at Tesla

Every move that Tesla makes seems to be geared towards juicing up the end of quarter results with no thought for the long-term consequences. The ridiculous push to get 5,000 cars “factory gated” at the end of Q2 was a prime example, as was the push for deliveries at the end of Q3.

The move to introduce a lower priced version of Model 3 appears to have been an unplanned emergency measure to pad out North American sales to avoid having to cut production in Q4.

European sales should have started three months ago to spread out the delivery load. Instead, North American delivery centers have been seriously overloaded and Tesla’s reputation for quality customer service has been significantly eroded. The same thing will likely happen in Europe next year; Q1 will be a self-inflicted logistics nightmare.

When you strip out all the hype and discount the non-existent future products like the self-driving, the solar roofs and the semi, Tesla is just a badly managed car manufacturer in a capital-intensive and very competitive business. The Model Y, the semi, the pick-up truck and the Chinese factory don’t change that fact; they are all capital-intensive projects with marginal returns.

In spite of the hype surrounding the Q3 results, there is no credible case for investing in Tesla at this time.

