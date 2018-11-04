Buy The Dip With High Yield: CEF At 15% Discount, Special Dividend Coming Soon

Investors who buy today will receive the dividend (ex dividend should be around November 20). Note that ADX issues 1099 tax forms (no K-1s).

ADX trades at a 15% discount to NAV. It's set to pay a big special dividend in December, equivalent to at least a 7% yield.

Co-produced with Julian Lin for High Dividend Opportunities.

Source note: All tables and images from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s website, unless otherwise stated.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX) is a closed end fund invested in a diversified portfolio of large-cap equities. ADX has a strong track record and a history of paying generous special dividends. Shares trade at a deep discount to net asset value and are set to announce a large "special dividend" amounting to at least 6% yield. That would translate to a minimum of 7% yield if we factor in the discount. ADX is a strong buy with pure exposure to U.S. stocks, the best market to be in today.

Volatility Is Your Friend

The markets have been very volatile recently which is Wall Street code for “stock prices have been going down.” The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes have pulled back sharply over the past month, creating some great opportunities:

This volatility has been attributed to both global uncertainty regarding the trade war with China as well as rising interest rates:

We view the transpiring events as having potential short-term consequences but little impact on the long-term growth prospects of U.S. equities. In this kind of situation where stock prices fluctuate wildly despite having sustained long-term theses, we must remind investors to focus on the bigger picture. Stocks have proved to reward long-term investors, and market corrections are the best time to buy stocks! For income investors, high-dividend stocks and funds offer a unique buying opportunity. Let us look at the long-term performance of the S&P 500 index.

It's precisely these moments where we should be buying as stocks are just simply trading at HUGE discounts to their fair value. We believe that the best way to invest in the market is through a high-yield CEF - we now highlight this unique closed-end fund ADX.

Getting To Know ADX

ADX was founded in 1929 and thus is one of the oldest funds around. ADX has paid dividends for the past 80 years and is actively managed with around 86 holdings as of June this year. ADX has net assets of $1.81 billion and does not utilize any leverage.

ADX is well diversified among various industries and is overweight growth sectors including information technology:

We can see their top holdings below:

In particular we like their diversified positions in technology and financial stocks such as Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (AAPL) and Facebook (FB), Visa (V), Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B), and many other great companies.

While this sector was seeing a dramatic selloff in the past few months, stock prices appear to have diverged from fundamentals.

Many large-cap technology companies, including the four mentioned above, have deep net cash positions representing around 10% of their market capitalizations. Furthermore, these companies are still growing earnings at very healthy rates (20%-30%) with no indication of slowing down in the future. ADX looks well positioned to perform strongly as technology stock prices catch up to their fundamentals.

Fee Structure

ADX is very shareholder friendly with a low expense ratio of 0.56%. This compares favorably with the average 1.14% seen among average U.S. funds in 2017. This low fee is especially attractive when considering their strong performance, which we see below.

Performance

ADX has been a consistently solid performer:

While there's no guarantee that they will always be able to beat the index, ADX does closely follow the S&P 500, and through active management is also able to beat the index depending on which time frame you use. For the 12 months ended September 2018, ADX returned 19.6% vs. 17.9% for the index. For the nine months ended September 2018, ADX returned 11.3% vs. 10.6% for the index.

In comparison with the Lipper Large Cap Core Fund Index, ADX has outperformed on every time frame:

It's impressive that this management team is able to consistently match or beat the index, but that's the sort of performance you come to expect from a fund with such a long history.

Dividend History

ADX pays a regular quarterly distribution of $0.05, for 1.26% annually. ADX however has a goal of distributing at least 6% of the "Net Asset Value" in special dividends at year end. ADX has paid more than 80 years of dividends and paid a 9.8% total yield last year.

As we can see below, they have primarily paid their distributions out of dividend income and long-term realized gains, with almost no "return of capital" (or ROC):

(Chart by Authors, data from CEFConnect)

We should note that even in the event of return of capital, this is not necessarily bad for ADX shareholders. Unlike fixed income CEFs where ROC always is destructive to NAV, ROC for equity CEFs is sometimes simply a tax efficient way to return cash to shareholders.

For example, one reason why some equity CEFs decide to pay ROC instead of capital gains would be because they are holding some equity positions that management expects to go up more in price. So if they decide to keep holding the shares and not book the capital gains, these gains will remain as "unrealized gains" and will not show up in the "net investment income" of the fund. Therefore ROC will show up, but that would be ROC for tax purposes rather than destructive ROC.

Valuation

ADX trades at around a 15% discount to NAV. This represents a six-month Z-Score of -1.8, which means that ADX trades 1.8 standard deviations lower than the average NAV discount of the past year. We can see their historical NAV discount below:

(CEFConnect)

The large discount to NAV is simply a very attractive way to buy the market at a huge discount. Note that the discount is not only cheap based on historical data, but also very attractive in absolute terms. Effectively, investors are buying some of the best names at 15% of their respective market value. It's difficult to beat this!

Why the Huge Discount to NAV?

Since ADX pays only a monthly dividend of $0.05 per quarter, the yield shows up very low on financial websites. For example

Yahoo Finance and Google Finance show the yield at 1.3%.

Even Morningstar and CEF Connect show the yield at 1.5%.

So many investors who are looking for high-yielding CEFs are likely to overlook this great CEF. We believe that this is one of the main reasons why ADX has historically traded at higher discounts than other CEFs. And this is why it's such a great opportunity to buy some of the best stocks at highly discounted prices!

Share Repurchases And Dividend Reinvestment

ADX repurchased 855,556 shares of its common stock during the first nine months of 2018 at an average price per share of $15.61 and a weighted average discount to NAV of 14.2%.

We like the fact that management has been active and opportunistic in buying back their own shares when the discounts are wide. This is highly accretive to current shareholders and results in an increase of the "net asset value" of the Fund.

Risks

ADX is highly concentrated to equities and thus would underperform if the broad market selloff continues.

There's no guarantee that ADX management can continue their strong performance relative to the index. Every active manager goes through periods of under performance and it's possible that ADX may under-perform if they are not invested in the right sectors moving forward. In our analysis of their holdings, we are quite confident in their picks. Furthermore, this is a management that has a very long and solid track record. Management's qualifications and ability to execute is one of the most important factors that we use to evaluate any CEF. This management is as solid as it gets, in our opinion.

More about the Next Big Dividend

When investors are paid dividends in a situation with a large discount to NAV, investors' position tends to significantly improve. This is especially true for ADX which trades at a huge discount to NAV. For example, the next dividend of "minimum 6% of NAV" that will come in December would translate - after factoring the 15% discount -to a 7% dividend yield for those investors who buy today or who are holding the shares.

Note about the ex-dividend: During past years, the ex-dividend was around November 15th and November 20th.

Another important point to note: ADX usually gives the option for shareholders to get the year-end dividends either in cash or in shares. Because ADX trades at such a huge discount, any share issuance can be dilutive to current shareholders if they choose to get paid in cash rather than in shares. Therefore we recommend that investors receive the "special dividend" in shares which would be in fact anti dilutive. Note that ADX's share repurchase program which is in place also protects current shareholders from further dilution. Shareholders who elect to receive the dividends in shares can always sell back the shares in case they need the cash. Using this strategy tends to maximize shareholder returns.

Here's a table that summarizes some of the most relevant data on ADX, and why it's one of the most attractive equity CEFs:

Bottom Line

The markets have pulled back from all-time highs, allowing for brave investors to step in and do some buying of the discounted stocks. ADX is a way to invest in the market at an enormous discount of 15% to NAV, and with a very generous yield. ADX should announce a large special dividend very soon, which would translate into an equivalent of 7% dividend payment in December based on today's share price. ADX is a strong buy for those looking for both dividend yield and capital appreciation.

A note about diversification: To achieve an overall yield of 9-10% and optimal level of diversification, we recommend a maximum allocation of 2-3% of the portfolio to individual high-yield stocks, and a maximum of 5% allocation to high-yield exchange traded products (such as ETFs, ETNs and CEFs) like ADX. For investors who depend on the income, diversification usually results in more stable dividends, mitigates downside risk, and reduces the overall volatility of your portfolio.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

About High Dividend Opportunities: We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 1600 members. We provide a comprehensive service, ranked #1, dedicated to high-yield securities trading at attractive valuations - with an overall target yield of 9-10%. Subscription includes: A managed portfolio of stocks currently yielding 10.0%. A "Dividend Tracker" which lets you know exactly when to expect your next dividend. A "Portfolio Tracker" to track your dividend holdings, income, and allocation by sector. For video, click here. If you are looking for the most profitable high-dividend ideas, you have come to the right place. For more info, please click here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.