Tesla Can't Get Its Story Straight

Those like me who have followed Tesla (TSLA) for some time are not surprised when something unusual happens. Management has not exactly been the model of corporate governance or a straightforward large-cap company/stock, one of the key criticisms of those who are short. Again this week there has been more examples of confusion, something that consumers and investors shouldn't have to deal with on a regular basis.

On Thursday afternoon, InsideEvs tweeted out its monthly sales estimates for Tesla in October 2018. Usually we get this estimate out earlier in the day, between 10 am and noon eastern, but the EV site claimed it needed some extra time to do the calculations due to a Halloween holiday delay. The report showed a dramatic drop in monthly deliveries for the S/X/3 over September, but compared to the first month of Q3, the S/X were up a tiny bit and the Model 3 up a few thousand. That resulted in the following reply to the tweet from CEO Elon Musk:

(Tweets source is link above)

Now Elon Musk didn't say how the numbers were wrong, whether they were high or low, and under his SEC settlement he really shouldn't be tweeting information that some would deem quite material. If he's going to say they are wrong, why not tell us what they are? Remember, Tesla didn't provide numerical guidance for Model 3 deliveries in Q4.

But let's get to my real point. Elon Musk tells everyone to "bear in mind" that Tesla makes cars for overseas deliveries and East Coast in the first half of the quarter. That seems logical, because Tesla is known for low deliveries around the globe in the first month of the quarter, and a majority in the final month of the period. But while the tweet seems logical, it goes against what Tesla has repeated throughout this year so far, seen in the following quotes:

Q1 2018 investor letter: We are in the process of changing the quarterly production pattern of Model S and X vehicles for the various worldwide regions to ensure a more linear flow of deliveries through the quarter. We believe this will provide a better customer experience and reduce the stress on our delivery system. Q2 2018 investor letter: Model S and Model X deliveries should accelerate in the second half of this year as we have now finished realigning our delivery process. While historically most deliveries were made toward the end of each quarter, our delivery pattern should smooth out in the next two quarters.

It seems as if Elon Musk has just contradicted what Tesla has been guiding to all along. By saying Tesla is prioritizing production for two regions in the first half of the quarter, things are not smooth, leading to the uneven delivery patterns. From InsideEvs, Tesla Motors Club, and teslastats.no, there's no evidence that delivery patterns changed in Q3, and the couple of October estimates we have so far say the same thing.

In fact, Norway estimates for last month are down 30% over October 2017, definitely not smooth. Unfortunately, that's not all that doesn't seem to add up currently. As some consumers have pointed out on Twitter, Tesla sent out an e-mail this week discussing Model 3 delivery timelines, which was detailed in an Electrek article recently, and you can see it below:

Now on Tesla's own Model 3 site it has been guiding to 4-8 weeks for deliveries of long-range versions and 6-10 weeks for the mid range. The company is still promoting gasoline savings in the headline price as well as the fact that a 10-week delivery timeline puts you in 2019, meaning investors would not get the full $7,500 US EV tax credit. There are some that would argue that is false advertising.

But here's what I don't understand. If demand for the Model 3 is so much as bulls continue to tell us, why is Tesla still telling consumers that they can get deliveries in 2018? What happened to the October 15th cutoff to guarantee end-of-year delivery? The e-mail above tells us that more than two weeks later, Tesla is still basically guaranteeing customers 2018 delivery, which goes against the following pro-Tesla statement from InsideEvs that Elon Musk did not come out and say was wrong:

***UPDATE: We’ve just received word that Tesla was overwhelmed by orders on this final day and, as such, has removed the October 15 deadline for the guarantee of the full tax credit notice from its website. This seems to indicate that Tesla has enough U.S. orders in now for the remainder of the year.

By the way, on Friday morning, Tesla detailed its 10-Q filing. As it usually does, the company did not disclose total regulatory credits sold in the investor letter or earnings report, but showed an additional $137 million in these credits sold during Q3 2018. So if you were wondering why Tesla's gross margin numbers were so high or net income was more than $300 million, take out the additional amount of sold regulatory credits (at which Tesla says there are no costs involved) and you get a very different picture from what was originally reported. In fact, as the chart below shows, the difference in these additional credits was several times larger than it usually is.

(Source: Elon Bachman Twitter, seen here)

So as we enter the 11th month of 2018, it again appears that Tesla cannot get its story straight. Ignoring the fact that Elon Musk continues to tweet on and on about possible material information, he says that InsideEvs is wrong with its estimates and reminds everyone about the production process. Yet, Tesla's guidance twice this year was for a new production/delivery system to reduce reliance on the final month of the quarter. Estimates so far show nothing have changed, just like the Model 3 timelines that continue to detail 2018 deliveries are possible. This is in spite of the supposed October 15th deadline and InsideEvs speculation that orders were sold out, a statement not knocked down by Elon Musk. Yet again, Tesla cannot get its story straight.

Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.