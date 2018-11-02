Is The Brazilian Real Overvalued After Its Run-Up?

I expect that the real will decline against the greenback now that elections have concluded.

However, due to a narrowing interest rate differential with the United States, I do not see this lasting.

The Brazilian real gained significantly against the greenback in advance of the presidential elections in Brazil last month.

The Brazilian Real has seen significant gains against the greenback since September, up to a level of just under 0.27 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

That said, when we take a look at the weekly chart, the real is still trading well below levels seen back at the beginning of this year:

Source: investing.com

So, what is the reason for the sudden surge in this currency? When Brazilian presidential elections were underway, growing speculation that right-wing candidate Jair Bolsonaro could take the presidency led to a more favorable outlook regarding future economic growth. Pursuit of liberal economic policies such as significant privatization of state-owned companies to reduce public debt, as well as overhauling Brazil's pension program, has resulted in significant gains for both the real and the Bovespa index.

Now that Bolsonaro has been elected - the more important question is - can this be sustained? Of course, speculation regarding economic reforms are pushing up the currency in the short-term, but there are two key factors that will determine whether the real can keep rising:

whether the proposed economic reforms can actually be implemented the nature of interest rate differentials between the real and the greenback going forward

For instance, we can see that Brazilian interest rates are currently at the lowest level in 10 years:

Source: tradingeconomics.com

The current federal funds rate in the United States is 2.25 percent. Moreover, if an investor is looking to get a higher rate on emerging market currencies, currencies such as the Mexican Peso are offering slightly higher rates of 7.75 percent, and high-risk countries such as Turkey offering a 24 percent interest rate on the Turkish lira.

Therefore, should we see the spread between US and Brazilian interest rates start to narrow (i.e. US interest rates rise further), then it is likely that the real will depreciate, as investors will flock to the higher rates on the US dollar under this circumstance.

From a technical standpoint, we see on the 1-week chart above that the relative strength index on the BRL/USD is trading at just under 54, which is the highest level since the beginning of 2018. In this regard, it is possible that we may be approaching a ceiling on the BRL/USD. In this regard, I expect that the real is overvalued after its run-up, and we could see the currency descend against the greenback now that elections have concluded.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.