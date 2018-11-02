Nokia: Upcycle Remains Intact, Price Target Raised

The headwinds were plentiful: from project timing issues to supply chain challenges to unfavorable foreign exchange rates and lack of non-recurring licensing revenues. Still, Finnish-based network services provider Nokia (NOK) delivered an all-around 3Q18 beat in the early morning hours of October 25. Revenues of €5.46 billion topped consensus by about $40 million, while adjusted EPS of €0.06 landed about a penny above expectations.

Credit: Yle

Back in early October, I argued that the "moment of truth" for Nokia had finally arrived, with the yet-to-be-confirmed success of the 5G upcycle being crucial to support the investment case. From what I can tell and also judging by what has been reported as "strong order backlog at the end of Q3", I see enough reasons for Nokia shareholders to remain optimistic about what's to come.

Helping to drive the solid performance, despite the odds, was a robust networks business, fueled by the first wave of commercial 5G deployments that is playing out just about as previously forecasted by Nokia's management team. The Finnish company has been suffering from a multi-quarter period of low capital investment in network infrastructure in most of the Western half of the world since around 2016. Now, the segment is, at last, enjoying modest growth that, for a while, was not much more than far-future hope: +3% in constant currency in the third quarter, led by global services.

It did not hurt at all that the company's initiatives to penetrate the enterprise segment seems to be already paying off. The management team calculates that this new vertical is already responsible for 5% of total company sales and has been growing at a high-teen pace YTD. At these levels, I estimate that one-third of Nokia's top-line growth in 2019 will come from the enterprise portfolio, which I find highly relevant and a great development for those concerned about Nokia's overdependence on telco sales.

Lastly, I was glad to see that Nokia has been able to identify an extra €700 million in cost savings opportunities to materialize by 2020 - about half a billion of it in opex. I calculate that these initiatives, if successful, will result in a 10-cent improvement to adjusted EPS in a couple of years. For this reason, I have adjusted my model, as illustrated below. Given my revised assumptions, I now believe that Nokia will manage to produce $0.50 in per-ADR earnings in 2020 - a three-cent bump from my previous projections that I now believe to be somewhat conservative, even if a bit higher than current guidance.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Raising my price target

Following 3Q18 earnings, I remain bullish about NOK and believe that the company is about to enter a growth cycle that should last six to eight quarters at least. If I am right, I find it plausible that shares might trade at a multiple of 16x same-year earnings in about two years, a cautious projection considering the current 22x multiple that is higher than the peer median's 20x (see table below).

Given the above, I increase my price target on Nokia from $7.50/share by 2020 to $8/share, primarily the result of (1) a 5G upgrade cycle that seems to be on schedule and (2) further cost savings initiatives that should significantly impact the bottom line. Trading today at $5.78/share, I now believe NOK will provide investors with a gain of nearly 20% per year in the foreseeable future, including dividends - a compelling investment opportunity, in my opinion.

