Herbalife Nutrition: Great Growth Momentum, But Close To Fair Valuation

However, its balance sheet is more stretched than ever, and it looks fairly valued at the current price.

Overview

Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) is one of the most exciting stocks we have come across. It has everything; a controversy surrounding its business model, the drama of the five-year crusade between Bill Ackman and Carl Ichan, the spats on the sideline between the 100,000 armies (distributors), investors, and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

However, this is as exciting as it gets, the dust seems to have settled, and we will judge the company purely on the merits of its fundamentals. Should a new investor join in the Herbalife army at this moment?

Investment Thesis

Herbalife share performance has rewarded investors handsomely over the years. Since 2005, it has returned over 13.5x, from $4 to $54. Most of the gains happened in the years after the financial crisis and during the first three months of 2018. The tug of war of the share price in between the two periods of gains was the result of the infamous five-year crusade between Ackman vs. Ichan, between Dec. 2012 - Feb. 2018 to be more precise.

We all know whose bet prevailed, but what is important is that Herbalife has emerged as a reliable and robust company and its stock was sold on the market at wonderful price at times. The company struggled in 2017, but it has regained the growth momentum in 2018. It has adapted well to the market trend and achieved double digits top-line growth in the last two quarters. It has also improved its profitability and cash generation. However, the company's balance sheet is stressed more than ever, and we think that its announcement of $1.5B buyback programme could be better used in reducing its debts obligation or reinvesting to adapt with the fast-changing consumer trend. On balance, Herbalife is only marginally undervalued, and thus, we will sit this one out.

Multi-level-marketing is legit

Before reviewing the fundamentals, readers will need to decide whether they believe HLF is a pyramid scheme, a mixture, or not at all. We prefer to refer it as a direct marketing company that uses multi-level-marketing tactics to sell its products. We have covered Avon (AVP) recently, and an army of 'Avon ladies' sells the majority of the company products door-to-door. Similarly, investors in this space might also remember the Tupperware (TUP) parties, hosted by 'Tupperware consultants'? So, regardless of the label 'MLM', what's important is that these companies sold real products which have strong demand. It just seems odd that the traditional tactics still work in the age of e-commerce, but we digress. The sales figures and share prices determine that these companies are 'legit'.

Recent Q3 results

Herbalife continued the positive momentum from the second quarter. It's a company with top management whose energy and thinkings resonate well with the market. During this quarter alone, they launched 58 products in 51 countries, and most were geared towards healthier alternatives (no artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, soy or dairy, and is lower in sugar).

The numbers did not disappoint. Sales increased 15% YoY; all top five markets saw double-digit growth and only modest costs increase. As a result, the bottom line improved markedly; EPS grew to $0.49 from $0.33.

Having invested in HLF's close rival, GNC (GNC) who continues to struggle, we were surprised by the strong growth in the US, which improved 21% YoY. Moving on, the economic and political volatilities in South America resulted in reduced sales in the region. However, Mexico, China, and South East Asia all performed well.

What is also impressive is the amount of free cash flow (FCF) HLF generated. The last four quarters has been phenomenal; it produced $613M of FCF combined, that's an FCF/Sales yield of 13% (TTM). Some investors may like to look at the net profit line; we prefer the FCF line. It shows what remains for the equity holders after expenditure and reinvestment. Impressively, the HLF business model allows it to invest a fraction of its profit in Capex. Over the last ten years, it has never spent more than 4% of its sales on Capex.

As a result of the strong quarter and also an expectation of a strong Q4 allowed the management to increase FY 2018 guidance growth to a range of 8.6% to 9.6%.

Financial Position and Capital allocation

We are certainly convinced of the economics of the company, the market confirms it! However, digging deeper into HLF's financials foundation, behind the growth, we see a different story. If we are honest, it certainly tempered our bullishness for the stock.

First, the latest debt profile looks demanding. HLF owes a total of $2.6B in long-term debt, of which, $697M matures next year. Given its impressive FCF profile, we think this is more than manageable. However, the trend is not pretty.

Have a look at the OCF to debt trend line as follows. It correlates very much with share price and certainly played a big part in fuelling the growth of the company. However, it is getting much less proportional compared with the past.

At the same time, it is the first time in the last ten years that HLF's current ratio has fallen below 1.

Meanwhile, the company has announced another $1.5B of share buyback. It seems a welcoming move as it improves the EPS numbers. In fact, without the buyback, EPS would have been around $0.43/share this quarter, instead of $0.49.

we announced a new $1.5 billion buyback authorization to be completed over the next five years, providing us the opportunity to continue our buyback program which has so far resulted in over $4.5 billion of capital being returned to shareholders since 2007 Richard P. Goudis, CEO - Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. HLF Q3 CC

We cannot say that we are comfortable with the lower liquidity and higher leverage ratio. Let's see if the current market price is worth the increased financial risk?

Valuation

Before we compare HLF with peers, we would start with this chart below. It's not surprising given the debt has increased markedly over the year that we also see EV/EBITDA multiple growing out of proportion. Currently, it is sold at 15.6x, much higher than compared to the 10x multiple (on average) during the period between 2012 and 2017. The multiple is not cheap and also not expensive.

Comparing with Nu Skin (NUS), GNC, Avon, and the bigger consumer packaged goods companies, we feel that HLF valuation stretched. Granted HLF financial position and growth are better than the smaller competitors, but paying at 14x FCF leaves little room for margin of safety.

We calculated HLF value using DCF method to have a second reference point. Using the table below as a guide, we used a free cash flow number of $500M to start with, given the strong growth in 2018, this number is higher than the last three-year average. The growth we applied starts with the guidance growth of 8% and decelerates by 1% each year until it achieved 4% in the fifth year. Next, we levelled its terminal growth in line with the current inflation rate of 3%. The total FCF was discounted back at 10% to conclude the DCF valuation with $9.3B.

With the current market cap of $8.4B, we are left with little margin of safety if we invest today. Of course, each investor has to make their own decision, we are more risk-seeking, and so we are invested in Avon and GNC instead of HLF.

Takeaway

Herbalife is a great stock to learn about the market. Despite its controversies, the numbers show that it is also, in fact, a great business, operating with an unusual or rather traditional tactic in the modern e-commerce scene.

The last two quarters showed that the business is back on growth. However, weighing in its increasingly leveraged balance sheet and the current relative and DCF valuations, we find the stock fairly valued. The management could also use the $1.5B cash to reinvest in the business or reduce its debts rather than buying back its share at this price. We will stay on the sideline here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC, AVP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.