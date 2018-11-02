SunPower Spiraling Towards Bankruptcy

We believe the stock is a raging short and deserves to be trading at a sub-dollar level.

We discuss the condition of the business and the balance sheet and why it is a tough road ahead for SunPower.

SunPower (SPWR) Q3 earnings result held little promise. The Company continued to lose money and guidance suggests that Q4 2018 and 2019 will continue to be bad for SunPower.

Note the Company’s declining gross margins and net loss for the last several quarters (from Company data):

When one looks at the segment data, the problems with the underlying business are even more interesting. From the same link above, note:

Power Plant business, which used to be the Company’s largest business unit has slipped into negative gross margins and the prospects have been getting worse. Not surprisingly, SunPower has discontinued that business. Commercial and residential margins are set to improve going forward due to the Section 201 exemption that the Company got. However, the prospects, especially on the commercial front, are not appealing. It is no wonder that the guidance for Q4 is not promising:

Note that the Company now has NEGATIVE gross margins in two of its business units and the guidance calls for only low single digit gross margins for Q4.

The Company did not give any specific guidance for 2019 but indicated that it plans to be profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis for 2019. However, even the forecasted net loss of $135M to $165M for Q4 puts the Company in a precarious position.

Consider the Company’s balance sheet from the latest 10-Q:

.

Note from the balance sheet that the shareholder equity for the Company is already negative. Total equity will also go negative in Q4. Given that we are almost half way through Q4, effectively, the Company is being supported by the debtholders at this point.

Therefore, it is no wonder that SunPower addresses the Company’s “going concern” issues in the latest 10-Q. According to the 10-Q:

“The Company continues to face challenging industry conditions and a competitive environment. While the Company continues to focus on improving overall operating performance and liquidity, including managing cash flow and working capital, notably with cash savings resulting from restructuring actions and cost reduction initiatives put in place in the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2016 and the first quarter of fiscal 2018, as well as additional cost reduction initiatives put in place in the second quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company's net losses continued through the third quarter of fiscal 2018 and are expected to continue through fiscal 2019. These events and conditions indicate that the Company may not have the liquid funds necessary to satisfy its estimated liquidity needs within the next 12 months from the issuance of the interim financial statements contained herein.”

In other words, the Company is warning investors that it could go bankrupt in the next 12 months.

However, SunPower has been preparing for this situation during the last several quarters. For the last several quarters, the Company has been selling off assets to raise cash. Some of the Company’s recent cash generation moves include:

Sale of stake in 8point3 Energy that the Company jointly held with First Solar (FSLR) in June of this year

Sale of SolarBridge Microinverter business to Enphase (ENPH) in August of this year.

Selling off utility and commercial projects on the balance sheet

In August, subsidiary of the Company and Hannon Armstrong entered into a mezzanine loan agreement under which the Company’s subsidiary borrowed a subordinated, mezzanine loan of $110.5 million.

SunPower plans to sell a portion of its residential lease portfolio.

SunPower believes that the above transactions will generate sufficient proceeds to satisfy the Company’s working capital needs and committed capital expenditures over the next twelve months. In addition, the Company can borrow up to $95.0 million under a revolver with Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank. SunPower is also evaluating options such as deferring or canceling capital expenditures. However, the Company cannot predict, with certainty, the outcome of its actions to generate liquidity as planned.

Prognosis

With a tough solar industry landscape, SunPower is in a precarious stage. There is worldwide overcapacity of modules, ASPs are plummeting. And, it does not help that the Company has not demonstrated that it has a cost competitive technology to be a player in the current brutal solar module marketplace.

While the Company has taken several steps to raise cash and push out liquidity crisis, the odds are increasingly not in favor of SunPower. We see several major headwinds that we do not believe the Company will be able to overcome.

Section 201 tariffs reduce over time and the advantage that SunPower enjoys over the Chinese peers will decrease over time. If the Company struggles with favorable landscape driven by tariffs, it is difficult to see how things can get better for SunPower as the tariffs reduce. Unlike in the past, SunPower module offerings do not enjoy strong efficiency advantage. Competitors have been closing the efficiency gap, and this will make the competitive landscape increasingly difficult for SunPower. SunPower’s main module production driver used to be the Utility Power Plant segment. Even with that, the Company has not had much of a critical mass to be in the manufacturing business. With the Power Plant business being wound down, the lack of scale is even more acute. Given the realities of scale, we do not see the Company’s manufacturing business model as being viable. Now that the Company has announced going concern issues, we believe that SunPower will find it increasingly difficult to close deals with customers, suppliers, and partners. Given the long-term nature of solar assets, many customers will prefer to choose other vendors. This is likely to be true more in the commercial business than residential business. Even in residential business, we expect that SunRun (RUN), Vivint Solar (VSLR), and others will be exploiting bankruptcy concerns – especially in the context of large new home development projects where SunPower has been doing well. At the current rate of losses, the Company is likely to go to a negative equity position in the current quarter. While the Company claims access to credit lines, the financial situation and terms will deteriorate from there.

All of the above discussed factors create a negative feedback loop at SunPower that is difficult to snap out of.

Unfortunately for SunPower investors, this kind of negative feedback loop tends to be strong and is more likely than not to end up in a bankruptcy. We find it likely that SunPower will be bankrupt in 12 to 24 months. Even if the Company does not go bankrupt, the Company’s valuation is far out of line with reality.

With negative equity, no profitability, worsening prospects, the stock deserves to be trading at a sub-dollar level.

Our View: Sell Short

Subscribers to Beyond The Hype have access to all the linked articles that may otherwise be inaccessible. For timely, cutting-edge insights, analysis and investing ideas of solar, battery, autonomous vehicles, and other emerging technology stocks, check out Beyond the Hype. This Marketplace service gives you early access to my best investing ideas, along with event driven and arbitrage opportunities when they are most edgy and actionable. If you want expert advice on seeing through the hype, separating fact from fiction, avoiding investing landmines in emerging technologies, and an opportunity to participate in a vibrant and intellectually stimulating real-time chat room with other high-caliber, like-minded investors, consider subscribing to Beyond the Hype today. Subscribers also get access to all past articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSLR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author has no position in SPWR but may initiate a short position over the next 72 hours. Any positions disclosed by the Author are part of a diversified portfolio. Author considers lack of diversification to be one of the most grave errors made by many investors. Shorting is a sophisticated investment strategy that requires superior investment skills and must be avoided by all but experienced investors with the appropriate skill and wherewithal.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.