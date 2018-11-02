Whiting Petroleum: Positive Cash Flow Continues

Whiting should be able to continue reducing its debt and in the current oil price environment is able to do non-core development tests to attempt to expand its top-tier inventory.

Negative value hedges will roll off at the end of 2018, enhancing cash flow potential, albeit at the cost of less downside protection.

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) reported solid Q3 2018 earnings, with operating cash flow exceeding capital expenditures by $56 million (continuing its strong cash flow performance over the past year). Production was a little lower than guidance midpoint as it mentioned a tank battery incident deferring production. Cost performance was good though, and Whiting looks set to continue to reduce its debt some more in Q4 2018.

Q3 2018 Results

Whiting's Q3 2018 average production ended up at 128,680 BOEPD, within its guidance range, although slightly below the guidance midpoint of approximately 129,890 BOEPD.

Whiting's lease operating expense and G&A expense came in slightly lower than guidance midpoint, while its oil differential was slightly better than guidance midpoint as well. Whiting's natural gas differentials were slightly worse than expected and mostly cancelled out the positive oil differential variance.

The combined impact of these various costs and differential related items is that Whiting's margins improved by around $0.21 per BOE compared to guidance midpoint.

Actuals Guidance Midpoint Production (BOEPD) 128,680 129,890 LOE ($ Per BOE) $7.81 $7.95 G&A ($ Per BOE) $2.69 $2.75 Oil Differential to NYMEX (Per Barrel) -$4.82 -$5.00 Natural Gas Differential to NYMEX (Per Mcf) -$1.86 -$1.75

Aside from those items, Whiting benefited from an improvement in realised pricing for NGLs as well, realising $22.22 per barrel in Q3 2018 compared to $15.26 per barrel in Q2 2018. Whiting's realised prices for NGLs are quite variable though, as it realised $23.57 per barrel in Q1 2018.

Going Forward

Whiting's hedge position shouldn't weigh negatively on its results after 2018. Its realised oil price was reduced by $7.88 per barrel in Q3 2018 due to its hedges, and hedges are likely to have a substantial negative effect in Q4 2018 as well.

In 2019, Whiting has collars that have a fairly high ceiling (at $75 to $80). At this point, it has a relatively modest amount of hedges though (probably under 30% of its 2019 oil production), so it is exposed to a major oil price crash. Whiting's financial position is much improved from before though, and its breakeven point is under $50 NYMEX oil, so it should be okay in most scenarios.

Whiting's oil differentials are expected to widen to around $7 per barrel in Q4 2018 due to heavy refinery maintenance (also discussed recently by Continental Resources). However, Whiting's capital expenditures are also expected to decrease significantly compared to Q3 2018, so it should be able to generate operating cash flow substantially higher than its capital expenditures.

Foreman Butte

Whiting is also planning on drilling its first Foreman Butte wells in early 2019. It will be interesting to see the results from those wells, as Whiting believes that it can deliver better results than Oasis, as Oasis had classified Foreman Butte as lower-quality acreage. If Whiting is successful, then it can potentially add over 100 good performing wells to its inventory. If the Foreman Butte wells are mediocre or worse, the cost to Whiting is close to $80 million (the $130 million deal value minus the value of current production) plus whatever it spends on the new wells. The risk associated with Foreman Butte appears to be fairly limited though, unlike Whiting's previous Redtail adventures where it ended up taking an $835 million impairment charge.

Whiting mentioned that it completed two wells (with Generation 4.0 completions) in its Hidden Bench area east of Foreman Butte, and those wells produced 100,000 BOEPD per well over the first 90 days. If Whiting can come close to those results for Foreman Butte, the acquisition will be worth it.

Conclusion

Whiting has come a long way in improving in financial situation, bringing its debt down to around $2.8 billion. It is aiming to eventually bring debt down to around $2 billion, which would put its leverage at less than 2.0x even with low $50s oil.

If 2019's oil prices remain similar to 2018, Whiting will benefit from its lower ceiling hedges rolling off. It paid $141 million to settle commodity derivatives during the first three quarters of 2019. Whiting's improved financial position plus the higher oil prices are allowing it do some development outside of its current core in places like Foreman Butte, Wildrose, and Cassandra, which could increase its top-tier inventory if successful.

