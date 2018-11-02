Vantage Drilling Co. (VTGDF) CEO Ihab Toma on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vantage Drilling Co. (OTCPK:VTGDF) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Douglas Stewart - General Counsel

Ihab Toma - CEO

Tom Cimino - CFO

Analysts

Patrick Fitzgerald - Baird

Douglas Stewart

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Vantage Drilling International 2018 third quarter conference call. One the call today are also Ihab Toma, our CEO; and Tom Cimino, our CFO.

This morning, we released our earnings announcement for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The earnings release is available on our website at vantagedrilling.com. We intend to file our quarterly report on Form 10-Q later today.

Please also note that any comments we make today about our expectations of future events and projections are forward-looking statements pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Forward-looking statements in today's call are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections made in today's conference call. We refer you to our earnings release and SEC filings available on our website. Vantage does not undertake the updating of any such statement or risk factor that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. At the end of our prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Now let me turn over the call to our CEO, Mr. Ihab Toma.

Ihab Toma

Thank you, Douglas, and good morning, everyone.

The third quarter was another positive quarter for Vantage as we continue to deliver safe, efficient and cost effective operations to our customers worldwide. As our chosen framework, I will provide a review of the quarter against our three corporate goals and we will start with safety and operation as usual,

During the third quarter we had no recordable incidents across our industry and it has now been 18 months since our last lost time incident in May 2017. Operationally, we achieved 97% uptime and 99% revenue efficiency during the quarter. And coupled with no recordable incidents, I am pleased to calling this achievement a nearly perfect quarter.

The jackup segment achieved 97% uptime, with revenue efficiency of 99.7%. I would like to take the opportunity now to thank the Topaz Driller team for their excellent work during the New Age campaign in Cameroon. The six months campaign has just been concluded now incident free and with only one hour of downtime over the six months with the rig and the team receiving gratifying praise from the customer. Such campaigns check all boxes of a perfect day this is - that is no incident, no downtime and the fully satisfied customer.

The deepwater segment also achieved 97% uptime with revenue efficiency of 98.8%. I would also like to take a minute to speak about the Tungsten Explorer campaign for TOTAL Congo over the last four years. This campaign has come to conclusion on October 26, and I am proud to report that during the four years working for TOTAL Congo, this rig operated lost time incident free. Drill and completed demanding wells in record time. It was awarded TOTAL Deepwater Rig of the Year in 2016 and achieved 98.1% uptime and 99% revenue efficiency.

These achievements are industry leading and I would like to thank the rig team offshore and onshore for their hard work and commitment that made this happen. This level of performance is simply remarkable making the rig attractive even during difficult market conditions.

Finally I would also like to thank TOTAL Congo for the trust they have put on us and for their active leadership during this very successful campaign. Later during my remarks, I will provide a bit of color on our future plans for Tungsten.

I will now switch gears to our second goal of contracting and maintaining our rig active throughout the cycle. We are pleased with having six out of our seven available rigs contracted at the end of the third quarter. As we continue to aim to secure margin accretive work for all of them with minimum to no gaps between contracts. Customer enquiries on both jackups and drillships during the third quarter where at the [indiscernible] session high.

I'm happy to announce that due to the Sapphire Drillers strong operational and safety results, ENI Congo has recently notified us of its intent to exercise the first one year option. It should present approximately $27 million in added backlog.

As for the Topaz Driller which is currently demobilizing from the New Age campaign in Cameroon and will be on her way to Gabon to start the TOTAL Gabon campaign. I'm pleased to announce that we have signed a new contract with ENI Gabon for the rig and have also recently executed another LOI for the same rig for another short contract in the region. Both in direct continuation after completing the initial term work for TOTAL in Gabon.

I will now provide a bit more color on the Tungsten Explorer. The Tungsten has just rolled up its contract with TOTAL Congo and its currently on its way to the Canary Islands where she will undergo her special periodic survey, as well as some five-year equipment maintenance and recertification. In addition, we will take the opportunity to upgrade the Tungsten and install a manage special drilling system MPD system, which we're seeing as a requirement in more and more tenders and pre-qualifications.

Due to the Tungsten Explorer industry-leading performance mentioned earlier in my remarks, we are currently in advanced stages in securing a job for the rig directly after she completes the maintenance and upgrade work in the Canary Islands.

Now on to our third goal of reducing cost and preserving cash. We finished the third quarter with approximately $184 million in cash and cash equivalent inclusive of $5 million in restricted cash. The net decrease in cash from prior quarters of approximately $3 million is primarily due to $9 million recoverable payment of goods and services, $7 million of payment for the MPD system so far offset by $15 million of positive cash flow from operation as a result of our high utilization and cost efficiencies.

With that, I will turn the call over to Tom to take us through the numbers.

Tom Cimino

Okay. Thank you, Ihab.

As mentioned, the company ended the quarter with $183.5 million of cash including $5 million of restricted cash compared to $186.9 million at the end of the second quarter. However, we generated $13 million of positive cash flow from our operations. Working capital for the quarter ended at $222 million compared to $221.6 million at the end of the prior quarter.

During the quarter, we achieved revenues of $64.6 million as compared to $60.5 million in the prior quarter and $57.7 million in the third quarter of 2017. $4 million increase compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to the full quarter of operations and higher dayrates on the Topaz Driller and upturn improvements on the Platinum Explorer. The Topaz Driller mobilized from Indonesia to Cameroon during the previous quarter and commenced work with New Age in early May.

The increase in revenues in the third quarter of 2018 over the comparable quarter in 2017 is primarily due to improved utilization of our drillships as the Platinum Explorer operated throughout the third quarter in 2018 but is yet to commence operations in the third quarter of 2017. This revenue increase was marginally offset by a decrease in jackup revenue as the comparable quarter in 2017 as the Vantage 260 working alongside the Sapphire Driller in the Congo during the period. The V 260 was subsequently sold in the first quarter of this year.

Contractual utilization during the third quarter was 98.5% for the jackups and 65.7% for the drillships as compared to 88.4% for the jackups and 62.2% for the drillships during the prior quarter. Utilization was 93.8% for the jackups and 33.3% for the drillships during the comparable quarter in 2017.

Operating costs for the third quarter of 2018 were approximately $43.3 million, compared to $44.7 million in the prior quarter and $49.9 million for the comparable quarter in 2017.

Deepwater operating cost for the current quarter decreased $6 million as compared to comparable quarter which included incremental cost for the reactivation of the Platinum Explorer.

Jackups operating cost decreased $1.4 million for the current quarter as compared to comparable quarter as the quarter includes 44 fewer rig operating days due the sale of the V 260 earlier in the year partially offset the a full quarter of operations on the Topaz Driller during the current quarter.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2018 totaled $9.3 million as compared to $6.3 million in the prior quarter and $6.9 million for the comparable quarter in 2017. The increase in cost from the comparable quarter is primarily due to $2.1 million of increase to non-cash share based compensation expense associated with 2016 amended management incentive plan.

Non-recurring general and administrative costs associated primarily with the Petrobras arbitration award totaled approximately $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared to approximately $600,000 in the prior quarter and $2.7 million in the comparable quarter of 2017.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter and the comparable quarter of 2017 also included non-cash share based compensation expense of approximately $2.9 million and $821,000 respectively. Depreciation for the third quarter was approximately $17.6 million, down slightly from the previous quarter of $17.7 million and down from the comparable quarter of 2017 of $18.5 million due to assets being fully appreciated.

Financing expenses for the third quarter were approximately $19.4 million including non-cash finance charges of approximately $14.4 million. The net result was a loss of $26.1 million for the quarter or $5.21 per share. At the end of the quarter, we had approximately $168 million of drilling backlog.

With that, please note that we'll be filing our 10-Q later this afternoon. Thanks, and I'll now hand it back over to Ihab.

Ihab Toma

Thank you, Tom.

We believe both shallow water and deepwater markets have bottomed out and that are set to recovery is in progress, albeit with shallow water clearly ahead of deepwater on the recovery curve.

With Brent Crude prices at the $70 to $80 level, operators seem to finally be comfortable with refocusing on reserve replacement and are becoming more active in terms of project approvals and securing rigs.

In turn, consolidation amongst drilling contractors is now taking place at a faster pace, with implied asset values suggested of utilization and pay rate. With a numbers of tenders and request for information meaningfully increasing for both shallow water and ultra-deepwater units, pricing recovery is now being observed for modern jackups and is expected to reach the ultra-deepwater units late next year specially for work starting in 2020.

We believe that with the likely increased focus on the development of key deepwater basins, primary in the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, upper South America, and West Africa, we are likely to see operators become more active in the market, securing rigs for same work and day rates for ultra-deepwater rigs should therefore begin to see meaningful improvements. Vantage is well positioned to capitalize on the drilling sector recovery due to our strong safety and operational performance, high utilization, and efficient cost structure.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Douglas, for an update on the other important matters.

Douglas Stewart

Thank you, Ihab.

As we previously disclosed, a very well respected international arbitration tribunal awarded two of our subsidiaries damages in the aggregate amount of $622 million against certain Petrobras entities. The tribunal awarded us interest on the award amount at a rate of 15.2% compounded monthly to accrue from April 1, 2018, with respect to $615.6 million, from October 20, 2015 with respect to $5.2 million, and November 19, 2015, with respect to $1.2 million thereof, in each case until final payment of the awarded sums.

The award now stands at approximately $675 million. The Company is seeking to confirm the award in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, the effect of which if we are successful would be to convert the award into a judgment. The parties have exchanged their emotions and the quarter is expected to shift further scheduling order in next month or so.

In connection with enforcing the arbitration award against Petrobras, on August 22, 2018, we secured an order from the Amsterdam District Court in Netherlands, freezing certain assets of Petrobras in the Netherlands that we believe are valued in excess of our claim at this time. Our ability to fully recover the award against Petrobras is subject to legal procedural solvency and other risks associated with enforcing arbitration awards in these circumstances.

Accordingly, no assurances can be given as to whether or to what extent such award will ultimately be recovered if at all. There are no updates regarding the investigation of the company by the SEC concerning possible violations of the FCPA Act in connection with the contract in the Titanium Explorer drillship to Petrobras.

As previously reported, we have reached an agreement in principle with the staff relating to terms and offered settlement, which is being presented to the commission for approval. While there can be no assurance that the offer settlement will be accepted by the commission, the company continues to believe the proposed resolution will become final in 2018.

In connection with the offered settlement, we've accrued a liability in the amount of $5 million. If the commission does not accept the offer settlement, the SEC determines the violations, the violations at the FCPA has occurred, the company could be subject to civil and criminal sanctions including monetary penalties, as well as additional requirements of changes to our business practices and compliance programs, any or all of which could have a material adverse effect on our business and financial condition.

Also as previously disclosed, on July 19, 2018, Vantage became aware of the legal proceeding in Brazil, naming it among others as a defendant in connection with contract in the Titanium Explorer to Petrobras under the drilling contract. The company still has not been formally served nor advised by any Brazilian authorities of any particular charges.

The damages claimed in the proceedings are in the amount of Brazilian reais of 102.8 million which is approximately $31 million together with a civil fine equal to 3x that amount. The company understands that the order issued by the court during the preceding has authorized the seizure and freezing of the assets of the defendant in the legal proceeding, including any assets of Vantage as a precautionary measure in the amount of approximately 124 million. The seizure order has not had an effect on the Company's assets or operations as Vantage does not own any assets in Brazil and does not currently intend to relocate any assets to Brazil.

On September 5, 2018, the Brazilian judge issued another decision, acknowledging receipt of a statement from the Brazilian federal prosecutor that they intend to seek mutual legal assistance from the U.S. authorities pursuant to the United Nations convention against corruption of 2003, to carry out service of process of the - and probe the action and obtaining the freezing order against the company's U.S. assets in the amount of 124 million, and ordering the Brazilian Federal prosecutor to provide an update on their progress.

While we would not be surprised if the DOJ assisted with respect to service the process, we do not believe the DOJ would assist with respect to freezing our assets in the U.S. Given the history of this case, the DOJ has discretion in these matters and as we have previously disclosed, it has closed its investigation without taking any action.

We believe no new facts have arisen since such time other than the Company's victory in it's arbitration against Petrobras. We believe that this proceeding insofar as it relates to the Company is without merit, and we intend to vigorously defend any such allegations and attempted seizures. However, we cannot predict the ultimate outcome of this matter.

For more information about this matter along with information regarding certain other legal proceedings involving the Company, please see our 10-Q file later today. Due to the nature of these items we're not going to make additional comments on these two matters in our prepared remarks or during the Q&A session.

With that I will turn it back for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Patrick Fitzgerald with Baird.

Patrick Fitzgerald

With the Tungsten Explorer, you're in advanced stages of negotiation - obviously there's been weakness in spot oil prices recently. Does that have much of an impact on this?

Ihab Toma

Of course we have to negotiate with current market conditions and I really can't comment much about this negotiation at this stage. But the rig is coming off over contract with $290,000 a day. Of course that would not be the dayrate for this new contact now.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Right, do you think the current market environment on kind of a week to week or month-to-month basis really impacts the decision on whether or not to contract with the rig like the Tungsten Explorer. I am just - from my desk I don’t put a lot of color on this so?

Ihab Toma

Yes, I mean if you are asking would we take a long-term contract at a low dayrate today for the Tungsten the answer is no. But we are taking contracts that are reasonable and good enough for what we need to do during 2019, while we’re all waiting for significant improvement in the condition in 2020.

Patrick Fitzgerald

And then any update on the Titanium Explorer?

Ihab Toma

The Tungsten is the head of the - in the line ahead of the queue in our - us wanting to get work for it. So that the Titanium again will only be that competitive for work in 2020 when you have work that is long enough to justify getting us out. So most likely what you will see in 2019 will be around the Tungsten and then 2020 for the Titanium or beyond that.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Thanks. All my other questions are on the litigation matters, and I’ll spare you questions on that?

Ihab Toma

Thank you for that, Patrick.

Ihab Toma

Again thank you everybody. And we look forward to talking to you next quarter. Hope for another successful one. Thank you everybody.

