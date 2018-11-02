A Rational Assessment Of Facebook's Share Price

Overall, Facebook looks like a buy for aggressive investors, but conservative investors might want to stay on the sidelines for now.

Facebook (FB) investors had low expectations going into Q3 earnings.

They had a number of justifiable concerns, like :

Slowing MAU and DAU growth,

Shrinking margins, and

Slowing revenue growth

But FB once again exceeded expectations with a reported EPS of $1.76 and $13.73B in revenue. The company always beats analyst expectations, but this time it beat the consensus by a full $0.30 per share, the second-highest earnings beat ever (after a Q1 2018 beat of $0.36 per share).

This is one sign that perhaps Wall Street has been overly pessimistic about FB. Shares traded higher after earnings were released, but failed to reverse the downtrend in price that started in July.

During the earnings call, Zuckerberg warned investors that the newer platforms will continue to make less money and steal user attention from Facebook, which houses all the companies most lucrative ads. He also noted that marketers aren't completely comfortable with the company's new ad formats. However, he thinks the opportunity for revenue generation from new platforms will ultimately be bigger than Facebook's news feed ads.

That's nice to hear, but I prefer to do as little forecasting as possible when valuing a company. So let's take a look at what's already been built and assess the durability and profitability of these assets.

Note: In this article, I use "FB" to talk about the company and all its platforms, and "Facebook" to talk about Facebook the social network.

Is FB correctly priced?

I think FB would be smart to avoid rushing the monetization of their less mature platforms. After all, they originally introduced ads to Facebook slowly and carefully, and that turned out well. Once users get hooked on a platform, it's very hard to give it up.

I'm willing to give FB as much time as they need to monetize their new platforms properly. So in this article, I view any revenue growth coming from Messenger, WhatsApp, VR, Facebook Watch, IGTV, etc., as a bonus.

Let's look at some numbers.

Facebook CFO David Wehner is on record saying back in Q2 that he expects the company to settle into a mid-30s operating margin going forward (compared to 44% in Q2 2018). He also warned that revenue growth would slow from the Q2 growth rate of 42%. Overall, he expects expense growth to exceed revenue growth in 2019.

Wehner said there are at least three factors affecting growth: Currency headwinds, slowing revenues from their Stories features, and an increased focus on privacy and security.

So far it looks like he was right: FB achieved 33% revenue growth in Q3 with a 42% operating margin. Revenue growth fell quite a bit, but the operating margin remained strong.

A simple discounted cash flow analysis

Based on these results, we can make some conservative assumptions about the next 10 years:

First, let's assume FB hits $7 EPS for 2018 (which it's on track to do).

(which it's on track to do). Let's also assume FB will achieve 20% growth in profit for the next 3 years (this accounts for the projected drop in revenue growth and operating margin).

(this accounts for the projected drop in revenue growth and operating margin). Followed by a terminal growth rate of just 3% for years 4-10 (in other words, we assume FB will grow at the same pace as the economy).

(in other words, we assume FB will grow at the same pace as the economy). A WACC of 7.28% (which we'll use as the discount rate).

I input these parameters into a DCF calculator and get a fair value of $105.81 per share (which includes a tangible book value of $20.60 per share, representing FB's ~$40B cash reserves). That's about 40% lower than the current share price of about $150.

To buy FB at today's price, we have to be fairly confident the company will:

Exceed growth expectations for Facebook and Instagram in the next three years, Continue to grow Facebook and Instagram ad revenues for many more years to come, Prevent margins from dropping as projected, and/or Successfully monetize newer platforms to unlock new sources of revenue.

I think there's a good chance FB can continue to grow, but there are definitely risks (more on that in a follow-up article). Let's run a small sensitivity analysis.

DCF sensitivity analysis

Let's see how changing two key inputs affects the fair value.

Our key assumptions remain the same:

$7 EPS in 2018

A three-year growth period followed by seven years of slower growth

A WACC of 7.28%

In the top row of the table is the three-year profit growth rate (10-30%) and in the first column is the terminal growth rate for years 4-10 (0-11%).

10% 20% 30% 0% $83.32 $99.63 $118.65 3% $88.08 105.81 $126.51 11% $103.72 $126.12 $152.34

Therefore, to arrive at today's price ($150 per share) we have to assume FB will grow profits by 30% for the next three years and 11% for seven years after that.

That's not an unreasonable assumption. Still, investors who prefer to err on the side of caution might want to wait and see how things go in the next several months. After all, FB remains in a downtrend.

More aggressive investors might see today's price around the $150 per share level as a clear bargain.

Should you invest in FB at $150 per share? It depends on your risk tolerance and how you feel about the company's outlook.

Looking at the P/E ratio

Another simple way to check whether a stock is trading at fair value is to compare the P/E ratio to some basic growth assumptions.

A company that's projected to grow at 20% per year for the next three years should have a P/E of 19.78. So FB's P/E of ~20 looks perfect.

But if our outlook on FB is bearish and we expect just 10% growth, we should be willing to own shares at maximum P/E of 15.48.

On the other hand, if we think growth will be 30% per year, we should be willing to own FB at a P/E of 24.83.

So, again, FB's price looks about right. It's not a clear bargain nor is it clearly overpriced.

Conclusion

I have to admit that I don't really like Facebook. I find that whenever I check my news feed I end up wasting time watching silly videos and reading pointless rants by people I barely ever see in real life. And I have even less interest in Instagram, but a lot of friends love (or are addicted to) it.

I recognize I'm not FB's target market. I also recognize that the company has an incredible ability to basically print money. Their +40% operating margin is impressive, and they're sitting on a pile of cash ($40B) with no debt, so I'm not too worried about short-term growth problems.

I'm cautiously optimistic about FB in the long run and continue to own shares. I admit that I don't really like the platform, but I can't deny Facebook's staying power, Instagram's growing prominence, and the growth potential of the company in general.

FB is clearly a strong business and, based on my research, should continue to grow at a healthy pace.

