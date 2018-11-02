Noble Corporation: Excellent Quarter, Fourth Quarter Looks To Be Even Better

On Wednesday, October 31, 2018, offshore drilling contractor Noble Corp. (NE) announced its third quarter 2018 earnings results. The headline numbers here were certainly impressive as the firm beat analysts' expectations on both the top- and bottom-lines. Indeed, there were certainly some very positive developments in the results. The company does still show signs that it is suffering from the weakness in the offshore drilling industry. This industry is beginning to show signs of strengthening, however, it is a weak recovery. We also see signs that Noble is beginning to benefit from this, which should be good for the company going forward.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Noble Corp.'s third quarter 2018 earnings results:

Noble Corp. reported total revenues of $279.408 million in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 7.57% increase over the $259.740 million that the company brought in during the prior-year quarter.

The company reported total contract drilling expenses of $162.985 million in the most recent quarter. This compares quite favorably to the $166.044 million that the firm spent in the year-ago quarter.

Noble Corp. had a total fleet-wide utilization rate of 69% in the third quarter. This compares quite favorably to the 54% that the company had in the preceding quarter.

Following the close of the third quarter, Noble Corp. secured new contracts for two drillships for operations in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and the Black Sea.

The company reported a net loss of $78.358 million in the third quarter of 2018. This compares quite favorably to the $99.481 million loss that the company suffered in the prior-year quarter.

Unlike what we saw with peer companies Ensco (ESV) and Rowan (RDC), Noble Corp. actually saw its revenues increase year-over-year. As mentioned in the highlights, the company brought in $279.408 million in the quarter compared to $259.740 million a year ago. The primary reason for this was a sharp increase in the fleet's total operating days. This is a metric that offshore drilling companies use to measure their fleet utilization. Basically, each rig that operates under contract for one day produces one operating day. Thus, an increase in operating days means that the company either had lower downtime or a greater number of rigs working than in the comparison quarter. Either scenario results in more revenue; thus, the fact that Noble Corp. had twelve more operating days in the quarter than in the second, as well as more operating days than in the third quarter of last year, caused its revenues to climb.

One big source of improvement in the company's utilization numbers comes from Noble's floating rig fleet (semisubmersibles and drillships). This portion of the company's fleet saw its utilization rate reach 45% in the third quarter compared to 39% in the second. The main reason for the improvement here comes from the semisubmersible Noble Clyde Boudreaux, which started work on a contract offshore Myanmar in August. This completely offset the decline in utilization caused by an increased number of idle days for the semisubmersible Noble Paul Romano. The company also had fewer floating rigs in the third quarter than it did in the previous one due to the retirement of two semisubmersibles in the second quarter. This caused a modest improvement in the company's utilization rates as it would have a higher percentage of the overall fleet working.

As I pointed out in both of the earlier linked articles on Ensco and Rowan, both of those companies saw their average fleetwide dayrates decline in the third quarter. This was not the case with Noble. In the third quarter, the company had average daily revenues of $281,800 across its floater fleet compared to $268,600 in the previous quarter. The company did see the average dayrate decline in its jack-up fleet though, going to $122,400 from $130,300 in the second quarter of the year. As a general rule, drilling contracts do not see dayrates change during the middle of the term. Thus, what is actually happening here is that previous contracts are expiring and the new ones that rigs are commencing work on carry dayrates that change the averages. The fact that Noble Corp. saw its average daily revenue increase on its floating rig fleet is a very good sign as it may be an indication that the leading market dayrate is increasing.

In a few past articles, most recently here, I stated that the jack-up rig sector is oftentimes a leading indicator for the offshore drilling industry as a whole. When we consider that, we certainly see some very positive signs in Noble's results as its jack-up fleet utilization increased to 93% in the third quarter compared to 70% in the second. In addition to the improvement in utilization, the fleet delivered an 18% improvement in operating days compared to the preceding quarter. In addition, the Noble Sam Hartley started on a new nine-month contract in the North Sea, which actually means that all of the jack-up rigs in Noble's fleet are now employed under contract. Not only does this provide us with even more indication that the offshore drilling market is improving but it should also prove beneficial to Noble's revenues over the next few quarters while all of these contracts are in effect.

It, therefore, appears that Noble is sitting pretty for the next few quarters. The company's fourth quarter of 2018 alone should see positive revenue development as 74% of its total rig operating days are currently committed to contracts. Unfortunately though, many of the world's exploration and production companies are still hesitant to commit to the offshore space long-term and thus have only been offering short-term contracts. Therefore, we see the number of operating days currently committed to contracts begin to drop off in 2019. As of today, the company's floating fleet is 37% committed to contracts and its jack-up fleet is 53% committed. Hopefully though, we should see these figures improve over the coming months as the industry continues to heal.

In conclusion, the third quarter of 2018 was a good one for Noble Corp. The company saw strong improvements in its utilization driven at least somewhat by the slowly strengthening offshore market. It looks as though it should see even further improvements in the fourth quarter, particularly across its jack-up fleet. Overall, there certainly looks like a lot here that the company's shareholders should find pleasing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.