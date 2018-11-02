JD.com Gaining Market Share In Electronics And Home Appliance

JD growth rate in General Merchandise is also much faster than the overall online market in the first half of 2018.

Sino Market Research, a leading Chinese cellphone market research provider owned by Germany's GfK, recently released its 2018 Q3 China Cellphone Market Analysis (report only available in Chinese). The report shows that total unit of cellphone sales declined, but sales amount ticked up slightly in Q3 for the country as a whole, due to higher unit prices sold. Online sellers fared much better than offline. Particularly, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), the market leader, outgrew both the overall market and its online competitors by a large margin.

The company does not reveal the proportion of cellphone sales within its Electronics and Appliance business. Nevertheless, JD's second quarter financial result and the data released by National Bureau of Statistics of China (NBSC) suggests that JD has also gained market share in these markets in the first six months of 2018.

We believe JD's traditional advantages in post-sales services, brand reputations, and logistics have contributed to its market share gains. Moreover, JD has been expanding aggressively offline to sign up franchise stores specialized in appliances and electronics. As of June 2018, there were already more than 10,000 such JD franchise stores across the country, 3,000 of which were added this year. These stores are mostly located in rural areas. According to China Market Monitor (page 6, report only available in Chinese), another GfK company, these stores grew their sales by 333% yoy during the first half of 2018. During the company's 618 anniversary sales, these stores contributed 45% of total sales of large home appliances according to the company's news release (report only available in Chinese).

The same report from NBSC also showed China online retail sales of physical goods grew 29.8% yoy for the first half of 2018. This is only slightly slower than JD's 30.1% growth rate in physical goods for comparable period. However, JD's General Merchandise revenue actually grew by 46.4%, much faster than the overall market.

We think JD's 30.1% growth rate, albeit respectable, has been dragged down by a dramatic slowdown in the overall market for Electronics and Appliances, and the decline in its apparel, particularly women's apparel business. One of my previous article JD.com Poised To Resume Growth In Women's Apparel outlined the reasons and signs for a turnaround for that vertical.

JD reports its product revenue in two segments: Electronics & Home Appliances, and General Merchandise. It is certainly reassuring to see both segments are growing much faster than the market and, therefore, gaining market shares.

China's economy is experiencing a slowdown due to the government's deleveraging campaign and Trump administration's tariff threat. Economic downturn is a healthy part of a complete business cycle. Weak companies lose market share and get weeded out during the downturns. Strong companies with larger scales, more resources, and higher efficiencies survive and gain market share. When it is time for the economy to recover, the strong companies will come back even stronger. We believe JD and its bigger rival Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) are such stronger companies and will come back stronger when China's economy recovers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.