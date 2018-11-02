Identiv Acquires Thursby Software Systems For Government Offerings

The deal bolster Identiv's existing government security segment, will be accretive to its financial results and is a smart use of its higher priced stock to continue strong revenue growth.

Thursby provides Apple mobile and desktop device security solutions to government and enterprises.

Identiv (INVE) announced and has subsequently closed on the acquisition of Thursby Software Systems for up to $12.5 million in total potential consideration.

Thursby Software Systems operates as enterprise mobile integration, management, and security company.

INVE has been beating analyst targets on revenue increases, and the deal for Thursby promises to continue that trend and further its government and Apple-based enterprise security capabilities.

Target Company & Market

Arlington, Texas-based Thursby Software was founded in 1986 to provide government agencies and commercial enterprises with Apple iPad, iPhone, and Mac integration, management, and security solutions.

Management is headed by Founder and PresidentWilliam Thursby, who was previously Internet Software Account Manager at Digital Equipment Corporation.

Thursby’s primary offerings include:

Cases and Readers

iPhone and iPad Apps

Android Apps

Mac OS X Software

Company partners or major customers include:

Apple

Microsoft

Juniper

Samsung

U.S. Department of Defense

BMW

BBC

According to a market research report by Allied Market Research, the global mobile security market was valued at $3.4 billion in 2014 and is projected to reach $34.8 billion by 2020.

This represents an extremely robust CAGR of 40.8% between 2014 and 2020.

The main driver for this expected growth is the increasing adoption of Bring Your Own Device practices among small, medium and large organizations.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Identiv originally disclosed the acquisition price and terms as up to $12.5 million including potential earnouts, as described below:

[i] approximately $2.5 million in cash, subject to adjustments based on TSS’s closing working capital, and [ii] the issuance of shares of Identiv’s common stock with a value of approximately $2.5 million. Additionally, in the event that revenue from TSS products is greater than $8.0 million, $11.0 million, or $15.0 million in product shipments in 2019, Identiv will be obligated to issue earn-out consideration of up to a maximum of $7.5 million payable in shares of Identiv’s common stock (subject to certain conditions) (collectively, all consideration issuable in connection with the Merger, the “Merger Consideration”). In the event that such revenue is less than $15.0 million in 2019, but 2020 revenue from TSS products exceeds $15.0 million, then Identiv will be obligated to issue an additional $2.5 million in earnout consideration in the form of stock. The maximum total earnout consideration payable for all periods is $7.5 million in the aggregate, payable in Identiv common stock.

Identiv subsequently filed an 8-K disclosing that it had closed the transaction. Management expects to discuss the acquisition on its November 8, 2018, Q3 conference call.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of June 30, 2018, Identiv had $18 million in cash and equivalents and $35 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was a negative ($2.8 million).

Identiv acquired Thursby primarily for its government grade Apple product security capabilities.

As Identiv CEO Steven Humphreys stated in the deal announcement,

The company’s deep government strengths and mobile app expertise are core elements in our vision for federal and commercial security solutions. Thursby’s seamless support of both government-grade smart card deployments and derived credentials also aligns with our philosophy of supporting customers' adoption of technologies at their own pace, optimized for their own use cases.

In the past 12 months, INVE’s stock price has risen 94% vs. the S&P 500 Index 3.5%, as the chart below indicates:

It’s been an unusual stock price dynamic for INVE. The firm has recently had a spotty record when it comes to negative earnings surprises, as shown below:

However, the reason for the stock price jump has been due to recent revenue surprises to the upside:

As a result, analyst recommendations have followed suit, with now four analysts recommending a Strong Buy for the stock. The recommendations correlate to the recent stock price jump:

The consensus price target for INVE stock now stands at $8.75 and the stock has recently traded (Nov. 2, 2018) around $6.00.

With the acquisition of Thursby, management appears to be pushing deeper into the government vertical. We won’t know about the detail numbers from the acquisition until the November 8 earnings call, but Identiv CEO Humphreys said the deal was an ‘accretive acquisition,’ we don’t know if he was referring to margin, EBITDA, or earnings.

Regardless, it appears INVE management is partially using its stock price runup to assist in acquiring Thursby, so we will find out how much INVE, and shareholders, expect to get in return for the dilutive purchase.

With the deal, INVE is poised to continue showing strong revenue growth, even if inorganically, as it seeks to improve its presence in the government and enterprise Apple-based BYOD markets.

In my view, for the stock to move up appreciably from here, management will need to show continued top-line revenue growth and better earnings visibility and predictability.

