A 9% Yield, Major Growth, 13 Straight Hikes, Analyst Upgrades, Upside Potential, No K-1

It has received two analyst upgrades in the past month, and is 15% below analysts' lowest price target.

Q3 earnings were robust - revenues up 14%, EBITDA and cash available for distribution up by triple digits.

Interested in new high-yield ideas? How about ones with no K-1? Maybe you should take a look at Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE), a new midstream company which came out of a merger between a GP and its yieldco this past summer.

The merger eliminated the GP Incentive Distribution Rights - IDRs, and transformed the two companies into a C-Corp, which will now issue 1099s to unitholders at tax time.

Profile:

TGE is a midstream energy company which provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the US. TGE operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Crude Oil Transportation, and Gathering, Processing and Terminalling. The company owns and operates more than 8,300 miles of natural gas pipeline and more than 820 miles of crude pipeline across a broad portion of the US. It also has one of the industry's leading water reclamation programs situated in close proximity to producers.

Distributions:

Including pre-merger history, management has raised the dividend 13 straight quarters. They recently raised it to $.51, which gives TGE a forward dividend yield of 9.40%.

Like most other energy firms we cover, TGE pays its distributions in a Feb/May/Aug/Nov. cycle. However, investors will get a 1099 at tax time, not a K-1.

As management noted on its Q2 earnings presentation, the payouts will be under 10% taxable, meaning there's substantial tax sheltering/deferral with these units, via return of capital. However, ROC lowers your tax basis, so, if you eventually sell, your tax bite would be higher than with non-ROC units. (See your accountant for further details.)

TGE has strong dividend coverage, which was at 1.28X for Q3 '18, with a trailing figure of 1.26X:

Earnings:

Earnings continued to be strong in Q3 '18, with revenue up 13.9%, EBITDA up 132%, and CAFD up 112%. Net income was lower, due to $47M less in non-cash equity in earnings of unconsolidated investments, and a $9.6M rise in interest expense.

Sequentially, all categories were up in Q3 '18 vs. Q2 '18:

Trailing growth figures are also robust, with EBITDA up by 57.83%, CAFD up by 41.26%, CAFD/share up by 16.48%, distributions/share up 12.36%, and distribution coverage up by 9.76%:

TGE receives a good share of its income from unconsolidated investments, which includes its aggregate 75% interest in Rockies Express, referred to as REX in its earnings docs. Distributions from unconsolidated investments were $100.75M in Q3 '18, ~46% of EBITDA:

Management was upbeat on Q4 '18's prospects on the Q3 '18 earnings call: "While Q3 results are the best year-to-date, we expect even stronger results in Q4 because of the high utilization of our assets and then continued ramp from acquisitions and recently commissioned assets. We expect to meet or exceed the high-end of our adjusted EBITDA guidance given earlier this year."

Segments:

TGE's Natural Gas segment produced adjusted EBITDA of $121M in Q3 '18, up over $7M vs. Q2 '18. Its Crude Oil Transportation segment had adjusted EBITDA of $88M, up $10M vs. Q2 '18.

Risks:

Debt Leverage - Midstream firms usually need to go to the capital markets and/or the equity markets to finance their growth, which can result in high leverage and dilution. A positive factor for TGE is that its management feels that TGE will be able to self-fund its immediate growth projects. as detailed in This chart indicates an estimated range of $.36 to $.68/unit in surplus EBITDA to be available for growth projects:

Energy Downturn - A prolonged downturn in the energy patch could pressure TGE's price/share.

Growth Projects Update:

Management updated the progress on TGE's growth projects on the Q3 '18 earnings call - "Work is progressing on the Grasslands Terminal in the DJ basin and the expansion of Pony Express's mainline. Further work completed to date, capacity has increased to approximately 365,000 barrels per day already and we expect a further increase it to somewhere between 390,000 and 400,000 barrels per day by year-end."

They have numerous other projects in the works - Management also announced the Seahorse Pipeline and Plaquemines Liquids Terminal projects in early August. They gave this update on the Q3 call: "We have signed between 40 and 50 confidentiality agreements for the Seahorse Pipeline alone. While project economics improve notably at higher volumes, we currently believe the project will be accretive between 300,000 and 400,000 barrels per day of commitments."

Performance:

After its merger at the end of June, TGE hit a high of ~$26.24 in mid-August, and has since come down to $21.70.

Analysts' Upgrades & Price Targets:

The $21.70 price puts TGE 15.21% below analysts' lowest price target, and 19.82% below the $26.00 average price target.

Valuations:

TGE has stronger distribution coverage than other high-yield midstream firms we cover, with a lower price/DCF and price/book:

Financials:

Its ROE and operating margin are both higher than average, and its net debt/EBITDA leverage is in line. Debt and Liquidity:

Management shows a lower trailing debt/EBITDA leverage figure of 3.6X: "At the end of the third quarter, our leverage was approximately 3.6x based on the trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA as calculated according to our credit agreements. As we alluded to on our second quarter call, the increase in our leverage ratio over last quarter was expected due to our financial contribution of approximately $413 million for our 75% ownership interest to REX to repay its July 2018 bond maturity of $550 million. And the second reason is that the Q3, 2017 settlement payment from Ultra rolled out of our trailing 12 month adjusted EBITDA figure." (Source: Q3 earnings call)

Tallgrass and REX received investment grade credit ratings from Fitch in early September '18.

As of 9/30/18, the company had $1.19B capacity in its credit facility, up from $1.09B at 2017 year end. TEP is required to maintain a consolidated leverage ratio of not more than 5.50 to 1.00, and was in compliance with its debt covenants as of 9/30/18:

Options:

We have options picks for TGE in our Double Dividend Stocks service, which we can't divulge here, but you can see trade details for over 25 other option-selling trades in our Covered Calls Table and Cash Secured Puts Table.

Summary:

We rate TGE a Buy, based upon its attractive, well-covered yield, its growth prospects, and simplified corporate structure, its low valuations, nd upside potential.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

