Amazon Isn't Just A Bet On A Premise Anymore

Expenditures related to AWS are starting to more than pay for themselves.

Three months ago I took a detailed look at the Q2 numbers posted by e-commerce giant Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN). I wasn’t so interested in the touted numbers; most companies can massage the income statement well enough to make it say whatever they want it to say. The real measure of fiscal ‘success’ for a company like Amazon is often buried deep in the details few people ever actually look at in an earnings release or an SEC filing.

As it turns out, Amazon was cash-flow-positive a quarter ago, pocketing $546 million after paying all of its bills and booking all the expenses it should be booking. It’s not a game-changing figure for an $800 billion company that’s done more than $200 billion worth of business over the course of the past four quarters. But, given that Amazon had been increasingly cash-flow-negative (again) through the first quarter of the year, in some ways it was a game-changer for the often-spendthrift organization. The question at the time was, can the company do it again?

It can. And it did. Indeed, cash flow improved dramatically last quarter, largely thanks to some help many investors had given up hoping for.

Amazon Just Became an Actual For-Profit Company

The short version of the long story anyone reading this likely already knows: Amazon has spent heavily in the past on future growth. But, it had done so for so long and so generously many critics were beginning to wonder of the organization would ever be able to turn a real profit.

Not an operating profit – that’s relatively easy to do. We’re talking a real profit, as determined by positive cash flow that factors in all expenses. As I explained in August, the company wasn’t accounting for expenses related to AWS in a way that made it clear what it actually cost to keep its cloud-computing arm up and running, and growing. In simplest terms, it was treating those equipment purchases like capital expenditures and arguably should have been booking them like an operating cost.

Choose whichever side of that argument you want to. Just for the record though, it’s an argument that matters less now than it has in months. Last quarter, it reported trailing-twelve-month free cash flow of $5.38 billion, after its capital lease obligations had been paid. That’s the biggest number we’ve seen for this measure.

Source: Amazon Q3-2018 Investor Presentation

It wasn’t a fortuitous fluke either. The company has been slowly but steadily moving in this direction for a while (though it’s clear that whatever dead weight that had been holding it back in this regard is now more than four quarters old).

Source: Amazon Q3-2018 Press Release

In short, the capital expenses and finance lease obligations that are mostly related to Amazon Web Services are under control, yet AWS continues to grow its top line and contribute more to the bottom line than it had been.

That’s the long way of saying AWS is now sporting a healthy ROI.

AWS isn’t the only place Amazon is starting to make some actual money like a regular company though. It’s also starting to sell merchandise for a better profit, rather than effectively giving it away.

Take a good, long look at the revenue and operating profit breakdown as of last quarter. Retail sales were up 35% in North America, though that sort of growth isn’t anything new for Amazon. Noteworthy is the huge swing in North American operating profits for the e-commerce arm. Operating margins improved from 0.4% of revenue in the comparable quarter a year earlier to almost 6% during the third quarter of this year. That improvement matches the one seen in the second quarter.

Source: Amazon Q3-2018 SEC Filing

The company’s overseas operations are still losing money, but measurable progress is being made on that front too. Meanwhile, Amazon Web Services’ operating margins improved from 25% to 31%.

It’s a degree of profitability many investors never actually expected to see from Amazon.

Bottom Line

To be clear, questions remain. While these net income levels and cash flow levels may be unusually strong relative to Amazon’s history, they’re not terribly impressive by the standard most other companies are held to. It would be nice, even of not requisite, if Amazon could continue to beef up its net margins.

It’s also worth noting that Amazon’s net obligations (whether they be capital leases, debt, operating leases or other commitments) inched higher last quarter, to a total of $124.4 billion. That figure was only $122.3 billion as of the second quarter. It’s a modest increase, but it’s also an already-eye-popping figure. In a perfect world, that figure would be inching lower as Amazon collects more free cash to pay down its net obligations.

Regardless, anybody who’s being intellectually honest with themselves has to concede that Amazon is judged by a different standard. It’s ultimately all about the growth; profits are still secondary.

The fact that the company has proven it can turn a real profit of any degree, of course, bolsters the already-existing bullish case.

To that end, know that the analyst community is increasingly a net-believer in the direction the company is finally pointed. The pros are calling for this year’s projected operating profit of $19.61 per share to grow to $26.67 per share next year. That’s a 36% increase in earnings on what’s expected to only be a 20% increase in revenue.

It would also be the vindication a whole slew of investors have been waiting on for years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.