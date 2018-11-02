With Rising Mortgage Rates, Is Lennar Homes A Buy?

Over the past two weeks there has been a broad stock market sell off. The homebuilders have seen their stock sell as well. Investors are concerned with future earnings from the perspective of the current economic landscape; Interest rates are increasing, labor shortages are likely to push up employment costs and add to price increases, and home affordability has been a longstanding concern. All of these concerns are important, to be certain. However, homebuilders are still a valuable investment if you dig through the numbers. Lennar (LEN) is a homebuilder that of the 10 biggest home builders, this company has the lowest PE ratio. It may be that the market has been overly concerned about interest rate increases and pushed this stock too low. This may present an opportunity from a value investor perspective to profit from.

To start, here is a look at the most recent monthly chart on Lennar:

Lennar homes is an undervalued home builderI take an organic approach to my investing and analysis. I start with the economy and work my way towards the industry and then the respective company. I have worked as an economist for almost 30 years and I focus almost exclusively on the consumer. I keep a watchful eye on consumer income and expenditures. The two biggest sectors I watch are retailers and housing. With home builders, the sector is highly sensitive to economic changes and their products are price very sensitive; you need to be meticulous in approaching this sector of the economy.

There is another important distinction that makes investing in a home builder difficult: Home builders really do not get repeat business. If you are a retailer, like Walmart (WMT) or Amazon (AMZN), a company has the opportunity to earn back repeat customers on a regular basis. However, with homebuilders, the homebuilder may build the most amazing custom home for a customer and yet never get a penny of repeat business from that person. This does not make for the most ideal company backdrop to invest in. Still, there are possibilities within the sector.

I wanted to take a look at Lennar because I think there may be an opportunity to invest in this company. But first, what is the backdrop that Lennar is working within?

Mortgage Rates continue to rise

Mortgage rates are off of their historic lows and have been heading higher. The average is currently at 5.11%. Taking a look at the chart below, these rates are below the longer-term average over the past 30 years.

You will recall the heyday of the 1990s internet boom - and subsequent bust - of the Dot Com era: 30-year mortgage rates were far higher then than they are today. If you continue reading below, you will see that despite there being an average mortgage rate of some ~8% during the 1990s, homebuilders built more homes then than they are building today.

And yet, all the talk you hear about with mortgage rates rising, you would think the home builders are going to be squeezed out of existence. True, I believe interest rate increases are going to have an effect on home sales. However, I do not believe that the effects are going to be so adverse that there are no opportunities with investing in home builders; I do not believe these companies are going to be poor investments.

For now, inflation is contained

For now, inflation has taken a dip in its recent climb. As interest rate increases work their way into the economy, inflation should remain contained. However, it is above the unofficial Federal Reserve's target rate of 2.00%; it is currently 2.30% but off from recent highs of 2.70%. Since the recession of 2008, inflation has remained muted allowing the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low for a very long time.

While inflation and subsequent increases in interest rates have been making headlines of late, I see this as being a knee-jerk reaction looking at interest rates as proactive instead of reactive. My knee-jerk reaction to that is that if the economy is strong enough to warrant increasing interest rates then the economy will continue to advance forward despite increasing interest rates. This is more of a reversal of the cause/effect look at increasing interest rates. The Fed is not trying to slow the economy down from overheating. The Fed is trying to bring interest rates up form ultra-loose levels that have been necessary to get the economy growing at a sustainable level. The economy will continue to grow despite there being higher interest rates.

However, there is a price concern that I believe will be problematic for homebuilders, that being shortages with labor. A lot of companies are struggling lately with keeping employees because of the low rates of pay that companies are offering employees. Homebuilders are in that category. I believe this may be problematic in the future. Builders may have to increase pay on a steady basis and that cost may need to be passed through to the consumer. For now, home prices have been advancing higher but at a relatively slower pace than the previous bubble era.

Case-Shiller Home Price Index continues to climb

Home prices continue to advance throughout the nation as the Case-Shiller Home Price Index shows. Sales of homes are slowing and this may likely keep a lid on advancing prices (Look below at existing and new home sales charts).

Our economy has a lower employment rate than the 2000s. GDP growth just printed a healthy 3.5% Y/Y growth rate, down slightly from the previous 4.2%. From a comparison basis, there is still a great deal growth yet in new homes. I will concede that you cannot look at this comparison on a strictly linear basis; the economies of the early 2000s and today are quite different. They are, however, good comparisons that give a contextual perspective. Still, within that comparison, one can rationalize that today's new homes data has room to increase.

(Please note: This chart starts at 2000 whereas the other charts in this article started in 1990; Case-Shiller Price Index did not exist previously. When comparing the charts, adjust the timeframe accordingly).

New Home Sales and Existing Home Sales have dropped

Below you can see that the drop in new home sales and existing home sales are both contained; there is not a new, disconcerting trend where sales are declining. If you look from the perspective of comparing the 1990s to today, new homes being built has not even hit the mid point of those numbers, roughly 750,000 annualized. And the ability to finance a home now is far easier than it was some 30 years ago with financial markets offering multiple new products to make financing more available to a lot more consumers.

As well, there has been a slowing in existing home sales:

However, some would argue that is not necessarily a good thing; 2008 financial collapse and housing bubble implosion being the case in point. I would add to that: Point duly noted.

Millennials are entering into the home market in larger numbers; albeit they are buying smaller homes with smaller numbers of bedrooms. And, couples are also likely to not be married, yet buying homes together. Despite the significant losses in value that has happened from the housing bubble of 2008, home ownership is still the most significant way to increase wealth. Millennials are taking advantage of that and entering the market and I expect this trend will continue.

The list of top 10 home builders

Here is a list of the top 10 home builders in America:

D.R Horton (DHI) $13.686B 9.88 Lennar (LEN.B) $11.867B 6.94 NVR (NVR) $8.132B 12.45 PulteGroup (PHM) $6.993B 7.46 Toll Brothers (TOL) $4.892B 8.62 KB Home (KBH) $1.800B 7.60 Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) $1.776B 7.36 TRI Pointe (TPH) $1.667B 7.43 M.D.C Holdings (MDC) $1.595B 8.16 Meritage (MTH) $1.484B 7.35

This listing is based upon market capitalization and shows the respective PE ratio. The standout is the lowest PE ratio I am looking at, Lennar. I am a value investor and one of the very first things I look at is "how much is this stock going to cost me". However, I do not mean the price. What I mean is if I have a dollar amount I want to invest in a company I want to know what I am getting for that dollar amount: Am I getting a good value, or not?

PE is a great place to start simply because you can assess your investment perspective in terms of a percentage return on an annual basis. For instance, Lennar has a PE ratio of 6.94. That means that the price of their stock is trading at 6.94 times earnings (Projected for 2019 at $6.37 and a stock price of $44.40).

To put that into perspective, here is a chart of the Shiller PE ratio:

If you were to compare two companies to each other, one being a company with an average PE as listed above, ~30, versus Lennar which is trading at 6.94 times earnings, from a value perspective, you are getting far more return from whatever dollar amount you invest. A 30-times PE has a stock price of $30.00 for every $1.00 in return, or a 3.3% return on investment in 1 year's time. However, Lennar has a return of 15%. Personally, I would much rather invest in a company with far higher yield from that perspective.

But homebuilders have not historically had rich PEs. However, they do return value in the sense that there is a return on investment. Lennar will very likely hit its revenue goals projected forward. If inflation and interest rates remained relatively the same as where they are now, and Lennar achieved its projected earnings, then an investment in the stock would end up with an additional $6.37 in earnings. This would, in theory, push the price of the stock upwards $6.37, or ~15% from where it is today (approximately $52.00).

I believe that overall the stock market is priced rich because interest rates are so low. Interest rates are heading higher and it is my belief that the PE ratio you are looking at in the chart just above is going to move more in line with the historical 15-times earnings. This does not necessarily mean that the stock market is going to crash to reset the PE ratios. As interest rates move higher, the PE ratio will move lower as yield is brought into line with inflation and the cost of money. I see a gradual rebalancing of the PE ratios.

I believe the economy is going to continue to expand. And during this time, I also believe that interest rates are going to move higher along with the economy's expansion.

Conclusion

Interest rates are moving higher and that concern has pushed stocks lower. I believe there has been a distortion of sorts because of this. Lennar is one of those stocks whose price has been distorted downward.

I believe that Lennar is an undervalued stock you can buy today. For this reason, I am adding this stock to my portfolio. I am looking for the target goal of $52.00 for this stock sometime between now and four quarters from today.

