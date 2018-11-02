Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (PETX) CEO Steven Peter on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Good day, and welcome to the Aratana Therapeutics Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call.

Rachel Reiff

I'll actually kick off here. Good morning, this is Rachel Reiff, Corporate Communications for Aratana Therapeutics. In a few moments, Dr. Steven Peter, President and CEO of Aratana Therapeutics, will make some opening comments; Craig Tooman, our Chief Financial Officer, will then review the third quarter 2018 financial results. Following the prepared comments, we'll open it up for Q&A. Before we begin, I'd like to let you know that we'll be making some forward-looking statements today. These statements involve uncertainties and risks and therefore, should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. Actual events and circumstances, which may be beyond our control, may differ from today's forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, as a result of the risks, uncertainties and other important factors set forth in our filings with the SEC. Steven?

Steven Peter

Thank you, Rachel. Good morning. This is Steven Peter, President and CEO of Aratana Therapeutics, and I'm pleased to highlight the results from the third quarter of 2018. During the third quarter of 2018, we have continued to market our 3 FDA approved therapeutics, ENTYCE, NOCITA and GALLIPRANT, to veterinarians in the United States. In addition, we continue to advance our innovative pipeline of therapeutic candidates. We continue to believe there is significant enthusiasm for Aratana amongst our veterinarian customers. For instance, we believe a majority of veterinary clinics in the United States have already purchased 2 or more of our therapeutics. And we are especially pleased with the strong performance of GALLIPRANT, which in addition to gaining market share, also earned Aratana a $15 million commercial milestone, which resulted in Aratana being profitable for the quarter.

In a few moments, Craig will summarize the third quarter 2018 financial results in detail. However, given that we have had some new investors paying attention to the animal health industry given the Elanco Animal Health recent IPO, I wanted to step back and remind you of what Aratana is trying to do from a big picture perspective, and why we believe we are validating the pet therapeutics opportunity. Aratana believe we are witnessing an important evolution of the veterinary care market. As pets have moved from outside the home to inside the home, pets have become viewed as members of our families and dramatically improved their standard of living. Given pets' improved living situation and access to veterinary care, they are living longer. As they age, they can encounter many of the same diseases that affect the human family members. And since pets are family, owners seek quality medical care. The veterinary profession is adapting to pet owners' demands for quality medical care. We've seen the emergence of the specialist and subspecialist veterinarian.

Today, there are already more than 20 boarded specialties and subspecialties. And we are seeing the emergence of the large multispecialty hospitals and corporate veterinary hospitals. We are also seeing growth in ancillary services such as diagnostics, devices, imaging and pet insurance. In fact, we believe the largest and fastest-growing segment of the pet market is veterinary services. However, the pet therapeutics segment is relatively underdeveloped, which we believe is the result of the supply problem or the innovation gap. We believe the incumbent animal health companies have been less focused on pets emerging medical needs with respect to pet therapeutics. Historically, the incumbent companies have been more focused on the production of vaccines and parasiticides. In other words, in our view, they tend to focus on puppies and kittens with vaccines, and flea/tick/heartworm prevention, rather than aging dogs and cats with medical diseases. We certainly acknowledge the need for preventative care, but we also believe that our industry must close the innovation gap when it comes to pet therapeutics. Aratana's approach is to pair animal health professionals with human health professionals to aggressively close the innovation gap. And that has been our inspiration since our IPO in 2013.

We believe that Aratana has a proven ability to access innovation and translate that into regulatory success as evidenced by the 8 regulatory approvals that we have already received in our company's history. Our initial therapeutic candidates, AT-001, -002 and -003 are today FDA approved as GALLIPRANT, ENTYCE and NOCITA, respectively. We believe our level of success in pet therapeutics has been unmatched within the animal health industry and we continue our efforts to advance and expand our pipeline of therapeutic candidates. We seek to develop therapeutics that address prevalent or high incident medical conditions. Those opportunities may be in existing markets, such as osteoarthritis pain and atopic dermatitis, or they may be in new therapeutic categories. We seek to develop therapeutics and disease states where there is a recognizable need. Pets don't tell us what is wrong, so we want the owner to be able to observe the problem. And finally, we seek to develop therapeutic opportunities that provides veterinarians solutions that are highly differentiated. Pet owners are coming to clinics armed with information and they are consulting Dr. Google about many of the recommendations that veterinarians make. Therefore, veterinarians desire things that are scientifically elegant and innovation will entrust their pet-owner clients.

Of course, veterinarian enthusiasm for things that are highly differentiated needs to be balanced with the fact that veterinarians can be slower to incorporate therapeutics into their clinical practice. Therefore, the selling model is very important. Hence, in addition to building our capabilities for clinical and regulatory success, Aratana has created a differentiated commercial model targeting the therapeutics focused veterinarian. The commercial organization that we envisioned in 2016 is now fully operational and we believe it is an efficient commercial organization, particularly well suited to the therapeutics segment of the animal health market. Specialist and multispecialty clinics can be tough customers to access than the large yellow general practice focused companies.

And we believe that therapeutics that are well in the GP, in those situations, Aratana can act alongside the larger sales force as we've shown with GALLIPRANT. In new therapeutic categories, such as inappetence with ENTYCE, Aratana can work to secure the buy-in from the thought leaders who are often embedded within the multispecialty clinics or veterinary schools. And for therapeutics that are primarily well with the specialist, such as NOCITA, Aratana's commercial model is essentially built to spec. We accomplish all of this today with a field-based sales force that is present in approximately 2 dozen territories, covering approximately 40 metropolitan statistical areas. Our sales force is approximately 1/10 of the size of competitors such as Adartis Boehringer [ph] Ingelheim, Merck Animal Health and Elanco Animal Health. Hence, we expand with each of our selling line, especially in general practices, by working with distributors, and in the case of GALLIPRANT, working in copromotion with Elanco.

So while relatively small today, we believe that Aratana is well positioned as the veterinary profession and veterinary care market continues to evolve. I will now make a few qualitative comments about ENTYCE, NOCITA and GALLIPRANT during the third quarter of 2018. With respect to ENTYCE, an appetite stimulant for dogs, we continue to do extremely well in terms of clinic update. We've already placed ENTYCE in approximately half of the veterinary clinics in the United States and we believe our re-order rates are strong. Reported ENTYCE net product sales to distributors in the third quarter remained at similar levels to those generated in the prior quarter. Nevertheless, we believe that the overall move out the clinics from the distributors to veterinarians was higher in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the second quarter. Furthermore, in targeted accounts served by Aratana sales team, purchases have increased sequentially quarter-over-quarter since launch. In fact, nearly half of the net product sales of ENTYCE are from the 2,000 clinics, where Aratana sales team has had direct interactions. Oftentimes, getting that first order for a new therapeutic is challenging given the typical sales cycle, which can involve several decision makers within the clinic.

Interestingly, getting that first order has been less of a challenge than Aratana anticipated, and we believe that our high initial clinic uptake indicates that veterinarians recognize the medical need and are impressed with ENTYCE's product profile. Appetite is a very important variable by which a pet owner assesses the health status of their pet, and owners are very motivated to treat inappetence. As millions of dogs present to veterinary clinics in the United States for inappetence each year, and a mix of acute and chronic conditions, and ENTYCE is a tool that can be used across that spectrum. So we believe that we are rapidly generating awareness and therapeutics interest in bringing ENTYCE into the clinic. Rather, our challenge and opportunity is getting veterinarians increasingly comfortable using the therapeutic ENTYCE that is already sitting in their clinic's pharmacy. Aratana believes that a key factor in getting veterinarians to use ENTYCE is direct interactions with our sales force. Face-to-face interaction is important in establishing the new therapeutic category. And we continue to receive positive feedback from our market research as well as anecdotal feedback from veterinarian that ENTYCE is working, and it's also helpful in getting veterinarians familiar with using ENTYCE.

So it's important that we capitalize on what's currently working and on increasing the ENTYCE net product sales in our targeted accounts. Hence, we continue our educational efforts when existing and targeting accounts to increase the frequency of use and the duration of therapy. We believe these face-to-face interactions have the potential to increase sales as veterinarians become increasingly comfortable with the use of ENTYCE. Furthermore, we believe veterinarians also desire innovation in terms of treatment for inappetence and weight management in cats. Our objective is to obtain FDA approval of capromorelin in a formulation and dose specific for cats. In August 2018, we submitted the targeted animal safety technical sections for capromorelin in cats. We also have an ongoing pivotal field effectiveness study for weight management for cats with chronic kidney disease, and we anticipate completing target enrollment in mid-2019. With respect to NOCITA, hundreds of customers are regularly ordering NOCITA.

Surveyed veterinarians cite NOCITA's ability to provide up to 72 hours of pain relief and its safety profile as primary benefits. We believe that the growth of NOCITA, which again grew in the third quarter of 2018, was the result of our ability to more deeply penetrate existing accounts. In August, Aratana received FDA approval expanding the NOCITA label to include cats. The approval includes a new administration technique, a nerve block, to provide post-operative analgesia and a new species, cats, undergoing owner elected onychectomy. NOCITA is currently available in a 20-milliliter bottle size, which treats approximately 100 pounds of dog or cat, and Aratana anticipates completing the regularly process to add a 10-milliliter bottle size. If approved, this 10-milliliter bottle size could be available to veterinarians in the fall of 2019. We believe that the smaller bottle size will help us with respect to driving use in cats and smaller dogs. As we look forward, we continue to believe that our success factors are going to be expanding the use of NOCITA into other painful surgeries and regulatory approval of the 10-milliliter bottle size. As we continue to see sequential growth and we do believe that there is a significant potential in the NOCITA franchise.

With respect to GALLIPRANT, we continue our very successful copromotion with Elanco. The third quarter 2018 included a commercial milestone payable to Aratana, since net product sales of GALLIPRANT in 2018 have already exceeded $35 million. we believe the very strong quarter for GALLIPRANT was bolstered by reintroduction and resupply of the 100 milligram SKUs. But GALLIPRANT also continues to grow market share. We believe that GALLIPRANT is already the leading branded of inset prescribed by veterinarians in the United States. Under the Elanco collaboration agreement, in addition to royalties and copromotion fees, Aratana is eligible to earn additional payments. Hence, GALLIPRANT continues to be an important therapeutic to Aratana and we look forward to working with Elanco in the United States throughout the duration of the copromotion agreement, which runs through 2028. That concludes my comments on ENTYCE, NOCITA and GALLIPRANT. So having had these initial successes, where does Aratana go from here? First, and importantly, we are focused on continuing to execute on our existing business.

Second, we continue to pursue what we believe are compelling development opportunities. our ability to access innovation and translate that into regulatory success is a core capability and competitive advantage. Third, we must solve the puzzle of how we expand the commercial efforts to reach an appropriate share of the addressable market, while being mindful of our overall use of capital and return on invested capital. We do believe that with time, effort and investment, we will reach critical mass and Aratana will become profitable on a recurring basis. Profitability continues to be an objective over the coming years. So hopefully, this has been a useful reminder of what we are trying to do here at Aratana Therapeutics. That concludes my update, and I will now turn it over to Craig, who will present the financial results. Craig?

Craig Tooman

Thank you, Steven, and good morning. I would like to reiterate that we are very pleased to report another strong quarter of our marketed therapeutics. With the achievement of the $15 million milestone for GALLIPRANT this quarter, we generated positive income. Once received in the fourth quarter, this milestone will certainly bolster our cash position. Turning to our third quarter 2018 financial results, as we shared in our earnings release last night, we reported net income of $8.8 million or $0.19 a diluted earnings per share in the third quarter of 2018. This compares to a net loss of $8.9 million or $0.21 diluted net loss per share for the third quarter of 2017. Our total net revenues for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, were $21.6 million compared to $6.2 million in net revenue for the third quarter of 2017.

Licensing and collaboration revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2018, are $18.4 million compared to $2.2 million for the same period of 2017. Our licensing and collaboration revenues, based on net product sales of GALLIPRANT by Elanco, were $3.4 million compared to $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2017. Again, these licensing and collaboration revenues for GALLIPRANT are comprised of copromotion revenues and royalties based on Elanco's reported GALLIPRANT revenues, which were approximately $18 million in the third quarter and significantly higher due to the resupply of the 100 mg SKU of GALLIPRANT as well as continued growth in the brand. By the end of the third quarter 2018, the net product sales to GALLIPRANT recorded by Elanco had exceeded $35 million, which triggered the achievement of the $15 million commercial milestone payable to Aratana from Elanco this year. Aratana expects to receive payment for this milestone in the fourth quarter of 2018. As a reminder, under the Elanco collaboration agreement, the company is eligible for certain regulatory, manufacturing and commercial milestones.

We are eligible for two future commercial milestones totaling up to $60 million when certain global sales thresholds are achieved. Looking at product sales, we recorded $3.2 million in net product sales in the third quarter of 2018. This compares to $4 million of net product sales in the third quarter of 2017, which were driven largely by the sales of GALLIPRANT's finished goods to Elanco at $3.2 million. NOCITA contributed to grow the net product sales of $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2018. The NOCITA is sold directly to vets and it continues to show sequential growth each quarter. Our third quarter 2018 net product sales also include $1.3 million of ENTYCE net product sales. Net sales of ENTYCE, which as a reminder, is sold for distribution, remain consistent with the prior quarter. As Steven mentioned, we have noticed positive trends of move out from distribution into vet clinics.

Moving to our expenses in the third quarter of 2018. Our cost of product sales totaled $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2018 versus $3.7 million for the same period of 2017. This improvement is largely due to the transfer of GALLIPRANT manufacturing to Elanco, which as previously mentioned, had low contract manufacturing like margins on the product sales of GALLIPRANT to Elanco. During the third quarter of 2018, we incurred inventory evaluation adjustment losses for ENTYCE, which were related to certain SKU sizes. As you will remember, prior to the launch of ENTYCE, we made a considerable investment in ENTYCE inventory. The majority of our inventory remains in API, which has a shelf life of 2 to 3 years and future conversion of API to finished goods will be done based on market demand. Our research and development expenses in the third quarter 2018 totaled $1.5 million compared to $3.2 million for the corresponding quarter of 2017. In 2018, R&D expenses have decreased compared to 2017, mainly due to fewer ongoing pivotal studies.

We anticipate in the fourth quarter of 2018 to continue to advance our pipeline and move our AT-019 next generation EP4 receptor antagonist forward. SG&A expenses in the quarter ended September 30, 2018, totaled $7 million compared to $6.9 million in the same period of 2017. Our SG&A expenses have remained relatively consistent over the past year, and we anticipate in the fourth quarter of 2018, we will continue to be prudent in our investment decisions, which leads to our cash position. As of September 30, 2018, we had approximately $56.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments, which includes approximately $4.9 million of net ATM proceeds raised during the quarter. We have been very focused on prioritizing our spending this year. Our cash at the end of September 2018 does not include the $15 million GALLIPRANT sales milestone that was earned during the quarter, which we expect will be paid to Aratana in the fourth quarter of 2018. After paying $5.3 million to cover our fourth quarter 2018 debt principal obligations, we expect our cash balance to be approximately $60 million at year-end. As a reminder, we will have approximately of $20.5 million of debt obligations outstanding at the end of 2018. In closing, we are pleased with the continued enthusiasm about our marketed therapeutics. We believe they are making a real difference in giving veterinarians innovative treatment options for the needs of their patients and we look forward to updating you on our progress in future quarters. Now we will open it up to Q&A. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The first question come from Erin Wright of Crédit Suisse.

Erin Wright

Great, a couple of broader questions here. How is your relationship with Elanco progressing with GALLIPRANT? And do you think that there is an opportunity to have a more formal expanded relationship? And how are your conversations with other larger animal health companies? And how do you think -- what is your willingness to partner in other areas as well, given kind of what you have seen with the Elanco relationship and how that has transpired? I guess, also -- just more broadly, I guess, would you assume that the relationship with Elanco precludes you from doing any sort of other relationships with other pharma companies?

Steven Peter

So why don't I start, Craig, and if you have things to add, please do. So the scope of our relationship with Elanco Animal Health is GALLIPRANT. The rest of our portfolio is unencumbered, but we do have an important and valuable relationship with Elanco, which we began in 2016, which involves both licensing the product to them for their global use. But we also have a co-promotion that goes through 2028 with Elanco. And so we went to market in an established category that they know very well and we've transferred the manufacturing regulatory clinical. So at this point, the only thing we are doing is supporting the commercialization of the product in the United States. Our reps are paid in part on how GALLIPRANT is performing. They're very aligned with the distributors and the Elanco reps in their regions to just champion success, and so that's the scope of the relationship that we have with Elanco today as a copromotion coordination around one product in the United States.

Of course, on the financial side, we continue to get royalties, copromotion fees, we're eligible for milestone payments and whatnot. So there is also the financial component. So we feel like that has gone extremely well. We are very happy to be working with Elanco. The fact that GALLIPRANT is now in 2/3 of clinics in United States basically means that veterinarians are a customer of Aratana and now with ENTYCE being in approximately half the clinics, then that's another Aratana product. So it's really allowed us to become more visible as a company and build confidence in what we're doing. So we've been very happy with that. Now the reason that we did the deal with GALLIPRANT was because OA pain is a GP focused product and very competitive, and we and felt like for Aratana with our brand-new sales organization to go to the market that would have been hard.

So with a -- if we went it alone, it would've been hard. So going with Elanco, we thought was a much more sort of prudent way forward, plus we are going to launch ENTYCE and NOCITA basically at the same time. With respect to NOCITA, that is a specialty product as it is today. I think if we go from the 10 mL and if we ultimately expand the label in the future, it could be going to other GP practice. But for now, it's very well aligned with where our reps are and then ENTYCE kind of is between those two. It's very relevant to specialists. I think getting the specialists to use the product is key. So we chose not to go to market with a larger company at that time.

And we were working with distribution. I mentioned that we are having good success where we're calling that given the 1/10 the size, it's hard to see the lift that we saw for instance with the GALLIPRANT. So there is one of the trade-offs of the strategy we chose for ENTYCE versus GALLIPRANT. But look, I think there's a willingness to consider partners as we go forward, if it makes sense. But given that ENTYCE is a new category, I think demonstrating that new category, showing that we can grow revenues in the clinics that we're calling on, that it's promotionally sensitive, that obviously, helps us consider a number of options as we look at the landscape. So that was a relatively long answer, but I hope it was helpful. Craig, is there anything that you should add to that?

Craig Tooman

I think you covered it very well.

Erin Wright

Yes. No, that was great. And then a follow-up, more so on ENTYCE. Can you kind of describe your relationship with distributors at it stands today? I guess, what -- was there any sort of major stocking benefits or what -- kind of in the channel, how would you characterize that? And do you anticipate any sort of changes in your underlying relationships as it relates to distributors kind of going into next year?

Steven Peter

I think, Erin, gosh, I mean, it's hard to not -- I think the distributors have done a good job getting the product into the clinic, notably in half the clinics in the first year of launch and the new therapeutic category with 25 reps. I think if distribution wasn't working for us, that wouldn't happen. I would also -- working through our national account managers with the corporate account and that -- and we're doing very well in corporate accounts. So I think distributors in corporate accounts have been a big part of how we've gotten ENTYCE into the market. So because veterinarians see ENTYCE and they recognize the need -- and ENTYCE is a very elegant solution. It mimics the naturally occurring hunger hormone, ghrelin, and it -- we have a high safety index according to our clinical study. So it's very intellectually interesting to bring it into clinic.

Where I think Aratana does better than distributors is actually teaching the veterinarians how to use the therapeutic across the spectrum of acute and chronic inappetence. So I think distributors are necessary, but they don't fully solve the problem, which is why we obviously have a direct sales force as well, but we work very closely with distributors. Typically, contracts are yearly with distributors and we continue to be very interested to work with distribution. That is a key part of our strategy with respect to products that have relevance to GPPs. So that's the status of the relationships. Craig, I think, has maybe something to add to that.

Craig Tooman

Just to answer one other part of the question. Nothing unusual that we're seeing for ENTYCE in the distribution channel for the quarter, Erin.

Operator

The next question comes from Jon Block of Stifel.

Jonathan Block

Maybe 2 or 3 for me. Just first, Steven, how should we think about the ramp in GALLIPRANT from here? And attraction has been very strong. I'm guessing 3Q results benefited a bit from the re-intro of the additional SKU, but any high level direction that you might be able to provide, realizing that maybe your hands are somewhat tied? And then I've got a couple others.

Steven Peter

Yes, Jon. So you know Elanco is a new public company. I think they have their results call coming up soon. We are going to defer to them making kind of forward-looking statements about where GALLIPRANT is going. But all of the things about it being the leading brand of NSAID being prescribed by veterinarians in the U.S. today in terms of new stock in the clinic and some of that context was not coincidental, and that's what we're able to say and we look forward to hearing how they talk about the product when they do their results call.

Jonathan Block

Okay, fair. Maybe let me try to take a little bit of a different angle. So I think in the past, you guys have talked about your milestones, in total $75 million, saying two -- pardon me, two were likely. And of course, congrats on realizing the first one this morning, but any change there? In other words, with the traction that we're seeing, do you think the two goes to 3? Or how should we view the likelihood of the $75 million milestone bucket overall?

Steven Peter

Yes. Well, you, Jon, have a great memory on that. So let me remind you what we previously said, which was the commercial milestone is $75 million. The first was a $15 million milestone, which we've now earned, so that leaves $60 million, and we've characterized that in the past as basically 2 milestones. They're based on worldwide sales. And the projections that we, Aratana, put out there for GALLIPRANT, thinking this had blockbuster potential, blockbuster -- I think greater than $100 million in global sales is kind of the -- when we say blockbuster, that's kind of what we're talking about. So the contract with Elanco does provide for a milestone when that is -- if that is achieved, if and when that's achieved by 2021. And we basically have always felt like we're going to achieve that and I think we're still emboldened by where we are now with that, having achieved $35 million in the first 3 quarters of the -- basically the second full year of the product on the market. So we're pretty happy and confident about that.

Now, the other milestone is -- that would have been a bigger achievement. And that, I think, previously we've not -- sort of we still look to that upside that -- to potentially happen, but we're not changing our messaging on that one today.

Jonathan Block

Okay. Okay. Got it. And maybe last one for me. Moving over to ENTYCE. I think you called at it -- about a 10% increase among the end users in the 10-Q this morning. Anything more on your progress with duration and the frequency, Steven, that you can talk to? And I'm just curious if you saw any inroads from Mirataz from Kindred, which was a recent introduction, which -- did that take a little bit out of whatever you were getting on the feline side off-label?

Steven Peter

Jon, so I'll make some more comments on ENTYCE just to reemphasize what I was trying to get across, which is the sales distributors were similar to the last quarter that the highest level of what we look for, obviously that was the $1.3 million, but the move out from distributors to clinics, we see that because we get data back from distributors as part of our deal and we saw -- we believe that approximately 10% increase across veterinary clinics in the United States.

But the other important area to look is to look at targeted accounts we're calling versus the non-targeted accounts. And we saw and you'll see that in our 10-Q this morning. We did see nice growth there, approximately 2x higher than the non-targeted accounts. And in fact, when we look at the order of the number of calls that we make on an account and when you look at the revenues per account based on frequency of calling, it's a very impressive relationship. So that leads us to believe that it is promotionally sensitive in the accounts that we're calling on. The challenge is that, in some ways, the growth of the target accounts where our sales team is present is getting lost in the noise of the accounts where our sales team is not present. In other words, inventory levels across the channel continue to equalize, which isn't unusual in a launch here, but as we go into the second year, if a franchise is growing, you would see quarter-over-quarter growth in sales to distribution. So that's certainly where we'd see that going.

Now, you would ask about duration and frequency. We're monitoring that. We see some success in that, but we clearly need to continue to make success. I mean, ENTYCE is used -- can be used really in sorts of different things. It's used in a lot of different ways, which has us very encouraged because it seems to be a broad tool. So we just need to reinforce that success. And it's still very early, so we just need to continue to -- we can't have our sales force lose focus and go run out and try to get orders from new accounts. And that is a sugar high, that wasn't really driving to create the value. So we need to think revenue growth, which is kind of what we're focused on.

The market need, 80% according to our market research, veterinarians are not satisfied with the products that were available before ENTYCE, including mirtazapine, which was used off-label. It -- there were compounded gels and transdermal. We do know that a company recently introduced another formulation of mirtazapine. We've really not seen the impact, but we look forward to hearing what they have to say about how that product is doing. It's a product that's approved for cats for weight loss. Our product is dog appetite stimulation, really kind of different markets, but as we've talked about before, there is definitely overlap and we see that, but we don't see the impact that we would explain anything about our quarter.

Operator

The next question comes from John Kreger of William Blair.

John Kreger

Steven, can you just talk a little bit more about the commercial model that you guys have created? It sounds like where your indirect accounts, they're having a lot of success. So maybe just to expand on your thinking there, how many accounts are you able to call on directly? And when you sort of do the math and weight it against cash burn, is there any thinking of starting to gradually increase the size of the direct sales force?

Steven Peter

Aratana views all veterinarians as potential customers and there is approximately 25,000 veterinary clinics in the United States who would buy a therapeutic, so that's the background. We're about 1/10 the size of the larger companies like the Zoetises or the Elancos, but we actually are present in about 40 metropolitan service areas, which covers about 40% of the vet clinics in the United States. However, a larger company might have multiple territories in one metropolitan statistical area. So our coverage is thinner than what you would see with a larger company, even in the MSAs where we are.

So we define a target account as in territory, served by our sales team that we believe has the high potential to be a routine user of ENTYCE. And realistically, with the number of reps and the frequency, you can only service maybe 3,000 to 4,000 of those accounts with any sort of meaningful frequency. So our number of accounts then is 2,000. So it's 2,000 on -- in the background of a market that's roughly a log scale bigger. And I hope that answers the question. I think you had another question about...

John Kreger

I guess, the follow-up, Stephen is, any thinking if you could actually increase that so you could get maybe 5,000 or 10,000 real coverage?

Steven Peter

Yes. Look, I mean, we believe that if we increased the number of sales reps, we would see higher sales, but I think the decision to expand the sales force should be one that you really have been informed about where that valuable opportunity is and that you can demonstrate to yourself that you're ready to add a territory and have it make economic sense.

The other important thing is it really gives you interesting information to talk to a larger company about what type of relationship might make sense with respect to that product as you really gain confidence around is this promotionally sensitive and there is interest and whatnot and if the product is performing in the market. So our focus has been to keep at our 25 reps and continue to crack the nut on seeing the sales growth in the same accounts that we're calling on. There are no plans to expand the sales force in 2019 for instance, but at the point that we're ready to do that, we would do that. I mean, sales -- revenues are not within the objective of everything that we do at Aratana. That has -- it's always sales in the context of the resources that we're putting to generate those sales. And so we continue to be confident about the table stakes that we put out that we will -- in the 25 territories, but we're -- and really, that number of territories that gets you into over, we would say, 80% of specialty hospitals, which is where we're selling NOCITA. So as you go beyond that, you want a broader portfolio.

So I think one of the things we're very interested in is we've been pioneering this therapeutics-focused model. We think that is a potential leverage point in discussions with other companies about how we could help sell a therapeutic. A lot of the larger companies are more vaccine and flea-tick [indiscernible] focused and they sell osteoarthritis products. When our reps go to a hospital, they typically see the veterinarian and spend time with the veterinarian by nature of our sort of therapeutics-focused portfolio. So there's a lot -- and we want to talk about it, but we can't. Like, how we're doing in territories where we're working with Elanco. We're very excited about the sort of outcome we're seeing when you're combining that. And I think, over time, hopefully, we'll be able to talk more and more about why that is working.

But we -- I mean, look, we also think that in the 25 territories that we're in, there's still a lot to grow. I mean, we need to build at that growth, not just getting more target accounts to buy the product, but deeper penetration, more use, more days of therapy, standard of care for NOCITA and cranial cruciate ligament surgeries. And so I think there's still a lot of value to capture in the territories that we have and that's going to remain our focus in 2019.

John Kreger

Great. And one quick follow-up on R&D. Is it safe to assume that 019 is your primary focus in terms of where you're spending your R&D resources at this point? And if so, have you reached the point of sort of feasibility for that product in cats? Do you know if it works there yet?

Steven Peter

Yes. So we have multiple products that we're spending money on in our development portfolio. We're being judicious about that. We, of course, have the capromorelin, which is the same active ingredient in ENTYCE. We're running a cat pivotal study. We do want to get that product approved in cats. We have other studies ongoing. Our AT-014, which is -- has already a conditional license. We're sort of pushing that forward. Our AT-018 in atopic dermatitis, our CRTh2 antagonist, continuing the pilot study. We really like that market. We feel like having multiple ways to approach that market as we own -- the itch has been fully scratched in that market and there's opportunities to continue to -- like in human allergic disease like asthma or atopic dermatitis, lots of ways.

But AT-019, for us, John, is like we -- when we started Aratana, we didn't have proof of concept in dogs and we spent our money to go and get that, ultimately, as a public company. You probably remember that study in November of 2013. So we were doing it based on the science around the EP4 and its relevance in pain and inflammation and things like binding affinity and whatnot. What we want now about that is -- look, I mean, there has been an FDA-approved product, grapiprant or GALLIPRANT, and from a commercial perspective, it's, we think, very validated. So we now have sort of a next-generation EP4 receptor antagonist that is more potent than grapiprant on the receptor, but what we could do is go create the clinical material, which we're working on, that's the focus of our investment now. Actually, the spending is relatively light on 019 until we have to manufacture that clinical material so that we can go run and approve the concept study, but I mean, our overall confidence is high in both the development path and the commercial.

We do have dog safety data. We have 4 weeks of dog safety data, that is encouraging to us. We don't have cat data. We -- for the same season, we do believe that EP4 is relevant in cats. We actually had a proof of concept study that showed that with grapiprant if you go way back. So we -- the AT-004 receptor has been validated in cat. AT-019 is a different chemical species entirely than grapiprant, but it's against the same target. And certainly, in human therapeutics, if you had validated a valuable target, there's multiple approaches on that target and business segments of the market get carved up, I mean, but we want GALLIPRANT to be a big success. We benefit economically. We think it's a great therapeutic, but AT-019 hopefully can fit in to expand that overall market and deal potentially with another species or a different situation. So I think we're working to make that happen. Craig? Craig had a comment.

Craig Tooman

Just to add to that. I think, John, AT-019 spending per se will contribute a bit in Q4 in the R&D spending line. Again, it's early. It's not pivotal-like spending, but to your point, there will be some increase in Q4.

Steven Peter

Yes. We still run normally on CSG and manufacturing than we typically do on clinical studies as you'll remember from our 2013, '14, '15 journey because you've got to do the clinical trial materials to be able to run your studies basically. So to Craig's point, I mentioned the first thing is to get the material made so we can go run our proof of concept study. So yes, there will be spending in the fourth quarter and in 2019.

Operator

The next question comes from David Westenberg of CL King.

David Westenberg

So do you anticipate seasonality with GALLIPRANT? Just kind of give us a reminder on NSAIDs. I know some are used in cry, some are used in more of an acute setting, but just give us a reminder there. And what -- kind of what I'm getting at this is I am trying to piece out both kind of a seasonality effect and if there is any kind of stocking effect with the 100ml being reintroduced. Just trying to get -- really trying to figure out the next few quarters in terms of modeling here.

Steven Peter

Yes, David. So I'm getting like all sorts of waves here. They'll be commenting on GALLIPRANT. I think we'll defer to Elanco on that. I mean, they have multiple products in that category, Onsior, Deramaxx. I mean, they are the true experts in that and they're pretty good about talking about that market. So we don't want to get in there and talk about seasonality.

Maybe I will just throw out a comment because it's helpful. We do see seasonality in general in our business. And for instance, with NOCITA, that third quarter is the summer quarter and there's fewer surgeries. So if you look in the Q we filed this morning, you look back at Q2 going into Q3, we saw growth that was fairly modest. We saw growth again this year going from Q3 to Q4. So there is, for instance, seasonality with respect to surgeries that typically hits in those summer months so -- but I don't want to comment on the osteoarthritis pain market in terms of seasonality.

David Westenberg

Fair enough. And I guess I'll drop my other question in terms of market in anticipation of biologics coming in. So just maybe just as a reminder in terms of the milestone and licensing revenue, can you give us a reminder again of -- and when the patent actually runs out? Because you have multiple structure, one going through 2028 then you also have another structure going through until the patent runs out, but I do -- just if you could give us a reminder on that.

Craig Tooman

I think the most important thing to keep in mind is the co-promotion goes out through 2028. So the economics are out in that time period, David.

Steven Peter

And then on the underlying royalty license, that's tied more to the IP. And we have decades of IP. I don't want to, again, comment specifically on that, but we have a variety of IPs that now we've licensed to Elanco and they're, again, expert at managing that and we'll continue -- we hope to invest in one. So I don't think I'll comment on that other than to say, no, Aratana is different. We focus on pet new chemical entities and one of the benefits of that from our perspective is that you get a long IP. Others have talked about generics and the slow move towards generics, but in our construct, to build new categories, you need IP and then to -- the stickiness is created by innovation and people stick with the brand if you're a real innovator, so that has always been our strategy. It's true for our portfolio. Certainly, ENTYCE, NOCITA, there's IP that comes through [indiscernible], so definitely part of our model to invest and secure IP.

David Westenberg

Got it. All right. So just going back to the business model, you talked about getting the cash flow positive. You talked about kind of refocusing where you want your R&D and your commercial spend, but ultimately, you are a biotech entity. I do think that you probably have a number of earlier compounds. Can you discuss maybe some factors that would create an opportunity for you to go back and spend more in R&D and kind of just shift that focus? I mean, I'm just kind of trying to conceptualize how you might return to being a more biotech kind of focused company.

Steven Peter

Yes. We love questions like that. In constructing Aratana, we teed up 3 programs that were basically pivotal stage in AT-001, 002, 003 and we went public to fund the clinical development of those. So what you've seen in more recent years is that whole list of pivotal stage product has kind of reeled off and now those are in the market. So we do and we have continued to invest in pipeline behind that. We've been very active in in-licensing and accessing different technologies and IP and we continue that effort.

We have a very business -- a very active BD pipeline and we think there's lots of therapeutic areas that we would like to be active. I think, this year, we already did the AT-019 deal, which was an important deal for the reasons I mentioned earlier. We think that as Aratana has -- now have 8 regulatory approvals across our portfolio, including one in Europe, we've had USDA, we've had FDA, that bolsters our ability to really be the partner of choice. And the fact that we can commercialize the products as well, I think, is pretty interesting.

So we really made a conscious effort to listen to our investors and step that back during this period of '17 and '18 and not push on all of that spending and use that to make sure we -- making sure the commercial part of the model works, but I think that what we -- we believe we have a world-class team. We believe we have a competitive advantage and kind of an unparalleled level of success. Aratana has had the only new pet NCEs approved in the entire industry in the last 4 years in GALLIPRANT and ENTYCE. So it's a capability. We want to keep it going. But at some level, if you're spending too much money, people get worried about that. So it's just finding that balance.

