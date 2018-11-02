What is next for the auto makers if we are at peak auto sales?

Peak Auto?

There has been a significant amount of discussion around the idea of "peak auto" or the high water mark in auto sales for this economic cycle.

The stock prices of many traditional automakers have been in sharp decline for several months or several years in some cases. Ford Motor Co. (F) saw its share price peak in July of 2014 in total return terms.

Below is a chart of the share price of Ford, in total return terms, which shows a multi-year downward trend.

Ford Total Return Share Price:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The share price of General Motors Co (GM) has been far better off over the past five years compared to Ford, but the shares remain 18% from the peak.

General Motors Total Return Share Price:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

While I would like to focus on Ford in this case, perhaps discussing GM in another article, the share price of any automaker can decline for dozens of reasons. I don't think tariffs or trade wars can be blamed for the declines in the shares of automakers because the weakness started well before that issue was surfaced.

The primary reason for the decline in automakers and Ford specifically in this case has to do with the fear that we have reached peak auto sales for this economic cycle, and it will be nothing but a deceleration from here. Auto sales and housing typically lead every economic cycle as they are relatively big-ticket items for most consumers and are highly sensitive to interest rates. As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates towards the end of the economic cycle, those items that need financing are often the first to falter.

Looking at total vehicle sales, released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis in their supplemental estimates table, shows that total vehicle sales are roughly 3.5% from their peak level in September of 2017 and down 3.4% compared to one year ago.

Total Vehicle Sales:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

An interesting dynamic occurred in the auto market, however, due to Hurricane Harvey. The top in the auto sales market occurred 2015 and was decelerating quite sharply through August 2017. The share price of Ford coincided with the actual top in auto sales around 2015. After Hurricane Harvey, there were a tremendous amount of damaged vehicles that all needed to be replaced at once. This caused a surge from 16.88 million units to 18.53 million units (annually adjusted) in just one month. This created a new "peak" in auto sales but it was more of an artificial peak as the downward trend resumed nearly immediately after.

Total Vehicle Sales (Hurricane Harvey Replacement Surge):

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

In year over year terms, vehicle sales are down 3.4%. In growth rate terms, vehicle sales are going to be depressed because they are going to compare against artificially boosted numbers, specifically next months update for October.

Total Vehicle Sales Year over Year:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

Ford did release their October sales and the data matches up with the aggregate figures above. Some automakers posted better than expected October sales figures but Ford showed year over year declines in every category with total sales down 3.9%. Again, this was against a harder than usual comparison, but it does appear that after this Hurricane Harvey boost, that we are again past peak auto sales.

Ford Monthly Vehicle Sales:

Source: Company Filings, EPB Macro Research

Looking at the inventory or "days' supply" of vehicles at Ford shows a rise in inventory in every category compared to last month and also compared to one year ago.

Ford Days Supply Rising:

Source: Company Filings, EPB Macro Research

The data out of Ford matches up with the aggregate auto sales data in terms of inventory as well. The inventory to sales ratio was rising to alarming levels in July of 2017. Peak auto was a serious concern. Automakers, in a sense, were temporarily bailed out by the hurricane as the inventory to sales ratio plunged back toward cycle low levels. After the rush of new orders to replace lost or damaged vehicles, we now see the inventory to sales ratio rising again.

Autos: Inventory To Sales Ratio:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

There is a serious concern in the auto market that we are once again past peak auto sales for this economic cycle.

Interest rates are rising sharply and the cost to finance new vehicles is going up. This dynamic is not unique to the auto market as home sales and new construction are in a downward trend as well.

The auto market is subject to the economic concept of "pent-up demand". Once everyone has a car, there is no need for another car. Pent-up demand was exhausted in 2015 but after Hurricane Harvey, a need for more cars emerged.

We are at the point, once again, where it appears pent-up demand has been exhausted. If this happens to be the case, and a new high is not made in auto sales for this economic cycle, it will be difficult to see a material rise in the shares of traditional automakers back to new highs.

